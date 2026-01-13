“Poet and philosopher….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 13, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 13, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Guerrero gal pal – AMIGA
- 6 Across: Land’s end? – COAST
- 11 Across: Seasoning sometimes used as a salt substitute, briefly – MSG
- 14 Across: Corridors – HALLS
- 15 Across: Recording stored digitally – AUDIOFILE
- 17 Across: Loser to Dwight in the 1952 and 1956 Presidential elections – ADLAI
- 18 Across: Performer in a circus’s mane event? – LIONTAMER
- 19 Across: Dressing-down – EARFUL
- 21 Across: Look up to – ESTEEM
- 22 Across: Place for boarders? – GATE
- 23 Across: Valley toured by oenophiles – NAPA
- 26 Across: Foldable furniture – COTS
- 27 Across: Was indebted to – OWED
- 28 Across: Mythical creature akin to a griffin or centaur – CHIMERA
- 31 Across: One of TV’s Mowry twins – TIA
- 32 Across: Pseudonym used by directors when disavowing their own films – ALANSMITHEE
- 36 Across: Biblical beast of burden – ASS
- 37 Across: Like gifts that arrive post-birthday – BELATED
- 38 Across: Stir in – ADD
- 39 Across: Classic R. & B. group that sang “Only You (And You Alone)” – THEPLATTERS
- 41 Across: Word before Mac or cheese – BIG
- 42 Across: Vacationers’ vehicles – RENTALS
- 43 Across: “Black Bag” star Blanchett – CATE
- 44 Across: Turned up – CAME
- 47 Across: Home of the Viking Ship Museum – OSLO
- 48 Across: Place adjacent to a decimal point – ONES
- 49 Across: Eggy entrée – OMELET
- 52 Across: Struggling to get by – INNEED
- 54 Across: Beetle that’s a spud farmer’s foe – POTATOBUG
- 57 Across: Hidden feature of the FedEx logo – ARROW
- 59 Across: Neal Stephenson novel whose main character is named Hiro Protagonist – SNOWCRASH
- 60 Across: Thoroughly search – SCOUR
- 61 Across: Swelled head – EGO
- 62 Across: Pedal-operated percussion instrument – HIHAT
- 63 Across: Cantankerous – TESTY
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: “Solved it!” – AHA
- 2 Down: Prepared for a coin toss? – MADEAWISH
- 3 Down: Uncomfortable – ILLATEASE
- 4 Down: Silently showed anger, in a way – GLARED
- 5 Down: “That’ll be the day!” – ASIF
- 6 Down: Suspend – CALLAHALTTO
- 7 Down: Non’s opposite – OUI
- 8 Down: Turmoil – ADO
- 9 Down: Right-triangle ratio – SINE
- 10 Down: Little tykes – TOTS
- 11 Down: Old-timey copier, familiarly – MIMEO
- 12 Down: Bad weather for driving – SLEET
- 13 Down: Concern for a person who avoids handshakes – GERMS
- 16 Down: Wielder of wealth and influence, derisively – FATCAT
- 20 Down: Spiritually impure – UNCLEAN
- 22 Down: Insinuated – GOTAT
- 24 Down: Targets for swingers at some parties – PINATAS
- 25 Down: Dutch lager with a red-and-white label – AMSTELLIGHT
- 29 Down: Poet and philosopher dubbed the Sage of Concord – EMERSON
- 30 Down: Clears (of) – RIDS
- 32 Down: Good at one’s job – ABLE
- 33 Down: Peppers long thought to top the Scoville scale – HABANEROS
- 34 Down: Expunged from a draft – EDITEDOUT
- 35 Down: Sphere’s lack – EDGES
- 40 Down: Prospective attorney’s area – PRELAW
- 43 Down: Lean on – COERCE
- 44 Down: Small group of trees – COPSE
- 45 Down: Surrounded by – AMONG
- 46 Down: Awareness-movement hashtag that went viral in 2017 – METOO
- 50 Down: Set in stone, perhaps – ETCH
- 51 Down: First name of the actress with the memoir “Spelling It Like It Is” – TORI
- 53 Down: Boss Tweed-mocking cartoonist Thomas – NAST
- 55 Down: Disdainful response – BAH
- 56 Down: Host nation of the 2028 Olympics – USA
- 58 Down: Darkly humorous – WRY
This crossword offered a rich blend of geography, politics, music, mythology, and everyday language, giving the grid an intellectually varied yet approachable feel. The Across clues moved from friendly Spanish slang and coastal geography to digital media, U.S. election history, and clever circus-themed wordplay, before diving into wine regions, mythical creatures, and pop culture references like classic R&B groups and famous novels. Longer entries added depth with behind-the-scenes film trivia and hidden design details, while shorter answers kept the pace brisk with common words and familiar places. The Down clues reinforced this range with expressions of emotion, math terms, social concerns, historical figures, and viral movements, rewarding broad cultural awareness rather than tricky construction. Overall, the puzzle felt well-rounded, cultured, and smoothly paced, offering steady satisfaction through recognition and clever phrasing. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.