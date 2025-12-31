“2025 in news and politics” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 31, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 31, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 31, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across : Nail- (game that goes into overtime, say) – BITER

: Nail- (game that goes into overtime, say) – 6 Across : Clown for the camera – MUG

: Clown for the camera – 9 Across : Planets, poetically – ORBS

: Planets, poetically – 13 Across : Advocate and sexual-violence survivor Pelicot who was named one of Time’s Women of the Year (February, 2025) – GISELE

: Advocate and sexual-violence survivor Pelicot who was named one of Time’s Women of the Year (February, 2025) – 14 Across : Government org. that kick-started a major deregulation effort in March, 2025 – EPA

: Government org. that kick-started a major deregulation effort in March, 2025 – 15 Across : 1970 hit for the Kinks – LOLA

: 1970 hit for the Kinks – 16 Across : Name taken by Robert Francis Prevost upon his ascension to the papacy (May, 2025) – LEOXIV

: Name taken by Robert Francis Prevost upon his ascension to the papacy (May, 2025) – 17 Across : “The ” (nineties CBC show about a group of First Nations young people) – REZ

: “The ” (nineties CBC show about a group of First Nations young people) – 18 Across : “That’s my cue!” – IMON

: “That’s my cue!” – 19 Across : “Honey, Honey” and “Money, Money, Money*” band – ABBA

: “Honey, Honey” and “Money, Money, Money*” band – 20 Across : Nickname given to the leak of an air-strike-related group chat to which The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief was mistakenly added (March, 2025) – SIGNALGATE

: Nickname given to the leak of an air-strike-related group chat to which The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief was mistakenly added (March, 2025) – 23 Across : Conclude – CEASE

: Conclude – 25 Across : Word before school or spa – MED

: Word before school or spa – 26 Across : Actor McKellen – IAN

: Actor McKellen – 27 Across : Do something wrong – ERR

: Do something wrong – 28 Across : A$AP _ (hip-hop collective) – MOB

: A$AP _ (hip-hop collective) – 30 Across : Like the athletes targeted by a Title IX-based Trump executive order (February, 2025) – TRANS

: Like the athletes targeted by a Title IX-based Trump executive order (February, 2025) – 33 Across : Slogan for the anti-Trump demonstrations held across the U.S. in June and October, 2025 – NOKINGS

: Slogan for the anti-Trump demonstrations held across the U.S. in June and October, 2025 – 37 Across : Beginning of the names of some blended juices – CRAN

: Beginning of the names of some blended juices – 38 Across : Hunter’s garb, for short – CAMO

: Hunter’s garb, for short – 41 Across : Download for a Kindle – EBOOK

: Download for a Kindle – 42 Across : Code used to build a web page – HTML

: Code used to build a web page – 43 Across : Oodles – ALOT

: Oodles – 44 Across : ” is not a matter of chance; it is a mat-ter of choice”: William Jennings Bryan – DESTINY

: ” is not a matter of chance; it is a mat-ter of choice”: William Jennings Bryan – 46 Across : Extracted from the earth – MINED

: Extracted from the earth – 48 Across : Double (ultra-hoppy beer) – IPA

: Double (ultra-hoppy beer) – 49 Across : Fractions of lbs. – OZS

: Fractions of lbs. – 52 Across : “Foucault’s Pendulum” novelist Umberto – ECO

: “Foucault’s Pendulum” novelist Umberto – 53 Across : Philosophical conclusion? – ISM

: Philosophical conclusion? – 55 Across : Card deck that includes the Sun, the Moon, and the World – TAROT

: Card deck that includes the Sun, the Moon, and the World – 57 Across : Energy-intensive computing facility, such as those slated for construction in the half-trillion-dollar Stargate Project (announced in January, 2025) – DATACENTER

: Energy-intensive computing facility, such as those slated for construction in the half-trillion-dollar Stargate Project (announced in January, 2025) – 61 Across : ___Commission (R.F.K., Jr.-chaired group whose strategy report was called “a grab bag of questionable talking points” by the Union of Concerned Scientists, in September, 2025) – MAHA

: ___Commission (R.F.K., Jr.-chaired group whose strategy report was called “a grab bag of questionable talking points” by the Union of Concerned Scientists, in September, 2025) – 62 Across : “The Wire” character played by Michael K. Williams – OMAR

: “The Wire” character played by Michael K. Williams – 63 Across : Category of H.R. initiatives described as “illegal and immoral discrimination programs” in a Trump executive order (January, 2025) – DEI

: Category of H.R. initiatives described as “illegal and immoral discrimination programs” in a Trump executive order (January, 2025) – 64 Across : Short-story writer who coined the phrase “banana republic” – OHENRY

: Short-story writer who coined the phrase “banana republic” – 66 Across : ” your loins!” – GIRD

: ” your loins!” – 67 Across : “Fresh Air” airer – NPR

: “Fresh Air” airer – 68 Across : Twosome in “payday” – LONGAS

: Twosome in “payday” – 69 Across : Brand whose logo uses an ice-cream cone in place of an apostrophe – EDYS

