“A challenging puzzle.” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 5, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 5, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Notable quality of a rain forest – HUMIDITY
- 9 Across: _____Film Festival (annual Barnard College event focussed on stories of women’s leadership) – ATHENA
- 15 Across: Effects of some earthquakes – TSUNAMIS
- 16 Across: Skyrocketed – SHOTUP
- 17 Across: Oracle offering – SOFTWARE
- 18 Across: Delicate – SUBTLE
- 19 Across: Digital instruments? – FINGERCYMBALS
- 21 Across: Establishment on “The Simpsons” – MOES
- 22 Across: Disco balls, e.g. – ORBS
- 23 Across: Literary lion – ASLAN
- 26 Across: It has an edible rind – BRIE
- 27 Across: Interjection at a flamenco performance – OLE
- 30 Across: Gymnastics competition – MEET
- 31 Across: Fled – SKEDADDLED
- 34 Across: First-rate – AONE
- 35 Across: Part of a woodworking joint – TENON
- 36 Across: Favorable margin – EDGE
- 37 Across: Sources of protection for lifeguards – SUNSCREENS
- 39 Across: Appearance – MIEN
- 40 Across: Canny – SLY
- 41 Across: Features of some antique documents – RIPS
- 42 Across: Cake divisions – TIERS
- 43 Across: Month when Bloomsday is celebrated – JUNE
- 44 Across: Faux journalist of a two-thousands TV show – ALIG
- 46 Across: Intended to break down – BIODEGRADABLE
- 51 Across: Pierce – IMPALE
- 52 Across: Like the climate in parts of the Australian outback – SEMIARID
- 55 Across: Secure tightly, with “down” – BATTEN
- 56 Across: Bluefin kin – ALBACORE
- 57 Across: Magazine-subscription card, e.g. – INSERT
- 58 Across: Targets with a throw – PASSESTO
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Brooklyn (N.Y.C. neighborhood) – HTS
- 2 Down: Source of support for G.I.s – USO
- 3 Down: Fumble – MUFF
- 4 Down: Closest friends – INTIMATES
- 5 Down: Become apparent to – DAWNON
- 6 Down: Subject of a Google Lens search – IMAGE
- 7 Down: Landing-gear components – TIRES
- 8 Down: Belgian river that was the site of a 1914 battle – YSER
- 9 Down: People of Nineveh – ASSYRIANS
- 10 Down: Flipped (through) – THUMBED
- 11 Down: “The Natural” protagonist Roy – HOBBS
- 12 Down: “Tell Mama” singer James – ETTA
- 13 Down: Having no value – NULL
- 14 Down: Humans, e.g. – APES
- 20 Down: Enclose, with “off” – CORDON
- 23 Down: Stockpile – AMASS
- 24 Down: Setting for Bong Joon Ho’s “The Host” – SEOUL
- 25 Down: Composer of “Candide” and “West Side Story,” familiarly – LENNY
- 26 Down: Seinfeld’s ex – BENES
- 27 Down: Song that might spur nostalgia – OLDIE
- 28 Down: “Woman with a Cat” painter Fernand – LEGER
- 29 Down: Idyllic places – EDENS
- 31 Down: Rigorous – STRINGENT
- 32 Down: Custodian – KEEPER
- 33 Down: Rich French sauce – DEMIGLACE
- 38 Down: More ruthless – CRUELER
- 42 Down: Leg bones – TIBIAS
- 43 Down: App whose logo is a Star of David with a heart inside – JDATE
- 44 Down: Quested (“A Passage to India” character) – ADELA
- 45 Down: Flock youngsters – LAMBS
- 46 Down: “Persona” actress Andersson – BIBI
- 47 Down: Model who played a shape-shifting alien in “Star Trek VI” – IMAN
- 48 Down: Makes a pick – OPTS
- 49 Down: Urgent letters – ASAP
- 50 Down: Deity depicted with a bow and arrow – EROS
- 53 Down: N.Y.C. subway system that opened in 1904 – IRT
- 54 Down: “___ gratias” (“Thanks be to God”) – DEO
This puzzle had a rich, eclectic feel, drawing on geography, literature, film, climate, music, and food to create a grid that felt intellectually varied without becoming forbidding. Many of the Across clues leaned on descriptive natural features, cultural touchstones, and cleverly reimagined phrases, giving the longer entries a satisfying sense of discovery, while shorter fill kept the momentum steady. The Down clues reinforced this breadth with history, classical references, pop culture, and precise vocabulary, rewarding solvers with a well-rounded knowledge base rather than niche trivia. Overall, the crossword felt thoughtful and layered, offering a rewarding solve that balanced elegance with challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 2.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.