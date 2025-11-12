The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 12, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 12, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Calendar entry: Abbr. – Starts with “A“
- 5 Across: Light-bulb unit – Starts with “W“
- 9 Across: Absolutely nails – Starts with “A“
- 13 Across: Egyptian queen who was a lover of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony – Starts with “C“
- 15 Across: Rubber-___ shoes – Starts with “S“
- 17 Across: Ruthless – Starts with “C“
- 18 Across: Capital city on the banks of the Nile – Starts with “C“
- 19 Across: “___ it or lose it” – Starts with “U“
- 20 Across: Lead-in to present or potent – Starts with “O“
- 21 Across: Sport where players really get their kicks? – Starts with “S“
- 22 Across: Organize into sections, e.g. – Starts with “S“
- 24 Across: “Hmm . . .” – Starts with “L“
- 26 Across: What exists between foes – Starts with “E“
- 28 Across: Alley-___ (basketball maneuver) – Starts with “O“
- 29 Across: Prof.’s helpers – Starts with “T“
- 30 Across: Common piercing sites – Starts with “E“
- 31 Across: Adversaries in a game of Risk – Starts with “A“
- 34 Across: Gets close to – Starts with “N“
- 36 Across: “___ tov!” – Starts with “M“
- 38 Across: Stop in for a visit – Starts with “D“
- 40 Across: Caboose – Starts with “R“
- 42 Across: Media played using lasers – Starts with “C“
- 45 Across: Insect that gathers pollen – Starts with “B“
- 46 Across: Sharpie, for example – Starts with “M“
- 48 Across: Main muckety-muck – Starts with “H“
- 52 Across: Big rig – Starts with “S“
- 53 Across: Like someone who’s walking or running – Starts with “O“
- 54 Across: Contents of an undersea forest – Starts with “K“
- 56 Across: Cleveland N.B.A. player, briefly – Starts with “C“
- 57 Across: City on the southeastern tip of Florida – Starts with “M“
- 58 Across: “This whole situation is ridiculous” – Starts with “W“
- 60 Across: Trims (down) – Starts with “P“
- 61 Across: “Do I know you?” – Starts with “H“
- 62 Across: Something Santa is said to check twice – Starts with “L“
- 63 Across: Foreboding sign – Starts with “O“
- 64 Across: Throw in the trash – Starts with “T“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Declare to be the culprit – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Guest of a guest – Starts with “P“
- 3 Down: Eccentric boss of Elaine, on “Seinfeld” – Starts with “P“
- 4 Down: Tater___ – Starts with “T“
- 5 Down: In an affectionate way – Starts with “W“
- 6 Down: Make amends (for) – Starts with “A“
- 7 Down: Benedict Arnold, notoriously – Starts with “T“
- 8 Down: Bit of body ink, for short – Starts with “T“
- 9 Down: Neckwear for a fancy gala, perhaps – Starts with “A“
- 10 Down: Athlete’s authority figure – Starts with “C“
- 11 Down: Bring forth – Starts with “E“
- 12 Down: Tennis legend Williams – Starts with “S“
- 14 Down: Vietnamese noodle soup – Starts with “P“
- 16 Down: Synonym of “geeks” or “nerds” – Starts with “D“
- 21 Down: Brownish tone in an old photograph – Starts with “S“
- 23 Down: Needing rest – Starts with “T“
- 25 Down: Cry from a toddler with an owie, maybe – Starts with “M“
- 27 Down: Historical Russian ruler – Starts with “T“
- 31 Down: Colorado ski town – Starts with “A“
- 32 Down: Better Than ___ (band with the 1995 hit “Good”) – Starts with “E“
- 33 Down: Visionaries – Starts with “S“
- 35 Down: Isaac Asimov sci-fi collection “I, ___” – Starts with “R“
- 37 Down: Italian resort area known as a celebrity hotspot – Starts with “L“
- 39 Down: Fashion designer and Spice Girls singer Victoria – Starts with “B“
- 41 Down: New versions of old movies – Starts with “R“
- 42 Down: Bite – Starts with “C“
- 43 Down: Statement such as “I did not!” – Starts with “D“
- 44 Down: Swahili loanword meaning “journey” – Starts with “S“
- 46 Down: Like liquefied lava – Starts with “M“
- 47 Down: Holds entranced – Starts with “R“
- 49 Down: Rounded roofs – Starts with “D“
- 50 Down: Raise, as sails – Starts with “H“
