If you’re looking to flex your vocabulary muscles beyond the standard crossword, The Missing Letter crossword puzzle by Merriam-Webster is a daily brain teaser! This puzzle is not just filling in a grid, but an alphabetical hunt. With the clues, each starting with a different letter of the alphabet, the real challenge is figuring out which single letter has been left out. Here are the answers and the crucial missing letter for today’s puzzle, January 15, 2026.

The Missing Letter Answers Today: January 15, 2026

The Missing Letter is: H

By solving the clues provided, the letter H is the only one not utilised as a starting letter for an answer.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: NOUN: “any integer other than 0 or ± 1 that is not divisible without remainder by any other integers except ± 1 and ± the integer itself” – PRIME

NOUN: “any integer other than 0 or ± 1 that is not divisible without remainder by any other integers except ± 1 and ± the integer itself” – 6 Across: Bouncers check them – IDS

Bouncers check them – 9 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city north of Ogden in northern Utah population 48,174” – LOGAN

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city north of Ogden in northern Utah population 48,174” – 10 Across: NOUN: “a device for catching fish, birds, or insects” – NET

NOUN: “a device for catching fish, birds, or insects” – 11 Across: VERB: “to win victory over” – UPEND

VERB: “to win victory over” – 12 Across: Train stop (abbr.) – STA

Train stop (abbr.) – 13 Across: Spice Girl Halliwell – GERI

Spice Girl Halliwell – 14 Across: Navy or fava, say – BEAN

Navy or fava, say – 15 Across: ADJECTIVE: “passionate” – TORRID

ADJECTIVE: “passionate” – 17 Across: NOUN: “any of several salamanders…of mountain lakes of Mexico and the western U.S. that ordinarily live and breed in the larval form without metamorphosing” – AXOLOTL

NOUN: “any of several salamanders…of mountain lakes of Mexico and the western U.S. that ordinarily live and breed in the larval form without metamorphosing” – 19 Across: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city that is a port on the Saint Lawrence River and is the capital of the [Canadian province of the same name]” – QUEBEC

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “city that is a port on the Saint Lawrence River and is the capital of the [Canadian province of the same name]” – 20 Across: Indian city with many tourists – AGRA

Indian city with many tourists – 21 Across: ADJECTIVE: “enjoying or affording warmth and ease” – COZY

ADJECTIVE: “enjoying or affording warmth and ease” – 25 Across: Fancy dinnerwear – TUX

Fancy dinnerwear – 26 Across: NOUN: “a feature-length film” – MOVIE

NOUN: “a feature-length film” – 27 Across: Enzyme suffix – ASE

Enzyme suffix – 28 Across: “The Vampire Diaries” character – ELENA

“The Vampire Diaries” character – 29 Across: Some turns made on the rd – RTS

Some turns made on the rd – 30 Across: NOUN: “a crank with a handle for giving motion to a machine” – WINCH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Mention while on a talk show, say – PLUG

Mention while on a talk show, say – 2 Down: NOUN: “a large stout cord of strands of fibers or wire twisted or braided together” – ROPE

NOUN: “a large stout cord of strands of fibers or wire twisted or braided together” – 3 Down: Longtime Disney CEO Bob – IGER

Longtime Disney CEO Bob – 4 Down: GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “province of south central Canada bordering the United States (North Dakota and Minnesota) to the south” – MANITOBA

GEOGRAPHICAL NAME: “province of south central Canada bordering the United States (North Dakota and Minnesota) to the south” – 5 Down: NOUN: “the part of an area that lies at the boundary” – END

NOUN: “the part of an area that lies at the boundary” – 6 Down: NOUN: “written or printed material [placed] (as between the leaves of a book)” – INSERT

NOUN: “written or printed material [placed] (as between the leaves of a book)” – 7 Down: NOUN: “a particular fact or piece of information about something or someone” – DETAIL

NOUN: “a particular fact or piece of information about something or someone” – 8 Down: VERB: “to support oneself on the feet in an erect position” – STAND

VERB: “to support oneself on the feet in an erect position” – 14 Down: NOUN: “either of two garden vegetable plants closely related to the cabbage” – BROCCOLI

NOUN: “either of two garden vegetable plants closely related to the cabbage” – 16 Down: “I’m impressed!” – OLE

“I’m impressed!” – 17 Down: Eighth of a certain dozen – AUGUST

Eighth of a certain dozen – 18 Down: BIOGRAPHICAL NAME: “circa 519–465 b.c. the Great king of Persia (486–465)” – XERXES

BIOGRAPHICAL NAME: “circa 519–465 b.c. the Great king of Persia (486–465)” – 19 Down: 2022 FIFA World Cup host – QATAR

2022 FIFA World Cup host – 22 Down: NOUN: “a chamber (as in a stove) that is used for baking, heating, or drying” – OVEN

NOUN: “a chamber (as in a stove) that is used for baking, heating, or drying” – 23 Down: NOUN: “a bluish-white metallic element” – ZINC

NOUN: “a bluish-white metallic element” – 24 Down: NOUN: “an affirmative reply” – YEAH

NOUN: “an affirmative reply” – 26 Down: Kitten’s greeting – MEW

The Missing Letter Crossword Answer Image for January 15, 2026

This clue set had a really satisfying “classic crossword” feel, with a strong backbone of clean definitions and familiar fill that kept the solve moving smoothly, while still sprinkling in a few standout proper nouns and science-y touches to keep it from feeling too plain. The mix of geography, pop culture, and straightforward vocabulary made for a nice rhythm, and the meta observation about one missing starting letter worked as a clever final cross-check once everything settled into place. Nothing here felt unfair, and most of the clues were direct without being boring, which is exactly the sweet spot for this kind of puzzle, so I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How to Play ‘The Missing Letter’

If you’re new to this Merriam-Webster classic, here’s how the “alphabetical twist” works: