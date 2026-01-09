If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 9, 2026.

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The Missing Letter is: Q

By solving the clues provided, the letter Q is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: NOUN: “a sharp projecting part” — JAG

NOUN: “a sharp projecting part” — 4 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city in northeastern Texas north of Dallas population 259,841” — PLANO

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city in northeastern Texas north of Dallas population 259,841” — 9 Across: Ending for fluor or chlor — IDE

Ending for fluor or chlor — 10 Across: Meal in a bowl — RAMEN

Meal in a bowl — 11 Across: NOUN: “an expression of good wishes when someone leaves on a journey” — BON VOYAGE

NOUN: “an expression of good wishes when someone leaves on a journey” — 13 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city and port…in northwestern Pennsylvania” — ERIE

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city and port…in northwestern Pennsylvania” — 14 Across: VERB: “to diminish the importance, value, or effectiveness of something” — DETRACT

VERB: “to diminish the importance, value, or effectiveness of something” — 18 Across: NOUN: “a Sudanese people living below Timbuktu in the bend of the Niger that are mostly Muslim” — SONGHAI

NOUN: “a Sudanese people living below Timbuktu in the bend of the Niger that are mostly Muslim” — 20 Across: VERB: “to alter (something, such as a photographic negative) to produce a more desirable appearance” — RETOUCH

VERB: “to alter (something, such as a photographic negative) to produce a more desirable appearance” — 22 Across: NOUN: “a joint…that is the articulation between the femur, tibia, and patella” — KNEE

NOUN: “a joint…that is the articulation between the femur, tibia, and patella” — 23 Across: Zinc or lead, e.g. — BASEMETAL

Zinc or lead, e.g. — 28 Across: 1972 Bill Withers hit — USEME

1972 Bill Withers hit — 29 Across: Motivating force — EGO

Motivating force — 30 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city on the Ocmulgee River in central Georgia population 91,351” — MACON

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city on the Ocmulgee River in central Georgia population 91,351” — 31 Across: No longer working (abbr.) — RET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Agreed, as calculations — JIBED

Agreed, as calculations — 2 Down: Can’t get enough of — ADORES

Can’t get enough of — 3 Down: NOUN: “the biological as distinguished from the legal father” — GENITOR

NOUN: “the biological as distinguished from the legal father” — 4 Down: In favor of — PRO

In favor of — 5 Down: VERB: “to put or set down” — LAY

VERB: “to put or set down” — 6 Down: “‘I ___ Man of Constant Sorrow’” — AMA

“‘I ___ Man of Constant Sorrow’” — 7 Down: ABBREVIATION: “less than zero and opposite in sign to a positive” — NEG

ABBREVIATION: “less than zero and opposite in sign to a positive” — 8 Down: NOUN: “the first in a set or series” — ONE

NOUN: “the first in a set or series” — 12 Down: BIOGRAPHICAL NAME: “Jules (Gabriel) 1828–1905 French writer” — VERNE

BIOGRAPHICAL NAME: “Jules (Gabriel) 1828–1905 French writer” — 15 Down: ABBREVIATION: “one engaged in undercover activities (such as espionage)” — AGT

ABBREVIATION: “one engaged in undercover activities (such as espionage)” — 16 Down: VERB: “to lose one’s composure and fail to perform effectively in a critical situation” — CHOKE

VERB: “to lose one’s composure and fail to perform effectively in a critical situation” — 17 Down: VERB: “[one who]…challenge[s] in a mocking or insulting manner” — TAUNTER

VERB: “[one who]…challenge[s] in a mocking or insulting manner” — 19 Down: NOUN: “the Pleistocene glacial epoch” — ICEAGE

NOUN: “the Pleistocene glacial epoch” — 21 Down: NOUN: “a member of a class of serfs in ancient Sparta” — HELOT

NOUN: “a member of a class of serfs in ancient Sparta” — 23 Down: Beach ___ (sun worshiper) — BUM

Beach ___ (sun worshiper) — 24 Down: Words in many similes — ASA

Words in many similes — 25 Down: Part of a min. — SEC

Part of a min. — 26 Down: Not-real–inspirational music genre — EMO

Not-real–inspirational music genre — 27 Down: “‘A Few Good ___’ (Tom Cruise movie)” — MEN

The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 9, 2026

Today’s grid was a fantastic voyage through specialized terminology and world geography. The long-form horizontal answers were particularly satisfying, ranging from the polite French farewell Bon Voyage to the historic Songhai people of the Niger bend. While the puzzle tested your technical knowledge with terms like Base Metal and the Spartan Helot, it remained grounded with pop-culture nods to Bill Withers and Jules Verne. The flow of the grid felt smooth, with the short crossings in the southern section helping to reveal the more obscure geographical names. Overall, a balanced and rewarding solve that perfectly highlights the “dictionary-first” spirit of the game. I would rate this challenge a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’

If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works: