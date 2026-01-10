If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 10, 2026.

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The Missing Letter is: S

By solving the clues provided, the letter S is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : ADJECTIVE: “enjoyably exciting” – ZINGY

: ADJECTIVE: “enjoyably exciting” – 6 Across : Middle part of OOO or XXX – TAC

: Middle part of OOO or XXX – 9 Across : “___ in peace” – INCOME

: “___ in peace” – 10 Across : Greeting in Rio de Janeiro – OLA

: Greeting in Rio de Janeiro – 11 Across : Coffee break time – TENAM

: Coffee break time – 12 Across : GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city in eastern Baden-Württemberg, southern Germany population 117,000” – ULM

: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city in eastern Baden-Württemberg, southern Germany population 117,000” – 13 Across : Suffix with rad or gen – IUS

: Suffix with rad or gen – 14 Across : Sandwich alternative – WRAP

: Sandwich alternative – 15 Across : NOUN: “an act or an instance of disloyalty” – PERFIDY

: NOUN: “an act or an instance of disloyalty” – 18 Across : VERB: “to tremble or shudder usually from cold or fear” – QUAKE

: VERB: “to tremble or shudder usually from cold or fear” – 19 Across : VERB: “to show to have had a sufficient legal reason” – JUSTIFY

: VERB: “to show to have had a sufficient legal reason” – 21 Across : Way of walking – GAIT

: Way of walking – 22 Across : NOUN: “a musical instrument of the lute family used in southwest Asia and northern Africa” – OUD

: NOUN: “a musical instrument of the lute family used in southwest Asia and northern Africa” – 24 Across : ADJECTIVE: “excellent; exciting” – LIT

: ADJECTIVE: “excellent; exciting” – 25 Across : BIOGRAPHICAL NAME: “Edmund 1729–1797 British statesman and orator” – BURKE

: BIOGRAPHICAL NAME: “Edmund 1729–1797 British statesman and orator” – 27 Across : NOUN: “a swift-running Australian ratite bird” – EMU

: NOUN: “a swift-running Australian ratite bird” – 28 Across : “___ a Diver” (1980 Steve Winwood album) – ARCOF

: “___ a Diver” (1980 Steve Winwood album) – 29 Across : Ending for ballad or profit – EER

: Ending for ballad or profit – 30 Across: Wee – TEENY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Pasta often baked – ZITI

: Pasta often baked – 2 Down : PHRASAL VERB: “to become covered with [frozen water]” – INCEUP

: PHRASAL VERB: “to become covered with [frozen water]” – 3 Down : NOUN: “a statement (such as a response) that does not follow logically from or is not clearly related to anything previously said” – NONSEQUITUR

: NOUN: “a statement (such as a response) that does not follow logically from or is not clearly related to anything previously said” – 4 Down : ABC morning show, briefly – GMA

: ABC morning show, briefly – 5 Down : Saudi Arabia neighbor (abbr.) – YEM

: Saudi Arabia neighbor (abbr.) – 6 Down : NOUN: “a feat or display of strength, skill, or ingenuity” – TOURDEFORCE

: NOUN: “a feat or display of strength, skill, or ingenuity” – 7 Down : VERB: “to make quiet; calm” – ALLAY

: VERB: “to make quiet; calm” – 8 Down : NOUN: “a place usually in the country for recreation or instruction often during the summer” – CAMP

: NOUN: “a place usually in the country for recreation or instruction often during the summer” – 14 Down : NOUN: “a website that allows visitors to make changes, contributions, or corrections” – WIKI

: NOUN: “a website that allows visitors to make changes, contributions, or corrections” – 16 Down : NOUN: “the reddish brittle coating formed on iron especially when chemically attacked by moist air” – RUST

: NOUN: “the reddish brittle coating formed on iron especially when chemically attacked by moist air” – 17 Down : NOUN: “animal tissue consisting chiefly of cells distended with greasy or oily matter” – FAT

: NOUN: “animal tissue consisting chiefly of cells distended with greasy or oily matter” – 19 Down : Escalante portrayed in “Stand and Deliver” – JAIME

: Escalante portrayed in “Stand and Deliver” – 20 Down : GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “territory of northwestern Canada between Alaska and British Columbia bordering on the Arctic Ocean; capital Whitehorse” – TUKON

: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “territory of northwestern Canada between Alaska and British Columbia bordering on the Arctic Ocean; capital Whitehorse” – 21 Down : NOUN: “exultant high-spirited joy” – GLEE

: NOUN: “exultant high-spirited joy” – 23 Down : VERB: “to confront with assured power of resistance” – DEFY

: VERB: “to confront with assured power of resistance” – 25 Down : Step up to the plate – BAT

: Step up to the plate – 26 Down: Ending for fail or fig – URE

The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 10, 2026

This one was a really fun mix of straight definitions and clever fill, from the enjoyably exciting adjective to that Rio greeting and even the coffee break time entry. I liked how the grid wandered through varied trivia like the Baden-Württemberg city, the lute family instrument, and the statesman and orator, while still keeping things solvable with fair clueing. The longer technical ones (like the baked pasta and the non logical statement) added a satisfying challenge without feeling unfair. And the final twist that only one starting letter never appears gives it a neat meta finish. 4 out of 5

How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’

If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works: