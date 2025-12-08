"Put-down popularized on TikTok...." The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 8, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 8, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across : Bulletin-board insert – TACK

: Bulletin-board insert – 5 Across : Bit of derring-do – FEAT

: Bit of derring-do – 9 Across : Beginning of a grid game – . TIC

: Beginning of a grid game – . 12 Across : Italian fruit liqueur – LIMONCELLO

: Italian fruit liqueur – 14 Across : Protagonist of the “Pokémon” TV show for twenty-five seasons – ASH

: Protagonist of the “Pokémon” TV show for twenty-five seasons – 15 Across : She wrote in 1931 that anarchism meant “freedom, the right to self-expression, everybody’s right to beautiful, radiant things” – EMMAGOLDMAN

: She wrote in 1931 that anarchism meant “freedom, the right to self-expression, everybody’s right to beautiful, radiant things” – 16 Across : Singer with the album “1000 Forms of Fear” – SIA

: Singer with the album “1000 Forms of Fear” – 17 Across : Boxer Max whose son was in “The Beverly Hillbillies” – BAER

: Boxer Max whose son was in “The Beverly Hillbillies” – 18 Across : Responses to an offer, colloquially – BITES

: Responses to an offer, colloquially – 19 Across : It’s sometimes followed by an “S,” for “secure” – HTTP

: It’s sometimes followed by an “S,” for “secure” – 20 Across : Simchat___(Jewish celebration that includes the year’s first reading from Genesis) – TORAH

: Simchat___(Jewish celebration that includes the year’s first reading from Genesis) – 22 Across : ___ lo tanto (therefore, in Spain) – POR

: ___ lo tanto (therefore, in Spain) – 23 Across : Caterpillar competitor – DEERE

: Caterpillar competitor – 24 Across : Keeps after taxes – NETS

: Keeps after taxes – 26 Across : “Wolf Hall” novelist Hilary – MANTEL

: “Wolf Hall” novelist Hilary – 27 Across : What some peanuts are made of – STYROFOAM

: What some peanuts are made of – 30 Across : Is down with – HAS

: Is down with – 31 Across : Palestinian activist detained by ICE following his involvement in campus protests at Columbia – MAHMOUDKHALIL

: Palestinian activist detained by ICE following his involvement in campus protests at Columbia – 33 Across : “Tennessee___” (Grateful Dead track) – JED

: “Tennessee___” (Grateful Dead track) – 34 Across : They’re slightly sweeter than turnips – RUTABAGAS

: They’re slightly sweeter than turnips – 35 Across : “Crises of the Republic” author Hannah – ARENDT

: “Crises of the Republic” author Hannah – 37 Across : Bravos at a bullfight – OLES

: Bravos at a bullfight – 38 Across : “Pink Friday” Grammy nominee Nicki – MINAJ

: “Pink Friday” Grammy nominee Nicki – 39 Across : Glutinous substance – GOO

: Glutinous substance – 41 Across : Houston ball club, informally – STROS

: Houston ball club, informally – 45 Across : Contributes – ADDS

: Contributes – 46 Across : Drink akin to a Cape Codder, for short – COSMOS

: Drink akin to a Cape Codder, for short – 48 Across : Garment that may be draped nivi-style – SARI

: Garment that may be draped nivi-style – 49 Across : Hour on a grandfather clock – III

: Hour on a grandfather clock – 50 Across : Woman who co-founded the Industrial Workers of the World, familiarly – MOTHERJONES

: Woman who co-founded the Industrial Workers of the World, familiarly – 52 Across : Is able to – CAN

: Is able to – 53 Across : Playfully, in music – SCHERZANDO

: Playfully, in music – 54 Across : He directed Michelle in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” – ANG

: He directed Michelle in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” – 55 Across : Planner of very long trips – NASA

: Planner of very long trips – 56 Across: Bit of Dionysian debauchery – ORGY

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down : One seen courtside? – TIMER

