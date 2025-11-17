“A challenging puzzle” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 17, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: “Oh, well . . .” – Starts with “A”

5 Across: Totals – Starts with “A”

9 Across: Amenable – Starts with “G”

13 Across: Christmas-party offerings – Starts with “N”

14 Across: Author of the satirical anti-imperialist essay “To the Person Sitting in Darkness” – Starts with “T”

15 Across: ___ tradition – Starts with “O”

16 Across: Vocal quality – Starts with “T”

17 Across: Hardly a mansion – Starts with “H”

18 Across: H. H. Munro’s pen name – Starts with “S”

19 Across: Terre Haute sch. – Starts with “I”

20 Across: Sushi-bar order – Starts with “M”

21 Across: Facial-cleanser targets – Starts with “P”

22 Across: Born to be a star, say – Starts with “D”

26 Across: Next – Starts with “O”

27 Across: Movement in several of Bach’s French Suites – Starts with “G”

28 Across: Follower of six or seven – Starts with “T”

29 Across: Opted against taking the subway, perhaps – Starts with “U”

31 Across: “Absolutely Fabulous” protagonist Monsoon – Starts with “E”

33 Across: Conditions – Starts with “I”

34 Across: Palm starches – Starts with “S”

39 Across: Something taken on a solo trip – Starts with “S”

42 Across: Zipped – Starts with “T”

43 Across: Costly thing, at times – Starts with “M”

46 Across: Item in a makeup bag – Starts with “S”

48 Across: Big circles covered in smaller circles? – Starts with “P”

50 Across: Clear sky – Starts with “E”

51 Across: Region of Africa – Starts with “H”

52 Across: “32 Flavors” singer DiFranco – Starts with “A”

53 Across: Setting for an iconic “Titanic” scene – Starts with “P”

54 Across: Resident of Nizwa or Salalah – Starts with “O”

56 Across: Co-star of Day-Lewis and Binoche in “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” – Starts with “O”

57 Across: ___ wave – Starts with “S”

58 Across: Stopped from smoldering, in a way – Starts with “R”

59 Across: “I’m No Angel” actress Mae – Starts with “W”

60 Across: Coffee specification – Starts with “I”

61 Across: Civil-rights organizer Baker – Starts with “E”

62 Across: “___ Perpetua” (Idaho motto) – Starts with “E”

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Word that comes from the Greek for “given against” – Starts with “A”

2 Down: Relaxed – Starts with “L”

3 Down: Mass prayer – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Approx. 160 degrees – Starts with “E”

5 Down: Was alarmed, perhaps? – Starts with “A”

6 Down: Lincoln Center venue that’s the home of the New York Philharmonic – Starts with “D”

7 Down: One of four in a backgammon set – Starts with “D”

8 Down: Show that popularized “talk amongst yourselves,” briefly – Starts with “S”

9 Down: Become lenient – Starts with “G”

10 Down: Ark’s resting place, in the Bible – Starts with “A”

11 Down: Defiant challenge – Starts with “M”

12 Down: “Hit the Floor” actress Kimberly – Starts with “E”

14 Down: 1998 Alanis Morissette hit – Starts with “T”

20 Down: Hot ___ – Starts with “M”

21 Down: Goads – Starts with “P”

23 Down: Home of Cumberland Mtn. State Park – Starts with “T”

24 Down: Language of the 2011 film “A Separation” – Starts with “F”

25 Down: “My Struggle” author Karl ___ Knausgaard – Starts with “O”

30 Down: Sergeant portrayed by Steve Martin – Starts with “B”

32 Down: Purple-petalled flower – Starts with “A”

35 Down: From ___ (thorough) – Starts with “A”

36 Down: Bush-era Attorney General Alberto – Starts with “G”

37 Down: Key player in some religious ceremonies? – Starts with “O”

38 Down: Predicts, as the future – Starts with “S”

40 Down: Stirrup setting – Starts with “E”

41 Down: Vivacious wit – Starts with “E”

43 Down: Benchmark – Starts with “M”

44 Down: Pixel alternative – Starts with “I”

45 Down: Jetted – Starts with “S”

47 Down: Wrestling success – Starts with “P”

48 Down: “Thirsty for More” sloganeer – Starts with “P”

49 Down: Region of ancient Greece – Starts with “I”

54 Down: Mining haul – Starts with “O”

55 Down: Podcaster and self-help author Robbins – Starts with “M”

56 Down: “What We ___ to Each Other” (book by the moral philosopher T. M. Scanlon) – Starts with “O”

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 17, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: “Oh, well . . .” – ALAS

