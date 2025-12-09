“University in the documentary….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 9, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 9, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Media sometimes stored in sleeves – CDS

4 Across: Sound from a firework – BANG

5 Across: _____force (power instead of precision) – BRUTE

6 Across: "We should!" – LETS

7 Across: Not repeatedly – ONCE

8 Across: Not-so-sociable sort – LONER

9 Across: Country bordered by Saudi Arabia – OMAN

10 Across: Comparative conjunction – THAN

11 Across: Part of a camel or cow – UDDER

12 Across: Tower with multiple upward-curving roofs – PAGODA

13 Across: Decked out – ADORNED

14 Across: Buying or selling, e.g. – GERUND

15 Across: Head into – ENTER

16 Across: Blues cover? – HOCKEYJERSEY

17 Across: Type of heron – EGRET

18 Across: "Chernobyl" actor Harris – JARED

19 Across: What follows four score and seven years? – AGO

20 Across: High-stakes face-off – DUEL

21 Across: Worker with stone or brick – MASON

22 Across: Mark that remains after healing – SCAR

23 Across: Evergreen of the genus *_____ * – YEW

24 Across: "___ tov!" – MAZEL

25 Across: Fissile rock – SHALE

26 Across: Temptations album with the No. 1 song "I Can't Get Next to You" – PUZZLEPEOPLE

27 Across: Second half of a rhyming dance name – POKEY

28 Across: Kami Rita ___ (climber who has summited Everest a record thirty-one times) – SHERPA

29 Across: Fast-food chain with the same parent company as Hardee's – CARLSJR

30 Across: Wager the requisite amount – ANTEUP

31 Across: knots (natural hair style) – BANTU

32 Across: Food, casually – EATS

33 Across: Description on a shoppe sign – OLDE

34 Across: With 53-Across, escape – BREAK

35 Across: See 52-Across – FREE

36 Across: Escape – FLEE

37 Across: Units that divide during mitosis – CELLS

38 Across: "I will no longer lightly walk behind / a one of you who ___ me": June Jordan – FEAR

39 Across: Georgia's capital, briefly – ATL

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Hoof-on-pavement sound – CLOP

2 Down: Leader who uses prejudice for political gain – DEMAGOGUE

3 Down: Group in charge of lighting and props – STAGECREW

4 Down: Branch of study that might involve studying branches – BOTANY

5 Down: Common first name in Vietnam – ANH

6 Down: March Madness org. – NCAA

7 Down: Expectations perpetuated by cisnormativity – GENDERROLES

8 Down: Said without stopping to think, with "out" – BLURTED

9 Down: "How Europe Underdeveloped Africa" author Walter – RODNEY

10 Down: Hypnotized or anesthetized – UNDER

11 Down: up (readied) – TEED

12 Down: Go astray – ERR

13 Down: Equipment for a shallow dive – SNORKEL

21 Down: Musical pairing – DUET

23 Down: Japanese hot spring – ONSEN

25 Down: Musician whose character on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" often got thrown out of the house – DJJAZZYJEFF

27 Down: Actress and inventor Lamarr – HEDY

28 Down: Painting holder – EASEL

31 Down: Unaccompanied, in a way – ACAPPELLA

32 Down: University in the documentary "Deaf President Now!" – GALLAUDET

33 Down: Willie who was the first Black player in the N.H.L. – OREE

35 Down: Labyrinths – MAZES

36 Down: Except for – SHORTOF

38 Down: Boots with a Yupik name – MUKLUKS

39 Down: Perceived – SEEN

40 Down: Sci-fi door – PORTAL

41 Down: Sci-fi side arm – PHASER

42 Down: Solar (power-conversion device) – PANEL

44 Down: Word after self or community – CARE

45 Down: Far from everyday – RARE

47 Down: Instruction on the back of a sticker – PEEL

48 Down: U.K. airer of "Luther" and "Ludwig" – BBC

50 Down: Drink served by a bobarista – TEA

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This New Yorker Crossword has the signature blend of polish and personality that the magazine’s puzzles are known for, delivering a solve that feels smart without straying into frustration. The grid moves with a confident rhythm, mixing contemporary references, crisp cluing, and a few delightfully chewy spots that make the payoff especially satisfying once everything clicks. Even the longer entries feel purposeful, giving the puzzle a well-structured backbone that keeps the momentum strong from start to finish. It’s engaging, clever, and thoughtfully constructed, exactly the kind of crossword that leaves you feeling rewarded rather than rushed. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