: Brand whose logo uses an ice-cream cone in place of an apostrophe – 70 Across : Mentions directly on X or Bluesky – ATS

: Mentions directly on X or Bluesky – 71 Across: Nash who wrote “I don’t mind eel c / Except as meals” – OGDEN

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down : “Daisies” singer Justin – BIEBER

: “Daisies” singer Justin – 2 Down : Curved line on a weather map – ISOBAR

: Curved line on a weather map – 3 Down : State whose legislature passed a congressional map gerrymandered in Republicans’ favor, despite a two-week walkout by Democrats (August, 2025) – TEXAS

: State whose legislature passed a congressional map gerrymandered in Republicans’ favor, despite a two-week walkout by Democrats (August, 2025) – 4 Down : Former Giants quarterback Manning – ELI

: Former Giants quarterback Manning – 5 Down : Pumps (up) – REVS

: Pumps (up) – 6 Down : Combine, as companies – MERGE

: Combine, as companies – 7 Down : Flip over – UPEND

: Flip over – 8 Down : Territory in which one out of every ten residents had been injured or killed during the Israel-Hamas war, as of October, 2025 – GAZA

: Territory in which one out of every ten residents had been injured or killed during the Israel-Hamas war, as of October, 2025 – 9 Down : Fighting Tour (series of Bernie Sanders-led rallies that kicked off in February, 2025) – OLIGARCHY

: Fighting Tour (series of Bernie Sanders-led rallies that kicked off in February, 2025) – 10 Down : Some classical mosaic and sculpture – ROMANART

: Some classical mosaic and sculpture – 11 Down : Rorschach-test stimulus – BLOT

: Rorschach-test stimulus – 12 Down : All there, in a way – SANE

: All there, in a way – 13 Down : Candied, as fruits – GLACE

: Candied, as fruits – 21 Down : Have a few – IMBIBE

: Have a few – 22 Down : crit (English major’s forte, informally) – LIT

: crit (English major’s forte, informally) – 24 Down : My Chemical Romance genre – EMO

: My Chemical Romance genre – 29 Down : Gave a thumbs-up – OKED

: Gave a thumbs-up – 31 Down : “TV Buddha” artist June Paik – NAM

: “TV Buddha” artist June Paik – 32 Down : TV show whose fiftieth-anniversary celebrations culminated in a star-studded three-hour special (February, 2025) – SNL

: TV show whose fiftieth-anniversary celebrations culminated in a star-studded three-hour special (February, 2025) – 33 Down : Stationery-store buys – NOTECARDS

: Stationery-store buys – 34 Down : Figs. – NOS

: Figs. – 35 Down : When the rubber hits the road – GOTIME

: When the rubber hits the road – 36 Down : “I don’t want to listen to this song” – SKIP

: “I don’t want to listen to this song” – 38 Down : “Kiss ” (Google search term that spiked in popularity after a Coldplay concert in July, 2025) – CAM

: “Kiss ” (Google search term that spiked in popularity after a Coldplay concert in July, 2025) – 39 Down : Frazier’s opponent in the Fight of the Century – ALI

: Frazier’s opponent in the Fight of the Century – 40 Down : The second “M” of macroeconomics’ M.M.T. – MONETARY

: The second “M” of macroeconomics’ M.M.T. – 45 Down : Turner who led an antislavery rebellion – NAT

: Turner who led an antislavery rebellion – 47 Down : Bespectacled friend of Snow White – DOC

: Bespectacled friend of Snow White – 49 Down : Color for the Sports & Leisure category in the classic version of Trivial Pursuit – ORANGE

: Color for the Sports & Leisure category in the classic version of Trivial Pursuit – 50 Down : Mamdani who was elected mayor of New York City in November, 2025 – ZOHRAN

: Mamdani who was elected mayor of New York City in November, 2025 – 51 Down : Remains behind – STAYS

: Remains behind – 53 Down : Lacking skill – INEPT

: Lacking skill – 54 Down : Provokes – STIRS

: Provokes – 56 Down : Make a change to – AMEND

: Make a change to – 57 Down : Org. led by Elon Musk until his departure from federal service in May, 2025 – DOGE

: Org. led by Elon Musk until his departure from federal service in May, 2025 – 58 Down : Surrounded by – AMID

: Surrounded by – 59 Down : “The Simpsons” teacher Krabappel – EDNA

: “The Simpsons” teacher Krabappel – 60 Down : Caramel-filled chocolate candy –

: Caramel-filled chocolate candy – 65 Down: Take all of, as a blanket – HOG

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s New Yorker crossword felt confident and clean, with smooth early progress and a slightly trickier middle that rewarded careful reading rather than guesswork. The cluing was sharp and modern without being try-hard, offering a few subtle smiles instead of loud gimmicks. Overall, it was a satisfying, fair solve that felt smart and well-paced.. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Crossword

The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.