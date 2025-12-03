“A beginner-friendly puzzle” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 3, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across : Stylish swagger, slangily – Starts with “ A “.

5 Across : Cleanser – Starts with " S ".

9 Across : Stopwatch, e.g. – Starts with " T ".

14 Across : ___ and drop (move using a mouse) – Starts with " D ".

15 Across : Position closest to the center, on an oval racetrack – Starts with " I ".

17 Across : Spreadsheet's contents – Starts with " D ".

18 Across : "Get lost!" – Starts with " G ".

19 Across : Shrinking superhero played by Paul Rudd – Starts with " A ".

21 Across : Tavern brews – Starts with " A ".

22 Across : Zero, in a soccer score – Starts with " N ".

23 Across : "And___to go before I sleep": Robert Frost – Starts with " M ".

24 Across : Supportive undergarments – Starts with " B ".

25 Across : Delicate fabric for 24-Across – Starts with " L ".

26 Across : Take to court – Starts with " S ".

27 Across : Asparagus unit – Starts with " S ".

29 Across : Nervously walked back and forth – Starts with " P ".

30 Across : Animated character who owns the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant – Starts with " M ".

32 Across : Support for a sail – Starts with " M ".

33 Across : 🙂 and <3, for two – Starts with " E ".

35 Across : Buzzing pollinators – Starts with " B ".

36 Across : Brewski fresh from the fridge – Starts with " C ".

39 Across : Sends in the mail – Starts with " S ".

41 Across : Minor role for a major star – Starts with " C ".

42 Across : Well suited – Starts with " A ".

44 Across : Small parts in a machine – Starts with " C ".

45 Across : Femur or fibula – Starts with " B ".

46 Across : Up the stakes, in poker – Starts with " R ".

48 Across : Steal from – Starts with " R ".

49 Across : Typography choice – Starts with " F ".

50 Across : Kamala who wrote the 2025 book "107 Days" – Starts with " H ".

51 Across : First names? – Starts with " A ".

54 Across : Shed feathers – Starts with " M ".

55 Across : Fruity alternative to a hard seltzer – Starts with " W ".

56 Across : Woodwind to which an orchestra tunes – Starts with " O ".

57 Across : Perch below a window – Starts with " L ".

58 Across : Winter vehicle in "Ethan Frome" – Starts with " S ".

: Winter vehicle in “Ethan Frome” – Starts with “ “. 59 Across: Outer layer of a clementine or Camembert – Starts with “R“.

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Surname of a “myste-rious and spooky” TV family – Starts with “ A “

2 Down : Radioactive element enriched to make fuel – Starts with " U "

3 Down : Snake that shakes its tail as a warning – Starts with " R "

4 Down : Best effort, colloquially – Starts with " A "

5 Down : ___on the dotted line – Starts with " S "

6 Down : Lennon's "Double Fantasy" collaborator – Starts with " O "

7 Down : ". . . at least, that's how it seems to me" – Starts with " A "

8 Down : Architectural column – Starts with " P "

9 Down : Steeped beverages – Starts with " T "

10 Down : Sort – Starts with " I "

11 Down : Headliner – Starts with " M "

12 Down : Tempt – Starts with " E "

13 Down : Staggered – Starts with " R "

16 Down : Color-altering chemicals – Starts with " D "

20 Down : Takes on, as a responsibility – Starts with " A "

24 Down : Crooked – Starts with " B "

25 Down : Rope in a rodeo – Starts with " L "

28 Down : Hardly amateurs – Starts with " P "

29 Down : Woman whose cu riosity unleashed the world's evils, in Greek myth – Starts with " P "

31 Down : Sounds from dying smoke alarms – Starts with " B "

32 Down : Spy within an organization – Starts with " M "

34 Down : " ___to think of it . . ." – Starts with " C "

35 Down : Swing-era ensemble such as the Count Basie Orchestra – Starts with " B "

37 Down : Kenya's capital – Starts with " N "

38 Down : Greek letter after delta – Starts with " E "

39 Down : Hard-to-read handwriting – Starts with " S "

40 Down : Sweatshirt that can keep your head warm – Starts with "H"

41 Down : Individually owned apartments – Starts with " C "

43 Down : Challenged – Starts with " T "

45 Down : Lead singer of U2 – Starts with " B "

47 Down : Knight's protective garb – Starts with " A "

49 Down : Front of a clock – Starts with " F "

50 Down : Bunch of buffalo – Starts with " H "

52 Down : "You've Got Mail" star Ryan – Starts with " M "

: “You’ve Got Mail” star Ryan – Starts with “ “ 53 Down: Formation for a flock of geese – Starts with “V“

