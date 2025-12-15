“A puzzle with a few….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 15, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 15, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 15, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across : “Demo artists, Mr. _____” – ROBOTO

Battering____(medieval weapons) – 45 Across : Robbery, perhaps – OVERCOOKED

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: ___Nui (Indigenous name of Easter Island) – RAPA

The “k” of a.k.a. – 55 Down: Desert pack animal – CAMEL

This New Yorker Crossword felt like a confident, wide-ranging puzzle that really leaned into the magazine’s love of cultural breadth and slightly offbeat humor. As I worked through it, I kept noticing how comfortably it jumped from classic literature and film to pop music, food, geography, and internet-era language, creating a grid that felt intellectually curious rather than narrowly themed. Some clues rewarded general knowledge, others leaned on clever reinterpretation or a sideways definition, and that mix kept the solve engaging without ever feeling bogged down. I especially enjoyed how a few longer entries acted as narrative anchors, while shorter, punchier clues added rhythm and levity, giving the whole puzzle a nice conversational flow. It’s the kind of crossword that feels smart but welcoming, with enough variety to keep you alert all the way to the final square. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

