“2025 in music” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 29, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 29, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: “Alligator Bites Never Donut” (phrase that won the Grammy for Best Rap Song in 2025) – HEAL

“Alligator Bites Never Donut” (phrase that won the Grammy for Best Rap Song in 2025) – 5 Across: Some E.R. caregivers – MDS

Some E.R. caregivers – 8 Across: Ashen quality – PALLOR

Ashen quality – 14 Across: Series that sport’s Mass in B Minor based on an aria from his “Ascension” Oratorio – AGNUSDEI

Series that sport’s Mass in B Minor based on an aria from his “Ascension” Oratorio – 16 Across: Grande whose “Brighter Days Ahead” won Video of the Year at the V.M.A.s (September, 2025) – ARIANA

Grande whose “Brighter Days Ahead” won Video of the Year at the V.M.A.s (September, 2025) – 17 Across: Sabrina Carpenter hit with the lyric “If I’m not there, it won’t get done” (June, 2025) – MANCHILD

Sabrina Carpenter hit with the lyric “If I’m not there, it won’t get done” (June, 2025) – 18 Across: “K-Pop Demon Hunters” song that spent seven consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 beginning in August, 2025 – GOLDEN

“K-Pop Demon Hunters” song that spent seven consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 beginning in August, 2025 – 19 Across: Rattler, e.g. – SNAKE

Rattler, e.g. – 20 Across: Actor and musician Jared – LETO

Actor and musician Jared – 22 Across: Muslim ruler – EID

Muslim ruler – 23 Across: Sweet wine – PORT

Sweet wine – 25 Across: Rapper who hosted a thirty-one-show residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in support of his album “DeBí TiRAR MAs FOTOS” (July-September, 2025) – BADBUNNY

Rapper who hosted a thirty-one-show residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in support of his album “DeBí TiRAR MAs FOTOS” (July-September, 2025) – 28 Across: “Music in the Tuileries Gardens” painter Manet – EDOUARD

“Music in the Tuileries Gardens” painter Manet – 31 Across: Pioneer double bassist Gary who died in July, 2025 – KARR

Pioneer double bassist Gary who died in July, 2025 – 32 Across: Bank deposit? – SILT

Bank deposit? – 33 Across: Desire – URGE

Desire – 35 Across: Marin who conducted the final round of the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (June, 2025) – ALSOP

Marin who conducted the final round of the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (June, 2025) – 39 Across: ___ tai (rum cocktail) – MAI

___ tai (rum cocktail) – 40 Across: Singer who won her first Album of the Year Grammy, after four prior nominations, for “Cowboy Carter” (February, 2025) – BEYONCE

Singer who won her first Album of the Year Grammy, after four prior nominations, for “Cowboy Carter” (February, 2025) – 42 Across: Sports-bar sets – TVS

Sports-bar sets – 43 Across: “The sun,” in Spanish – ELSOL

“The sun,” in Spanish – 45 Across: Sullen – DOUR

Sullen – 46 Across: Region – AREA

Region – 47 Across: French chef and restaurateur Lefebvre – LUDO

French chef and restaurateur Lefebvre – 49 Across: Dinner brand with a yellow heart in its logo – PAMPERS

Dinner brand with a yellow heart in its logo – 51 Across: Rapper Lamar who performed “Not Like Us” at the 2025 Super Bowl and saw the song won all five of its Grammy nominations (February, 2025) – KENDRICK

Rapper Lamar who performed “Not Like Us” at the 2025 Super Bowl and saw the song won all five of its Grammy nominations (February, 2025) – 55 Across: When provoked, a Hawaiian fish – MAHI

When provoked, a Hawaiian fish – 56 Across: Texter’s “As I see it…” – IMO

Texter’s “As I see it…” – 57 Across: Approved – OKED

Approved – 59 Across: Cello protectors – CASES

Cello protectors – 62 Across: Double bassist Orín ___ (subject of “The Only Girl in the Orchestra,” which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in March, 2025) – OBRIEN

Double bassist Orín ___ (subject of “The Only Girl in the Orchestra,” which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film in March, 2025) – 65 Across: Singer whose hit single “Abracadabra” was hailed by the Express as a gloriously nostalgic return to form (February, 2025) – LADYGAGA

Singer whose hit single “Abracadabra” was hailed by the Express as a gloriously nostalgic return to form (February, 2025) – 67 Across: Reduce the strength of – WEAKEN

Reduce the strength of – 68 Across: Final steps for home buyers – CLOSINGS

Final steps for home buyers – 69 Across: Stick (to) – ADHERE

Stick (to) – 70 Across: “____Engel” (song by the acclaimed composer Sofia Gubaidulina, who died in March, 2025)- EIN