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 3, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across : Stylish swagger, slangily – AURA

5 Across : Cleanser – SOAP

9 Across : Stopwatch, e.g. – TIMER

14 Across : ___ and drop (move using a mouse) – DRAG

15 Across : Position closest to the center, on an oval racetrack – INSIDELANE

17 Across : Spreadsheet's contents – DATA

18 Across : "Get lost!" – GOFLYAKITE

19 Across : Shrinking superhero played by Paul Rudd – ANTMAN

21 Across : Tavern brews – ALES

22 Across : Zero, in a soccer score – NIL

23 Across : "And___to go before I sleep": Robert Frost – MILES

24 Across : Supportive undergarments – BRAS

25 Across : Delicate fabric for 24-Across – LACE

26 Across : Take to court – SUE

27 Across : Asparagus unit – SPEAR

29 Across : Nervously walked back and forth – PACED

30 Across : Animated character who owns the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant – MRBURNS

32 Across : Support for a sail – MAST

33 Across : 🙂 and <3, for two – EMOTICONS

35 Across : Buzzing pollinators – BEES

36 Across : Brewski fresh from the fridge – COLDONE

39 Across : Sends in the mail – SHIPS

41 Across : Minor role for a major star – CAMEO

42 Across : Well suited – APT

44 Across : Small parts in a machine – COGS

45 Across : Femur or fibula – BONE

46 Across : Up the stakes, in poker – RAISE

48 Across : Steal from – ROB

49 Across : Typography choice – FONT

50 Across : Kamala who wrote the 2025 book "107 Days" – HARRIS

51 Across : First names? – ADAMANDEVE

54 Across : Shed feathers – MOLT

55 Across : Fruity alternative to a hard seltzer – WINECOOLER

56 Across : Woodwind to which an orchestra tunes – OBOE

57 Across : Perch below a window – LEDGE

58 Across : Winter vehicle in "Ethan Frome" – SLED

: Winter vehicle in “Ethan Frome” – 59 Across: Outer layer of a clementine or Camembert – RIND

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down : Surname of a “myste-rious and spooky” TV family – ADDAMS

2 Down : Radioactive element enriched to make fuel – URANIUM

3 Down : Snake that shakes its tail as a warning – RATTLER

4 Down : Best effort, colloquially – AGAME

5 Down : ___on the dotted line – SING

6 Down : Lennon's "Double Fantasy" collaborator – ONO

7 Down : ". . . at least, that's how it seems to me" – ASFARASICANTELL

8 Down : Architectural column – PILLAR

9 Down : Steeped beverages – TEAS

10 Down : Sort – ILK

11 Down : Headliner – MAINACT

12 Down : Tempt – ENTICE

13 Down : Staggered – REELED

16 Down : Color-altering chemicals – DYES

20 Down : Takes on, as a responsibility – ASSUMES

24 Down : Crooked – BENT

25 Down : Rope in a rodeo – LASSO

28 Down : Hardly amateurs – PROS

29 Down : Woman whose cu riosity unleashed the world's evils, in Greek myth – PANDORA

31 Down : Sounds from dying smoke alarms – BEEPS

32 Down : Spy within an organization – MOLE

34 Down : " ___to think of it . . ." – COME

35 Down : Swing-era ensemble such as the Count Basie Orchestra – BIGBAND

37 Down : Kenya's capital – NAIROBI

38 Down : Greek letter after delta – EPSILON

39 Down : Hard-to-read handwriting – SCRAWL

40 Down : Sweatshirt that can keep your head warm – HOODIE

41 Down : Individually owned apartments – CONDOS

43 Down : Challenged – TESTED

45 Down : Lead singer of U2 – BONO

47 Down : Knight's protective garb – ARMOR

49 Down : Front of a clock – FACE

50 Down : Bunch of buffalo – HERD

52 Down : "You've Got Mail" star Ryan – MEG

: “You’ve Got Mail” star Ryan – 53 Down: Formation for a flock of geese – VEE

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s crossword was a substantial and highly enjoyable Wednesday puzzle. The theme was exceptionally clever, featuring a chain of famous proper nouns and phrases that demanded a combination of literary, media, and anatomical knowledge. The grid was tightly constructed, with standout entries referencing classic animation, cognitive phrases, and specific geographical features. This puzzle provided a witty and intellectual challenge, characteristic of a sophisticated mid-week solve. We rate the difficulty a challenging 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Crossword

The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.