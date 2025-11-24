“Today’s theme: A place so nice . . .” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 24, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Captures on cassette – Starts with “T”
- 6 Across: Subtle sound from a note-passer – Starts with “P”
- 10 Across: Nightmare roommate for a neatnik – Starts with “S”
- 14 Across: God named in the takbir – Starts with “A”
- 15 Across: “Palo____: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World” (Malcolm Harris book) – Starts with “A”
- 16 Across: Pong company – Starts with “A”
- 17 Across: Conservation area bordering Serengeti National Park . . . Park . . . Park . . . – Starts with “N”
- 19 Across: Backpack stocked with emergency supplies, e.g. – Starts with “G”
- 20 Across: Baby in a den – Starts with “K”
- 21 Across: Raccoon relative with a flexible snout – Starts with “G”
- 22 Across: Choose as one’s successor, say – Starts with “A”
- 23 Across: Wallet material that comes from a sea creature – Starts with “E”
- 25 Across: Capital of American Samoa . . . moa . . . moa . . . – Starts with “P”
- 27 Across: Coffee-brewing option – Starts with “D”
- 28 Across: ___ feed (blog convenience) – Starts with “R”
- 30 Across: In medias___ – Starts with “R”
- 31 Across: “Highest 2 Lowest” director Spike – Starts with “L”
- 32 Across: Video-game console of the nineties, for short – Starts with “S”
- 34 Across: Emulates Berthe Morisot or Norval Morrisseau – Starts with “P”
- 37 Across: Bat’s navigational tool . . . or a description of 17-, 25-, 53-, or 63-Across? – Starts with “E”
- 41 Across: Beethoven’s “Appassionata,” e.g. – Starts with “S”
- 42 Across: Tight-lipped person, metaphorically – Starts with “C”
- 44 Across: Div. for the Colts and the Broncos – Starts with “A”
- 47 Across: Video-game console of the two-thousands – Starts with “W”
- 48 Across: Words before “a Rock” or “the Walrus,” in song titles – Starts with “I”
- 51 Across: Sample holder – Starts with “V”
- 53 Across: Tourist destination in French Polynesia . . . nesia . . . nesia . . . – Starts with “B”
- 56 Across: Speedy antelope – Starts with “G”
- 58 Across: Grow to dislike – Starts with “S”
- 59 Across: Contradict – Starts with “B”
- 61 Across: “What’s your___?” – Starts with “E”
- 62 Across: Seat of New York’s Oneida County – Starts with “U”
- 63 Across: German spa town . . . town . . . town . . . – Starts with “B”
- 65 Across: Common step in tech troubleshooting – Starts with “R”
- 66 Across: Fighting fiercely – Starts with “A”
- 67 Across: Certain contract-negotiation success – Starts with “R”
- 68 Across: Husband of Harriet Robinson Scott – Starts with “D”
- 69 Across: Subway Series team – Starts with “M”
- 70 Across: Star-shaped flower – Starts with “A”
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Lost on purpose – Starts with “T”
- 2 Down: National capital on the Mediterranean – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Screenwriting course? – Starts with “P”
- 4 Down: Auditory organ – Starts with “E”
- 5 Down: More than just surprise – Starts with “S”
- 6 Down: Polytheists, to early Christians – Starts with “P”
- 7 Down: Opening on a schedule – Starts with “S”
- 8 Down: Piece of bacon – Starts with “S”
- 9 Down: The Temptations’ “Ain’t___ Proud to Beg” – Starts with “T”
- 10 Down: Urban hangout site – Starts with “S”
- 11 Down: Like consonants pronounced using the lips – Starts with “L”
- 12 Down: Color that can come from carotenes – Starts with “O”
- 13 Down: Digit formally called the hallux – Starts with “B”
- 16 Down: Not committed one way or the other – Starts with “A”
- 18 Down: Crime-fiction subgenre – Starts with “N”
- 22 Down: Model’s representative – Starts with “A”
- 24 Down: Glasses, informally – Starts with “S”
- 26 Down: Oratorio solo – Starts with “A”
- 29 Down: Help out in the weight room – Starts with “S”
- 33 Down: Act ostentatiously – Starts with “S”
- 35 Down: Berry in Brazilian cuisine – Starts with “A”
- 36 Down: Unravel – Starts with “S”
- 38 Down: Bhaji veggie – Starts with “O”
- 39 Down: Secluded retreat – Starts with “L”
- 40 Down: Jokey comment after a failure – Starts with “N”
- 43 Down: Dog with a silky, floor-length coat – Starts with “M”
- 44 Down: Ridiculous – Starts with “A”
- 45 Down: Header’s counterpart – Starts with “F”
- 46 Down: Vacation at sea – Starts with “C”
- 49 Down: Doohickeys at the ends of shoelaces – Starts with “A”
- 50 Down: Ubiquitous street name – Starts with “M”
- 52 Down: Horseshoe resting on the stake, in horseshoes – Starts with “L”
- 54 Down: Travelled like a javelin – Starts with “A”
- 55 Down: Become less intense – Starts with “A”
- 57 Down: Staple of alphabet books – Starts with “Z”
