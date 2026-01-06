“A moderately challenging….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 6, 2026

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, January 6, 2026, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of January 6, 2026.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Someone from Granada or Vigo, e.g. – SPANIARD

Someone from Granada or Vigo, e.g. – 9 Across: Like someone from Granard or Sligo, e.g. – IRISH

Like someone from Granard or Sligo, e.g. – 14 Across: Seal’s furry predator – POLARBEAR

Seal’s furry predator – 16 Across: ___ powder (bitter ingredient in a smoothie) – CACAO

___ powder (bitter ingredient in a smoothie) – 17 Across: Plot trope exemplified by the romantic arcs in “Pride and Prejudice” and “You’ve Got Mail” – ENEMIESTOLOVERS

Plot trope exemplified by the romantic arcs in “Pride and Prejudice” and “You’ve Got Mail” – 19 Across: Grungy bars – DIVES

Grungy bars – 20 Across: Chili peppers that are often orange when ripe – HABANEROS

Chili peppers that are often orange when ripe – 21 Across: Insects that communicate by waggle-dancing – BEES

Insects that communicate by waggle-dancing – 22 Across: Birds symbolizing peace – DOVES

Birds symbolizing peace – 23 Across: Yearn (for) – PINE

Yearn (for) – 24 Across: Fashion-house initials – YSL

Fashion-house initials – 25 Across: Alexandre Dumas’s “Les ___ Mousquetaires” – TROIS

Alexandre Dumas’s “Les ___ Mousquetaires” – 26 Across: Features of a mouthpiece purchased at Spirit Halloween, maybe – FANGS

Features of a mouthpiece purchased at Spirit Halloween, maybe – 27 Across: “Metropolis” director Lang – FRITZ

“Metropolis” director Lang – 28 Across: Reads in a forum without posting – LURKS

Reads in a forum without posting – 29 Across: Navajo family groups – CLANS

Navajo family groups – 30 Across: Pre-Easter periods – LENTS

Pre-Easter periods – 31 Across: Verge – BRINK

Verge – 32 Across: Rhyming synonym of “shaky” – QUAKY

Rhyming synonym of “shaky” – 33 Across: Lets loose – FREES

Lets loose – 34 Across: Favored by fortune – LUCKY

Favored by fortune – 35 Across: [Just reprinting the mistake here] – SIC

[Just reprinting the mistake here] – 38 Across: Dowsing sticks – RODS

Dowsing sticks – 39 Across: Fruits that bruise easily – PEARS

Fruits that bruise easily – 40 Across: Toy company involved in the Pharrell Williams movie “Piece by Piece” – LEGO

Toy company involved in the Pharrell Williams movie “Piece by Piece” – 41 Across: “All That She Wants” group – ACEOFBASE

“All That She Wants” group – 43 Across: Decorative dye often seen on hands – HENNA

Decorative dye often seen on hands – 44 Across: Sunken feature of a mid-century-modern living room – CONVERSATIONPIT

Sunken feature of a mid-century-modern living room – 46 Across: Axe-like tools – ADZES

Axe-like tools – 47 Across: Something circled in a defense attorney’s calendar, perhaps – TRIALDATE

Something circled in a defense attorney’s calendar, perhaps – 48 Across: Cooks over intense heat – SEARS

Cooks over intense heat – 49 Across: Cutesy “ditto” – SAMESIES

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Passed quickly – SPEDBY

Passed quickly – 2 Down: Animals that might be fitted with saddles and unicorn horns for a children’s event – PONIES

Animals that might be fitted with saddles and unicorn horns for a children’s event – 3 Down: Exam for a British teen, typically – ALEVEL

Exam for a British teen, typically – 4 Down: Things debated by expectant parents – NAMES

Things debated by expectant parents – 5 Down: Flower related to the gladiolus – IRIS

Flower related to the gladiolus – 6 Down: Former Justice Fortas – ABE

Former Justice Fortas – 7 Down: Takes that may lengthen a film production – RESHOOTS

Takes that may lengthen a film production – 8 Down: Graphical display of information, informally – DATAVIZ

Graphical display of information, informally – 9 Down: Mega-celebrity – ICON

Mega-celebrity – 10 Down: Event with high-decibel music and high-energy dancing – RAVEPARTY

Event with high-decibel music and high-energy dancing – 11 Down: Chilly venues for skaters – ICERINKS

Chilly venues for skaters – 12 Down: Southeast Asian wraps – SARONGS

Southeast Asian wraps – 13 Down: Cowboys’ rides, in Old West jargon – HORSES

Cowboys’ rides, in Old West jargon – 15 Across: Garments hung outside a sauna – ROBES

Garments hung outside a sauna – 18 Down: ___ Palmas (Canary Islands locale) – LAS

___ Palmas (Canary Islands locale) – 22 Down: Gin or juice, e.g. – DRINKS

Gin or juice, e.g. – 25 Down: “Protect ___ Kids” (motto often printed in blue, pink, and white) – TRANS

“Protect ___ Kids” (motto often printed in blue, pink, and white) – 26 Down: Like James Brown’s music – FUNKY

Like James Brown’s music – 27 Down: Passes in an airplane, say – FLIESOVER

Passes in an airplane, say – 28 Down: Problems in tires – LEAKS

Problems in tires – 29 Down: Buffet cabinet – CREDENZA

Buffet cabinet – 30 Down: Mott who spoke at the Seneca Falls Convention – LUCRETIA

Mott who spoke at the Seneca Falls Convention – 31 Down: Etiquette between dudes, casually – BROCODE

Etiquette between dudes, casually – 32 Down: Celestial objects that can outshine whole galaxies – QUASARS

Celestial objects that can outshine whole galaxies – 33 Down: Skirmish – FRACAS

Skirmish – 34 Down: Like two, among the prime numbers – LEAST

Like two, among the prime numbers – 35 Down: Person who’s idolized or adored, in anime fandom – SENPAI

Person who’s idolized or adored, in anime fandom – 36 Down: Set afire – IGNITE

Set afire – 37 Down: “Between the World and Me” author Ta-Nehisi – COATES

“Between the World and Me” author Ta-Nehisi – 39 Down: Beer whose logo depicts a prize, for short – PBR

Beer whose logo depicts a prize, for short – 40 Down: Spots, as cash – LENDS

Spots, as cash – 42 Down: “___ up!” – FESS

“___ up!” – 43 Down: Gap – HOLE

Gap – 45 Down: “Me, that’s who!” – IAM

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This crossword had a rich, globe-trotting feel, weaving together national identities, literature, cinema, history, and contemporary culture into a densely layered grid. Many of the Across clues leaned on geography and nationality, smoothly transitioning into literary tropes, classic films, fashion, and design, giving the puzzle a cultured, cosmopolitan tone. Longer thematic entries grounded the grid with clear narrative ideas, while shorter fill drew from everyday objects, food, music, and social behavior, keeping the solve lively and varied. The Down clues deepened the experience with history, science, fandom culture, and modern slang, rewarding broad knowledge and careful reading rather than trickiness. Overall, it felt thoughtful, topical, and intellectually satisfying without being inaccessible. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

