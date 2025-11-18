“Activity that’s harder when the” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 18, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Volume of visitors to a website – Starts with “T”

8 Across: Fishes with a net – Starts with “T”

14 Across: More than a couple – Starts with “S”

15 Across: Mononymous d.j. and producer who inspired Charli XCX’s “So I” – Starts with “S”

16 Across: Orders of beer, colloquially – Starts with “T”

18 Across: Anna who starred in many of Jean-Luc Godard’s early-sixties films – Starts with “K”

19 Across: Gemological nickname for the Australian women’s national basketball team – Starts with “O”

20 Across: “You’d better clean up your _!” – Starts with “A”

22 Across: Unit of length once enshrined in an official platinum bar – Starts with “ M “

“ 23 Across: “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” singer McEntire – Starts with “ R “

“ 24 Across: Person who might be asked about P.T.O. rules – Starts with “ H “

“ 26 Across: Match before a final – Starts with “ S “

“ 27 Across: “ ___Dalloway” – Starts with “M”

28 Across: Those whose interest is informal, informally – Starts with “C”

30 Across: Perfect score, often – Starts with “T”

31 Across: Buy-curious? – Starts with “J”

33 Across: Deserving of – Starts with “W”

34 Across: Volleyball shot after a set – Starts with “S”

35 Across: “Finally… my life is complete” – Starts with “I”

38 Across: Lead-in to state or sect – Starts with “T”

39 Across: The University of the South, familiarly – Starts with “S”

40 Across: Unlikely to overshare – Starts with “C”

43 Across: Undertaking concerned with identifying distant technosignatures, for short – Starts with “S”

45 Across: Removed from the skyline – Starts with “R”

46 Across: Terse summons – Starts with “C”

47 Across: Does’ young – Starts with “F”

49 Across: Tree that’s a homophone of an animal – Starts with “Y”

50 Across: Activity that’s harder when the bar is set lower – Starts with “L”

51 Across: Mesopotamian goddess who visits her sister in the underworld – Starts with “I”

53 Across: Popular YouTube channel whose namesake character is typically studying to chill music – Starts with “L”

55 Across: Almost – Starts with “N”

56 Across: Having layers of meaning – Starts with “N”

57 Across: Everything that’s left? – Starts with “E”

58 Across: Collectively – Starts with “E”

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Shortening in a severe-weather report – Starts with “T”

2 Down: Scythe-wielding figure – Starts with “R”

3 Down: Haunts for H.S. filmmakers, maybe – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Dude – Starts with “F”

5 Down: Styles that can be fluffed with a pick – Starts with “F”

6 Down: McKellen who played Hamlet in his thirties and eighties – Starts with “I”

7 Down: Makes some space – Starts with “C”

8 Down: “Naughty!” – Starts with “T”

9 Down: Incur extra cellphone charges, perhaps – Starts with “R”

10 Down: After, in Avignon – Starts with “A”

11 Down: Invite code for a fancy event? – Starts with “W”

12 Down: The “4” in a 4-3 football defense – Starts with “L”

13 Down: Scathing, as an indictment – Starts with “S”

17 Down: Second-string player – Starts with “S”

21 Down: Really rips into – Starts with “T”

24 Down: Less carefully considered – Starts with “H”

25 Down: Sat unceremoniously, with “down” – Starts with “P”

28 Down: Squeaky poutine parts – Starts with “C”

29 Down: Tap alternative, sometimes – Starts with “S”

31 Down: Sportswriter Bois who coined “scorigami” to describe a final score that’s unique in N.F.L. history – Starts with “J”

32 Down: Canvas for some ephemeral writing – Starts with “S”

33 Down: “Hold on—did I hear you right?!” – Starts with “W”

35 Down: “No big deal” – Starts with “I”

36 Down: Deep folds – Starts with “C”

37 Down: “Pale Fire” character Shade whose first name is a shade – Starts with “H”

40 Down: Standup folks – Starts with “C”

41 Down: Dye jobs with color gradients – Starts with “O”

42 Down: Shoppe front? – Starts with “Y”

44 Down: The “I” of IUD – Starts with “I”

46 Down: Aetna competitor – Starts with “C”

48 Down: Pasta-water addition – Starts with “S”

50 Down: “The Naked Gun” star Neeson – Starts with “L”

52 Down: Pumpernickel flour – Starts with “R”

54 Down: ___ and games – Starts with “F”

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 18, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Volume of visitors to a website – TRAFFIC

