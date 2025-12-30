“2025 in sports” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 30, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 30, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 30, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Had one’s fingers crossed – HOPED
- 6 Across: Female sheep – EWE
- 9 Across: Peculiar – ODD
- 12 Across: Get away from – EVADE
- 13 Across: Singer Aimee or writer Thomas – MANN
- 15 Across: Sedan alternative – SUV
- 16 Across: Surname that means “kings” in Spanish – REYES
- 17 Across: Posterior-related nickname for the M.L.B.’s 2025 regular-season home-run leader Cal Raleigh (September, 2025) – BIGDUMPER
- 19 Across: Shed a few tears – CRY
- 20 Across: M.V.P. of Super Bowl LIX (February, 2025) – JALENHURTS
- 21 Across: “I knew it!” – AHA
- 22 Across: Bowler or fedora – HAT
- 23 Across: Paths – ROUTES
- 24 Across: Courses for slaloming – SKIRUNS
- 26 Across: That person – THEY
- 27 Across: Contrarian contraction in Victorian vocabulary – TISNT
- 28 Across: Grown-up filly – MARE
- 31 Across: Digits in binary code – ONES
- 32 Across: Relatives of rabbits – HARES
- 33 Across: Org. – ASSN
- 37 Across: Oklahoma city supposedly named for a Tennyson character – ENID
- 38 Across: Strike down, Biblically – SMITE
- 39 Across: “My ___ are sealed” – LIPS
- 42 Across: Fruit that’s a staple of Filipino cuisine – COCONUT
- 44 Across: Comedian and actor ___ the Entertainer – CEDRIC
- 46 Across: “___ Baba and the Forty Thieves” – ALI
- 47 Across: Cassette successors – CDS
- 48 Across: Journalist who broke an explosive story about Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (September, 2025) – PABLOTORRE
- 50 Across: Computer key used for indenting – TAB
- 51 Across: Three-on-three basketball league whose inaugural championship was won by Rose B.C. (March, 2025) – UNRIVALED
- 52 Across: Nonchalant gesture – SHRUG
- 54 Across: Dairy-farm sound – MOO
- 55 Across: Approximations on airport screens, for short – ETAS
- 56 Across: Fashion label rhymed with “lotta” in “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” – PRADA
- 57 Across: Ballpoint, e.g. – PEN
- 58 Across: Suffix in a superlative – EST
- 59 Across: Like peaches and suède – FUZZY
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: She/___ pronouns – HER
- 2 Down: Alex who surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the N.H.L.’s all-time leading goal scorer (April, 2025) – OVECHKIN
- 3 Down: The increase secured by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as of the 2025 season, for example – PAYRAISE
- 4 Down: Grizzlies center Zach – EDEY
- 5 Down: ___ Moines, Iowa – DES
- 6 Down: First name that’s a fruit spelled backward – EMIL
- 7 Down: Bet – WAGER
- 8 Down: Numbered list between an afterword and an index, perhaps – ENDNOTES
- 9 Down: Fish-eating bird for which a backpack brand is named – OSPREY
- 10 Down: Songs for two – DUETS
- 11 Down: TiVo and others – DVRS
- 14 Down: “So not true!” – NUHUH
- 17 Down: Guy swinging in a cricket match – BATSMAN
- 18 Down: Silencing punishment on ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” which ended its twenty-three-year run in May, 2025 – MUTE
- 20 Down: M.L.K. Day’s month – JAN
- 21 Down: Regarding – ASTO
- 22 Down: Simple house – HUT
- 25 Down: Some colleagues of M.D.s – RNS
- 29 Down: The Grand Canyon State, on scoreboards – ARI
- 30 Down: Colorful signifier of ejection, in soccer – REDCARD
- 32 Down: Waver – HESITATE
- 33 Down: “Te ___” (“I love you,” in Lima) – AMO
- 34 Down: Portmanteau for the tennis rivalry seen in three successive Grand Slam finals (June, July, and September, 2025) – SINCARAZ
- 35 Down: Nickname for Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, whose Twitch channel went viral during their seventy-two-hour live stream of All-Star Weekend (July, 2025) – STUDBUDZ
- 36 Down: Trampoline safety features – NETS
- 38 Down: ___-fi – SCI
- 39 Down: Superstar whose team Luka joined in a blockbuster trade (February, 2025) – LEBRON
- 40 Down: South Indian rice-and-lentil cake – IDLI
- 41 Down: Show to be beyond doubt – PROVE
- 43 Down: Flamenco cheer – OLE
- 44 Down: Paddled boat – CANOE
- 45 Down: Fizzy brown drinks – COLAS
- 48 Down: Tire-inflating tool – PUMP
- 49 Down: Remainder – REST
- 50 Down: Drive-___ – THRU
- 52 Down: Stat for some cosmetics – SPF
- 53 Down: Like many athletes featured on Outsports – GAY
Click to reveal the answer image of today’s New Yorker Crossword
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
This New Yorker Crossword felt bold and unapologetically contemporary, anchoring its grid in recent sports milestones, media moments, and pop-culture nicknames while still maintaining the publication’s trademark wit and polish. I liked how the puzzle balanced playful irreverence with solid construction, especially in the way it wove modern headlines and personalities into clean, fair clueing rather than relying on gimmicks. The longer entries carried a lot of personality and momentum, giving the solve a narrative feel, while the shorter fill kept things grounded and brisk. It demanded attention and cultural awareness, but it rewarded that effort with a lively, confident experience that never felt stodgy. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.