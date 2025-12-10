“Like wine bottles that don’t require….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 10, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 10, 2025

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Beachside shade structure – CABANA

Surprising plot developments – 13 Across: Eloquent speechifying – ORATORY

Devitalize – 16 Across: Like wine bottles that don’t require corks – SCREWTOP

Phenomenon responsible for some aberrant West Coast weather – 19 Across: Blemish – MAR

Was a good fit for – 22 Across: Mixologist’s workplace – BAR

Mental spark – 25 Across: Former cable-news anchor Joy – REID

“Please leave a message after the ___” – 27 Across: Option alongside “Home” and “Work,” on a contact form – CELL

Glossary entry – 29 Across: Imitates an owl – HOOTS

Quantities indicated by radical signs – 33 Across: Uses deliberately ambiguous language – DOUBLETALKS

Punctuation mark after the penultimate item in a list – 35 Across: One of Bolivia’s two capitals, along with Sucre – LAPAZ

With 47-Across, get cold feet – 37 Across: Facts and figures, casually – INFO

Unidentified author: Abbr. – 42 Across: _____ walk (police- or orchestra-directed photo op) – PERP

Not worth debating – 44 Across: Slumber-party attire, for short – PJS

Venetian Renaissance painter with a namesake orange-red color – 47 Across: See 36-Across – OUT

Like many laundromats, briefly – 50 Across: Monty Python member who co-created “Spamalot” – ERICIDLE

Quick on the uptake – 54 Across: Person who indirectly encourages self-destructive behavior – ENABLER

Analyzed in a lab, say – 56 Across: Glue brand with a bull mascot – ELMERS

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: ___ dust (tiny particles floating in space) – COSMIC

Pinball parlor – 3 Down: Container for aging wine – BARREL

Had a meal – 5 Down: These days – NOW

The “A” of B.A. – 7 Down: Stereotypical jacket material for a professor – TWEED

Fuse pieces of metal together – 9 Down: With 29-Down, portrayer of Bilbo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” – IAN

Footwear for some Winter Olympians – 11 Down: Apartment residents – TENANTS

Jokingly conveys boredom, perhaps – 14 Down: “That couldn’t be more wrong!” – YOUREALLWET

Scientist who shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with his wife and Henri Becquerel – 21 Down: What speedy exam-takers finish with – TIMETOSPARE

Unsuccessful political contestant – 26 Down: Targeted, with “at” – TOOKAIM

Brass instrument that makes an oom-pah band’s “oom-pah” sound – 29 Down: See 9-Down – HOLM

Interactive offering from BuzzFeed or Cosmo – 32 Down: Super Bowl LVI winners over the Bengals – RAMS

Additions to a bank account – 34 Down: Largest city in Silicon Valley – SANJOSE

Kitty that’s easy to pet – 38 Down: Lo-mein tidbit – NOODLE

More vile-smelling – 40 Down: Furry, web-footed mammals – OTTERS

Suddenly spoke (up) – 45 Down: Reusable shopping bag – TOTE

Number of fielding positions in baseball – 49 Down: Bolt’s counterpart – NUT

Berkeley school, familiarly – 52 Down: Tech company nicknamed Big Blue – IBM

Click to reveal the answer image of today’s New Yorker Crossword

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s New Yorker Crossword delivers a polished and engaging solve with the magazine’s signature blend of wit, cultural breadth, and solid construction. The grid has a satisfying architectural feel, anchored by standout long entries that are clever without being showy, and supported by crisp mid-length fill that keeps the momentum steady. Clues strike that sweet spot between sly and straightforward, offering small moments of delight as the theme and grid structure gradually reveal themselves. It’s an elegant, confident puzzle, thoughtful, well-balanced, and rewarding from start to finish. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

