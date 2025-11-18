“Activity that’s harder when the” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 18, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Volume of visitors to a website – Starts with “T”
- 8 Across: Fishes with a net – Starts with “T”
- 14 Across: More than a couple – Starts with “S”
- 15 Across: Mononymous d.j. and producer who inspired Charli XCX’s “So I” – Starts with “S”
- 16 Across: Orders of beer, colloquially – Starts with “T”
- 18 Across: Anna who starred in many of Jean-Luc Godard’s early-sixties films – Starts with “K”
- 19 Across: Gemological nickname for the Australian women’s national basketball team – Starts with “O”
- 20 Across: “You’d better clean up your _!” – Starts with “A”
- 22 Across: Unit of length once enshrined in an official platinum bar – Starts with “M“
- 23 Across: “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” singer McEntire – Starts with “R“
- 24 Across: Person who might be asked about P.T.O. rules – Starts with “H“
- 26 Across: Match before a final – Starts with “S“
- 27 Across: “ ___Dalloway” – Starts with “M”
- 28 Across: Those whose interest is informal, informally – Starts with “C”
- 30 Across: Perfect score, often – Starts with “T”
- 31 Across: Buy-curious? – Starts with “J”
- 33 Across: Deserving of – Starts with “W”
- 34 Across: Volleyball shot after a set – Starts with “S”
- 35 Across: “Finally… my life is complete” – Starts with “I”
- 38 Across: Lead-in to state or sect – Starts with “T”
- 39 Across: The University of the South, familiarly – Starts with “S”
- 40 Across: Unlikely to overshare – Starts with “C”
- 43 Across: Undertaking concerned with identifying distant technosignatures, for short – Starts with “S”
- 45 Across: Removed from the skyline – Starts with “R”
- 46 Across: Terse summons – Starts with “C”
- 47 Across: Does’ young – Starts with “F”
- 49 Across: Tree that’s a homophone of an animal – Starts with “Y”
- 50 Across: Activity that’s harder when the bar is set lower – Starts with “L”
- 51 Across: Mesopotamian goddess who visits her sister in the underworld – Starts with “I”
- 53 Across: Popular YouTube channel whose namesake character is typically studying to chill music – Starts with “L”
- 55 Across: Almost – Starts with “N”
- 56 Across: Having layers of meaning – Starts with “N”
- 57 Across: Everything that’s left? – Starts with “E”
- 58 Across: Collectively – Starts with “E”
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Shortening in a severe-weather report – Starts with “T”
- 2 Down: Scythe-wielding figure – Starts with “R”
- 3 Down: Haunts for H.S. filmmakers, maybe – Starts with “A”
- 4 Down: Dude – Starts with “F”
- 5 Down: Styles that can be fluffed with a pick – Starts with “F”
- 6 Down: McKellen who played Hamlet in his thirties and eighties – Starts with “I”
- 7 Down: Makes some space – Starts with “C”
- 8 Down: “Naughty!” – Starts with “T”
- 9 Down: Incur extra cellphone charges, perhaps – Starts with “R”
- 10 Down: After, in Avignon – Starts with “A”
- 11 Down: Invite code for a fancy event? – Starts with “W”
- 12 Down: The “4” in a 4-3 football defense – Starts with “L”
- 13 Down: Scathing, as an indictment – Starts with “S”
- 17 Down: Second-string player – Starts with “S”
- 21 Down: Really rips into – Starts with “T”
- 24 Down: Less carefully considered – Starts with “H”
- 25 Down: Sat unceremoniously, with “down” – Starts with “P”
- 28 Down: Squeaky poutine parts – Starts with “C”
- 29 Down: Tap alternative, sometimes – Starts with “S”
- 31 Down: Sportswriter Bois who coined “scorigami” to describe a final score that’s unique in N.F.L. history – Starts with “J”
- 32 Down: Canvas for some ephemeral writing – Starts with “S”
- 33 Down: “Hold on—did I hear you right?!” – Starts with “W”
- 35 Down: “No big deal” – Starts with “I”
- 36 Down: Deep folds – Starts with “C”
- 37 Down: “Pale Fire” character Shade whose first name is a shade – Starts with “H”
- 40 Down: Standup folks – Starts with “C”
- 41 Down: Dye jobs with color gradients – Starts with “O”
- 42 Down: Shoppe front? – Starts with “Y”
- 44 Down: The “I” of IUD – Starts with “I”
- 46 Down: Aetna competitor – Starts with “C”
- 48 Down: Pasta-water addition – Starts with “S”
- 50 Down: “The Naked Gun” star Neeson – Starts with “L”
