“Like wine bottles that don’t require….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 10, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 10, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 10, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Beachside shade structure – CABANA
- 7 Across: Surprising plot developments – TWISTS
- 13 Across: Eloquent speechifying – ORATORY
- 15 Across: Devitalize – WEAKEN
- 16 Across: Like wine bottles that don’t require corks – SCREWTOP
- 18 Across: Phenomenon responsible for some aberrant West Coast weather – ELNINO
- 19 Across: Blemish – MAR
- 20 Across: Was a good fit for – SUITED
- 22 Across: Mixologist’s workplace – BAR
- 23 Across: Mental spark – IDEA
- 25 Across: Former cable-news anchor Joy – REID
- 26 Across: “Please leave a message after the ___” – TONE
- 27 Across: Option alongside “Home” and “Work,” on a contact form – CELL
- 28 Across: Glossary entry – TERM
- 29 Across: Imitates an owl – HOOTS
- 30 Across: Quantities indicated by radical signs – SQUAREROOTS
- 33 Across: Uses deliberately ambiguous language – DOUBLETALKS
- 34 Across: Punctuation mark after the penultimate item in a list – SERIALCOMMA
- 35 Across: One of Bolivia’s two capitals, along with Sucre – LAPAZ
- 36 Across: With 47-Across, get cold feet – WUSS
- 37 Across: Facts and figures, casually – INFO
- 41 Across: Unidentified author: Abbr. – ANON
- 42 Across: _____ walk (police- or orchestra-directed photo op) – PERP
- 43 Across: Not worth debating – MOOT
- 44 Across: Slumber-party attire, for short – PJS
- 45 Across: Venetian Renaissance painter with a namesake orange-red color – TITIAN
- 47 Across: See 36-Across – OUT
- 48 Across: Like many laundromats, briefly – COINOP
- 50 Across: Monty Python member who co-created “Spamalot” – ERICIDLE
- 53 Across: Quick on the uptake – ASTUTE
- 54 Across: Person who indirectly encourages self-destructive behavior – ENABLER
- 55 Across: Analyzed in a lab, say – TESTED
- 56 Across: Glue brand with a bull mascot – ELMERS
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: ___ dust (tiny particles floating in space) – COSMIC
- 2 Down: Pinball parlor – ARCADE
- 3 Down: Container for aging wine – BARREL
- 4 Down: Had a meal – ATE
- 5 Down: These days – NOW
- 6 Down: The “A” of B.A. – ARTS
- 7 Down: Stereotypical jacket material for a professor – TWEED
- 8 Down: Fuse pieces of metal together – WELD
- 9 Down: With 29-Down, portrayer of Bilbo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” – IAN
- 10 Down: Footwear for some Winter Olympians – SKIBOOTS
- 11 Down: Apartment residents – TENANTS
- 12 Down: Jokingly conveys boredom, perhaps – SNORES
- 14 Down: “That couldn’t be more wrong!” – YOUREALLWET
- 17 Down: Scientist who shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with his wife and Henri Becquerel – PIERRECURIE
- 21 Down: What speedy exam-takers finish with – TIMETOSPARE
- 24 Down: Unsuccessful political contestant – ALSORAN
- 26 Down: Targeted, with “at” – TOOKAIM
- 28 Down: Brass instrument that makes an oom-pah band’s “oom-pah” sound – TUBA
- 29 Down: See 9-Down – HOLM
- 31 Down: Interactive offering from BuzzFeed or Cosmo – QUIZ
- 32 Down: Super Bowl LVI winners over the Bengals – RAMS
- 33 Down: Additions to a bank account – DEPOSITS
- 34 Down: Largest city in Silicon Valley – SANJOSE
- 35 Down: Kitty that’s easy to pet – LAPCAT
- 38 Down: Lo-mein tidbit – NOODLE
- 39 Down: More vile-smelling – FOULER
- 40 Down: Furry, web-footed mammals – OTTERS
- 42 Down: Suddenly spoke (up) – PIPED
- 45 Down: Reusable shopping bag – TOTE
- 46 Down: Number of fielding positions in baseball – NINE
- 49 Down: Bolt’s counterpart – NUT
- 51 Down: Berkeley school, familiarly – CAL
- 52 Down: Tech company nicknamed Big Blue – IBM
Today’s New Yorker Crossword delivers a polished and engaging solve with the magazine’s signature blend of wit, cultural breadth, and solid construction. The grid has a satisfying architectural feel, anchored by standout long entries that are clever without being showy, and supported by crisp mid-length fill that keeps the momentum steady. Clues strike that sweet spot between sly and straightforward, offering small moments of delight as the theme and grid structure gradually reveal themselves. It’s an elegant, confident puzzle, thoughtful, well-balanced, and rewarding from start to finish. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
