"Reason for a workplace accommodation..." The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 1, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 1, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for December 1, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across : Kareem Rahma interview series filmed aboard public transit – Starts with “ S “.

: Kareem Rahma interview series filmed aboard public transit – Starts with “ “. 12 Across : Traveller’s tech – Starts with “ G “.

: Traveller’s tech – Starts with “ “. 15 Across : Astrological identity for someone born with the 59-Down on the eastern horizon – Starts with “ A “.

: Astrological identity for someone born with the 59-Down on the eastern horizon – Starts with “ “. 16 Across : “The Righteous Gemstones” patriarch – Starts with “ E “.

: “The Righteous Gemstones” patriarch – Starts with “ “. 17 Across : Bottoms that run quite small – Starts with “ M “.

: Bottoms that run quite small – Starts with “ “. 18 Across : Union whose members include school custodians: Abbr. – Starts with “ N “.

: Union whose members include school custodians: Abbr. – Starts with “ “. 19 Across : Title for a century of officials, briefly – Starts with “ S “.

: Title for a century of officials, briefly – Starts with “ “. 20 Across : Ruler in the time of“Anna Karenina” – Starts with “ T “.

: Ruler in the time of“Anna Karenina” – Starts with “ “. 21 Across : Fall guy? – Starts with “ A “.

: Fall guy? – Starts with “ “. 22 Across : ___lily – Starts with “ S “.

: ___lily – Starts with “ “. 24 Across : “My Brilliant Friend” city – Starts with “ N “.

: “My Brilliant Friend” city – Starts with “ “. 26 Across : “The Princess and the Frog” priestess Mama___ – Starts with “ O “.

: “The Princess and the Frog” priestess Mama___ – Starts with “ “. 29 Across : Gives a thumbs-up – Starts with “ O “.

: Gives a thumbs-up – Starts with “ “. 31 Across : Father in una iglesia – Starts with “ P “.

: Father in una iglesia – Starts with “ “. 32 Across : Invitation to imagine – Starts with “ P “.

: Invitation to imagine – Starts with “ “. 35 Across : South American spirit – Starts with “ P “.

: South American spirit – Starts with “ “. 37 Across : Fair___ – Starts with “ U “.

: Fair___ – Starts with “ “. 38 Across : Something assumed for a performance – Starts with “ P “.

: Something assumed for a performance – Starts with “ “. 40 Across : Palindromic exclamation – Starts with “ W “.

: Palindromic exclamation – Starts with “ “. 41 Across : Peddlers’ successes – Starts with “ S “.

: Peddlers’ successes – Starts with “ “. 43 Across : Netflix series whose protagonist is Player 456 – Starts with “ S “.

: Netflix series whose protagonist is Player 456 – Starts with “ “. 45 Across : Spoke sheepishly? – Starts with “ B “.

: Spoke sheepishly? – Starts with “ “. 47 Across : Mo. when Germany observes the anniversary of its reunification – Starts with “ O “.

: Mo. when Germany observes the anniversary of its reunification – Starts with “ “. 48 Across : Have the first shift – Starts with “ O “.

: Have the first shift – Starts with “ “. 49 Across : Upper part of an arch – Starts with “ I “.

: Upper part of an arch – Starts with “ “. 51 Across : 12/24, e.g. – Starts with “ H “.

: 12/24, e.g. – Starts with “ “. 53 Across : Ren-faire adjective – Starts with “ O “.

: Ren-faire adjective – Starts with “ “. 54 Across : ___cannon (weapon popular with beginners, in video-game slang) – Starts with “ N “.

: ___cannon (weapon popular with beginners, in video-game slang) – Starts with “ “. 56 Across : Record – Starts with “ L “.

: Record – Starts with “ “. 58 Across : Golf champion Michelle___West – Starts with “ W “.

: Golf champion Michelle___West – Starts with “ “. 59 Across : One who adheres to an Ital diet – Starts with “ R “.

: One who adheres to an Ital diet – Starts with “ “. 63 Across : More than just a short fling: Abbr. – Starts with “ L “.

