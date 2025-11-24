“Today’s theme: A place so nice . . .” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 24, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Captures on cassette – Starts with “T”

6 Across: Subtle sound from a note-passer – Starts with “P”

10 Across: Nightmare roommate for a neatnik – Starts with “S”

14 Across: God named in the takbir – Starts with “A”

15 Across: “Palo____: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World” (Malcolm Harris book) – Starts with “A”

16 Across: Pong company – Starts with “A”

17 Across: Conservation area bordering Serengeti National Park . . . Park . . . Park . . . – Starts with “N”

19 Across: Backpack stocked with emergency supplies, e.g. – Starts with “G”

20 Across: Baby in a den – Starts with “K”

21 Across: Raccoon relative with a flexible snout – Starts with “G”

22 Across: Choose as one’s successor, say – Starts with “A”

23 Across: Wallet material that comes from a sea creature – Starts with “E”

25 Across: Capital of American Samoa . . . moa . . . moa . . . – Starts with “P”

27 Across: Coffee-brewing option – Starts with “D”

28 Across: ___ feed (blog convenience) – Starts with “R”

30 Across: In medias___ – Starts with “R”

31 Across: “Highest 2 Lowest” director Spike – Starts with “L”

32 Across: Video-game console of the nineties, for short – Starts with “S”

34 Across: Emulates Berthe Morisot or Norval Morrisseau – Starts with “P”

37 Across: Bat’s navigational tool . . . or a description of 17-, 25-, 53-, or 63-Across? – Starts with “E”

41 Across: Beethoven’s “Appassionata,” e.g. – Starts with “S”

42 Across: Tight-lipped person, metaphorically – Starts with “C”

44 Across: Div. for the Colts and the Broncos – Starts with “A”

47 Across: Video-game console of the two-thousands – Starts with “W”

48 Across: Words before “a Rock” or “the Walrus,” in song titles – Starts with “I”

51 Across: Sample holder – Starts with “V”

53 Across: Tourist destination in French Polynesia . . . nesia . . . nesia . . . – Starts with “B”

56 Across: Speedy antelope – Starts with “G”

58 Across: Grow to dislike – Starts with “S”

59 Across: Contradict – Starts with “B”

61 Across: “What’s your___?” – Starts with “E”

62 Across: Seat of New York’s Oneida County – Starts with “U”

63 Across: German spa town . . . town . . . town . . . – Starts with “B”

65 Across: Common step in tech troubleshooting – Starts with “R”

66 Across: Fighting fiercely – Starts with “A”

67 Across: Certain contract-negotiation success – Starts with “R”

68 Across: Husband of Harriet Robinson Scott – Starts with “D”

69 Across: Subway Series team – Starts with “M”

70 Across: Star-shaped flower – Starts with “A”

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Lost on purpose – Starts with “T”

2 Down: National capital on the Mediterranean – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Screenwriting course? – Starts with “P”

4 Down: Auditory organ – Starts with “E”

5 Down: More than just surprise – Starts with “S”

6 Down: Polytheists, to early Christians – Starts with “P”

7 Down: Opening on a schedule – Starts with “S”

8 Down: Piece of bacon – Starts with “S”

9 Down: The Temptations’ “Ain’t___ Proud to Beg” – Starts with “T”

10 Down: Urban hangout site – Starts with “S”

11 Down: Like consonants pronounced using the lips – Starts with “L”

12 Down: Color that can come from carotenes – Starts with “O”

13 Down: Digit formally called the hallux – Starts with “B”

16 Down: Not committed one way or the other – Starts with “A”

18 Down: Crime-fiction subgenre – Starts with “N”

22 Down: Model’s representative – Starts with “A”

24 Down: Glasses, informally – Starts with “S”

26 Down: Oratorio solo – Starts with “A”

29 Down: Help out in the weight room – Starts with “S”

33 Down: Act ostentatiously – Starts with “S”

35 Down: Berry in Brazilian cuisine – Starts with “A”

36 Down: Unravel – Starts with “S”

38 Down: Bhaji veggie – Starts with “O”

39 Down: Secluded retreat – Starts with “L”

40 Down: Jokey comment after a failure – Starts with “N”

43 Down: Dog with a silky, floor-length coat – Starts with “M”

44 Down: Ridiculous – Starts with “A”

45 Down: Header’s counterpart – Starts with “F”

46 Down: Vacation at sea – Starts with “C”

49 Down: Doohickeys at the ends of shoelaces – Starts with “A”

50 Down: Ubiquitous street name – Starts with “M”

52 Down: Horseshoe resting on the stake, in horseshoes – Starts with “L”

54 Down: Travelled like a javelin – Starts with “A”

55 Down: Become less intense – Starts with “A”

57 Down: Staple of alphabet books – Starts with “Z”

60 Down: Change in a document – Starts with “E”

63 Down: “Kapow!” – Starts with “B”

64 Down: Common household batteries – Starts with “A”

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 24, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Captures on cassette – TAPES

