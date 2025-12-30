“2025 in sports” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 30, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 30, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 30, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Had one’s fingers crossed – HOPED

Had one’s fingers crossed – 6 Across: Female sheep – EWE

Female sheep – 9 Across: Peculiar – ODD

Peculiar – 12 Across: Get away from – EVADE

Get away from – 13 Across: Singer Aimee or writer Thomas – MANN

Singer Aimee or writer Thomas – 15 Across: Sedan alternative – SUV

Sedan alternative – 16 Across: Surname that means “kings” in Spanish – REYES

Surname that means “kings” in Spanish – 17 Across: Posterior-related nickname for the M.L.B.’s 2025 regular-season home-run leader Cal Raleigh (September, 2025) – BIGDUMPER

Posterior-related nickname for the M.L.B.’s 2025 regular-season home-run leader Cal Raleigh (September, 2025) – 19 Across: Shed a few tears – CRY

Shed a few tears – 20 Across: M.V.P. of Super Bowl LIX (February, 2025) – JALENHURTS

M.V.P. of Super Bowl LIX (February, 2025) – 21 Across: “I knew it!” – AHA

“I knew it!” – 22 Across: Bowler or fedora – HAT

Bowler or fedora – 23 Across: Paths – ROUTES

Paths – 24 Across: Courses for slaloming – SKIRUNS

Courses for slaloming – 26 Across: That person – THEY

That person – 27 Across: Contrarian contraction in Victorian vocabulary – TISNT

Contrarian contraction in Victorian vocabulary – 28 Across: Grown-up filly – MARE

Grown-up filly – 31 Across: Digits in binary code – ONES

Digits in binary code – 32 Across: Relatives of rabbits – HARES

Relatives of rabbits – 33 Across: Org. – ASSN

Org. – 37 Across: Oklahoma city supposedly named for a Tennyson character – ENID

Oklahoma city supposedly named for a Tennyson character – 38 Across: Strike down, Biblically – SMITE

Strike down, Biblically – 39 Across: “My ___ are sealed” – LIPS

“My ___ are sealed” – 42 Across: Fruit that’s a staple of Filipino cuisine – COCONUT

Fruit that’s a staple of Filipino cuisine – 44 Across: Comedian and actor ___ the Entertainer – CEDRIC

Comedian and actor ___ the Entertainer – 46 Across: “___ Baba and the Forty Thieves” – ALI

“___ Baba and the Forty Thieves” – 47 Across: Cassette successors – CDS

Cassette successors – 48 Across: Journalist who broke an explosive story about Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (September, 2025) – PABLOTORRE

Journalist who broke an explosive story about Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (September, 2025) – 50 Across: Computer key used for indenting – TAB

Computer key used for indenting – 51 Across: Three-on-three basketball league whose inaugural championship was won by Rose B.C. (March, 2025) – UNRIVALED

Three-on-three basketball league whose inaugural championship was won by Rose B.C. (March, 2025) – 52 Across: Nonchalant gesture – SHRUG

Nonchalant gesture – 54 Across: Dairy-farm sound – MOO

Dairy-farm sound – 55 Across: Approximations on airport screens, for short – ETAS

Approximations on airport screens, for short – 56 Across: Fashion label rhymed with “lotta” in “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” – PRADA

Fashion label rhymed with “lotta” in “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” – 57 Across: Ballpoint, e.g. – PEN

Ballpoint, e.g. – 58 Across: Suffix in a superlative – EST

Suffix in a superlative – 59 Across: Like peaches and suède – FUZZY

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: She/___ pronouns – HER

She/___ pronouns – 2 Down: Alex who surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the N.H.L.’s all-time leading goal scorer (April, 2025) – OVECHKIN

Alex who surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the N.H.L.’s all-time leading goal scorer (April, 2025) – 3 Down: The increase secured by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as of the 2025 season, for example – PAYRAISE