: More than just a short fling: Abbr. – Starts with “ “. 64 Across : Friendly farewell – Starts with “ A “.

: Friendly farewell – Starts with “ “. 65 Across : 12-Across part, for short – Starts with “ S “.

: 12-Across part, for short – Starts with “ “. 66 Across: Computation platform created by Stephen Wolfram – Starts with “M“.

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : “Mr. Robot” creator Esmail – Starts with “ S “.

: “Mr. Robot” creator Esmail – Starts with “ “. 2 Down : Sch. whose state’s motto is “Hope” – Starts with “ U “.

: Sch. whose state’s motto is “Hope” – Starts with “ “. 3 Down : Brand-name lighters – Starts with “ B “.

: Brand-name lighters – Starts with “ “. 4 Down : “Not for us, thanks” – Starts with “ W “.

: “Not for us, thanks” – Starts with “ “. 5 Down : In a synchronized way – Starts with “ A “.

: In a synchronized way – Starts with “ “. 6 Down : Abridged sign-off – Starts with “ Y “.

: Abridged sign-off – Starts with “ “. 7 Down : Some modern short form artists – Starts with “ T “.

: Some modern short form artists – Starts with “ “. 8 Down : Unchanged – Starts with “ A “.

: Unchanged – Starts with “ “. 9 Down : Desai who wrote the 2025 novel “The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny” – Starts with “ K “.

: Desai who wrote the 2025 novel “The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny” – Starts with “ “. 10 Down : Manage to snare – Starts with “ E “.

: Manage to snare – Starts with “ “. 11 Down : Michael Jordan and Klay Thompson, positionally: Abbr. – Starts with “ S “.

: Michael Jordan and Klay Thompson, positionally: Abbr. – Starts with “ “. 12 Down : Put a woman in the lead, perhaps – Starts with “ G “.

: Put a woman in the lead, perhaps – Starts with “ “. 13 Down : Request for presence – Starts with “ P “.

: Request for presence – Starts with “ “. 14 Down : Only Asian territory that connects to Indonesia, in the original Risk – Starts with “ S “.

: Only Asian territory that connects to Indonesia, in the original Risk – Starts with “ “. 21 Down : Lidl competitor – Starts with “ A “.

: Lidl competitor – Starts with “ “. 23 Down : ____-Tex – Starts with “ G “.

: ____-Tex – Starts with “ “. 25 Down : Thin cracker served with chutneys – Starts with “ P “.

: Thin cracker served with chutneys – Starts with “ “. 26 Down : Serious piece of work – Starts with “ O “.

: Serious piece of work – Starts with “ “. 27 Down : Reason for a work place accommodation, maybe – Starts with “ D “.

: Reason for a work place accommodation, maybe – Starts with “ “. 28 Down : Residents of Höfuðborgarsvæðið – Starts with “ I “.

: Residents of Höfuðborgarsvæðið – Starts with “ “. 30 Down : “Thong Song” singer – Starts with “ S “.

: “Thong Song” singer – Starts with “ “. 33 Down : Bracketologist’s prediction – Starts with “ U “.

: Bracketologist’s prediction – Starts with “ “. 34 Down : Make contact – Starts with “ T “.

: Make contact – Starts with “ “. 36 Down : Justice Smith’s role in “I Saw the TV Glow” – Starts with “ O “.

: Justice Smith’s role in “I Saw the TV Glow” – Starts with “ “. 39 Down : Rock guitarist Strauss – Starts with “ N “.

: Rock guitarist Strauss – Starts with “ “. 42 Down : Absence of trials – Starts with “ E “.

: Absence of trials – Starts with “ “. 44 Down : “Don’t let me stop you” – Starts with “ G “.

: “Don’t let me stop you” – Starts with “ “. 46 Down : Response to “Gracias” – Starts with “ D “.

: Response to “Gracias” – Starts with “ “. 50 Down : Offer, in a way – Starts with “ P “.

