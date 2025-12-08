"Put-down popularized on TikTok...." The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 8, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Bulletin-board insert – TACK
- 5 Across: Bit of derring-do – FEAT
- 9 Across: Beginning of a grid game – . TIC
- 12 Across: Italian fruit liqueur – LIMONCELLO
- 14 Across: Protagonist of the “Pokémon” TV show for twenty-five seasons – ASH
- 15 Across: She wrote in 1931 that anarchism meant “freedom, the right to self-expression, everybody’s right to beautiful, radiant things” – EMMAGOLDMAN
- 16 Across: Singer with the album “1000 Forms of Fear” – SIA
- 17 Across: Boxer Max whose son was in “The Beverly Hillbillies” – BAER
- 18 Across: Responses to an offer, colloquially – BITES
- 19 Across: It’s sometimes followed by an “S,” for “secure” – HTTP
- 20 Across: Simchat___(Jewish celebration that includes the year’s first reading from Genesis) – TORAH
- 22 Across: ___ lo tanto (therefore, in Spain) – POR
- 23 Across: Caterpillar competitor – DEERE
- 24 Across: Keeps after taxes – NETS
- 26 Across: “Wolf Hall” novelist Hilary – MANTEL
- 27 Across: What some peanuts are made of – STYROFOAM
- 30 Across: Is down with – HAS
- 31 Across: Palestinian activist detained by ICE following his involvement in campus protests at Columbia – MAHMOUDKHALIL
- 33 Across: “Tennessee___” (Grateful Dead track) – JED
- 34 Across: They’re slightly sweeter than turnips – RUTABAGAS
- 35 Across: “Crises of the Republic” author Hannah – ARENDT
- 37 Across: Bravos at a bullfight – OLES
- 38 Across: “Pink Friday” Grammy nominee Nicki – MINAJ
- 39 Across: Glutinous substance – GOO
- 41 Across: Houston ball club, informally – STROS
- 45 Across: Contributes – ADDS
- 46 Across: Drink akin to a Cape Codder, for short – COSMOS
- 48 Across: Garment that may be draped nivi-style – SARI
- 49 Across: Hour on a grandfather clock – III
- 50 Across: Woman who co-founded the Industrial Workers of the World, familiarly – MOTHERJONES
- 52 Across: Is able to – CAN
- 53 Across: Playfully, in music – SCHERZANDO
- 54 Across: He directed Michelle in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” – ANG
- 55 Across: Planner of very long trips – NASA
- 56 Across: Bit of Dionysian debauchery – ORGY
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: One seen courtside? – TIMER
- 2 Down: “Immortal” flower in “Paradise Lost” – AMARANTH
- 3 Down: Low-level functionary, so to speak – COG
- 4 Down: Etch A Sketch control – KNOB
- 5 Down: “So many souls /___the millstones like grain”: George Seferis, “Helen” – FEDTO
- 6 Down: Film-score composer Bernstein – ELMER
- 7 Down: “Regretfully . . .” – ALAS
- 8 Down: Heavy weight – TON
- 9 Down: Request while holding a spoon – TASTETHIS
- 10 Down: “Do my eyes deceive me?” – ISITREAL
- 11 Down: Hitching posts? – CHAPELS
- 12 Down: 😂 – LMAO
- 13 Down: Removes from the paper, as coupons – CLIPSOUT
- 15 Down: ___card (necessity for accessing SNAP benefits) – EBT
- 19 Down: Avian namesake of Haydn’s Symphony No. 83 – HEN
- 21 Down: 1993 R. & B. hit with the lyric “Keep playin’ that song all night” – HEYMRDJ
- 23 Down: They’re sought in court – DAMAGES
- 25 Down: Rainbow___ – TROUT
- 26 Down: Pioneering blues musician Taj___ – MAHAL
- 27 Down: Cause of a breakdown at a theatre, perhaps – SADENDING
- 28 Down: Pharmaceuticals overseer: Abbr. – FDA
- 29 Down: Put-down popularized on TikTok in 2019 – OKBOOMER
- 31 Down: Line in acupuncture – MERIDIAN
- 32 Down: Wedding band’s announcement – LASTSONG
- 33 Down: Island where Tacky’s Revolt and the Baptist War took place – JAMAICA
- 36 Down: “King’s Disease” rapper – NAS
- 39 Down: Peoples that included the Thervingi and Greuthungi – GOTHS
- 40 Down: “Just Mercy” actor Jackson, Jr. – OSHEA
- 42 Down: Lustful – RANDY
- 43 Down: Cookie in dirt pudding – OREO
- 44 Down: Term of address often used on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – SIS
- 46 Down: Drug-yielding plant – COCA
- 47 Down: Ingredient in Italian wedding soup, sometimes – ORZO
- 50 Down: Web portal with a butterfly logo – MSN
- 51 Down: Something jam-packed? – JAR
Today’s Monday crossword was exceptionally ambitious, delivering a puzzle of considerable intellectual density and political awareness. The grid featured stunningly long answers that anchored the entire theme, focusing on prominent figures in anarchist history and contemporary activism, alongside specific references to pop culture and foreign language. This was a challenging and highly sophisticated start to the solving week, rewarding those with a very broad knowledge base. We rate the difficulty a demanding 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.