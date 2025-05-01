Home » Entertainment » The Last of Us Season 2: Who Is Seraphites (Scars) Leader? [Spoilers]

The Last of Us Season 2: Who Is Seraphites (Scars) Leader? [Spoilers]

by Srinjoy Ganguly
written by Srinjoy Ganguly 0 comment

The Last of Us Season 2 is already shaping up to be darker, deadlier, and more fractured than anything we saw in season 1. With Joel’s murder setting the stage for a revenge-driven story, Episode 3, titled “The Path”, introduces a sinister new threat, the Seraphites. Covered in symbols, whispering in the woods, and mutilated by ritual scars, this cult is nothing like the Fireflies or the Washington Liberation Front. But who leads them? And how dangerous are they? Here’s everything you need to know about the leader of Seraphites (Scars).

A Seraphite member

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2 and Part II of the game.

Who Are the Seraphites?

The Seraphites, also known as the Scars, were founded in the Lower Queen Anne area of Seattle between September 2013 and March 2014. Their origins trace back to a woman who had a vision of a simpler, egalitarian life, detached from technology and the excesses of the pre-outbreak world. This woman, later known as the Prophet, preached that the Cordyceps infection was a punishment for humanity’s sins and a second chance for redemption. Her teachings inspired the community to live off the land, grow their own food, and defend themselves from both the infected and looters.

A still from The Last of Us Part II (Image via Naughty Dog)

For them, silence, discipline, and sacrifice are key values, and they communicate through whistles instead of speech. Guns are rarely used, and most followers carry melee weapons or bows. A key symbol of their devotion is the large scar carved into each follower’s face, marking a rite of passage. Outsiders call them “Scars” because of this, but within their community, they refer to each other by faith-based titles.

Who Is the Leader of the Seraphites?

While the show hasn’t named her yet, the Seraphites are built around a messianic woman known only as “The Prophet.” She isn’t alive by the time the events of the series take place, but her teachings shape every part of Seraphite life.

According to Seraphite belief, she was a survivor of the early outbreak who rejected the chaos and violence of the old world. She began preaching about simplicity, humility, and living in harmony with nature. Her followers saw her as a beacon of hope, someone who understood the truth about the infection and what humanity had to do to survive it. They began carving their faces in her honour, mimicking her teachings, and creating murals to preserve her message.

A mural of the Prophet (Image via Naughty Dog)

Despite her focus on peace, war with the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) eventually became unavoidable. The Prophet led a group of Seraphite soldiers in an attack on a WLF supply route, destroying trucks and killing patrol units. The WLF later captured her, holding her at one of their outposts. Even in captivity, her words swayed some of her captors. But her influence was seen as too dangerous, so Isaac Dixon, the WLF’s leader, ordered her execution.

However, the Prophet’s death didn’t weaken the Seraphites — it transformed her into a martyr. Her followers later overran the outpost where she died, seizing it from WLF control. Her legacy lives on through murals, doctrine, and an Elder Council that interprets her words. Even in death, she remains the true leader of the Seraphites.

What Role Will the Seraphites Play in Season 2?

The Seraphites make their first on-screen appearance in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3, “The Path.” As Ellie and Dina begin their journey to Seattle, they come across a group of dead bodies left in the forest. Among the dead is a young girl, one of the casualties of a group Ellie doesn’t recognise. Dina is so shaken by the sight that she vomits. No one says the name Seraphites, but their brutality speaks for them.

A still from The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 (Image via HBO Max)

This moment marks their arrival in the show’s world. Quiet, violent, and deeply ritualistic, the Seraphites kill without hesitation, even children. They serve as a dark mirror to the WLF, following a strict code taught by a long-dead prophet. As season 2 unfolds, the Seraphites will become an even more dangerous threat. Their war with the WLF will pull Ellie, Abby, and everyone else deeper into chaos. They are not just another enemy faction. They are a threat unlike anything Ellie has ever faced before.q

Srinjoy is an anime content writer for both TechWiser and Sportskeeda. With 2 years of experience, he combines his background in Media Science and Filmmaking with a strong passion for anime and pop culture journalism. He stays on top of the latest anime releases and industry trends while working toward his goal of publishing his own manga someday. His articles are thoroughly researched, drawing from trusted sources such as major Japanese news outlets. He also actively engages with the anime community on platforms like X to track spoilers, release schedules, and breaking news.

You may also like

Now You See Me 3 – Does the Heart Diamond...

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3: 8 Ways...

Wednesday Season 2 Teaser Out: Release Date, Format Change, and...

The Last of Us: Does Ellie Kill Abby in the...

Does Joel Die in The Last of Us Season 2?...

10 Easter Eggs You Missed in the Fantastic Four: First...

Why Did Joel Lie to Ellie in The Last of...

7 Types of Infected Zombies in The Last of Us...

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date,...

Who Is Abby and Why She Is Hunting Joel in...