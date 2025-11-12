The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 12, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 12, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Calendar entry: Abbr. – Starts with “ A “

“ 5 Across: Light-bulb unit – Starts with “ W “

“ 9 Across: Absolutely nails – Starts with “ A “

“ 13 Across: Egyptian queen who was a lover of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony – Starts with “ C “

“ 15 Across: Rubber-___ shoes – Starts with “ S “

“ 17 Across: Ruthless – Starts with “ C “

“ 18 Across: Capital city on the banks of the Nile – Starts with “ C “

“ 19 Across: “___ it or lose it” – Starts with “ U “

“ 20 Across: Lead-in to present or potent – Starts with “ O “

“ 21 Across: Sport where players really get their kicks? – Starts with “ S “

“ 22 Across: Organize into sections, e.g. – Starts with “ S “

“ 24 Across: “Hmm . . .” – Starts with “ L “

“ 26 Across: What exists between foes – Starts with “ E “

“ 28 Across: Alley-___ (basketball maneuver) – Starts with “ O “

“ 29 Across: Prof.’s helpers – Starts with “ T “

“ 30 Across: Common piercing sites – Starts with “ E “

“ 31 Across: Adversaries in a game of Risk – Starts with “ A “

“ 34 Across: Gets close to – Starts with “ N “

“ 36 Across: “___ tov!” – Starts with “ M “

“ 38 Across: Stop in for a visit – Starts with “ D “

“ 40 Across: Caboose – Starts with “ R “

“ 42 Across: Media played using lasers – Starts with “ C “

“ 45 Across: Insect that gathers pollen – Starts with “ B “

“ 46 Across: Sharpie, for example – Starts with “ M “

“ 48 Across: Main muckety-muck – Starts with “ H “

“ 52 Across: Big rig – Starts with “ S “

“ 53 Across: Like someone who’s walking or running – Starts with “ O “

“ 54 Across: Contents of an undersea forest – Starts with “ K “

“ 56 Across: Cleveland N.B.A. player, briefly – Starts with “ C “

“ 57 Across: City on the southeastern tip of Florida – Starts with “ M “

“ 58 Across: “This whole situation is ridiculous” – Starts with “ W “

“ 60 Across: Trims (down) – Starts with “ P “

“ 61 Across: “Do I know you?” – Starts with “ H “

“ 62 Across: Something Santa is said to check twice – Starts with “ L “

“ 63 Across: Foreboding sign – Starts with “ O “

“ 64 Across: Throw in the trash – Starts with “T“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Declare to be the culprit – Starts with “ A “

“ 2 Down: Guest of a guest – Starts with “ P “

“ 3 Down: Eccentric boss of Elaine, on “Seinfeld” – Starts with “ P “

“ 4 Down: Tater___ – Starts with “ T “

“ 5 Down: In an affectionate way – Starts with “ W “

“ 6 Down: Make amends (for) – Starts with “ A “

“ 7 Down: Benedict Arnold, notoriously – Starts with “ T “

“ 8 Down: Bit of body ink, for short – Starts with “ T “

“ 9 Down: Neckwear for a fancy gala, perhaps – Starts with “ A “

“ 10 Down: Athlete’s authority figure – Starts with “ C “

“ 11 Down: Bring forth – Starts with “ E “

“ 12 Down: Tennis legend Williams – Starts with “ S “

“ 14 Down: Vietnamese noodle soup – Starts with “ P “

“ 16 Down: Synonym of “geeks” or “nerds” – Starts with “ D “

“ 21 Down: Brownish tone in an old photograph – Starts with “ S “

“ 23 Down: Needing rest – Starts with “ T “

“ 25 Down: Cry from a toddler with an owie, maybe – Starts with “ M “

“ 27 Down: Historical Russian ruler – Starts with “ T “

“ 31 Down: Colorado ski town – Starts with “ A “

“ 32 Down: Better Than ___ (band with the 1995 hit “Good”) – Starts with “ E “

“ 33 Down: Visionaries – Starts with “ S “

“ 35 Down: Isaac Asimov sci-fi collection “I, ___” – Starts with “ R “

“ 37 Down: Italian resort area known as a celebrity hotspot – Starts with “ L “

“ 39 Down: Fashion designer and Spice Girls singer Victoria – Starts with “ B “

“ 41 Down: New versions of old movies – Starts with “ R “

“ 42 Down: Bite – Starts with “ C “

“ 43 Down: Statement such as “I did not!” – Starts with “ D “

“ 44 Down: Swahili loanword meaning “journey” – Starts with “ S “

“ 46 Down: Like liquefied lava – Starts with “ M “

“ 47 Down: Holds entranced – Starts with “ R “

“ 49 Down: Rounded roofs – Starts with “ D “

“ 50 Down: Raise, as sails – Starts with “ H “

“ 51 Down: Throw with great force – Starts with “ H “

“ 55 Down: Bear’s hand – Starts with “ P “

“ 58 Down: “The Boy ___ Cried Wolf” – Starts with “ W “

“ 59 Down: Aircraft that might be jumbo or private – Starts with “J“

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 12, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Calendar entry: Abbr. — APPT

