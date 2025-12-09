“University in the documentary….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, December 9, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of December 9, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Media sometimes stored in sleeves – CDS
- 4 Across: Sound from a firework – BANG
- 8 Across: _____force (power instead of precision) – BRUTE
- 13 Across: “We should!” – LETS
- 15 Across: Not repeatedly – ONCE
- 16 Across: Not-so-sociable sort – LONER
- 17 Across: Country bordered by Saudi Arabia – OMAN
- 18 Across: Comparative conjunction – THAN
- 19 Across: Part of a camel or cow – UDDER
- 20 Across: Tower with multiple upward-curving roofs – PAGODA
- 22 Across: Decked out – ADORNED
- 24 Across: Buying or selling, e.g. – GERUND
- 26 Across: Head into – ENTER
- 27 Across: Blues cover? – HOCKEYJERSEY
- 29 Across: Type of heron – EGRET
- 30 Across: “Chernobyl” actor Harris – JARED
- 31 Across: What follows four score and seven years? – AGO
- 34 Across: High-stakes face-off – DUEL
- 35 Across: Worker with stone or brick – MASON
- 36 Across: Mark that remains after healing – SCAR
- 37 Across: Evergreen of the genus *_____ * – YEW
- 38 Across: “___ tov!” – MAZEL
- 39 Across: Fissile rock – SHALE
- 40 Across: Temptations album with the No. 1 song “I Can’t Get Next to You” – PUZZLEPEOPLE
- 42 Across: Second half of a rhyming dance name – POKEY
- 43 Across: Kami Rita ___ (climber who has summited Everest a record thirty-one times) – SHERPA
- 44 Across: Fast-food chain with the same parent company as Hardee’s – CARLSJR
- 46 Across: Wager the requisite amount – ANTEUP
- 48 Across: knots (natural hair style) – BANTU
- 49 Across: Food, casually – EATS
- 51 Across: Description on a shoppe sign – OLDE
- 52 Across: With 53-Across, escape – BREAK
- 53 Across: See 52-Across – FREE
- 54 Across: Escape – FLEE
- 55 Across: Units that divide during mitosis – CELLS
- 56 Across: “I will no longer lightly walk behind / a one of you who ___ me”: June Jordan – FEAR
- 57 Across: Georgia’s capital, briefly – ATL
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Hoof-on-pavement sound – CLOP
- 2 Down: Leader who uses prejudice for political gain – DEMAGOGUE
- 3 Down: Group in charge of lighting and props – STAGECREW
- 4 Down: Branch of study that might involve studying branches – BOTANY
- 5 Down: Common first name in Vietnam – ANH
- 6 Down: March Madness org. – NCAA
- 7 Down: Expectations perpetuated by cisnormativity – GENDERROLES
- 8 Down: Said without stopping to think, with “out” – BLURTED
- 9 Down: “How Europe Underdeveloped Africa” author Walter – RODNEY
- 10 Down: Hypnotized or anesthetized – UNDER
- 11 Down: up (readied) – TEED
- 12 Down: Go astray – ERR
- 14 Down: Equipment for a shallow dive – SNORKEL
- 21 Down: Musical pairing – DUET
- 23 Down: Japanese hot spring – ONSEN
- 25 Down: Musician whose character on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” often got thrown out of the house – DJJAZZYJEFF
- 27 Down: Actress and inventor Lamarr – HEDY
- 28 Down: Painting holder – EASEL
- 31 Down: Unaccompanied, in a way – ACAPPELLA
- 32 Down: University in the documentary “Deaf President Now!” – GALLAUDET
- 33 Down: Willie who was the first Black player in the N.H.L. – OREE
- 35 Down: Labyrinths – MAZES
- 36 Down: Except for – SHORTOF
- 38 Down: Boots with a Yupik name – MUKLUKS
- 39 Down: Perceived – SEEN
- 40 Down: Sci-fi door – PORTAL
- 41 Down: Sci-fi side arm – PHASER
- 42 Down: Solar (power-conversion device) – PANEL
- 44 Down: Word after self or community – CARE
- 45 Down: Far from everyday – RARE
- 47 Down: Instruction on the back of a sticker – PEEL
- 48 Down: U.K. airer of “Luther” and “Ludwig” – BBC
- 50 Down: Drink served by a bobarista – TEA
This New Yorker Crossword has the signature blend of polish and personality that the magazine’s puzzles are known for, delivering a solve that feels smart without straying into frustration. The grid moves with a confident rhythm, mixing contemporary references, crisp cluing, and a few delightfully chewy spots that make the payoff especially satisfying once everything clicks. Even the longer entries feel purposeful, giving the puzzle a well-structured backbone that keeps the momentum strong from start to finish. It’s engaging, clever, and thoughtfully constructed, exactly the kind of crossword that leaves you feeling rewarded rather than rushed. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.