The increase secured by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as of the 2025 season, for example – 4 Down: Grizzlies center Zach – EDEY

Grizzlies center Zach – 5 Down: ___ Moines, Iowa – DES

___ Moines, Iowa – 6 Down: First name that’s a fruit spelled backward – EMIL

First name that’s a fruit spelled backward – 7 Down: Bet – WAGER

Bet – 8 Down: Numbered list between an afterword and an index, perhaps – ENDNOTES

Numbered list between an afterword and an index, perhaps – 9 Down: Fish-eating bird for which a backpack brand is named – OSPREY

Fish-eating bird for which a backpack brand is named – 10 Down: Songs for two – DUETS

Songs for two – 11 Down: TiVo and others – DVRS

TiVo and others – 14 Down: “So not true!” – NUHUH

“So not true!” – 17 Down: Guy swinging in a cricket match – BATSMAN

Guy swinging in a cricket match – 18 Down: Silencing punishment on ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” which ended its twenty-three-year run in May, 2025 – MUTE

Silencing punishment on ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” which ended its twenty-three-year run in May, 2025 – 20 Down: M.L.K. Day’s month – JAN

M.L.K. Day’s month – 21 Down: Regarding – ASTO

Regarding – 22 Down: Simple house – HUT

Simple house – 25 Down: Some colleagues of M.D.s – RNS

Some colleagues of M.D.s – 29 Down: The Grand Canyon State, on scoreboards – ARI

The Grand Canyon State, on scoreboards – 30 Down: Colorful signifier of ejection, in soccer – REDCARD

Colorful signifier of ejection, in soccer – 32 Down: Waver – HESITATE

Waver – 33 Down: “Te ___” (“I love you,” in Lima) – AMO

“Te ___” (“I love you,” in Lima) – 34 Down: Portmanteau for the tennis rivalry seen in three successive Grand Slam finals (June, July, and September, 2025) – SINCARAZ

Portmanteau for the tennis rivalry seen in three successive Grand Slam finals (June, July, and September, 2025) – 35 Down: Nickname for Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, whose Twitch channel went viral during their seventy-two-hour live stream of All-Star Weekend (July, 2025) – STUDBUDZ

Nickname for Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, whose Twitch channel went viral during their seventy-two-hour live stream of All-Star Weekend (July, 2025) – 36 Down: Trampoline safety features – NETS

Trampoline safety features – 38 Down: ___-fi – SCI

___-fi – 39 Down: Superstar whose team Luka joined in a blockbuster trade (February, 2025) – LEBRON

Superstar whose team Luka joined in a blockbuster trade (February, 2025) – 40 Down: South Indian rice-and-lentil cake – IDLI

South Indian rice-and-lentil cake – 41 Down: Show to be beyond doubt – PROVE

Show to be beyond doubt – 43 Down: Flamenco cheer – OLE

Flamenco cheer – 44 Down: Paddled boat – CANOE

Paddled boat – 45 Down: Fizzy brown drinks – COLAS

Fizzy brown drinks – 48 Down: Tire-inflating tool – PUMP

Tire-inflating tool – 49 Down: Remainder – REST

Remainder – 50 Down: Drive-___ – THRU

Drive-___ – 52 Down: Stat for some cosmetics – SPF

Stat for some cosmetics – 53 Down: Like many athletes featured on Outsports – GAY

This New Yorker Crossword felt bold and unapologetically contemporary, anchoring its grid in recent sports milestones, media moments, and pop-culture nicknames while still maintaining the publication’s trademark wit and polish. I liked how the puzzle balanced playful irreverence with solid construction, especially in the way it wove modern headlines and personalities into clean, fair clueing rather than relying on gimmicks. The longer entries carried a lot of personality and momentum, giving the solve a narrative feel, while the shorter fill kept things grounded and brisk. It demanded attention and cultural awareness, but it rewarded that effort with a lively, confident experience that never felt stodgy. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

