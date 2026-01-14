“A beginner….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 14, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 14, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of January 14, 2026.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: “Jiminy Christmas!” – GOSH

“Jiminy Christmas!” – 5 Across: Bratty attitude – SASS

Bratty attitude – 9 Across: Pointless? – BLUNT

Pointless? – 14 Across: Like a soft (but not mushy) avocado – RIPE

Like a soft (but not mushy) avocado – 15 Across: Much worshipped celebrity – IDOL

Much worshipped celebrity – 16 Across: Spinning part of a helicopter – ROTOR

Spinning part of a helicopter – 17 Across: Ruck who played Connor on “Succession” – ALAN

Ruck who played Connor on “Succession” – 18 Across: “Julie & Julia” writer-director Ephron – NORA

“Julie & Julia” writer-director Ephron – 19 Across: Subside – ABATE

Subside – 20 Across: “Hold on a ” – SEC

“Hold on a 21 Across: Stack in the sink – DIRTYDISHES

Stack in the sink 23 Across: Location of a business, in legalese – PREMISES

Location of a business, in legalese 25 Across: Treelike Tolkien creature – ENT

Treelike Tolkien creature 26 Across: Some people get fifteen minutes of it – FAME

Some people get fifteen minutes of it 27 Across: Like street parking that requires payment – METERED

Like street parking that requires payment 31 Across: “This Side of Paradise” author F. ___ Fitzgerald – SCOTT

“This Side of Paradise” author F. ___ Fitzgerald 33 Across: Municipal measure of malfeasance – CRIMERATE

Municipal measure of malfeasance 35 Across: Planet captured in Voyager 1’s “pale blue dot” photo – EARTH

Planet captured in Voyager 1’s “pale blue dot” photo 36 Across: Adele’s “Rumour ___ It ” – HAS

Adele’s “Rumour ___ It 37 Across: Come up, as in conversation – ARISE

Come up, as in conversation 38 Across: Added amount – INCREMENT

Added amount 40 Across: Some TVs and camcorders – SONYS

Some TVs and camcorders 41 Across: Pittsburgh footballer – STEELER

Pittsburgh footballer 42 Across: Assistance – HELP

Assistance 43 Across: Covet thy neighbor’s wife, say – SIN

Covet thy neighbor’s wife, say 44 Across: Series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a sleuth who lives at 221B Baker Street – SHERLOCK

Series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a sleuth who lives at 221B Baker Street 48 Across: Instruments for Paul McCartney, Sting, and Flea – BASSGUITARS

Instruments for Paul McCartney, Sting, and Flea 52 Across: One who may be both a sister and an only child? – NUN

One who may be both a sister and an only child? 53 Across: First Hebrew letter – ALEPH

First Hebrew letter 54 Across: Desertlike – ARID

Desertlike 55 Across: Unit in some suburban real-estate listings – ACRE

Unit in some suburban real-estate listings 56 Across: Traction aid on a soccer shoe – CLEAT

Traction aid on a soccer shoe 57 Across: “ love, not war” (political slogan of the sixties) – MAKE

love, not war” (political slogan of the sixties) – 58 Across: ___ seeds (healthy addition to some smoothies) – CHIA

___ seeds (healthy addition to some smoothies) – 59 Across: Parts of an analog clock – HANDS

Parts of an analog clock – 60 Across: Tater – SPUD

Tater – 61 Across: Three-___ sloth – TOED

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Clutch firmly – GRASP

Clutch firmly – 2 Down: Edmonton N.H.L. player – OILER

Edmonton N.H.L. player – 3 Down: U.S. military branch with the motto “Semper Supra” – SPACEFORCE

U.S. military branch with the motto “Semper Supra” – 4 Down: Female quail – HEN

Female quail – 5 Down: Gary of “Apollo 13” – SINISE

Gary of “Apollo 13” – 6 Down: Love dearly – ADORE

Love dearly – 7 Down: Arranges by color, say – SORTS

Arranges by color, say – 8 Down: Defeat, as a dragon – SLAY

Defeat, as a dragon – 9 Down: Puzzles, riddles, lateral-thinking problems, and the like – BRAINTEASERS

Puzzles, riddles, lateral-thinking problems, and the like – 10 Down: Seafood sandwich with Connecticut and Maine varieties – LOBSTERROLL

Seafood sandwich with Connecticut and Maine varieties – 11 Down: Provo’s state – UTAH

Provo’s state – 12 Down: Post-it, e.g. – NOTE

Post-it, e.g. – 13 Down: Half of 31-Down – TRES

Half of 31-Down – 21 Down: Create a romantic mood, in a way – DIMTHELIGHTS

Create a romantic mood, in a way – 22 Down: View as – DEEM

View as – 24 Down: Bedding layer that might be waterproof – MATTRESSPAD

Bedding layer that might be waterproof – 27 Down: Fine spray – MIST

Fine spray – 28 Down: Inclement-weather garment that’s sometimes clear – RAINPONCHO

Inclement-weather garment that’s sometimes clear – 29 Down: Site with custom crafts – ETSY

Site with custom crafts – 30 Down: Fuddy-duddy quintet? – DEES

Fuddy-duddy quintet? – 31 Down: Six, in Seville – SEIS

Six, in Seville – 32 Down: “You ___ be serious!” – CANT

“You ___ be serious!” – 33 Down: Oscar winner who played Meryl Streep’s mother in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” – CHER

Oscar winner who played Meryl Streep’s mother in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” – 34 Down: Sprinted – RAN

Sprinted – 39 Down: Posting in a bistro window – MENU

Posting in a bistro window – 42 Down: Did a sheepdog’s job – HERDED

Did a sheepdog’s job – 44 Down: Wristlet handle – STRAP

Wristlet handle – 45 Down: A three-line poem: / five syllables in line one, / then seven, then five – HAIKU

A three-line poem: / five syllables in line one, / then seven, then five – 46 Down: Marie who co-discovered two radioactive elements – CURIE

Marie who co-discovered two radioactive elements – 47 Down: Work, as dough – KNEAD

Work, as dough – 48 Down: Composer Johann Sebastian – BACH

Composer Johann Sebastian – 49 Down: “It was ___ big misunderstanding!” – ALLA

“It was ___ big misunderstanding!” – 50 Down: Observed – SEEN

Observed – 51 Down: Pet-food brand with a paw print in its logo – IAMS

Pet-food brand with a paw print in its logo – 55 Down: Talent-show performance – ACT

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This crossword had a polished, culture-rich feel, weaving together everyday expressions, literature, television, music, and a touch of religion and politics. The Across clues moved from casual exclamations and attitude descriptors to pop-culture figures from Succession and Sherlock, then into legal language, urban statistics, and iconic music references like bass guitars and famous rock musicians. There was a nice balance between light, conversational entries such as kitchen messes and parking meters, and more thoughtful ones involving fame, sin, and classic novels. The Down clues added depth with science history, poetry forms, military branches, and international language touches, rewarding solvers who enjoy broad general knowledge over tricky wordplay. Overall, the puzzle felt smart, modern, and smoothly paced, offering variety without overwhelming complexity. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

