If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 11, 2026.

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 11, 2026

The Missing Letter is: D

By solving the clues provided, the letter S is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : NOUN: “an atmosphere of despondency” – GLOOM

: NOUN: “an atmosphere of despondency” – 6 Across : VERB: “to emerge from an egg, chrysalis, or pupa” – HATCH

: VERB: “to emerge from an egg, chrysalis, or pupa” – 11 Across : Cook, as potatoes – FRY

: Cook, as potatoes – 14 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “island group in the western Pacific Ocean that comprises a republic…population 21,500” – PALAU

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “island group in the western Pacific Ocean that comprises a republic…population 21,500” – 15 Across : Play ___ in (affect) – AROLE

: Play ___ in (affect) – 16 Across : 2016 Olympics city – RIO

: 2016 Olympics city – 17 Across : PLURAL NOUN: “marks used to express especially skepticism or derision concerning the use of the enclosed word or phrase” – SCAREQUOTES

: PLURAL NOUN: “marks used to express especially skepticism or derision concerning the use of the enclosed word or phrase” – 19 Across : Euro precursor – ECU

: Euro precursor – 20 Across : Elvis Presley’s “Blue ___ Shoes” – SUEDE

: Elvis Presley’s “Blue ___ Shoes” – 21 Across : “It ___ hand…” (“Romeo and Juliet” quote) – ISNOR

: “It ___ hand…” (“Romeo and Juliet” quote) – 23 Across : NOUN: “one who commits…the crime of entering a structure (such as a house or commercial building) with the intent to commit a felony (such as theft)” – BURGLAR

: NOUN: “one who commits…the crime of entering a structure (such as a house or commercial building) with the intent to commit a felony (such as theft)” – 27 Across : Facial hair, briefly – STACHE

: Facial hair, briefly – 28 Across : ADJECTIVE: “constituting…the use of words to express something other than and especially the opposite of the literal meaning” – IRONIC

: ADJECTIVE: “constituting…the use of words to express something other than and especially the opposite of the literal meaning” – 29 Across : Quarterback called “Broadway Joe” – NAMATH

: Quarterback called “Broadway Joe” – 31 Across : NOUN: “a Tibetan Buddhist monk” – LAMA

: NOUN: “a Tibetan Buddhist monk” – 32 Across : NOUN: “either of two pieces of each color in a set of chessmen having the power to make an L-shaped move” – KNIGHT

: NOUN: “either of two pieces of each color in a set of chessmen having the power to make an L-shaped move” – 34 Across : ___ Mahal (Indian brand of beer) – TAJ

: ___ Mahal (Indian brand of beer) – 37 Across : Send to cloud nine – ELATE

: Send to cloud nine – 39 Across : “Caught you red-handed!” – OHO

: “Caught you red-handed!” – 40 Across : Undermine, as political support – ERODE

: Undermine, as political support – 42 Across : Nine-digit ID – SSN

: Nine-digit ID – 43 Across : NOUN: “an idyllic, exotic, or luxurious place” – XANADU

: NOUN: “an idyllic, exotic, or luxurious place” – 46 Across : Pet food brand with a pawprint logo – IAMS

: Pet food brand with a pawprint logo – 47 Across : NOUN: “a largely grayish-brown European bird …that is a parasite given to laying its eggs in the nests of other birds which hatch them and rear the offspring” – CUCKOO

: NOUN: “a largely grayish-brown European bird …that is a parasite given to laying its eggs in the nests of other birds which hatch them and rear the offspring” – 49 Across : Creme de ___ (liqueur) – CASSIS

: Creme de ___ (liqueur) – 51 Across : Mysterious Christie – AGATHA

: Mysterious Christie – 53 Across : “Gigi” novelist – COLETTE

: “Gigi” novelist – 54 Across : Tax form spot, often – LINEA

: Tax form spot, often – 55 Across : Tom Petty’s “___ Back Down” – IWONT

: Tom Petty’s “___ Back Down” – 57 Across : State bordering O. and Mich. – IND

: State bordering O. and Mich. – 58 Across : VERB: “to invest control or ownership of in the [federal] government” – NATIONALIZE

: VERB: “to invest control or ownership of in the [federal] government” – 64 Across : ABBREVIATION: “the degree of loudness” – VOL

: ABBREVIATION: “the degree of loudness” – 65 Across : Move across the rink – GLIDE

: Move across the rink – 66 Across : Indian flatbreads – ROTIS

: Indian flatbreads – 67 Across : Ending with Canton or Senegal – ESE

: Ending with Canton or Senegal – 68 Across : Made less stressful – EASED

: Made less stressful – 69 Across: One-for-one trades – SWAPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Car feature – GPS