: One seen courtside? – 2 Down : “Immortal” flower in “Paradise Lost” – AMARANTH

: “Immortal” flower in “Paradise Lost” – 3 Down : Low-level functionary, so to speak – COG

: Low-level functionary, so to speak – 4 Down : Etch A Sketch control – KNOB

: Etch A Sketch control – 5 Down : “So many souls /___the millstones like grain”: George Seferis, “Helen” – FEDTO

: “So many souls /___the millstones like grain”: George Seferis, “Helen” – 6 Down : Film-score composer Bernstein – ELMER

: Film-score composer Bernstein – 7 Down : “Regretfully . . .” – ALAS

: “Regretfully . . .” – 8 Down : Heavy weight – TON

: Heavy weight – 9 Down : Request while holding a spoon – TASTETHIS

: Request while holding a spoon – 10 Down : “Do my eyes deceive me?” – ISITREAL

: “Do my eyes deceive me?” – 11 Down : Hitching posts? – CHAPELS

: Hitching posts? – 12 Down : 😂 – LMAO

: 😂 – 13 Down : Removes from the paper, as coupons – CLIPSOUT

: Removes from the paper, as coupons – 15 Down : ___card (necessity for accessing SNAP benefits) – EBT

: ___card (necessity for accessing SNAP benefits) – 19 Down : Avian namesake of Haydn’s Symphony No. 83 – HEN

: Avian namesake of Haydn’s Symphony No. 83 – 21 Down : 1993 R. & B. hit with the lyric “Keep playin’ that song all night” – HEYMRDJ

: 1993 R. & B. hit with the lyric “Keep playin’ that song all night” – 23 Down : They’re sought in court – DAMAGES

: They’re sought in court – 25 Down : Rainbow___ – TROUT

: Rainbow___ – 26 Down : Pioneering blues musician Taj___ – MAHAL

: Pioneering blues musician Taj___ – 27 Down : Cause of a breakdown at a theatre, perhaps – SADENDING

: Cause of a breakdown at a theatre, perhaps – 28 Down : Pharmaceuticals overseer: Abbr. – FDA

: Pharmaceuticals overseer: Abbr. – 29 Down : Put-down popularized on TikTok in 2019 – OKBOOMER

: Put-down popularized on TikTok in 2019 – 31 Down : Line in acupuncture – MERIDIAN

: Line in acupuncture – 32 Down : Wedding band’s announcement – LASTSONG

: Wedding band’s announcement – 33 Down : Island where Tacky’s Revolt and the Baptist War took place – JAMAICA

: Island where Tacky’s Revolt and the Baptist War took place – 36 Down : “King’s Disease” rapper – NAS

: “King’s Disease” rapper – 39 Down : Peoples that included the Thervingi and Greuthungi – GOTHS

: Peoples that included the Thervingi and Greuthungi – 40 Down : “Just Mercy” actor Jackson, Jr. – OSHEA

: “Just Mercy” actor Jackson, Jr. – 42 Down : Lustful – RANDY

: Lustful – 43 Down : Cookie in dirt pudding – OREO

: Cookie in dirt pudding – 44 Down : Term of address often used on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – SIS

: Term of address often used on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – 46 Down : Drug-yielding plant – COCA

: Drug-yielding plant – 47 Down : Ingredient in Italian wedding soup, sometimes – ORZO

: Ingredient in Italian wedding soup, sometimes – 50 Down : Web portal with a butterfly logo – MSN

: Web portal with a butterfly logo – 51 Down: Something jam-packed? – JAR

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s Monday crossword was exceptionally ambitious, delivering a puzzle of considerable intellectual density and political awareness. The grid featured stunningly long answers that anchored the entire theme, focusing on prominent figures in anarchist history and contemporary activism, alongside specific references to pop culture and foreign language. This was a challenging and highly sophisticated start to the solving week, rewarding those with a very broad knowledge base. We rate the difficulty a demanding 4.5 out of 5.