5 Across: Light-bulb unit — WATT

9 Across: Absolutely nails — ACES

13 Across: Egyptian queen who was a lover of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony — CLEOPATRA

15 Across: Rubber-___ shoes — SOLED

17 Across: Ruthless — CUTTHROAT

18 Across: Capital city on the banks of the Nile — CAIRO

19 Across: “___ it or lose it” — USE

20 Across: Lead-in to present or potent — OMNI

21 Across: Sport where players really get their kicks? — SOCCER

22 Across: Organize into sections, e.g. — SORT

24 Across: “Hmm . . .” — LETMETHINK

26 Across: What exists between foes — ENMITY

28 Across: Alley-___ (basketball maneuver) — OOP

29 Across: Prof.’s helpers — TAS

30 Across: Common piercing sites — EARS

31 Across: Adversaries in a game of Risk — ARMIES

34 Across: Gets close to — NEARS

36 Across: “___ tov!” — MAZEL

38 Across: Stop in for a visit — DROPBY

40 Across: Caboose — REAR

42 Across: Media played using lasers — CDS

45 Across: Insect that gathers pollen — BEE

46 Across: Sharpie, for example — MARKER

48 Across: Main muckety-muck — HEADHONCHO

52 Across: Big rig — SEMI

53 Across: Like someone who’s walking or running — ONFOOT

54 Across: Contents of an undersea forest — KELP

56 Across: Cleveland N.B.A. player, briefly — CAV

57 Across: City on the southeastern tip of Florida — MIAMI

58 Across: “This whole situation is ridiculous” — WHATAJOKE

60 Across: Trims (down) — PARES

61 Across: “Do I know you?” — HAVEWEMET

62 Across: Something Santa is said to check twice — LIST

63 Across: Foreboding sign — OMEN

64 Across: Throw in the trash — TOSS

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Declare to be the culprit — ACCUSE

2 Down: Guest of a guest — PLUSONE

3 Down: Eccentric boss of Elaine, on “Seinfeld” – PETERMAN

4 Down: Tater___ – TOT

5 Down: In an affectionate way – WARMLY

6 Down: Make amends (for) – ATONE

7 Down: Benedict Arnold, notoriously – TRAITOR

8 Down: Bit of body ink, for short – TAT

9 Down: Neckwear for a fancy gala, perhaps – ASCOT

10 Down: Athlete’s authority figure – COACH

11 Down: Bring forth – ELICIT

12 Down: Tennis legend Williams – SERENA

14 Down: Vietnamese noodle soup – PHO

16 Down: Synonym of “geeks” or “nerds” — DORKS

21 Down: Brownish tone in an old photograph — SEPIA

23 Down: Needing rest — TIRED

25 Down: Cry from a toddler with an owie, maybe — MOMMY

27 Down: Historical Russian ruler — TSAR

31 Down: Colorado ski town — ASPEN

32 Down: Better Than ___ (band with the 1995 hit “Good”) — EZRA

33 Down: Visionaries — SEERS

35 Down: Isaac Asimov sci-fi collection “I, ___” — ROBOT

37 Down: Italian resort area known as a celebrity hotspot — LAKECOMO

39 Down: Fashion designer and Spice Girls singer Victoria — BECKHAM

41 Down: New versions of old movies — REMAKES

42 Down: Bite — CHOMP

43 Down: Statement such as “I did not!” — DENIAL

44 Down: Swahili loanword meaning “journey” — SAFARI

46 Down: Like liquefied lava — MOLTEN

47 Down: Holds entranced — RIVETS

49 Down: Rounded roofs — DOMES

50 Down: Raise, as sails — HOIST

51 Down: Throw with great force — HEAVE

55 Down: Bear’s hand — PAW

58 Down: “The Boy ___ Cried Wolf” — WHO

59 Down: Aircraft that might be jumbo or private — JET

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

A delightful New Yorker Crossword today! The clues struck a nice balance between clever wordplay and straightforward definitions, keeping the solve smooth yet engaging. There was a smart mix of modern references and classic entries, making it both accessible and satisfying to complete. Overall, a well-crafted and enjoyable puzzle. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4.5 out of 5.