Car feature – 2 Down: Fond du ___ (city near Milwaukee) – LAC

Fond du ___ (city near Milwaukee) – 3 Down: Pay or Cray ending – OLA

Pay or Cray ending – 4 Down: NOUN: “a long pole with a broad blade at one end used for propelling or steering a boat” – OAR

NOUN: “a long pole with a broad blade at one end used for propelling or steering a boat” – 5 Down: NOUN: “a breakfast cereal of Swiss origin consisting of rolled oats, nuts, and fruit” – MUESLI

NOUN: “a breakfast cereal of Swiss origin consisting of rolled oats, nuts, and fruit” – 6 Down: Rutger in “Blade Runner” – HAUER

Rutger in “Blade Runner” – 7 Down: AL MVP of 2003, 2005, and 2007 – AROD

AL MVP of 2003, 2005, and 2007 – 8 Down: VERB: “to carry by hand” – TOTE

VERB: “to carry by hand” – 9 Down: Baseball’s Indians, on scoreboards – CLE

Baseball’s Indians, on scoreboards – 10 Down: Freeze at the critical moment – HESITATE

Freeze at the critical moment – 11 Down: NOUN: “bread dipped in a mixture of egg and milk and sautéed” – FRENCHTOAST

NOUN: “bread dipped in a mixture of egg and milk and sautéed” – 12 Down: Printer brand – RICOH

Printer brand – 13 Down: CONTRACTION: [contraction using the second person] – YOURE

CONTRACTION: [contraction using the second person] – 18 Down: NOUN: “an ignorant, misinformed, or dishonest practitioner of medicine” – QUACK

NOUN: “an ignorant, misinformed, or dishonest practitioner of medicine” – 22 Down: Took a chair – SAT

Took a chair – 23 Down: Gymnastics great Simone – BILES

Gymnastics great Simone – 24 Down: Range dividing Europe and Asia – URALS

Range dividing Europe and Asia – 25 Down: NOUN: “a cylindrical firework that discharges at intervals balls or stars of fire” – ROMANCANDLE

NOUN: “a cylindrical firework that discharges at intervals balls or stars of fire” – 26 Down: Tiny buzzer – GNAT

Tiny buzzer – 27 Down: “Can’t believe it,” in three letters – SMH

“Can’t believe it,” in three letters – 29 Down: Beijing greeting – NIHAO

Beijing greeting – 30 Down: “You’re ___” (1999 Vertical Horizon hit) – AGOD

“You’re ___” (1999 Vertical Horizon hit) – 33 Down: Forbidden behavior – NONO

Forbidden behavior – 35 Down: VERB: “to concede as true or valid” – ADMIT

VERB: “to concede as true or valid” – 36 Down: NOUN: “the father of David, king of Israel” – JESSE

NOUN: “the father of David, king of Israel” – 38 Down: VERB: “to give and receive reciprocally” – EXCHANGE

VERB: “to give and receive reciprocally” – 41 Down: Get out of bed – RISE

Get out of bed – 44 Down: Letters before a pseudonym – AKA

Letters before a pseudonym – 45 Down: Home to the Huskies, briefly – UCONN

Home to the Huskies, briefly – 48 Down: NOUN: “a member of an Indigenous people originally ranging through [four Western states]” – UTE

NOUN: “a member of an Indigenous people originally ranging through [four Western states]” – 50 Down: Wedding locales – ALTARS

Wedding locales – 51 Down: Kicking’s partner – ALIVE

Kicking’s partner – 52 Down: Palazzolo and Marchetti, for two – GINOS

Palazzolo and Marchetti, for two – 53 Down: Made dove sounds – COOED

Made dove sounds – 55 Down: “Affirmative” – ITIS

“Affirmative” – 56 Down: ADJECTIVE: “extending over a vast area” – WIDE

ADJECTIVE: “extending over a vast area” – 59 Down: In the manner of – ALA

In the manner of – 60 Down: Disappointing, as a bid – LOW

Disappointing, as a bid – 61 Down: Call ___ day (stop working) – ITA

Call ___ day (stop working) – 62 Down: NOUN: “nothing; zero” – ZIP

NOUN: “nothing; zero” – 63 Down: Suffix with lion or leopard – ESS

The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 11, 2026

This was a really satisfying clue set overall, with a nice mix of straightforward fill (like common abbreviations and short entries) and a few fun, more vivid answers that added personality. The variety in clue styles kept the solve feeling fresh, and the longer entries helped anchor the grid nicely. A couple of the shorter clues felt a bit plain compared to the stronger themed ones, but nothing dragged the puzzle down. Overall, it’s a smooth, enjoyable solve with a good balance of difficulty and flow. 3 out of 5

How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’

If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works: