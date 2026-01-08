If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 8, 2026.

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The Missing Letter is: O

By solving the clues provided, the letter O is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: TRADEMARK: “used for recorded background [songs]” — MUZAK

ABBREVIATION: "[sandwich named for its two main ingredients]" — PBJ

Take unfair advantage of, as a privilege — ABUSE

In the manner of — ALA

NOUN: "a proteolytic enzyme of the kidney" — RENIN

"Just gimme a ___" — SEC

NOUN: "the art of evaluating or analyzing works of art or literature" — CRIT

Aficionado — GEEK

INTERJECTION: "used typically to express mild apology, surprise, or dismay" — WHOOPS

The movie title "No Country for Old Men" is taken from one of his poems — YEATS

IDIOM: "very" — EVERSO

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: "river 4160 miles (6693 kilometers) long in eastern Africa flowing from Lake Victoria in Uganda north into the Mediterranean Sea in Egypt" — NILE

Shout on a city street — TAXI

ABBREVIATION: "federal executive division responsible for enforcing [work] statutes and promoting the general welfare of U.S. wage earners" — DOL

NOUN: "a unit of a cryptocurrency" — TOKEN

"Telephone Line" band, 1976 — ELO

NOUN: "a weapon (such as a cutlass or rapier) with a long blade for cutting or thrusting that is often used as a symbol of honor or authority" — SWORD

How rabbits eat carrots — RAW

Irritate — ANNOY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Anthony or Cohn — MARC

PREFIX: "to an extreme or excessive degree" — UBER

NOUN: "a member of an Indigenous people of western New Mexico" — ZUNI

PHRASE: "in a manner of speaking" — ASITWERE

NOUN: "the range of…knowledge" — KEN

Evening strolls — PASEOS

NOUN: "a short high-pitched sound (as from electronic equipment)…used in place of an obscene or vulgar expletive" — BLEEP

NOUN: "a game played with a set of small objects that are tossed, caught, and moved in various figures" — JACKS

PHRASE: "to work or act rapidly or efficiently" — GOTOTOWN

VERB: "present tense third-person singular of 'have'" — HAS

NOUN: "a color whose hue resembles that of ripe lemons or sunflowers or is that of the portion of the spectrum lying between green and orange" — YELLOW

Tail-___ (person in last place) — ENDER

NOUN: "a [stringed] musical instrument" — VIOLA

"Beautiful" singer, 2008 — AKON

COMBINING FORM: "dry" — XERO

Midwestern capital city, for short — INDY

Government org. at LAX and LGA — TSA

The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 8, 2026

Today’s grid was an intellectual delight, offering a masterclass in varied terminology that kept the solving experience fresh. The vertical anchors were particularly strong, featuring a deep-cut Indigenous culture from New Mexico and the elegant phrasing used to describe the limits of one’s knowledge. While pop-culture references to 70s rock bands and modern airport security provided familiar ground, the inclusion of technical kidney enzymes and specific literary origins for iconic film titles gave the puzzle a true “dictionary-first” edge. The transition from technical biochemistry to the simple way a rabbit eats its snacks created a playful rhythm that made identifying today’s missing letter a satisfying conclusion. I would rate this challenge a 4 out of 5.

How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’

If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works: