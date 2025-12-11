“Haze often seen in L.A….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 11, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Takes inventory? – SHOPLIFTS
- 10 Across: Instrument similar to a baritone horn – EUPHONIUM
- 11 Across: Trattoria appetizer – ANTIPASTO
- 12 Across: Make use of a powder day – SKI
- 13 Across: Warm greeting – HUG
- 14 Across: Putters around dejectedly – MOPES
- 18 Across: Tucked-in part of a button-down – SHIRTTAIL
- 22 Across: Models for a life-drawing class, say – POSESNUDE
- 23 Across: Lead-in to pilot or graph – AUTO
- 24 Across: Highest poker pair – ACES
- 25 Across: Simon and Garfunkel’s “___ Robinson” – MRS
- 26 Across: Have a bite – EAT
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Vast expanses – SEAS
- 2 Down: Sizable piece – HUNK
- 3 Down: People inclined to be hopeful – OPTIMISTS
- 4 Down: Greek letter used to denote the golden ratio – PHI
- 5 Down: Cut (off) – LOP
- 6 Down: “It’ll work ___ pinch” – INA
- 7 Down: Umami-rich condiment – FISHSAUCE
- 8 Down: Skirt worn over a leotard – TUTU
- 9 Down: Haze often seen in L.A. – SMOG
- 15 Down: Treat advertised as “Milk’s Favorite Cookie” – OREO
- 16 Down: Six, for a touchdown: Abbr. – PTS
- 17 Down: Sicilian volcano – ETNA
- 18 Down: ___ musubi (snack made with meat, rice, and nori) – SPAM
- 19 Down: Time-sheet unit – HOUR
- 20 Down: “Now there’s an ___” – IDEA
- 21 Down: For fear that – LEST
This New Yorker Crossword has the signature blend of polish and personality that the magazine’s puzzles are known for, delivering a solve that feels smart without straying into frustration. The grid moves with a confident rhythm, mixing contemporary references, crisp cluing, and a few delightfully chewy spots that make the payoff especially satisfying once everything clicks. Even the longer entries feel purposeful, giving the puzzle a well-structured backbone that keeps the momentum strong from start to finish. It’s engaging, clever, and thoughtfully constructed, exactly the kind of crossword that leaves you feeling rewarded rather than rushed. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.