“A puzzle with a few….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 15, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 15, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: “Demo artists, Mr. _____” – ROBOTO
- 7 Across: Throat-clearing sound – AHEM
- 11 Across: Stamp-pad liquid – INK
- 14 Across: “Regardless . . .” – ANYHOW
- 15 Across: Opposite of mint – MAXI
- 16 Across: Fish eggs – ROE
- 17 Across: Large snake – PYTHON
- 18 Across: Where to find hobbies – THESHIRE
- 20 Across: Tool similar to a hatchet – AXE
- 21 Across: Always, poetically – EER
- 23 Across: Pretend – ACTASIF
- 24 Across: “____‘s Family Reunion” (The Perry film) – MADEA
- 26 Across: I.D. on a 1099 – SSN
- 27 Across: Creatures protected by spells – CLAMS
- 30 Across: No, 2s – VPS
- 32 Across: Right, in Spanish – OCHO
- 36 Across: Newlyweds’ trios – HONEYMOONS
- 39 Across: Breakfast chain known for its flapjacks – IHOP
- 40 Across: “100 Years . . . 100 Movies” org. – AFI
- 41 Across: Fish-tank buildup – ALGAE
- 42 Across: Fútbol cheer – OLE
- 43 Across: Battering____(medieval weapons) – RAMS
- 45 Across: Robbery, perhaps – OVERCOOKED
- 48 Across: Strife – STEP
- 49 Across: Slithery swimmer – EEL
- 50 Across: Follows orders – OBEYS
- 51 Across: Inquire – ASK
- 54 Across: Goldman ____- SACHS
- 56 Across: Juneauite, e.g. – ALASKAN
- 60 Across: “¿Qué _?” (“What’s up?”) – TAL
- 61 Across: Unruly horse – MOB
- 64 Across: Frequently used space in an Indian restaurant – TURMERIC
- 66 Across: Surfing mecca west of Los Angeles – MALIBU
- 68 Across: Neighbor of Que. and Man. – ONT
- 69 Across: Texas city that’s home to Baylor University – WACO
- 70 Across: Marianne’s sister, in “Sense and Sensibility” – ELINOR
- 71 Across: Earrings – PAY
- 72 Across: Soondubu-jjigae, a.k.a. soft-tofu___ – STEW
- 73 Across: Item with horizontal runes – LADDER
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: ___Nui (Indigenous name of Easter Island) – RAPA
- 2 Down: Semiprecious stone worth fourteen points in Scrabble – ONYX
- 3 Down: Unit of digital storage often preceded by “tera-“ – BYTE
- 4 Down: “____,now I understand!” – OHH
- 5 Down: “That was barely a challenge at all” – TOOEASY
- 6 Down: Had the deed to, say – OWNED
- 7 Down: Qty. – AMT
- 8 Down: “Real funny” – HAHA
- 9 Down: Corp. leaders – EXECS
- 10 Down: Light sprays – MISTS
- 11 Down: Flower with a bearded variety – IRIS
- 12 Down: Seaweed sold in sheets – NORI
- 13 Down: Chief __ (Chicago-born rapper with a rhyming name) – KEEF
- 19 Down: Asian capital on the Red River – HANOI
- 22 Down: Go in a circle – REVOLVE
- 24 Down: French equivalent of Sea – MME
- 25 Down: Orbits’ farthest points – APOGEES
- 27 Down: Blackens on the grill – CHARS
- 28 Down: Food-marketing phrase akin to “lite” – LOFAT
- 29 Down: Genre for “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “Naruto” – ANIME
- 31 Down: Greet with a growl – SNARLAT
- 33 Down: Freeze up under pressure – CHOKE
- 34 Down: Like a moth-eaten sweater – HOLEY
- 35 Down: Newspaper essays – OPEDS
- 37 Down: Leader with a portrait in Tiananmen Square – MAO
- 38 Down: “Give me just a ” – SEC
- 44 Down: Muscle contraction – SPASM
- 46 Down: “So fancy!” – OOHLALA
- 47 Down: Delivery-room docs – OBS
- 52 Down: Leans – SKEWS
- 53 Down: The “k” of a.k.a. – KARAT
- 55 Down: Desert pack animal – CAMEL
- 56 Down: Perched upon – ATOP
- 57 Down: Roman counterpart of the Greek goddess Selene – LUNA
- 58 Down: Affectedly pretentious – ARTY
- 59 Down: Very cool – NICE
- 61 Down: Conqueror of matter, idiomatically – MIND
- 62 Down: Wind instrument that plays the first notes of “Swan Lake” – OBOE
- 63 Down: “Aaron Sir” (“Hamilton” number) – BURR
- 65 Down: Sight on a dairy farm – COW
- 67 Down: What a Stanley cup has that the Stanley Cup doesn’t – LID
This New Yorker Crossword felt like a confident, wide-ranging puzzle that really leaned into the magazine’s love of cultural breadth and slightly offbeat humor. As I worked through it, I kept noticing how comfortably it jumped from classic literature and film to pop music, food, geography, and internet-era language, creating a grid that felt intellectually curious rather than narrowly themed. Some clues rewarded general knowledge, others leaned on clever reinterpretation or a sideways definition, and that mix kept the solve engaging without ever feeling bogged down. I especially enjoyed how a few longer entries acted as narrative anchors, while shorter, punchier clues added rhythm and levity, giving the whole puzzle a nice conversational flow. It’s the kind of crossword that feels smart but welcoming, with enough variety to keep you alert all the way to the final square. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.