6 Across: Subtle sound from a note-passer – PSST

10 Across: Nightmare roommate for a neatnik – SLOB

14 Across: God named in the takbir – ALLAH

15 Across: “Palo____: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World” (Malcolm Harris book) – ALTO

16 Across: Pong company – ATARI

17 Across: Conservation area bordering Serengeti National Park . . . Park . . . Park . . . – NGORONGORO

19 Across: Backpack stocked with emergency supplies, e.g. – GOBAG

20 Across: Baby in a den – KIT

21 Across: Raccoon relative with a flexible snout – COATI

22 Across: Choose as one’s successor, say – ANOINT

23 Across: Wallet material that comes from a sea creature – EELSKIN

25 Across: Capital of American Samoa . . . moa . . . moa . . . – PAGOPAGO

27 Across: Coffee-brewing option – DRIP

28 Across: ___ feed (blog convenience) – RSS

30 Across: In medias___ – RES

31 Across: “Highest 2 Lowest” director Spike – LEE

32 Across: Video-game console of the nineties, for short – SNES

34 Across: Emulates Berthe Morisot or Norval Morrisseau – PAINTS

37 Across: Bat’s navigational tool . . . or a description of 17-, 25-, 53-, or 63-Across? – ECHOLOCATION

41 Across: Beethoven’s “Appassionata,” e.g. – SONATA

42 Across: Tight-lipped person, metaphorically – CLAM

44 Across: Div. for the Colts and the Broncos – AFC

47 Across: Video-game console of the two-thousands – WII

48 Across: Words before “a Rock” or “the Walrus,” in song titles – IAM

51 Across: Sample holder – VIAL

53 Across: Tourist destination in French Polynesia . . . nesia . . . nesia . . . – BORABORA

56 Across: Speedy antelope – GAZELLE

58 Across: Grow to dislike – SOURON

59 Across: Contradict – BELIE

61 Across: “What’s your___?” – ETA

62 Across: Seat of New York’s Oneida County – UTICA

63 Across: German spa town . . . town . . . town . . . – BADENBADEN

65 Across: Common step in tech troubleshooting – RESET

66 Across: Fighting fiercely – ATIT

67 Across: Certain contract-negotiation success – RAISE

68 Across: Husband of Harriet Robinson Scott – DRED

69 Across: Subway Series team – METS

70 Across: Star-shaped flower – ASTER

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Lost on purpose – TANKED

2 Down: National capital on the Mediterranean – ALGIERS

3 Down: Screenwriting course? – PLOTLINE

4 Down: Auditory organ – EAR

5 Down: More than just surprise – SHOCK

6 Down: Polytheists, to early Christians – PAGANS

7 Down: Opening on a schedule – SLOT

8 Down: Piece of bacon – STRIP

9 Down: The Temptations’ “Ain’t___ Proud to Beg” – TOO

10 Down: Urban hangout site – STOOP

11 Down: Like consonants pronounced using the lips – LABIAL

12 Down: Color that can come from carotenes – ORANGE

13 Down: Digit formally called the hallux – BIGTOE

16 Down: Not committed one way or the other – AGNOSTIC

18 Down: Crime-fiction subgenre – NOIR

22 Down: Model’s representative – AGENT

24 Down: Glasses, informally – SPECS

26 Down: Oratorio solo – ARIA

29 Down: Help out in the weight room – SPOT

33 Down: Act ostentatiously – SHOWBOAT

35 Down: Berry in Brazilian cuisine – ACAI

36 Down: Unravel – SOLVE

38 Down: Bhaji veggie – ONION

39 Down: Secluded retreat – LAIR

40 Down: Jokey comment after a failure – NAILEDIT

43 Down: Dog with a silky, floor-length coat – MALTESE

44 Down: Ridiculous – ABSURD

45 Down: Header’s counterpart – FOOTER

46 Down: Vacation at sea – CRUISE

49 Down: Doohickeys at the ends of shoelaces – AGLETS

50 Down: Ubiquitous street name – MAIN

52 Down: Horseshoe resting on the stake, in horseshoes – LEANER

54 Down: Travelled like a javelin – ARCED

55 Down: Become less intense – ABATE

57 Down: Staple of alphabet books – ZEBRA

60 Down: Change in a document – EDIT

63 Down: “Kapow!” – BAM

64 Down: Common household batteries – AAS

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s full-sized crossword was a highly creative and demanding solve. The central theme was very clever, revolving around a distinctive type of word structure that linked multiple global locations and required pattern recognition to unlock. The clues demanded broad knowledge, jumping from classic cinema and literature to historical figures and specific contemporary references. This is a sophisticated puzzle that offers a genuine intellectual workout. We rate the difficulty a satisfying 4 out of 5.