: Offer, in a way – Starts with “ “. 52 Down : Guanaco’s domestic descendant – Starts with “ L “.

: Guanaco’s domestic descendant – Starts with “ “. 53 Down : Elf___(tiny raptors) – Starts with “ O “.

: Elf___(tiny raptors) – Starts with “ “. 55 Down : “Having said that,” in a text – Starts with “ O “.

: “Having said that,” in a text – Starts with “ “. 57 Down : Model Hadid – Starts with “ G “.

: Model Hadid – Starts with “ “. 59 Down : Creature with spiral horns – Starts with “ R “.

: Creature with spiral horns – Starts with “ “. 60 Down : Close ones, casually – Starts with “ F “.

: Close ones, casually – Starts with “ “. 61 Down : Rep. associated with the Green New Deal – Starts with “ A “.

: Rep. associated with the Green New Deal – Starts with “ “. 62 Down: Counterintelligence org. – Starts with “N“.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 1, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 1, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across : Kareem Rahma interview series filmed aboard public transit – SUBWAYTAKES

: Kareem Rahma interview series filmed aboard public transit – 12 Across : Traveller’s tech – GPS

: Traveller’s tech – 15 Across : Astrological identity for someone born with the 59-Down on the eastern horizon – ARIESRISING

: Astrological identity for someone born with the 59-Down on the eastern horizon – 16 Across : “The Righteous Gemstones” patriarch – ELI

: “The Righteous Gemstones” patriarch – 17 Across : Bottoms that run quite small – MICROSKIRTS

: Bottoms that run quite small – 18 Across : Union whose members include school custodians: Abbr. – NEA

: Union whose members include school custodians: Abbr. – 19 Across : Title for a century of officials, briefly – SEN

: Title for a century of officials, briefly – 20 Across : Ruler in the time of“Anna Karenina” – TSAR

: Ruler in the time of“Anna Karenina” – 21 Across : Fall guy? – ADAM

: Fall guy? – 22 Across : ___lily – SEGO

: ___lily – 24 Across : “My Brilliant Friend” city – NAPLES

: “My Brilliant Friend” city – 26 Across : “The Princess and the Frog” priestess Mama___ – ODIE

: “The Princess and the Frog” priestess Mama___ – 29 Across : Gives a thumbs-up – OKS

: Gives a thumbs-up – 31 Across : Father in una iglesia – PADRE

: Father in una iglesia – 32 Across : Invitation to imagine – PICTUREIT

: Invitation to imagine – 35 Across : South American spirit – PISCO

: South American spirit – 37 Across : Fair___ – USE

: Fair___ – 38 Across : Something assumed for a performance – PERSONA

: Something assumed for a performance – 40 Across : Palindromic exclamation – WOW

: Palindromic exclamation – 41 Across : Peddlers’ successes – SALES

: Peddlers’ successes – 43 Across : Netflix series whose protagonist is Player 456 – SQUIDGAME

: Netflix series whose protagonist is Player 456 – 45 Across : Spoke sheepishly? – BAAED

: Spoke sheepishly? – 47 Across : Mo. when Germany observes the anniversary of its reunification – OCT

: Mo. when Germany observes the anniversary of its reunification – 48 Across : Have the first shift – OPEN

: Have the first shift – 49 Across : Upper part of an arch – INSTEP

: Upper part of an arch – 51 Across : 12/24, e.g. – HALF

: 12/24, e.g. – 53 Across : Ren-faire adjective – OLDE

: Ren-faire adjective – 54 Across : ___cannon (weapon popular with beginners, in video-game slang) – NOOB

: ___cannon (weapon popular with beginners, in video-game slang) – 56 Across : Record – LOG

: Record – 58 Across : Golf champion Michelle___West – WIE

: Golf champion Michelle___West – 59 Across : One who adheres to an Ital diet – RASTAFARIAN

: One who adheres to an Ital diet – 63 Across : More than just a short fling: Abbr. – LTR

: More than just a short fling: Abbr. – 64 Across : Friendly farewell – ADIOSAMIGOS

