“Medium for some colorful…” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 2, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across : Gardener’s tool – Starts with “ S “.

: Biblical name of the chimpanzee who orbited Earth in 1961 – Starts with “ “. 61 Across: Buzzing – Starts with “A“.

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down : Inundates with e-mails – Starts with “ S “.

: Word tattooed on Harry Powell’s left knuckles, in “The Night of the Hunter” – Starts with “ “. 55 Down: Matar, in Indian cuisine – Starts with “P“.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 2, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across : Gardener’s tool – SPADE

: Biblical name of the chimpanzee who orbited Earth in 1961 – 61 Across: Buzzing – ASTIR

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down : Inundates with e-mails – SPAMS

: Word tattooed on Harry Powell’s left knuckles, in “The Night of the Hunter” – 55 Down: Matar, in Indian cuisine – PEA

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s crossword was a substantial and complex Tuesday puzzle, loaded with impressive long answers that spanned diverse topics. The grid featured clever references to literary constraints, specific automobile history, and film trivia, alongside great wordplay concerning a gardener’s tool and a classic board game. The inclusion of two fantastic long theme answers gave the puzzle a memorable structure. This was a sophisticated and highly rewarding solve that required focused attention. We rate the difficulty a challenging 4 out of 5.

