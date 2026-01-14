If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 14, 2026.

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The Missing Letter is: O

By solving the clues provided, the letter O is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: NOUN: “a loose enveloping garment that covers the face and body and is worn in public by certain Muslim women” – BURQA

NOUN: “a loose enveloping garment that covers the face and body and is worn in public by certain Muslim women” – 6 Across: Billy Joel’s “She’s Got a ___” – WAY

Billy Joel’s “She’s Got a ___” – 9 Across: ADVERB: “reasonably close to” – ABOUT

ADVERB: “reasonably close to” – 10 Across: In the style of – ALA

In the style of – 11 Across: NOUN: “an infectious disease…caused by [a certain virus]” – POLIO

NOUN: “an infectious disease…caused by [a certain virus]” – 12 Across: Prefix with hazard – HAP

Prefix with hazard – 13 Across: Soft mineral – TALC

Soft mineral – 14 Across: Plot twist seen in soap operas when a real-life actor quits suddenly – COMA

Plot twist seen in soap operas when a real-life actor quits suddenly – 15 Across: IDIOMATIC PHRASE: “to become fixed or established” – TAKEROOT

IDIOMATIC PHRASE: “to become fixed or established” – 17 Across: NOUN: “any of several virus diseases” – FLU

NOUN: “any of several virus diseases” – 18 Across: VERB: “to make the most of” – MAXIMIZE

VERB: “to make the most of” – 23 Across: Climbing animal in the Alps – IBEX

Climbing animal in the Alps – 24 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “[former name of a] country…in southeastern Asia on the Gulf of Thailand…capital Bangkok” – SIAM

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “[former name of a] country…in southeastern Asia on the Gulf of Thailand…capital Bangkok” – 26 Across: CONJUNCTION: “used as a function word to introduce the second or last member or the second and each following member of a series of items each of which is negated” – NOR

CONJUNCTION: “used as a function word to introduce the second or last member or the second and each following member of a series of items each of which is negated” – 27 Across: IDIOM: “aware of (something)” – HIPTO

IDIOM: “aware of (something)” – 28 Across: Morales who was president of Bolivia from 2006 to 2019 – EVO

Morales who was president of Bolivia from 2006 to 2019 – 29 Across: NOUN: “advice; opinion; comment” – INPUT

NOUN: “advice; opinion; comment” – 30 Across: VERB: “to publicly identify or publish private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge” – DOX

VERB: “to publicly identify or publish private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge” – 31 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “country of northeastern Africa bordering on the Mediterranean and Red seas and site of an early and long enduring civilization of the ancient world” – EGYPT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Christian denom. – BAPT

Christian denom. – 2 Down: NOUN: “a German submarine” – UBOAT

NOUN: “a German submarine” – 3 Down: ___ die (take your turn, often) – ROLLA

___ die (take your turn, often) – 4 Down: NOUN: “an expedient usually temporary or inadequate solution to a problem” – QUICKFIX

NOUN: “an expedient usually temporary or inadequate solution to a problem” – 5 Down: From ___ Z (completely) – ATO

From ___ Z (completely) – 6 Down: INTERJECTION: “used to express exuberance or enthusiasm” – WAHOO

INTERJECTION: “used to express exuberance or enthusiasm” – 7 Down: Rental car company since 1974 – ALAMO

Rental car company since 1974 – 8 Down: VERB: “badger; pester” – YAPAT

VERB: “badger; pester” – 14 Down: ADJECTIVE: “mov[ing] or proceed[ing] speedily, smoothly, or effortlessly” – CRUISING

ADJECTIVE: “mov[ing] or proceed[ing] speedily, smoothly, or effortlessly” – 16 Down: Common street name – ELM

Common street name – 18 Down: Found underground, as diamonds – MINED

Found underground, as diamonds – 19 Down: Latin for “from the egg,” meaning “from the very beginning” – ABOVO

Latin for “from the egg,” meaning “from the very beginning” – 20 Down: VERB: “to make (a copy)” – XEROX

VERB: “to make (a copy)” – 21 Down: ADJECTIVE: “strikingly fresh, lively, or appealing in style” – ZIPPY

ADJECTIVE: “strikingly fresh, lively, or appealing in style” – 22 Down: Accept readily, as attention – EATUP

Accept readily, as attention – 25 Down: ___ & Bow (jeans brand) – MOTT

___ & Bow (jeans brand) – 27 Down: Go quickly, archaically – HIE

The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 14, 2026

This batch of clues was a fun ride because it blended pop culture nods, geography, and crisp wordplay in a way that kept the grid moving at a satisfying pace. The theme note about a single unused starting letter worked nicely as a gentle consistency check rather than a gimmick, and it adds that extra bit of polish once you’re near the finish line. I also liked how some clues felt very modern and conversational, while others leaned academic or dictionary formal, creating a good variety of solving textures. A few entries are on the quirky side and might make newer solvers hesitate, but overall it’s an energetic, well-rounded set that stays engaging throughout, so I’d give it 4 out of 5.

How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’

If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works: