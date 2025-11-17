“A challenging puzzle” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 17, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: “Oh, well . . .” – Starts with “A”
- 5 Across: Totals – Starts with “A”
- 9 Across: Amenable – Starts with “G”
- 13 Across: Christmas-party offerings – Starts with “N”
- 14 Across: Author of the satirical anti-imperialist essay “To the Person Sitting in Darkness” – Starts with “T”
- 15 Across: ___ tradition – Starts with “O”
- 16 Across: Vocal quality – Starts with “T”
- 17 Across: Hardly a mansion – Starts with “H”
- 18 Across: H. H. Munro’s pen name – Starts with “S”
- 19 Across: Terre Haute sch. – Starts with “I”
- 20 Across: Sushi-bar order – Starts with “M”
- 21 Across: Facial-cleanser targets – Starts with “P”
- 22 Across: Born to be a star, say – Starts with “D”
- 26 Across: Next – Starts with “O”
- 27 Across: Movement in several of Bach’s French Suites – Starts with “G”
- 28 Across: Follower of six or seven – Starts with “T”
- 29 Across: Opted against taking the subway, perhaps – Starts with “U”
- 31 Across: “Absolutely Fabulous” protagonist Monsoon – Starts with “E”
- 33 Across: Conditions – Starts with “I”
- 34 Across: Palm starches – Starts with “S”
- 39 Across: Something taken on a solo trip – Starts with “S”
- 42 Across: Zipped – Starts with “T”
- 43 Across: Costly thing, at times – Starts with “M”
- 46 Across: Item in a makeup bag – Starts with “S”
- 48 Across: Big circles covered in smaller circles? – Starts with “P”
- 50 Across: Clear sky – Starts with “E”
- 51 Across: Region of Africa – Starts with “H”
- 52 Across: “32 Flavors” singer DiFranco – Starts with “A”
- 53 Across: Setting for an iconic “Titanic” scene – Starts with “P”
- 54 Across: Resident of Nizwa or Salalah – Starts with “O”
- 56 Across: Co-star of Day-Lewis and Binoche in “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” – Starts with “O”
- 57 Across: ___ wave – Starts with “S”
- 58 Across: Stopped from smoldering, in a way – Starts with “R”
- 59 Across: “I’m No Angel” actress Mae – Starts with “W”
- 60 Across: Coffee specification – Starts with “I”
- 61 Across: Civil-rights organizer Baker – Starts with “E”
- 62 Across: “___ Perpetua” (Idaho motto) – Starts with “E”
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Word that comes from the Greek for “given against” – Starts with “A”
- 2 Down: Relaxed – Starts with “L”
- 3 Down: Mass prayer – Starts with “A”
- 4 Down: Approx. 160 degrees – Starts with “E”
- 5 Down: Was alarmed, perhaps? – Starts with “A”
- 6 Down: Lincoln Center venue that’s the home of the New York Philharmonic – Starts with “D”
- 7 Down: One of four in a backgammon set – Starts with “D”
- 8 Down: Show that popularized “talk amongst yourselves,” briefly – Starts with “S”
- 9 Down: Become lenient – Starts with “G”
- 10 Down: Ark’s resting place, in the Bible – Starts with “A”
- 11 Down: Defiant challenge – Starts with “M”
- 12 Down: “Hit the Floor” actress Kimberly – Starts with “E”
- 14 Down: 1998 Alanis Morissette hit – Starts with “T”
- 20 Down: Hot ___ – Starts with “M”
- 21 Down: Goads – Starts with “P”
- 23 Down: Home of Cumberland Mtn. State Park – Starts with “T”
- 24 Down: Language of the 2011 film “A Separation” – Starts with “F”
- 25 Down: “My Struggle” author Karl ___ Knausgaard – Starts with “O”
- 30 Down: Sergeant portrayed by Steve Martin – Starts with “B”
- 32 Down: Purple-petalled flower – Starts with “A”
- 35 Down: From ___ (thorough) – Starts with “A”
- 36 Down: Bush-era Attorney General Alberto – Starts with “G”
- 37 Down: Key player in some religious ceremonies? – Starts with “O”
- 38 Down: Predicts, as the future – Starts with “S”
- 40 Down: Stirrup setting – Starts with “E”
- 41 Down: Vivacious wit – Starts with “E”
- 43 Down: Benchmark – Starts with “M”
- 44 Down: Pixel alternative – Starts with “I”
- 45 Down: Jetted – Starts with “S”
- 47 Down: Wrestling success – Starts with “P”
- 48 Down: “Thirsty for More” sloganeer – Starts with “P”
- 49 Down: Region of ancient Greece – Starts with “I”
