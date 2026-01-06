“A moderately challenging….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 6, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 6, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of January 6, 2026.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Someone from Granada or Vigo, e.g. – SPANIARD
- 9 Across: Like someone from Granard or Sligo, e.g. – IRISH
- 14 Across: Seal’s furry predator – POLARBEAR
- 16 Across: ___ powder (bitter ingredient in a smoothie) – CACAO
- 17 Across: Plot trope exemplified by the romantic arcs in “Pride and Prejudice” and “You’ve Got Mail” – ENEMIESTOLOVERS
- 19 Across: Grungy bars – DIVES
- 20 Across: Chili peppers that are often orange when ripe – HABANEROS
- 21 Across: Insects that communicate by waggle-dancing – BEES
- 22 Across: Birds symbolizing peace – DOVES
- 23 Across: Yearn (for) – PINE
- 24 Across: Fashion-house initials – YSL
- 25 Across: Alexandre Dumas’s “Les ___ Mousquetaires” – TROIS
- 26 Across: Features of a mouthpiece purchased at Spirit Halloween, maybe – FANGS
- 27 Across: “Metropolis” director Lang – FRITZ
- 28 Across: Reads in a forum without posting – LURKS
- 29 Across: Navajo family groups – CLANS
- 30 Across: Pre-Easter periods – LENTS
- 31 Across: Verge – BRINK
- 32 Across: Rhyming synonym of “shaky” – QUAKY
- 33 Across: Lets loose – FREES
- 34 Across: Favored by fortune – LUCKY
- 35 Across: [Just reprinting the mistake here] – SIC
- 38 Across: Dowsing sticks – RODS
- 39 Across: Fruits that bruise easily – PEARS
- 40 Across: Toy company involved in the Pharrell Williams movie “Piece by Piece” – LEGO
- 41 Across: “All That She Wants” group – ACEOFBASE
- 43 Across: Decorative dye often seen on hands – HENNA
- 44 Across: Sunken feature of a mid-century-modern living room – CONVERSATIONPIT
- 46 Across: Axe-like tools – ADZES
- 47 Across: Something circled in a defense attorney’s calendar, perhaps – TRIALDATE
- 48 Across: Cooks over intense heat – SEARS
- 49 Across: Cutesy “ditto” – SAMESIES
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Passed quickly – SPEDBY
- 2 Down: Animals that might be fitted with saddles and unicorn horns for a children’s event – PONIES
- 3 Down: Exam for a British teen, typically – ALEVEL
- 4 Down: Things debated by expectant parents – NAMES
- 5 Down: Flower related to the gladiolus – IRIS
- 6 Down: Former Justice Fortas – ABE
- 7 Down: Takes that may lengthen a film production – RESHOOTS
- 8 Down: Graphical display of information, informally – DATAVIZ
- 9 Down: Mega-celebrity – ICON
- 10 Down: Event with high-decibel music and high-energy dancing – RAVEPARTY
- 11 Down: Chilly venues for skaters – ICERINKS
- 12 Down: Southeast Asian wraps – SARONGS
- 13 Down: Cowboys’ rides, in Old West jargon – HORSES
- 15 Across: Garments hung outside a sauna – ROBES
- 18 Down: ___ Palmas (Canary Islands locale) – LAS
- 22 Down: Gin or juice, e.g. – DRINKS
- 25 Down: “Protect ___ Kids” (motto often printed in blue, pink, and white) – TRANS
- 26 Down: Like James Brown’s music – FUNKY
- 27 Down: Passes in an airplane, say – FLIESOVER
- 28 Down: Problems in tires – LEAKS
- 29 Down: Buffet cabinet – CREDENZA
- 30 Down: Mott who spoke at the Seneca Falls Convention – LUCRETIA
- 31 Down: Etiquette between dudes, casually – BROCODE
- 32 Down: Celestial objects that can outshine whole galaxies – QUASARS
- 33 Down: Skirmish – FRACAS
- 34 Down: Like two, among the prime numbers – LEAST
- 35 Down: Person who’s idolized or adored, in anime fandom – SENPAI
- 36 Down: Set afire – IGNITE
- 37 Down: “Between the World and Me” author Ta-Nehisi – COATES
- 39 Down: Beer whose logo depicts a prize, for short – PBR
- 40 Down: Spots, as cash – LENDS
- 42 Down: “___ up!” – FESS
- 43 Down: Gap – HOLE
- 45 Down: “Me, that’s who!” – IAM
Click to reveal the answer image of today’s New Yorker Crossword
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
This crossword had a rich, globe-trotting feel, weaving together national identities, literature, cinema, history, and contemporary culture into a densely layered grid. Many of the Across clues leaned on geography and nationality, smoothly transitioning into literary tropes, classic films, fashion, and design, giving the puzzle a cultured, cosmopolitan tone. Longer thematic entries grounded the grid with clear narrative ideas, while shorter fill drew from everyday objects, food, music, and social behavior, keeping the solve lively and varied. The Down clues deepened the experience with history, science, fandom culture, and modern slang, rewarding broad knowledge and careful reading rather than trickiness. Overall, it felt thoughtful, topical, and intellectually satisfying without being inaccessible. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.