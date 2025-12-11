“Haze often seen in L.A….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 11, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 11, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 11, 2025

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Takes inventory? – SHOPLIFTS

Takes inventory? – 10 Across: Instrument similar to a baritone horn – EUPHONIUM

Instrument similar to a baritone horn – 11 Across: Trattoria appetizer – ANTIPASTO

Trattoria appetizer – 12 Across: Make use of a powder day – SKI

Make use of a powder day – 13 Across: Warm greeting – HUG

Warm greeting – 14 Across: Putters around dejectedly – MOPES

Putters around dejectedly – 18 Across: Tucked-in part of a button-down – SHIRTTAIL

Tucked-in part of a button-down – 22 Across: Models for a life-drawing class, say – POSESNUDE

Models for a life-drawing class, say – 23 Across: Lead-in to pilot or graph – AUTO

Lead-in to pilot or graph – 24 Across: Highest poker pair – ACES

Highest poker pair – 25 Across: Simon and Garfunkel’s “___ Robinson” – MRS

Simon and Garfunkel’s “___ Robinson” – 26 Across: Have a bite – EAT

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Vast expanses – SEAS

Vast expanses – 2 Down: Sizable piece – HUNK

Sizable piece – 3 Down: People inclined to be hopeful – OPTIMISTS

People inclined to be hopeful – 4 Down: Greek letter used to denote the golden ratio – PHI

Greek letter used to denote the golden ratio – 5 Down: Cut (off) – LOP

Cut (off) – 6 Down: “It’ll work ___ pinch” – INA

“It’ll work ___ pinch” – 7 Down: Umami-rich condiment – FISHSAUCE

Umami-rich condiment – 8 Down: Skirt worn over a leotard – TUTU

Skirt worn over a leotard – 9 Down: Haze often seen in L.A. – SMOG

Haze often seen in L.A. – 15 Down: Treat advertised as “Milk’s Favorite Cookie” – OREO

Treat advertised as “Milk’s Favorite Cookie” – 16 Down: Six, for a touchdown: Abbr. – PTS

Six, for a touchdown: Abbr. – 17 Down: Sicilian volcano – ETNA

Sicilian volcano – 18 Down: ___ musubi (snack made with meat, rice, and nori) – SPAM

___ musubi (snack made with meat, rice, and nori) – 19 Down: Time-sheet unit – HOUR

Time-sheet unit – 20 Down: “Now there’s an ___” – IDEA

“Now there’s an ___” – 21 Down: For fear that – LEST

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This New Yorker Crossword has the signature blend of polish and personality that the magazine’s puzzles are known for, delivering a solve that feels smart without straying into frustration. The grid moves with a confident rhythm, mixing contemporary references, crisp cluing, and a few delightfully chewy spots that make the payoff especially satisfying once everything clicks. Even the longer entries feel purposeful, giving the puzzle a well-structured backbone that keeps the momentum strong from start to finish. It’s engaging, clever, and thoughtfully constructed, exactly the kind of crossword that leaves you feeling rewarded rather than rushed. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