“____Engel” (song by the acclaimed composer Sofia Gubaidulina, who died in March, 2025)- 71 Across: Big fussers – ADOS

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Clove-studded meal centerpieces – HAMS

Clove-studded meal centerpieces – 2 Down: “Manhattan Beach” author Jennifer – EGAN

“Manhattan Beach” author Jennifer – 3 Down: Maryland city that’s home to the Baygrass Music Festival – ANNAPOLIS

Maryland city that’s home to the Baygrass Music Festival – 4 Down: Succeed by chance – LUCKOUT

Succeed by chance – 5 Down: Ovid’s 1501 – MDI

Ovid’s 1501 – 6 Down: Farmer’s place, in song – DELL

Farmer’s place, in song – 7 Down: LP half – SIDEB

LP half – 8 Down: Asian temple – PAGODA

Asian temple – 9 Down: Unlikely to have a thing for someone or short – ARO

Unlikely to have a thing for someone or short – 10 Down: Rapper ___ Kim – LIL

Rapper ___ Kim – 11 Down: Weighed down – LADEN

Weighed down – 12 Down: “There ___ every crowd!” – ONEIN

“There ___ every crowd!” – 13 Down: Country legend Travis who was the subject of a tribute from Carrie Underwood in the concert special “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” (March, 2025) – RANDY

Country legend Travis who was the subject of a tribute from Carrie Underwood in the concert special “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” (March, 2025) – 15 Down: Princess of Power of eighties TV – SHERA

Princess of Power of eighties TV – 21 Down: Gotten into, as a hobby – TAKENUP

Gotten into, as a hobby – 24 Down: “Can’t argue with that” – TRUE

“Can’t argue with that” – 26 Down: Scottish hillside – BRAE

Scottish hillside – 27 Down: Online address – URL

Online address – 28 Down: J. D. Salinger’s “For _____ – with Love and Squalor” – ESME

J. D. Salinger’s “For _____ – with Love and Squalor” – 29 Down: Rotary-phone feature – DIAL

Rotary-phone feature – 30 Down: Shipyard site used for maintenance and repairs – DRYDOCK

Shipyard site used for maintenance and repairs – 34 Down: Sticky stuff – GOO

Sticky stuff – 36 Down: Barbra who released the duet album “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two” in June, 2025 – STREISAND

Barbra who released the duet album “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two” in June, 2025 – 37 Down: “___ the Rainbow” – OVER

“___ the Rainbow” – 38 Down: Ad Council ads, briefly – PSAS

Ad Council ads, briefly – 40 Down: Feature of a fuzzy image – BLUR

Feature of a fuzzy image – 41 Down: Do all of one’s studying just before the exam – CRAM

Do all of one’s studying just before the exam – 44 Down: “Oh, this ___ thing?” – OLD

“Oh, this ___ thing?” – 46 Down: Medical term for the inability to swallow – APHAGIA

Medical term for the inability to swallow – 48 Down: “Walk On By” singer Warwick – DIONNE

“Walk On By” singer Warwick – 50 Down: “Miracle on 34th Street” retailer – MACYS

“Miracle on 34th Street” retailer – 51 Down: Oklahoma tribe – KIOWA

Oklahoma tribe – 52 Down: Plant firmly – EMBED

Plant firmly – 53 Down: Jones whose “Visions” won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (February, 2025) – NORAH

Jones whose “Visions” won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (February, 2025) – 54 Down: Travis who is widely understood to be the subject of Taylor Swift’s innuendo-laced song “Wood” (October, 2025) – KELCE

Travis who is widely understood to be the subject of Taylor Swift’s innuendo-laced song “Wood” (October, 2025) – 58 Down: “Staircase Piano” sculptor – DALI

“Staircase Piano” sculptor – 60 Down: Maker of frozen waffles – EGGO

Maker of frozen waffles – 61 Down: Get tipsy with – SASS

Get tipsy with – 63 Down: Presidential nickname of the nineteen-fifties – IKE

Presidential nickname of the nineteen-fifties – 64 Down: Auction ender? – EER

Auction ender? – 66 Down: Richard Strauss’s “_____ Quixote” – DON

This New Yorker Crossword felt expansive and culturally rich, weaving together music, art, religion, and contemporary pop in a way that felt ambitious but very on-brand for the publication. I liked how the grid leaned heavily into recent cultural moments especially in music and awards while still grounding the solve in timeless vocabulary and classical references, which created a nice dialogue between past and present. The longer entries gave the puzzle a sense of gravitas and momentum, while the shorter fill kept it from feeling dense or academic. There was a clear editorial voice throughout: thoughtful, current, and a bit demanding, but rewarding if you stayed engaged. Overall, it was a confident, high-literacy puzzle that felt substantial without being exhausting. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