- 52 Down: Pumpernickel flour – Starts with “R”
- 54 Down: ___ and games – Starts with “F”
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 18, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Volume of visitors to a website – TRAFFIC
- 8 Across: Fishes with a net – TRAWLS
- 14 Across: More than a couple – SEVERAL
- 15 Across: Mononymous d.j. and producer who inspired Charli XCX’s “So I” – SOPHIE
- 16 Across: Orders of beer, colloquially – TALLONES
- 18 Across: Anna who starred in many of Jean-Luc Godard’s early-sixties films – KARINA
- 19 Across: Gemological nickname for the Australian women’s national basketball team – OPALS
- 20 Across: “You’d better clean up your _!” – ACT
- 22 Across: Unit of length once enshrined in an official platinum bar – METER
- 23 Across: “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” singer McEntire – REBA
- 24 Across: Person who might be asked about P.T.O. rules – HEREP
- 26 Across: Match before a final – SEMI
- 27 Across: “ ___Dalloway” – MRS
- 28 Across: Those whose interest is informal, informally – CASUALS
- 30 Across: Perfect score, often – TEN
- 31 Across: Buy-curious? – JUSTBROWSING
- 33 Across: Deserving of – WORTH
- 34 Across: Volleyball shot after a set – SPIKE
- 35 Across: “Finally… my life is complete” – ICANDIEHAPPY
- 38 Across: Lead-in to state or sect – TRI
- 39 Across: The University of the South, familiarly – SEWANEE
- 40 Across: Unlikely to overshare – COY
- 43 Across: Undertaking concerned with identifying distant technosignatures, for short – SETI
- 45 Across: Removed from the skyline – RAZED
- 46 Across: Terse summons – COME
- 47 Across: Does’ young – FAWNS
- 49 Across: Tree that’s a homophone of an animal – YEW
- 50 Across: Activity that’s harder when the bar is set lower – LIMBO
- 51 Across: Mesopotamian goddess who visits her sister in the underworld – ISHTAR
- 53 Across: Popular YouTube channel whose namesake character is typically studying to chill music – LOFIGIRL
- 55 Across: Almost – NEARLY
- 56 Across: Having layers of meaning – NUANCED
- 57 Across: Everything that’s left? – ESTATE
- 58 Across: Collectively – ENMASSE
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Shortening in a severe-weather report – TSTORM
- 2 Down: Scythe-wielding figure – REAPER
- 3 Down: Haunts for H.S. filmmakers, maybe – AVLABS
- 4 Down: Dude – FELLA
- 5 Down: Styles that can be fluffed with a pick – FROS
- 6 Down: McKellen who played Hamlet in his thirties and eighties – IAN
- 7 Down: Makes some space – CLEARSTHEWAY
- 8 Down: “Naughty!” – TSK
- 9 Down: Incur extra cellphone charges, perhaps – ROAM
- 10 Down: After, in Avignon – APRES
- 11 Down: Invite code for a fancy event? – WHITETIE
- 12 Down: The “4” in a 4-3 football defense – LINEMEN
- 13 Down: Scathing, as an indictment – SEARING
- 17 Down: Second-string player – SCRUB
- 21 Down: Really rips into – TEARSANEWONE
- 24 Down: Less carefully considered – HASTIER
- 25 Down: Sat unceremoniously, with “down” – PLOPPED
- 28 Down: Squeaky poutine parts – CURDS
- 29 Down: Tap alternative, sometimes – SWIPE
- 31 Down: Sportswriter Bois who coined “scorigami” to describe a final score that’s unique in N.F.L. history – JON
- 32 Down: Canvas for some ephemeral writing – SKY
- 33 Down: “Hold on—did I hear you right?!” – WAITWHAT
- 35 Down: “No big deal” – ITSFINE
- 36 Down: Deep folds – CREASES
- 37 Down: “Pale Fire” character Shade whose first name is a shade – HAZEL
- 40 Down: Standup folks – COMICS
- 41 Down: Dye jobs with color gradients – OMBRES
- 42 Down: Shoppe front? – YEOLDE
- 44 Down: The “I” of IUD – INTRA
- 46 Down: Aetna competitor – CIGNA
- 48 Down: Pasta-water addition – SALT
- 50 Down: “The Naked Gun” star Neeson – LIAM
- 52 Down: Pumpernickel flour – RYE
- 54 Down: ___ and games – FUN
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
Today’s full-sized crossword was a formidable challenge, rich in cultural and intellectual depth. The grid required solvers to jump seamlessly across subjects, from Ancient Greek tragedy to modern streaming culture and experimental music figures. Longer entries were particularly fun, relying on playful quotes and phrases that anchored the puzzle’s sophisticated fill. This demanding puzzle rewards broad knowledge and careful clue interpretation. We rate the difficulty a satisfying 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.