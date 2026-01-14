“A beginner….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 14, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 14, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: “Jiminy Christmas!” – GOSH
- 5 Across: Bratty attitude – SASS
- 9 Across: Pointless? – BLUNT
- 14 Across: Like a soft (but not mushy) avocado – RIPE
- 15 Across: Much worshipped celebrity – IDOL
- 16 Across: Spinning part of a helicopter – ROTOR
- 17 Across: Ruck who played Connor on “Succession” – ALAN
- 18 Across: “Julie & Julia” writer-director Ephron – NORA
- 19 Across: Subside – ABATE
- 20 Across: “Hold on a ” – SEC
- 21 Across: Stack in the sink – DIRTYDISHES
- 23 Across: Location of a business, in legalese – PREMISES
- 25 Across: Treelike Tolkien creature – ENT
- 26 Across: Some people get fifteen minutes of it – FAME
- 27 Across: Like street parking that requires payment – METERED
- 31 Across: “This Side of Paradise” author F. ___ Fitzgerald – SCOTT
- 33 Across: Municipal measure of malfeasance – CRIMERATE
- 35 Across: Planet captured in Voyager 1’s “pale blue dot” photo – EARTH
- 36 Across: Adele’s “Rumour ___ It” – HAS
- 37 Across: Come up, as in conversation – ARISE
- 38 Across: Added amount – INCREMENT
- 40 Across: Some TVs and camcorders – SONYS
- 41 Across: Pittsburgh footballer – STEELER
- 42 Across: Assistance – HELP
- 43 Across: Covet thy neighbor’s wife, say – SIN
- 44 Across: Series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a sleuth who lives at 221B Baker Street – SHERLOCK
- 48 Across: Instruments for Paul McCartney, Sting, and Flea – BASSGUITARS
- 52 Across: One who may be both a sister and an only child? – NUN
- 53 Across: First Hebrew letter – ALEPH
- 54 Across: Desertlike – ARID
- 55 Across: Unit in some suburban real-estate listings – ACRE
- 56 Across: Traction aid on a soccer shoe – CLEAT
- 57 Across: “ love, not war” (political slogan of the sixties) – MAKE
- 58 Across: ___ seeds (healthy addition to some smoothies) – CHIA
- 59 Across: Parts of an analog clock – HANDS
- 60 Across: Tater – SPUD
- 61 Across: Three-___ sloth – TOED
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Clutch firmly – GRASP
- 2 Down: Edmonton N.H.L. player – OILER
- 3 Down: U.S. military branch with the motto “Semper Supra” – SPACEFORCE
- 4 Down: Female quail – HEN
- 5 Down: Gary of “Apollo 13” – SINISE
- 6 Down: Love dearly – ADORE
- 7 Down: Arranges by color, say – SORTS
- 8 Down: Defeat, as a dragon – SLAY
- 9 Down: Puzzles, riddles, lateral-thinking problems, and the like – BRAINTEASERS
- 10 Down: Seafood sandwich with Connecticut and Maine varieties – LOBSTERROLL
- 11 Down: Provo’s state – UTAH
- 12 Down: Post-it, e.g. – NOTE
- 13 Down: Half of 31-Down – TRES
- 21 Down: Create a romantic mood, in a way – DIMTHELIGHTS
- 22 Down: View as – DEEM
- 24 Down: Bedding layer that might be waterproof – MATTRESSPAD
- 27 Down: Fine spray – MIST
- 28 Down: Inclement-weather garment that’s sometimes clear – RAINPONCHO
- 29 Down: Site with custom crafts – ETSY
- 30 Down: Fuddy-duddy quintet? – DEES
- 31 Down: Six, in Seville – SEIS
- 32 Down: “You ___ be serious!” – CANT
- 33 Down: Oscar winner who played Meryl Streep’s mother in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” – CHER
- 34 Down: Sprinted – RAN
- 39 Down: Posting in a bistro window – MENU
- 42 Down: Did a sheepdog’s job – HERDED
- 44 Down: Wristlet handle – STRAP
- 45 Down: A three-line poem: / five syllables in line one, / then seven, then five – HAIKU
- 46 Down: Marie who co-discovered two radioactive elements – CURIE
- 47 Down: Work, as dough – KNEAD
- 48 Down: Composer Johann Sebastian – BACH
- 49 Down: “It was ___ big misunderstanding!” – ALLA
- 50 Down: Observed – SEEN
- 51 Down: Pet-food brand with a paw print in its logo – IAMS
- 55 Down: Talent-show performance – ACT
This crossword had a polished, culture-rich feel, weaving together everyday expressions, literature, television, music, and a touch of religion and politics. The Across clues moved from casual exclamations and attitude descriptors to pop-culture figures from Succession and Sherlock, then into legal language, urban statistics, and iconic music references like bass guitars and famous rock musicians. There was a nice balance between light, conversational entries such as kitchen messes and parking meters, and more thoughtful ones involving fame, sin, and classic novels. The Down clues added depth with science history, poetry forms, military branches, and international language touches, rewarding solvers who enjoy broad general knowledge over tricky wordplay. Overall, the puzzle felt smart, modern, and smoothly paced, offering variety without overwhelming complexity. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.