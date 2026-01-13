“Poet and philosopher….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 13, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 13, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Guerrero gal pal – AMIGA

Guerrero gal pal – 6 Across: Land’s end? – COAST

Land’s end? – 11 Across: Seasoning sometimes used as a salt substitute, briefly – MSG

Seasoning sometimes used as a salt substitute, briefly – 14 Across: Corridors – HALLS

Corridors – 15 Across: Recording stored digitally – AUDIOFILE

Recording stored digitally – 17 Across: Loser to Dwight in the 1952 and 1956 Presidential elections – ADLAI

Loser to Dwight in the 1952 and 1956 Presidential elections – 18 Across: Performer in a circus’s mane event? – LIONTAMER

Performer in a circus’s mane event? – 19 Across: Dressing-down – EARFUL

Dressing-down – 21 Across: Look up to – ESTEEM

Look up to – 22 Across: Place for boarders? – GATE

Place for boarders? – 23 Across: Valley toured by oenophiles – NAPA

Valley toured by oenophiles – 26 Across: Foldable furniture – COTS

Foldable furniture – 27 Across: Was indebted to – OWED

Was indebted to – 28 Across: Mythical creature akin to a griffin or centaur – CHIMERA

Mythical creature akin to a griffin or centaur – 31 Across: One of TV’s Mowry twins – TIA

One of TV’s Mowry twins – 32 Across: Pseudonym used by directors when disavowing their own films – ALANSMITHEE

Pseudonym used by directors when disavowing their own films – 36 Across: Biblical beast of burden – ASS

Biblical beast of burden – 37 Across: Like gifts that arrive post-birthday – BELATED

Like gifts that arrive post-birthday – 38 Across: Stir in – ADD

Stir in – 39 Across: Classic R. & B. group that sang “Only You (And You Alone)” – THEPLATTERS

Classic R. & B. group that sang “Only You (And You Alone)” – 41 Across: Word before Mac or cheese – BIG

Word before Mac or cheese – 42 Across: Vacationers’ vehicles – RENTALS

Vacationers’ vehicles – 43 Across: “Black Bag” star Blanchett – CATE

“Black Bag” star Blanchett – 44 Across: Turned up – CAME

Turned up – 47 Across: Home of the Viking Ship Museum – OSLO

Home of the Viking Ship Museum – 48 Across: Place adjacent to a decimal point – ONES

Place adjacent to a decimal point – 49 Across: Eggy entrée – OMELET

Eggy entrée – 52 Across: Struggling to get by – INNEED

Struggling to get by – 54 Across: Beetle that’s a spud farmer’s foe – POTATOBUG

Beetle that’s a spud farmer’s foe – 57 Across: Hidden feature of the FedEx logo – ARROW

Hidden feature of the FedEx logo – 59 Across: Neal Stephenson novel whose main character is named Hiro Protagonist – SNOWCRASH

Neal Stephenson novel whose main character is named Hiro Protagonist – 60 Across: Thoroughly search – SCOUR

Thoroughly search – 61 Across: Swelled head – EGO

Swelled head – 62 Across: Pedal-operated percussion instrument – HIHAT

Pedal-operated percussion instrument – 63 Across: Cantankerous – TESTY

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: “Solved it!” – AHA

“Solved it!” – 2 Down: Prepared for a coin toss? – MADEAWISH

Prepared for a coin toss? – 3 Down: Uncomfortable – ILLATEASE

Uncomfortable – 4 Down: Silently showed anger, in a way – GLARED

Silently showed anger, in a way – 5 Down: “That’ll be the day!” – ASIF

“That’ll be the day!” – 6 Down: Suspend – CALLAHALTTO

Suspend – 7 Down: Non’s opposite – OUI

Non’s opposite – 8 Down: Turmoil – ADO

Turmoil – 9 Down: Right-triangle ratio – SINE

Right-triangle ratio – 10 Down: Little tykes – TOTS

Little tykes – 11 Down: Old-timey copier, familiarly – MIMEO

Old-timey copier, familiarly – 12 Down: Bad weather for driving – SLEET

Bad weather for driving – 13 Down: Concern for a person who avoids handshakes – GERMS

Concern for a person who avoids handshakes – 16 Down: Wielder of wealth and influence, derisively – FATCAT

Wielder of wealth and influence, derisively – 20 Down: Spiritually impure – UNCLEAN

Spiritually impure – 22 Down: Insinuated – GOTAT

Insinuated – 24 Down: Targets for swingers at some parties – PINATAS

Targets for swingers at some parties – 25 Down: Dutch lager with a red-and-white label – AMSTELLIGHT

Dutch lager with a red-and-white label – 29 Down: Poet and philosopher dubbed the Sage of Concord – EMERSON

Poet and philosopher dubbed the Sage of Concord – 30 Down: Clears (of) – RIDS

Clears (of) – 32 Down: Good at one’s job – ABLE

Good at one’s job – 33 Down: Peppers long thought to top the Scoville scale – HABANEROS

Peppers long thought to top the Scoville scale – 34 Down: Expunged from a draft – EDITEDOUT

Expunged from a draft – 35 Down: Sphere’s lack – EDGES

Sphere’s lack – 40 Down: Prospective attorney’s area – PRELAW

Prospective attorney’s area – 43 Down: Lean on – COERCE

Lean on – 44 Down: Small group of trees – COPSE

Small group of trees – 45 Down: Surrounded by – AMONG

Surrounded by – 46 Down: Awareness-movement hashtag that went viral in 2017 – METOO

Awareness-movement hashtag that went viral in 2017 – 50 Down: Set in stone, perhaps – ETCH

Set in stone, perhaps – 51 Down: First name of the actress with the memoir “Spelling It Like It Is” – TORI

First name of the actress with the memoir “Spelling It Like It Is” – 53 Down: Boss Tweed-mocking cartoonist Thomas – NAST

Boss Tweed-mocking cartoonist Thomas – 55 Down: Disdainful response – BAH

Disdainful response – 56 Down: Host nation of the 2028 Olympics – USA

Host nation of the 2028 Olympics – 58 Down: Darkly humorous – WRY

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This crossword offered a rich blend of geography, politics, music, mythology, and everyday language, giving the grid an intellectually varied yet approachable feel. The Across clues moved from friendly Spanish slang and coastal geography to digital media, U.S. election history, and clever circus-themed wordplay, before diving into wine regions, mythical creatures, and pop culture references like classic R&B groups and famous novels. Longer entries added depth with behind-the-scenes film trivia and hidden design details, while shorter answers kept the pace brisk with common words and familiar places. The Down clues reinforced this range with expressions of emotion, math terms, social concerns, historical figures, and viral movements, rewarding broad cultural awareness rather than tricky construction. Overall, the puzzle felt well-rounded, cultured, and smoothly paced, offering steady satisfaction through recognition and clever phrasing. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

The New Yorker's full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.