8 Across: Fishes with a net – TRAWLS

14 Across: More than a couple – SEVERAL

15 Across: Mononymous d.j. and producer who inspired Charli XCX’s “So I” – SOPHIE

16 Across: Orders of beer, colloquially – TALLONES

18 Across: Anna who starred in many of Jean-Luc Godard’s early-sixties films – KARINA

19 Across: Gemological nickname for the Australian women’s national basketball team – OPALS

20 Across: “You’d better clean up your _!” – ACT

22 Across: Unit of length once enshrined in an official platinum bar – METER

23 Across: “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” singer McEntire – REBA

24 Across: Person who might be asked about P.T.O. rules – HEREP

26 Across: Match before a final – SEMI

27 Across: “ ___Dalloway” – MRS

28 Across: Those whose interest is informal, informally – CASUALS

30 Across: Perfect score, often – TEN

31 Across: Buy-curious? – JUSTBROWSING

33 Across: Deserving of – WORTH

34 Across: Volleyball shot after a set – SPIKE

35 Across: “Finally… my life is complete” – ICANDIEHAPPY

38 Across: Lead-in to state or sect – TRI

39 Across: The University of the South, familiarly – SEWANEE

40 Across: Unlikely to overshare – COY

43 Across: Undertaking concerned with identifying distant technosignatures, for short – SETI

45 Across: Removed from the skyline – RAZED

46 Across: Terse summons – COME

47 Across: Does’ young – FAWNS

49 Across: Tree that’s a homophone of an animal – YEW

50 Across: Activity that’s harder when the bar is set lower – LIMBO

51 Across: Mesopotamian goddess who visits her sister in the underworld – ISHTAR

53 Across: Popular YouTube channel whose namesake character is typically studying to chill music – LOFIGIRL

55 Across: Almost – NEARLY

56 Across: Having layers of meaning – NUANCED

57 Across: Everything that’s left? – ESTATE

58 Across: Collectively – ENMASSE

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Shortening in a severe-weather report – TSTORM

2 Down: Scythe-wielding figure – REAPER

3 Down: Haunts for H.S. filmmakers, maybe – AVLABS

4 Down: Dude – FELLA

5 Down: Styles that can be fluffed with a pick – FROS

6 Down: McKellen who played Hamlet in his thirties and eighties – IAN

7 Down: Makes some space – CLEARSTHEWAY

8 Down: “Naughty!” – TSK

9 Down: Incur extra cellphone charges, perhaps – ROAM

10 Down: After, in Avignon – APRES

11 Down: Invite code for a fancy event? – WHITETIE

12 Down: The “4” in a 4-3 football defense – LINEMEN

13 Down: Scathing, as an indictment – SEARING

17 Down: Second-string player – SCRUB

21 Down: Really rips into – TEARSANEWONE

24 Down: Less carefully considered – HASTIER

25 Down: Sat unceremoniously, with “down” – PLOPPED

28 Down: Squeaky poutine parts – CURDS

29 Down: Tap alternative, sometimes – SWIPE

31 Down: Sportswriter Bois who coined “scorigami” to describe a final score that’s unique in N.F.L. history – JON

32 Down: Canvas for some ephemeral writing – SKY

33 Down: “Hold on—did I hear you right?!” – WAITWHAT

35 Down: “No big deal” – ITSFINE

36 Down: Deep folds – CREASES

37 Down: “Pale Fire” character Shade whose first name is a shade – HAZEL

40 Down: Standup folks – COMICS

41 Down: Dye jobs with color gradients – OMBRES

42 Down: Shoppe front? – YEOLDE

44 Down: The “I” of IUD – INTRA

46 Down: Aetna competitor – CIGNA

48 Down: Pasta-water addition – SALT

50 Down: “The Naked Gun” star Neeson – LIAM

52 Down: Pumpernickel flour – RYE

54 Down: ___ and games – FUN

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s full-sized crossword was a formidable challenge, rich in cultural and intellectual depth. The grid required solvers to jump seamlessly across subjects, from Ancient Greek tragedy to modern streaming culture and experimental music figures. Longer entries were particularly fun, relying on playful quotes and phrases that anchored the puzzle’s sophisticated fill. This demanding puzzle rewards broad knowledge and careful clue interpretation. We rate the difficulty a satisfying 4.5 out of 5.

