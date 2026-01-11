If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 11, 2026.
The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 11, 2026
The Missing Letter is: D
By solving the clues provided, the letter S is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: NOUN: “an atmosphere of despondency” – GLOOM
- 6 Across: VERB: “to emerge from an egg, chrysalis, or pupa” – HATCH
- 11 Across: Cook, as potatoes – FRY
- 14 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “island group in the western Pacific Ocean that comprises a republic…population 21,500” – PALAU
- 15 Across: Play ___ in (affect) – AROLE
- 16 Across: 2016 Olympics city – RIO
- 17 Across: PLURAL NOUN: “marks used to express especially skepticism or derision concerning the use of the enclosed word or phrase” – SCAREQUOTES
- 19 Across: Euro precursor – ECU
- 20 Across: Elvis Presley’s “Blue ___ Shoes” – SUEDE
- 21 Across: “It ___ hand…” (“Romeo and Juliet” quote) – ISNOR
- 23 Across: NOUN: “one who commits…the crime of entering a structure (such as a house or commercial building) with the intent to commit a felony (such as theft)” – BURGLAR
- 27 Across: Facial hair, briefly – STACHE
- 28 Across: ADJECTIVE: “constituting…the use of words to express something other than and especially the opposite of the literal meaning” – IRONIC
- 29 Across: Quarterback called “Broadway Joe” – NAMATH
- 31 Across: NOUN: “a Tibetan Buddhist monk” – LAMA
- 32 Across: NOUN: “either of two pieces of each color in a set of chessmen having the power to make an L-shaped move” – KNIGHT
- 34 Across: ___ Mahal (Indian brand of beer) – TAJ
- 37 Across: Send to cloud nine – ELATE
- 39 Across: “Caught you red-handed!” – OHO
- 40 Across: Undermine, as political support – ERODE
- 42 Across: Nine-digit ID – SSN
- 43 Across: NOUN: “an idyllic, exotic, or luxurious place” – XANADU
- 46 Across: Pet food brand with a pawprint logo – IAMS
- 47 Across: NOUN: “a largely grayish-brown European bird …that is a parasite given to laying its eggs in the nests of other birds which hatch them and rear the offspring” – CUCKOO
- 49 Across: Creme de ___ (liqueur) – CASSIS
- 51 Across: Mysterious Christie – AGATHA
- 53 Across: “Gigi” novelist – COLETTE
- 54 Across: Tax form spot, often – LINEA
- 55 Across: Tom Petty’s “___ Back Down” – IWONT
- 57 Across: State bordering O. and Mich. – IND
- 58 Across: VERB: “to invest control or ownership of in the [federal] government” – NATIONALIZE
- 64 Across: ABBREVIATION: “the degree of loudness” – VOL
- 65 Across: Move across the rink – GLIDE
- 66 Across: Indian flatbreads – ROTIS
- 67 Across: Ending with Canton or Senegal – ESE
- 68 Across: Made less stressful – EASED
- 69 Across: One-for-one trades – SWAPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Car feature – GPS
- 2 Down: Fond du ___ (city near Milwaukee) – LAC
- 3 Down: Pay or Cray ending – OLA
- 4 Down: NOUN: “a long pole with a broad blade at one end used for propelling or steering a boat” – OAR
- 5 Down: NOUN: “a breakfast cereal of Swiss origin consisting of rolled oats, nuts, and fruit” – MUESLI
- 6 Down: Rutger in “Blade Runner” – HAUER
- 7 Down: AL MVP of 2003, 2005, and 2007 – AROD
- 8 Down: VERB: “to carry by hand” – TOTE
- 9 Down: Baseball’s Indians, on scoreboards – CLE
- 10 Down: Freeze at the critical moment – HESITATE
- 11 Down: NOUN: “bread dipped in a mixture of egg and milk and sautéed” – FRENCHTOAST
- 12 Down: Printer brand – RICOH
- 13 Down: CONTRACTION: [contraction using the second person] – YOURE
- 18 Down: NOUN: “an ignorant, misinformed, or dishonest practitioner of medicine” – QUACK
- 22 Down: Took a chair – SAT
- 23 Down: Gymnastics great Simone – BILES
- 24 Down: Range dividing Europe and Asia – URALS
- 25 Down: NOUN: “a cylindrical firework that discharges at intervals balls or stars of fire” – ROMANCANDLE
- 26 Down: Tiny buzzer – GNAT
- 27 Down: “Can’t believe it,” in three letters – SMH
- 29 Down: Beijing greeting – NIHAO
- 30 Down: “You’re ___” (1999 Vertical Horizon hit) – AGOD
- 33 Down: Forbidden behavior – NONO
- 35 Down: VERB: “to concede as true or valid” – ADMIT
- 36 Down: NOUN: “the father of David, king of Israel” – JESSE
- 38 Down: VERB: “to give and receive reciprocally” – EXCHANGE
- 41 Down: Get out of bed – RISE
- 44 Down: Letters before a pseudonym – AKA
- 45 Down: Home to the Huskies, briefly – UCONN
- 48 Down: NOUN: “a member of an Indigenous people originally ranging through [four Western states]” – UTE
- 50 Down: Wedding locales – ALTARS
- 51 Down: Kicking’s partner – ALIVE
- 52 Down: Palazzolo and Marchetti, for two – GINOS
- 53 Down: Made dove sounds – COOED
- 55 Down: “Affirmative” – ITIS
- 56 Down: ADJECTIVE: “extending over a vast area” – WIDE
- 59 Down: In the manner of – ALA
- 60 Down: Disappointing, as a bid – LOW
- 61 Down: Call ___ day (stop working) – ITA
- 62 Down: NOUN: “nothing; zero” – ZIP
- 63 Down: Suffix with lion or leopard – ESS
The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 11, 2026
This was a really satisfying clue set overall, with a nice mix of straightforward fill (like common abbreviations and short entries) and a few fun, more vivid answers that added personality. The variety in clue styles kept the solve feeling fresh, and the longer entries helped anchor the grid nicely. A couple of the shorter clues felt a bit plain compared to the stronger themed ones, but nothing dragged the puzzle down. Overall, it’s a smooth, enjoyable solve with a good balance of difficulty and flow. 3 out of 5
How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’
If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works:
- The Goal: Fill the grid using 25 words that each begin with a unique letter of the alphabet.
- Identify the Gap: Once the grid is complete, determine which of the 26 letters was not used as a starting letter.
- Weekly Reward: Keep track of each daily missing letter; at the end of the week, you can unscramble them to solve the Weekly Mystery Word.