- 51 Down: Throw with great force – Starts with “H“
- 55 Down: Bear’s hand – Starts with “P“
- 58 Down: “The Boy ___ Cried Wolf” – Starts with “W“
- 59 Down: Aircraft that might be jumbo or private – Starts with “J“
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 12, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Calendar entry: Abbr. — APPT
- 5 Across: Light-bulb unit — WATT
- 9 Across: Absolutely nails — ACES
- 13 Across: Egyptian queen who was a lover of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony — CLEOPATRA
- 15 Across: Rubber-___ shoes — SOLED
- 17 Across: Ruthless — CUTTHROAT
- 18 Across: Capital city on the banks of the Nile — CAIRO
- 19 Across: “___ it or lose it” — USE
- 20 Across: Lead-in to present or potent — OMNI
- 21 Across: Sport where players really get their kicks? — SOCCER
- 22 Across: Organize into sections, e.g. — SORT
- 24 Across: “Hmm . . .” — LETMETHINK
- 26 Across: What exists between foes — ENMITY
- 28 Across: Alley-___ (basketball maneuver) — OOP
- 29 Across: Prof.’s helpers — TAS
- 30 Across: Common piercing sites — EARS
- 31 Across: Adversaries in a game of Risk — ARMIES
- 34 Across: Gets close to — NEARS
- 36 Across: “___ tov!” — MAZEL
- 38 Across: Stop in for a visit — DROPBY
- 40 Across: Caboose — REAR
- 42 Across: Media played using lasers — CDS
- 45 Across: Insect that gathers pollen — BEE
- 46 Across: Sharpie, for example — MARKER
- 48 Across: Main muckety-muck — HEADHONCHO
- 52 Across: Big rig — SEMI
- 53 Across: Like someone who’s walking or running — ONFOOT
- 54 Across: Contents of an undersea forest — KELP
- 56 Across: Cleveland N.B.A. player, briefly — CAV
- 57 Across: City on the southeastern tip of Florida — MIAMI
- 58 Across: “This whole situation is ridiculous” — WHATAJOKE
- 60 Across: Trims (down) — PARES
- 61 Across: “Do I know you?” — HAVEWEMET
- 62 Across: Something Santa is said to check twice — LIST
- 63 Across: Foreboding sign — OMEN
- 64 Across: Throw in the trash — TOSS
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Declare to be the culprit — ACCUSE
- 2 Down: Guest of a guest — PLUSONE
- 3 Down: Eccentric boss of Elaine, on “Seinfeld” – PETERMAN
- 4 Down: Tater___ – TOT
- 5 Down: In an affectionate way – WARMLY
- 6 Down: Make amends (for) – ATONE
- 7 Down: Benedict Arnold, notoriously – TRAITOR
- 8 Down: Bit of body ink, for short – TAT
- 9 Down: Neckwear for a fancy gala, perhaps – ASCOT
- 10 Down: Athlete’s authority figure – COACH
- 11 Down: Bring forth – ELICIT
- 12 Down: Tennis legend Williams – SERENA
- 14 Down: Vietnamese noodle soup – PHO
- 16 Down: Synonym of “geeks” or “nerds” — DORKS
- 21 Down: Brownish tone in an old photograph — SEPIA
- 23 Down: Needing rest — TIRED
- 25 Down: Cry from a toddler with an owie, maybe — MOMMY
- 27 Down: Historical Russian ruler — TSAR
- 31 Down: Colorado ski town — ASPEN
- 32 Down: Better Than ___ (band with the 1995 hit “Good”) — EZRA
- 33 Down: Visionaries — SEERS
- 35 Down: Isaac Asimov sci-fi collection “I, ___” — ROBOT
- 37 Down: Italian resort area known as a celebrity hotspot — LAKECOMO
- 39 Down: Fashion designer and Spice Girls singer Victoria — BECKHAM
- 41 Down: New versions of old movies — REMAKES
- 42 Down: Bite — CHOMP
- 43 Down: Statement such as “I did not!” — DENIAL
- 44 Down: Swahili loanword meaning “journey” — SAFARI
- 46 Down: Like liquefied lava — MOLTEN
- 47 Down: Holds entranced — RIVETS
- 49 Down: Rounded roofs — DOMES
- 50 Down: Raise, as sails — HOIST
- 51 Down: Throw with great force — HEAVE
- 55 Down: Bear’s hand — PAW
- 58 Down: “The Boy ___ Cried Wolf” — WHO
- 59 Down: Aircraft that might be jumbo or private — JET
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
A delightful New Yorker Crossword today! The clues struck a nice balance between clever wordplay and straightforward definitions, keeping the solve smooth yet engaging. There was a smart mix of modern references and classic entries, making it both accessible and satisfying to complete. Overall, a well-crafted and enjoyable puzzle. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4.5 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.