- 60 Down: Change in a document – Starts with “E”
- 63 Down: “Kapow!” – Starts with “B”
- 64 Down: Common household batteries – Starts with “A”
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 24, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Captures on cassette – TAPES
- 6 Across: Subtle sound from a note-passer – PSST
- 10 Across: Nightmare roommate for a neatnik – SLOB
- 14 Across: God named in the takbir – ALLAH
- 15 Across: “Palo____: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World” (Malcolm Harris book) – ALTO
- 16 Across: Pong company – ATARI
- 17 Across: Conservation area bordering Serengeti National Park . . . Park . . . Park . . . – NGORONGORO
- 19 Across: Backpack stocked with emergency supplies, e.g. – GOBAG
- 20 Across: Baby in a den – KIT
- 21 Across: Raccoon relative with a flexible snout – COATI
- 22 Across: Choose as one’s successor, say – ANOINT
- 23 Across: Wallet material that comes from a sea creature – EELSKIN
- 25 Across: Capital of American Samoa . . . moa . . . moa . . . – PAGOPAGO
- 27 Across: Coffee-brewing option – DRIP
- 28 Across: ___ feed (blog convenience) – RSS
- 30 Across: In medias___ – RES
- 31 Across: “Highest 2 Lowest” director Spike – LEE
- 32 Across: Video-game console of the nineties, for short – SNES
- 34 Across: Emulates Berthe Morisot or Norval Morrisseau – PAINTS
- 37 Across: Bat’s navigational tool . . . or a description of 17-, 25-, 53-, or 63-Across? – ECHOLOCATION
- 41 Across: Beethoven’s “Appassionata,” e.g. – SONATA
- 42 Across: Tight-lipped person, metaphorically – CLAM
- 44 Across: Div. for the Colts and the Broncos – AFC
- 47 Across: Video-game console of the two-thousands – WII
- 48 Across: Words before “a Rock” or “the Walrus,” in song titles – IAM
- 51 Across: Sample holder – VIAL
- 53 Across: Tourist destination in French Polynesia . . . nesia . . . nesia . . . – BORABORA
- 56 Across: Speedy antelope – GAZELLE
- 58 Across: Grow to dislike – SOURON
- 59 Across: Contradict – BELIE
- 61 Across: “What’s your___?” – ETA
- 62 Across: Seat of New York’s Oneida County – UTICA
- 63 Across: German spa town . . . town . . . town . . . – BADENBADEN
- 65 Across: Common step in tech troubleshooting – RESET
- 66 Across: Fighting fiercely – ATIT
- 67 Across: Certain contract-negotiation success – RAISE
- 68 Across: Husband of Harriet Robinson Scott – DRED
- 69 Across: Subway Series team – METS
- 70 Across: Star-shaped flower – ASTER
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Lost on purpose – TANKED
- 2 Down: National capital on the Mediterranean – ALGIERS
- 3 Down: Screenwriting course? – PLOTLINE
- 4 Down: Auditory organ – EAR
- 5 Down: More than just surprise – SHOCK
- 6 Down: Polytheists, to early Christians – PAGANS
- 7 Down: Opening on a schedule – SLOT
- 8 Down: Piece of bacon – STRIP
- 9 Down: The Temptations’ “Ain’t___ Proud to Beg” – TOO
- 10 Down: Urban hangout site – STOOP
- 11 Down: Like consonants pronounced using the lips – LABIAL
- 12 Down: Color that can come from carotenes – ORANGE
- 13 Down: Digit formally called the hallux – BIGTOE
- 16 Down: Not committed one way or the other – AGNOSTIC
- 18 Down: Crime-fiction subgenre – NOIR
- 22 Down: Model’s representative – AGENT
- 24 Down: Glasses, informally – SPECS
- 26 Down: Oratorio solo – ARIA
- 29 Down: Help out in the weight room – SPOT
- 33 Down: Act ostentatiously – SHOWBOAT
- 35 Down: Berry in Brazilian cuisine – ACAI
- 36 Down: Unravel – SOLVE
- 38 Down: Bhaji veggie – ONION
- 39 Down: Secluded retreat – LAIR
- 40 Down: Jokey comment after a failure – NAILEDIT
- 43 Down: Dog with a silky, floor-length coat – MALTESE
- 44 Down: Ridiculous – ABSURD
- 45 Down: Header’s counterpart – FOOTER
- 46 Down: Vacation at sea – CRUISE
- 49 Down: Doohickeys at the ends of shoelaces – AGLETS
- 50 Down: Ubiquitous street name – MAIN
- 52 Down: Horseshoe resting on the stake, in horseshoes – LEANER
- 54 Down: Travelled like a javelin – ARCED
- 55 Down: Become less intense – ABATE
- 57 Down: Staple of alphabet books – ZEBRA
- 60 Down: Change in a document – EDIT
- 63 Down: “Kapow!” – BAM
- 64 Down: Common household batteries – AAS
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
Today’s full-sized crossword was a highly creative and demanding solve. The central theme was very clever, revolving around a distinctive type of word structure that linked multiple global locations and required pattern recognition to unlock. The clues demanded broad knowledge, jumping from classic cinema and literature to historical figures and specific contemporary references. This is a sophisticated puzzle that offers a genuine intellectual workout. We rate the difficulty a satisfying 4 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.