- 54 Down: Mining haul – Starts with “O”
- 55 Down: Podcaster and self-help author Robbins – Starts with “M”
- 56 Down: “What We ___ to Each Other” (book by the moral philosopher T. M. Scanlon) – Starts with “O”
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 17, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: “Oh, well . . .” – ALAS
- 5 Across: Totals – ADDS
- 9 Across: Amenable – GAME
- 13 Across: Christmas-party offerings – NOGS
- 14 Across: Author of the satirical anti-imperialist essay “To the Person Sitting in Darkness” – TWAIN
- 15 Across: ___ tradition – ORAL
- 16 Across: Vocal quality – TONE
- 17 Across: Hardly a mansion – HOVEL
- 18 Across: H. H. Munro’s pen name – SAKI
- 19 Across: Terre Haute sch. – ISU
- 20 Across: Sushi-bar order – MAKI
- 21 Across: Facial-cleanser targets – PORES
- 22 Across: Born to be a star, say – DESTINEDFORFAME
- 26 Across: Next – ONEDECK
- 27 Across: Movement in several of Bach’s French Suites – GAVOTTE
- 28 Across: Follower of six or seven – TEEN
- 29 Across: Opted against taking the subway, perhaps – UBERED
- 31 Across: “Absolutely Fabulous” protagonist Monsoon – EDINA
- 33 Across: Conditions – IFS
- 34 Across: Palm starches – SAGOS
- 39 Across: Something taken on a solo trip – SELFIE
- 42 Across: Zipped – TORE
- 43 Across: Costly thing, at times – MISTAKE
- 46 Across: Item in a makeup bag – SPONGE
- 48 Across: Big circles covered in smaller circles? – PEPPERONIPIZZAS
- 50 Across: Clear sky – ETHER
- 51 Across: Region of Africa – HORN
- 52 Across: “32 Flavors” singer DiFranco – ANI
- 53 Across: Setting for an iconic “Titanic” scene – PROW
- 54 Across: Resident of Nizwa or Salalah – OMANI
- 56 Across: Co-star of Day-Lewis and Binoche in “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” – OLIN
- 57 Across: ___ wave – SINE
- 58 Across: Stopped from smoldering, in a way – RELIT
- 59 Across: “I’m No Angel” actress Mae – WEST
- 60 Across: Coffee specification – ICED
- 61 Across: Civil-rights organizer Baker – ELLA
- 62 Across: “___ Perpetua” (Idaho motto) – ESTO
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Word that comes from the Greek for “given against” – ANTIDOTE
- 2 Down: Relaxed – LOOSENED
- 3 Down: Mass prayer – AGNUSDEI
- 4 Down: Approx. 160 degrees – SSE
- 5 Down: Was alarmed, perhaps? – AWOKE
- 6 Down: Lincoln Center venue that’s the home of the New York Philharmonic – DAVIDGEFFENHALL
- 7 Down: One of four in a backgammon set – DIE
- 8 Down: Show that popularized “talk amongst yourselves,” briefly – SNL
- 9 Down: Become lenient – GOSOFT
- 10 Down: Ark’s resting place, in the Bible – ARARAT
- 11 Down: Defiant challenge – MAKEME
- 12 Down: “Hit the Floor” actress Kimberly – ELISE
- 14 Down: 1998 Alanis Morissette hit – THANKU
- 20 Down: Hot ___ – MIC
- 21 Down: Goads – PRODS
- 23 Down: Home of Cumberland Mtn. State Park – TENN
- 24 Down: Language of the 2011 film “A Separation” – FARSI
- 25 Down: “My Struggle” author Karl ___ Knausgaard – OVE
- 30 Down: Sergeant portrayed by Steve Martin – BILKO
- 32 Down: Purple-petalled flower – ASTER
- 35 Down: From ___ (thorough) – ATOZ
- 36 Down: Bush-era Attorney General Alberto – GONZALES
- 37 Down: Key player in some religious ceremonies? – ORGANIST
- 38 Down: Predicts, as the future – SEESINTO
- 40 Down: Stirrup setting – EAR
- 41 Down: Vivacious wit – ESPRINT
- 43 Down: Benchmark – METRIC
- 44 Down: Pixel alternative – IPHONE
- 45 Down: Jetted – SPEWED
- 47 Down: Wrestling success – PIN
- 48 Down: “Thirsty for More” sloganeer – PEPSI
- 49 Down: Region of ancient Greece – IONIA
- 54 Down: Mining haul – ORE
- 55 Down: Podcaster and self-help author Robbins – MEL
- 56 Down: “What We ___ to Each Other” (book by the moral philosopher T. M. Scanlon) – OWE
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
A lively and well-balanced New Yorker Crossword today! The puzzle blends everyday language with clever cultural nods, mixing straightforward definitions with a few playful, theme-like constructions that add extra charm. Overall, it’s a smart, engaging grid that moves smoothly from start to finish. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.