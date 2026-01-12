“Manipulate with….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 12, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 12, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of January 12, 2026.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Manipulate with exorbitant displays of affection — LOVEBOMB
- 9 Across: “My ___” (2005 Black Eyed Peas hit) — HUMPS
- 14 Across: Test-taker — EXAMINEE
- 15 Across: Start of a request — CANYOU
- 16 Across: Arabesque relative — ATTITUDE
- 17 Across: “Shucks” — OHDARN
- 18 Across: Inveigh (against) — RAIL
- 19 Across: Release to a limited audience — SOFTLAUNCH
- 21 Across: Cage onscreen, casually — NIC
- 22 Across: Chest bump? — PEC
- 23 Across: Prague’s kingdom, under the Holy Roman Empire — BOHEMIA
- 24 Across: Ballot rosters — SLATES
- 26 Across: Where Frank O’Hara worked the front desk before becoming an associate curator, familiarly — MOMA
- 27 Across: Myrmecologist’s focus — ANT
- 28 Across: Twerp — SNOT
- 29 Across: It’s often screwed up — BULB
- 30 Across: Honorific in Hyderabad — SRI
- 31 Across: Subject of discussion on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, say — MEMESTOCK
- 34 Across: Some corp. officers — VPS
- 36 Across: Sierra Nevada offerings — ALES
- 37 Across: Successor — HEIR
- 40 Across: Sony competitor — RCA
- 41 Across: Matching tops and bottoms, e.g. — SETS
- 42 Across: Like some hair extensions — SEWNIN
- 44 Across: “Unbelievable!” — IMINAWE
- 46 Across: Substance whose changeability Descartes cites as evidence that the nature of things can’t be understood through the senses alone — WAX
- 47 Across: Big bother — ADO
- 48 Across: Geopolitical backdrop in 1984 — FOREVERWAR
- 50 Across: “Thunderstruck” band — ACDC
- 51 Across: Follows — ENSUES
- 52 Across: Showcase for Marian Anderson or Kathleen Ferrier — ALTOSOLO
- 54 Across: Neo-Impressionist painter fictionalized in a Sondheim musical — SEURAT
- 55 Across: “The Black Jacobins” author — CLRJAMES
- 56 Across: Writing wrongs? — TYPOS
- 57 Across: Disregards, in a way — SEESPAST
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Picks up — LEARNS
- 2 Down: Main ingredients in a Jamaican stew — OXTAILS
- 3 Down: ___ City (place where A.T.M.s offer instructions in Latin) — VATICAN
- 4 Down: Jannings who won the first Academy Award for Best Actor — EMIL
- 5 Down: One-eighth of a byte — BIT
- 6 Down: Crosses to bear — ONUSES
- 7 Down: Bordeaux wine region — MEDOC
- 8 Down: Food eschewed by pollotarians — BEEF
- 9 Down: Reaction to a crack — HAHAHA
- 10 Down: Excessive — UNDUE
- 11 Down: Neighbor of Thailand — MYANMAR
- 12 Down: Mushroom also called a penny bun — PORCINI
- 13 Down: Item of beachwear — SUNHAT
- 15 Down: Capital city east of the Maldives — COLOMBO
- 20 Down: Letter-shaped fasteners — TBOLTS
- 22 Down: Best of the Beatles — PETE
- 25 Down: ___ of Maine (health-store brand) — TOMS
- 26 Down: Daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne — MUSES
- 29 Down: Patti LuPone, for one — BELTER
- 30 Down: Twist — SKEW
- 32 Down: Actress who once said, “I used to be Snow White, but I drifted” — MAEWEST
- 33 Down: Party-mix cereal — CHEX
- 34 Down: Startup funding, colloquially — VCMONEY
- 35 Down: Couples (with) — PAIRSUP
- 38 Down: Like the protagonists of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 28 Days Later, at first — INACOMA
- 39 Down: Sphinx’s domain — RIDDLES
- 40 Down: Most widespread — RIFEST
- 41 Down: File-menu option — SAVEAS
- 42 Down: Philosopher who wrote the preface to Fanon’s “The Wretched of the Earth” — SARTRE
- 43 Down: Free — NOCOST
- 45 Down: Field for brainiacs, briefly? — NEURO
- 46 Down: 2008 animated movie that depicts “the broken promise of American life” — WALLE
- 49 Down: Noncombatant mil. members who began serving in the forties — WACS
- 50 Down: With urgency — ASAP
- 53 Down: Some brunch bevs — OJS
Click to reveal the answer image of today’s New Yorker Crossword
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
This crossword leaned strongly into cultural literacy, philosophy, music, and modern social behavior, giving the grid an intellectually rich and contemporary feel. The Across clues ranged from internet-era concepts like meme-stock chatter and “soft launches” to classical references involving Descartes, Sondheim, and the Holy Roman Empire, while also weaving in pop music, film, and museum culture. Longer entries explored ideas of influence, warfare, and emotional manipulation, adding thematic weight, while shorter answers kept things moving with everyday slang and common expressions. The Down clues reinforced this depth with geography, art history, literary figures, and nuanced vocabulary, rewarding solvers who enjoy wide-ranging knowledge rather than simple wordplay. Overall, the puzzle felt layered, thoughtful, and culturally aware, offering a satisfying challenge without feeling inaccessible. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.