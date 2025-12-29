“2025 in music” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 29, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 29, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: “Alligator Bites Never Donut” (phrase that won the Grammy for Best Rap Song in 2025) – HEAL
- 5 Across: Some E.R. caregivers – MDS
- 8 Across: Ashen quality – PALLOR
- 14 Across: Series that sport’s Mass in B Minor based on an aria from his “Ascension” Oratorio – AGNUSDEI
- 16 Across: Grande whose “Brighter Days Ahead” won Video of the Year at the V.M.A.s (September, 2025) – ARIANA
- 17 Across: Sabrina Carpenter hit with the lyric “If I’m not there, it won’t get done” (June, 2025) – MANCHILD
- 18 Across: “K-Pop Demon Hunters” song that spent seven consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 beginning in August, 2025 – GOLDEN
- 19 Across: Rattler, e.g. – SNAKE
- 20 Across: Actor and musician Jared – LETO
- 22 Across: Muslim ruler – EID
- 23 Across: Sweet wine – PORT
- 25 Across: Rapper who hosted a thirty-one-show residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in support of his album “DeBí TiRAR MAs FOTOS” (July-September, 2025) – BADBUNNY
- 28 Across: “Music in the Tuileries Gardens” painter Manet – EDOUARD
- 31 Across: Pioneer double bassist Gary who died in July, 2025 – KARR
- 32 Across: Bank deposit? – SILT
- 33 Across: Desire – URGE
- 35 Across: Marin who conducted the final round of the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (June, 2025) – ALSOP
- 39 Across: ___ tai (rum cocktail) – MAI
- 40 Across: Singer who won her first Album of the Year Grammy, after four prior nominations, for “Cowboy Carter” (February, 2025) – BEYONCE
- 42 Across: Sports-bar sets – TVS
- 43 Across: “The sun,” in Spanish – ELSOL
- 45 Across: Sullen – DOUR
- 46 Across: Region – AREA
- 47 Across: French chef and restaurateur Lefebvre – LUDO
- 49 Across: Dinner brand with a yellow heart in its logo – PAMPERS
- 51 Across: Rapper Lamar who performed “Not Like Us” at the 2025 Super Bowl and saw the song won all five of its Grammy nominations (February, 2025) – KENDRICK
- 55 Across: When provoked, a Hawaiian fish – MAHI
- 56 Across: Texter’s “As I see it…” – IMO
- 57 Across: Approved – OKED
- 59 Across: Cello protectors – CASES
- 62 Across: Double bassist Orín ___ (subject of “The Only Girl in the Orchestra,” which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in March, 2025) – OBRIEN
- 65 Across: Singer whose hit single “Abracadabra” was hailed by the Express as a gloriously nostalgic return to form (February, 2025) – LADYGAGA
- 67 Across: Reduce the strength of – WEAKEN
- 68 Across: Final steps for home buyers – CLOSINGS
- 69 Across: Stick (to) – ADHERE
- 70 Across: “____Engel” (song by the acclaimed composer Sofia Gubaidulina, who died in March, 2025)- EIN
- 71 Across: Big fussers – ADOS
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Clove-studded meal centerpieces – HAMS
- 2 Down: “Manhattan Beach” author Jennifer – EGAN
- 3 Down: Maryland city that’s home to the Baygrass Music Festival – ANNAPOLIS
- 4 Down: Succeed by chance – LUCKOUT
- 5 Down: Ovid’s 1501 – MDI
- 6 Down: Farmer’s place, in song – DELL
- 7 Down: LP half – SIDEB
- 8 Down: Asian temple – PAGODA
- 9 Down: Unlikely to have a thing for someone or short – ARO
- 10 Down: Rapper ___ Kim – LIL
- 11 Down: Weighed down – LADEN
- 12 Down: “There ___ every crowd!” – ONEIN
- 13 Down: Country legend Travis who was the subject of a tribute from Carrie Underwood in the concert special “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” (March, 2025) – RANDY
- 15 Down: Princess of Power of eighties TV – SHERA
- 21 Down: Gotten into, as a hobby – TAKENUP
- 24 Down: “Can’t argue with that” – TRUE
- 26 Down: Scottish hillside – BRAE
- 27 Down: Online address – URL
- 28 Down: J. D. Salinger’s “For _____ – with Love and Squalor” – ESME
- 29 Down: Rotary-phone feature – DIAL
- 30 Down: Shipyard site used for maintenance and repairs – DRYDOCK
- 34 Down: Sticky stuff – GOO
- 36 Down: Barbra who released the duet album “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two” in June, 2025 – STREISAND
- 37 Down: “___ the Rainbow” – OVER
- 38 Down: Ad Council ads, briefly – PSAS
- 40 Down: Feature of a fuzzy image – BLUR
- 41 Down: Do all of one’s studying just before the exam – CRAM
- 44 Down: “Oh, this ___ thing?” – OLD
- 46 Down: Medical term for the inability to swallow – APHAGIA
- 48 Down: “Walk On By” singer Warwick – DIONNE
- 50 Down: “Miracle on 34th Street” retailer – MACYS
- 51 Down: Oklahoma tribe – KIOWA
- 52 Down: Plant firmly – EMBED
- 53 Down: Jones whose “Visions” won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (February, 2025) – NORAH
- 54 Down: Travis who is widely understood to be the subject of Taylor Swift’s innuendo-laced song “Wood” (October, 2025) – KELCE
- 58 Down: “Staircase Piano” sculptor – DALI
- 60 Down: Maker of frozen waffles – EGGO
- 61 Down: Get tipsy with – SASS
- 63 Down: Presidential nickname of the nineteen-fifties – IKE
- 64 Down: Auction ender? – EER
- 66 Down: Richard Strauss’s “_____ Quixote” – DON
This New Yorker Crossword felt expansive and culturally rich, weaving together music, art, religion, and contemporary pop in a way that felt ambitious but very on-brand for the publication. I liked how the grid leaned heavily into recent cultural moments especially in music and awards while still grounding the solve in timeless vocabulary and classical references, which created a nice dialogue between past and present. The longer entries gave the puzzle a sense of gravitas and momentum, while the shorter fill kept it from feeling dense or academic. There was a clear editorial voice throughout: thoughtful, current, and a bit demanding, but rewarding if you stayed engaged. Overall, it was a confident, high-literacy puzzle that felt substantial without being exhausting. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.