: Friendly farewell – 65 Across : 12-Across part, for short – SYS

: 12-Across part, for short – 66 Across: Computation platform created by Stephen Wolfram – MATHEMATICA

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down : “Mr. Robot” creator Esmail – SAM

: “Mr. Robot” creator Esmail – 2 Down : Sch. whose state’s motto is “Hope” – URI

: Sch. whose state’s motto is “Hope” – 3 Down : Brand-name lighters – BICS

: Brand-name lighters – 4 Down : “Not for us, thanks” – WERESET

: “Not for us, thanks” – 5 Down : In a synchronized way – ASONE

: In a synchronized way – 6 Down : Abridged sign-off – YRS

: Abridged sign-off – 7 Down : Some modern short form artists – TIKTOKERS

: Some modern short form artists – 8 Down : Unchanged – ASIS

: Unchanged – 9 Down : Desai who wrote the 2025 novel “The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny” – KIRAN

: Desai who wrote the 2025 novel “The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny” – 10 Down : Manage to snare – ENTRAP

: Manage to snare – 11 Down : Michael Jordan and Klay Thompson, positionally: Abbr. – SGS

: Michael Jordan and Klay Thompson, positionally: Abbr. – 12 Down : Put a woman in the lead, perhaps – GENDERSSWAP

: Put a woman in the lead, perhaps – 13 Down : Request for presence – PLEASECOME

: Request for presence – 14 Down : Only Asian territory that connects to Indonesia, in the original Risk – SIAM

: Only Asian territory that connects to Indonesia, in the original Risk – 21 Down : Lidl competitor – ALDI

: Lidl competitor – 23 Down : ____-Tex – GORE

: ____-Tex – 25 Down : Thin cracker served with chutneys – PAPAD

: Thin cracker served with chutneys – 26 Down : Serious piece of work – OPUS

: Serious piece of work – 27 Down : Reason for a work place accommodation, maybe – DISABILITY

: Reason for a work place accommodation, maybe – 28 Down : Residents of Höfuðborgarsvæðið – ICELANDERS

: Residents of Höfuðborgarsvæðið – 30 Down : “Thong Song” singer – SISQO

: “Thong Song” singer – 33 Down : Bracketologist’s prediction – UPSET

: Bracketologist’s prediction – 34 Down : Make contact – TOUCHBASE

: Make contact – 36 Down : Justice Smith’s role in “I Saw the TV Glow” – OWEN

: Justice Smith’s role in “I Saw the TV Glow” – 39 Down : Rock guitarist Strauss – NITA

: Rock guitarist Strauss – 42 Down : Absence of trials – EASE

: Absence of trials – 44 Down : “Don’t let me stop you” – GOFORIT

: “Don’t let me stop you” – 46 Down : Response to “Gracias” – DENADA

: Response to “Gracias” – 50 Down : Offer, in a way – POSIT

: Offer, in a way – 52 Down : Guanaco’s domestic descendant – LLAMA

: Guanaco’s domestic descendant – 53 Down : Elf___(tiny raptors) – OWLS

: Elf___(tiny raptors) – 55 Down : “Having said that,” in a text – OTOH

: “Having said that,” in a text – 57 Down : Model Hadid – GIGI

: Model Hadid – 59 Down : Creature with spiral horns – RAM

: Creature with spiral horns – 60 Down : Close ones, casually – FAM

: Close ones, casually – 61 Down : Rep. associated with the Green New Deal – AOC

: Rep. associated with the Green New Deal – 62 Down: Counterintelligence org. – NSA

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s Monday crossword was a sophisticated and highly contemporary puzzle that demanded a massive range of knowledge. The challenge successfully navigated from niche podcast culture and specific astrological terms to details of global politics and classic literature. The construction was especially fun, featuring long answers that referenced the global phenomenon of Korean media and a fantastic pair of theme entries that were structurally clever. The puzzle’s difficulty was set high, serving as a challenging start to the solving week. We rate the difficulty a demanding 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Crossword

The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.