5 Across: Totals – ADDS

9 Across: Amenable – GAME

13 Across: Christmas-party offerings – NOGS

14 Across: Author of the satirical anti-imperialist essay “To the Person Sitting in Darkness” – TWAIN

15 Across: ___ tradition – ORAL

16 Across: Vocal quality – TONE

17 Across: Hardly a mansion – HOVEL

18 Across: H. H. Munro’s pen name – SAKI

19 Across: Terre Haute sch. – ISU

20 Across: Sushi-bar order – MAKI

21 Across: Facial-cleanser targets – PORES

22 Across: Born to be a star, say – DESTINEDFORFAME

26 Across: Next – ONEDECK

27 Across: Movement in several of Bach’s French Suites – GAVOTTE

28 Across: Follower of six or seven – TEEN

29 Across: Opted against taking the subway, perhaps – UBERED

31 Across: “Absolutely Fabulous” protagonist Monsoon – EDINA

33 Across: Conditions – IFS

34 Across: Palm starches – SAGOS

39 Across: Something taken on a solo trip – SELFIE

42 Across: Zipped – TORE

43 Across: Costly thing, at times – MISTAKE

46 Across: Item in a makeup bag – SPONGE

48 Across: Big circles covered in smaller circles? – PEPPERONIPIZZAS

50 Across: Clear sky – ETHER

51 Across: Region of Africa – HORN

52 Across: “32 Flavors” singer DiFranco – ANI

53 Across: Setting for an iconic “Titanic” scene – PROW

54 Across: Resident of Nizwa or Salalah – OMANI

56 Across: Co-star of Day-Lewis and Binoche in “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” – OLIN

57 Across: ___ wave – SINE

58 Across: Stopped from smoldering, in a way – RELIT

59 Across: “I’m No Angel” actress Mae – WEST

60 Across: Coffee specification – ICED

61 Across: Civil-rights organizer Baker – ELLA

62 Across: “___ Perpetua” (Idaho motto) – ESTO

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Word that comes from the Greek for “given against” – ANTIDOTE

2 Down: Relaxed – LOOSENED

3 Down: Mass prayer – AGNUSDEI

4 Down: Approx. 160 degrees – SSE

5 Down: Was alarmed, perhaps? – AWOKE

6 Down: Lincoln Center venue that’s the home of the New York Philharmonic – DAVIDGEFFENHALL

7 Down: One of four in a backgammon set – DIE

8 Down: Show that popularized “talk amongst yourselves,” briefly – SNL

9 Down: Become lenient – GOSOFT

10 Down: Ark’s resting place, in the Bible – ARARAT

11 Down: Defiant challenge – MAKEME

12 Down: “Hit the Floor” actress Kimberly – ELISE

14 Down: 1998 Alanis Morissette hit – THANKU

20 Down: Hot ___ – MIC

21 Down: Goads – PRODS

23 Down: Home of Cumberland Mtn. State Park – TENN

24 Down: Language of the 2011 film “A Separation” – FARSI

25 Down: “My Struggle” author Karl ___ Knausgaard – OVE

30 Down: Sergeant portrayed by Steve Martin – BILKO

32 Down: Purple-petalled flower – ASTER

35 Down: From ___ (thorough) – ATOZ

36 Down: Bush-era Attorney General Alberto – GONZALES

37 Down: Key player in some religious ceremonies? – ORGANIST

38 Down: Predicts, as the future – SEESINTO

40 Down: Stirrup setting – EAR

41 Down: Vivacious wit – ESPRINT

43 Down: Benchmark – METRIC

44 Down: Pixel alternative – IPHONE

45 Down: Jetted – SPEWED

47 Down: Wrestling success – PIN

48 Down: “Thirsty for More” sloganeer – PEPSI

49 Down: Region of ancient Greece – IONIA

54 Down: Mining haul – ORE

55 Down: Podcaster and self-help author Robbins – MEL

56 Down: “What We ___ to Each Other” (book by the moral philosopher T. M. Scanlon) – OWE

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

A lively and well-balanced New Yorker Crossword today! The puzzle blends everyday language with clever cultural nods, mixing straightforward definitions with a few playful, theme-like constructions that add extra charm. Overall, it’s a smart, engaging grid that moves smoothly from start to finish. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

