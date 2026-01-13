If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 13, 2026.

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The Missing Letter is: G

By solving the clues provided, the letter G is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.

1 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: "city and capital of Ecuador, located on a fertile plateau just south of the Equator population 1,607,734" – QUITO

6 Across: Spanish opposite of "guerra" – PAZ

9 Across: Pompeo on screens – ELLEN

10 Across: "May ___ excused?" – IBE

11 Across: VERB: "to waste time" – DALLY

12 Across: ADJECTIVE SUFFIX: "of, relating to, or originating in (a certain place or country)" – ESE

13 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: "country in southern North America…north of Guatemala and Belize" – MEXICO

15 Across: Traveling through – VIA

17 Across: VERB: "to have confidence based on experience" – RELY

19 Across: No mega-hotels – INNS

21 Across: NOUN: "warm attachment, enthusiasm, or devotion" – LOVE

22 Across: U.K. football powerhouse – MANU

23 Across: ADJECTIVE: "consisting of or amounting to only a small number" – FES

24 Across: NOUN: "[a] Semitic language" – HEBREW

27 Across: Neighbor of Isr. – JOR

28 Across: "___ in peace" – ICO0ME

31 Across: NOUN: "a beer that is brewed by fast fermentation with a quick-acting yeast" – ALE

32 Across: NOUN: "a deep pink" – CORAL

33 Across: NOUN: "a piece of furniture on or in which to lie and sleep" – BED

34 Across: Best way to sing – ONKEY

1 Down: "And that's that," to mathematicians – QED

2 Down: NOUN SUFFIX: "small one" – ULA

3 Down: ADJECTIVE: "rude" – ILLMANNERED

4 Down: COMBINING FORM: "at a distance" – TELE

5 Down: NOUN: "a translucent chalcedony in parallel layers of different colors" – ONYX

6 Down: NOUN PHRASE: "a complicated, difficult, or eccentric person" – PIECEOFWORK

7 Down: VERB: "to pardon or forgive (a sin)" – ABSOLVE

8 Down: NOUN: "the [final] letter [of the alphabet]" – ZEE

14 Down: Both online and offline, briefly – IRL

15 Down: NOUN: "robust energy and enthusiasm" – VIM

16 Down: Stuck – INAHOLE

18 Down: NOUN: "heavy fine-grained wood…[used to make] archery bow[s]" – YEW

20 Down: NOUN: "a naval vessel designed to operate underwater" – SUB

25 Down: Puerto ___ – RICO

26 Down: Nobel Prize category, briefly – EXON

27 Down: VERB: "to pointedly tease or mock (someone)" – JAB

29 Down: Astronaut Jemison – MAE

30 Down: Ron who played Tarzan in the 1960s – ELY

The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 13, 2026

This clue set felt pleasantly globe trotting, with lots of place names and short punchy entries that kept momentum high, and the theme note about the missing starting letter added a nice little auditing twist once the grid began to fill. The vocabulary range was solid too, mixing everyday phrases with a few more niche definitions that made you stop and think without tipping into obscure for obscurity’s sake. A couple of the cluing choices leaned a bit loose or jokey in wording, which can cause small speed bumps, but overall it was an engaging solve with a satisfying flow and a fun final consistency check, so I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’

If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works: