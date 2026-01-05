“A challenging puzzle.” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 5, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 5, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Notable quality of a rain forest – HUMIDITY

Notable quality of a rain forest – 9 Across: _____Film Festival (annual Barnard College event focussed on stories of women’s leadership) – ATHENA

_____Film Festival (annual Barnard College event focussed on stories of women’s leadership) – 15 Across: Effects of some earthquakes – TSUNAMIS

Effects of some earthquakes – 16 Across: Skyrocketed – SHOTUP

Skyrocketed – 17 Across: Oracle offering – SOFTWARE

Oracle offering – 18 Across: Delicate – SUBTLE

Delicate – 19 Across: Digital instruments? – FINGERCYMBALS

Digital instruments? – 21 Across: Establishment on “The Simpsons” – MOES

Establishment on “The Simpsons” – 22 Across: Disco balls, e.g. – ORBS

Disco balls, e.g. – 23 Across: Literary lion – ASLAN

Literary lion – 26 Across: It has an edible rind – BRIE

It has an edible rind – 27 Across: Interjection at a flamenco performance – OLE

Interjection at a flamenco performance – 30 Across: Gymnastics competition – MEET

Gymnastics competition – 31 Across: Fled – SKEDADDLED

Fled – 34 Across: First-rate – AONE

First-rate – 35 Across: Part of a woodworking joint – TENON

Part of a woodworking joint – 36 Across: Favorable margin – EDGE

Favorable margin – 37 Across: Sources of protection for lifeguards – SUNSCREENS

Sources of protection for lifeguards – 39 Across: Appearance – MIEN

Appearance – 40 Across: Canny – SLY

Canny – 41 Across: Features of some antique documents – RIPS

Features of some antique documents – 42 Across: Cake divisions – TIERS

Cake divisions – 43 Across: Month when Bloomsday is celebrated – JUNE

Month when Bloomsday is celebrated – 44 Across: Faux journalist of a two-thousands TV show – ALIG

Faux journalist of a two-thousands TV show – 46 Across: Intended to break down – BIODEGRADABLE

Intended to break down – 51 Across: Pierce – IMPALE

Pierce – 52 Across: Like the climate in parts of the Australian outback – SEMIARID

Like the climate in parts of the Australian outback – 55 Across: Secure tightly, with “down” – BATTEN

Secure tightly, with “down” – 56 Across: Bluefin kin – ALBACORE

Bluefin kin – 57 Across: Magazine-subscription card, e.g. – INSERT

Magazine-subscription card, e.g. – 58 Across: Targets with a throw – PASSESTO

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Brooklyn (N.Y.C. neighborhood) – HTS

Brooklyn (N.Y.C. neighborhood) – 2 Down: Source of support for G.I.s – USO

Source of support for G.I.s – 3 Down: Fumble – MUFF

Fumble – 4 Down: Closest friends – INTIMATES

Closest friends – 5 Down: Become apparent to – DAWNON

Become apparent to – 6 Down: Subject of a Google Lens search – IMAGE

Subject of a Google Lens search – 7 Down: Landing-gear components – TIRES

Landing-gear components – 8 Down: Belgian river that was the site of a 1914 battle – YSER

Belgian river that was the site of a 1914 battle – 9 Down: People of Nineveh – ASSYRIANS

People of Nineveh – 10 Down: Flipped (through) – THUMBED

Flipped (through) – 11 Down: “The Natural” protagonist Roy – HOBBS

“The Natural” protagonist Roy – 12 Down: “Tell Mama” singer James – ETTA

“Tell Mama” singer James – 13 Down: Having no value – NULL

Having no value – 14 Down: Humans, e.g. – APES

Humans, e.g. – 20 Down: Enclose, with “off” – CORDON

Enclose, with “off” – 23 Down: Stockpile – AMASS

Stockpile – 24 Down: Setting for Bong Joon Ho’s “The Host” – SEOUL

Setting for Bong Joon Ho’s “The Host” – 25 Down: Composer of “Candide” and “West Side Story,” familiarly – LENNY

Composer of “Candide” and “West Side Story,” familiarly – 26 Down: Seinfeld’s ex – BENES

Seinfeld’s ex – 27 Down: Song that might spur nostalgia – OLDIE

Song that might spur nostalgia – 28 Down: “Woman with a Cat” painter Fernand – LEGER

“Woman with a Cat” painter Fernand – 29 Down: Idyllic places – EDENS

Idyllic places – 31 Down: Rigorous – STRINGENT

Rigorous – 32 Down: Custodian – KEEPER

Custodian – 33 Down: Rich French sauce – DEMIGLACE

Rich French sauce – 38 Down: More ruthless – CRUELER

More ruthless – 42 Down: Leg bones – TIBIAS

Leg bones – 43 Down: App whose logo is a Star of David with a heart inside – JDATE

App whose logo is a Star of David with a heart inside – 44 Down: Quested (“A Passage to India” character) – ADELA

Quested (“A Passage to India” character) – 45 Down: Flock youngsters – LAMBS

Flock youngsters – 46 Down: “Persona” actress Andersson – BIBI

“Persona” actress Andersson – 47 Down: Model who played a shape-shifting alien in “Star Trek VI” – IMAN

Model who played a shape-shifting alien in “Star Trek VI” – 48 Down: Makes a pick – OPTS

Makes a pick – 49 Down: Urgent letters – ASAP

Urgent letters – 50 Down: Deity depicted with a bow and arrow – EROS

Deity depicted with a bow and arrow – 53 Down: N.Y.C. subway system that opened in 1904 – IRT

N.Y.C. subway system that opened in 1904 – 54 Down: “___ gratias” (“Thanks be to God”) – DEO

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This puzzle had a rich, eclectic feel, drawing on geography, literature, film, climate, music, and food to create a grid that felt intellectually varied without becoming forbidding. Many of the Across clues leaned on descriptive natural features, cultural touchstones, and cleverly reimagined phrases, giving the longer entries a satisfying sense of discovery, while shorter fill kept the momentum steady. The Down clues reinforced this breadth with history, classical references, pop culture, and precise vocabulary, rewarding solvers with a well-rounded knowledge base rather than niche trivia. Overall, the crossword felt thoughtful and layered, offering a rewarding solve that balanced elegance with challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 2.5 out of 5.

