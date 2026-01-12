“Manipulate with….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 12, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 12, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of January 12, 2026.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Manipulate with exorbitant displays of affection — LOVEBOMB

Manipulate with exorbitant displays of affection — 9 Across: “My ___” (2005 Black Eyed Peas hit) — HUMPS

“My ___” (2005 Black Eyed Peas hit) — 14 Across: Test-taker — EXAMINEE

Test-taker — 15 Across: Start of a request — CANYOU

Start of a request — 16 Across: Arabesque relative — ATTITUDE

Arabesque relative — 17 Across: “Shucks” — OHDARN

“Shucks” — 18 Across: Inveigh (against) — RAIL

Inveigh (against) — 19 Across: Release to a limited audience — SOFTLAUNCH

Release to a limited audience — 21 Across: Cage onscreen, casually — NIC

Cage onscreen, casually — 22 Across: Chest bump? — PEC

Chest bump? — 23 Across: Prague’s kingdom, under the Holy Roman Empire — BOHEMIA

Prague’s kingdom, under the Holy Roman Empire — 24 Across: Ballot rosters — SLATES

Ballot rosters — 26 Across: Where Frank O’Hara worked the front desk before becoming an associate curator, familiarly — MOMA

Where Frank O’Hara worked the front desk before becoming an associate curator, familiarly — 27 Across: Myrmecologist’s focus — ANT

Myrmecologist’s focus — 28 Across: Twerp — SNOT

Twerp — 29 Across: It’s often screwed up — BULB

It’s often screwed up — 30 Across: Honorific in Hyderabad — SRI

Honorific in Hyderabad — 31 Across: Subject of discussion on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, say — MEMESTOCK

Subject of discussion on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, say — 34 Across: Some corp. officers — VPS

Some corp. officers — 36 Across: Sierra Nevada offerings — ALES

Sierra Nevada offerings — 37 Across: Successor — HEIR

Successor — 40 Across: Sony competitor — RCA

Sony competitor — 41 Across: Matching tops and bottoms, e.g. — SETS

Matching tops and bottoms, e.g. — 42 Across: Like some hair extensions — SEWNIN

Like some hair extensions — 44 Across: “Unbelievable!” — IMINAWE

“Unbelievable!” — 46 Across: Substance whose changeability Descartes cites as evidence that the nature of things can’t be understood through the senses alone — WAX

Substance whose changeability Descartes cites as evidence that the nature of things can’t be understood through the senses alone — 47 Across: Big bother — ADO

Big bother — 48 Across: Geopolitical backdrop in 1984 — FOREVERWAR

Geopolitical backdrop in 1984 — 50 Across: “Thunderstruck” band — ACDC

“Thunderstruck” band — 51 Across: Follows — ENSUES

Follows — 52 Across: Showcase for Marian Anderson or Kathleen Ferrier — ALTOSOLO

Showcase for Marian Anderson or Kathleen Ferrier — 54 Across: Neo-Impressionist painter fictionalized in a Sondheim musical — SEURAT

Neo-Impressionist painter fictionalized in a Sondheim musical — 55 Across: “The Black Jacobins” author — CLRJAMES

“The Black Jacobins” author — 56 Across: Writing wrongs? — TYPOS

Writing wrongs? — 57 Across: Disregards, in a way — SEESPAST

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Picks up — LEARNS

Picks up — 2 Down: Main ingredients in a Jamaican stew — OXTAILS

Main ingredients in a Jamaican stew — 3 Down: ___ City (place where A.T.M.s offer instructions in Latin) — VATICAN

___ City (place where A.T.M.s offer instructions in Latin) — 4 Down: Jannings who won the first Academy Award for Best Actor — EMIL

Jannings who won the first Academy Award for Best Actor — 5 Down: One-eighth of a byte — BIT

One-eighth of a byte — 6 Down: Crosses to bear — ONUSES

Crosses to bear — 7 Down: Bordeaux wine region — MEDOC

Bordeaux wine region — 8 Down: Food eschewed by pollotarians — BEEF

Food eschewed by pollotarians — 9 Down: Reaction to a crack — HAHAHA

Reaction to a crack — 10 Down: Excessive — UNDUE

Excessive — 11 Down: Neighbor of Thailand — MYANMAR

Neighbor of Thailand — 12 Down: Mushroom also called a penny bun — PORCINI

Mushroom also called a penny bun — 13 Down: Item of beachwear — SUNHAT

Item of beachwear — 15 Down: Capital city east of the Maldives — COLOMBO

Capital city east of the Maldives — 20 Down: Letter-shaped fasteners — TBOLTS

Letter-shaped fasteners — 22 Down: Best of the Beatles — PETE

Best of the Beatles — 25 Down: ___ of Maine (health-store brand) — TOMS

___ of Maine (health-store brand) — 26 Down: Daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne — MUSES

Daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne — 29 Down: Patti LuPone, for one — BELTER

Patti LuPone, for one — 30 Down: Twist — SKEW

Twist — 32 Down: Actress who once said, “I used to be Snow White, but I drifted” — MAEWEST

Actress who once said, “I used to be Snow White, but I drifted” — 33 Down: Party-mix cereal — CHEX

Party-mix cereal — 34 Down: Startup funding, colloquially — VCMONEY

Startup funding, colloquially — 35 Down: Couples (with) — PAIRSUP

Couples (with) — 38 Down: Like the protagonists of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 28 Days Later, at first — INACOMA

Like the protagonists of Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 28 Days Later, at first — 39 Down: Sphinx’s domain — RIDDLES

Sphinx’s domain — 40 Down: Most widespread — RIFEST

Most widespread — 41 Down: File-menu option — SAVEAS

File-menu option — 42 Down: Philosopher who wrote the preface to Fanon’s “The Wretched of the Earth” — SARTRE

Philosopher who wrote the preface to Fanon’s “The Wretched of the Earth” — 43 Down: Free — NOCOST

Free — 45 Down: Field for brainiacs, briefly? — NEURO

Field for brainiacs, briefly? — 46 Down: 2008 animated movie that depicts “the broken promise of American life” — WALLE

2008 animated movie that depicts “the broken promise of American life” — 49 Down: Noncombatant mil. members who began serving in the forties — WACS

Noncombatant mil. members who began serving in the forties — 50 Down: With urgency — ASAP

With urgency — 53 Down: Some brunch bevs — OJS

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This crossword leaned strongly into cultural literacy, philosophy, music, and modern social behavior, giving the grid an intellectually rich and contemporary feel. The Across clues ranged from internet-era concepts like meme-stock chatter and “soft launches” to classical references involving Descartes, Sondheim, and the Holy Roman Empire, while also weaving in pop music, film, and museum culture. Longer entries explored ideas of influence, warfare, and emotional manipulation, adding thematic weight, while shorter answers kept things moving with everyday slang and common expressions. The Down clues reinforced this depth with geography, art history, literary figures, and nuanced vocabulary, rewarding solvers who enjoy wide-ranging knowledge rather than simple wordplay. Overall, the puzzle felt layered, thoughtful, and culturally aware, offering a satisfying challenge without feeling inaccessible. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

