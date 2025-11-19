“Horse’s meal container: seven letters” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 19, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Horatio who wrote rags-to-riches novels – Starts with “A”
- 6 Across: Hearty barbecue entrée – Starts with “R”
- 10 Across: Skateboarder’s protective gear – Starts with “P”
- 14 Across: Domestic feline with a deep-brown coat and golden eyes – Starts with “B”
- 16 Across: Otherworldly glow – Starts with “A”
- 17 Across: Field concerned with marine ecosystems – Starts with “O”
- 18 Across: “American ___” (long-running singing competition) – Starts with “I”
- 19 Across: Star of “Unfaithful” and “Under the Tuscan Sun” – Starts with “D”
- 20 Across: Outbid at the last second, on eBay – Starts with “S”
- 21 Across: Erode – Starts with “E”
- 22 Across: Devices that might keep thighs warm – Starts with “L”
- 24 Across: Roofing gunk – Starts with “T”
- 25 Across: Talk aggressively to little effect – Starts with “B”
- 26 Across: Infomercial pitch – Starts with “S”
- 29 Across: ___ Lawrence (“Romeo and Juliet”) – Starts with “F”
- 31 Across: Celebratory poem – Starts with “O”
- 32 Across: ___ sanitizer – Starts with “H”
- 33 Across: White-collar workers, disdainfully – Starts with “S”
- 34 Across: Clever line – Starts with “Q”
- 35 Across: Avoid participating, with “out” – Starts with “O”
- 36 Across: Watch episode after episode of – Starts with “B”
- 37 Across: Badly overcooks – Starts with “B”
- 38 Across: Devastated by conflict – Starts with “W”
- 40 Across: Arthur who played Dorothy on “The Golden Girls” – Starts with “B”
- 41 Across: “Michael Clayton” star George – Starts with “C”
- 42 Across: Horse’s meal container – Starts with “F”
- 46 Across: ___ of power (corruption) – Starts with “A”
- 47 Across: Vital sign affected by agitation and exertion – Starts with “H”
- 49 Across: Vessels with periscopes – Starts with “S”
- 50 Across: Parent’s vague postponement when asked to play – Starts with “M”
- 51 Across: Fashion magazine founded in Paris – Starts with “E”
- 52 Across: English spa town with the Gold Cup race – Starts with “C”
- 53 Across: Wintertime toy – Starts with “S”
- 54 Across: One-named singer of “Smooth Operator” – Starts with “S”
- 55 Across: They attach grapes to vines – Starts with “S”
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: “Humble” place to live – Starts with “A”
- 2 Down: Saint ___ (island nation near Barbados) – Starts with “L”
- 3 Down: Like the Wall of China or the Pyramid of Giza – Starts with “G”
- 4 Down: Flowed forth (from) – Starts with “E”
- 5 Down: What a passport requires to avoid expiration – Starts with “R”
- 6 Down: Race in which a baton is passed – Starts with “R”
- 7 Down: Pic to click – Starts with “I”
- 8 Down: Snack item resembling a tiny pizza – Starts with “B”
- 9 Down: Muddy enclosure – Starts with “S”
- 10 Down: Blobs on a palette – Starts with “P”
- 11 Down: Headphone-guided trip through a museum – Starts with “A”
- 12 Down: Came by for a visit – Starts with “D”
- 13 Down: They typically work on commission – Starts with “S”
- 15 Down: Sustainable-energy choice – Starts with “S”
- 20 Down: Cowboy-boot attachment – Starts with “S”
- 23 Down: “It’s a shame” – Starts with “A”
- 26 Down: Displays the best qualities of – Starts with “S”
- 27 Down: Decree from the Vatican – Starts with “P”
- 28 Down: Likely to get a scolding, say – Starts with “I”
- 29 Down: Humorous, as opposed to peculiar – Starts with “F”
- 30 Down: Big ___ (eighteen-wheeler) – Starts with “R”
- 33 Down: “Your Majesty” – Starts with “S”
- 34 Down: Four-___ movie – Starts with “Q”
- 36 Down: Shape of a dog’s I.D. tag – Starts with “B”
- 37 Down: Ladybugs and June bugs, e.g. – Starts with “B”
- 39 Down: Mixed, as a salad – Starts with “T”
- 40 Down: Stereotypical hat for an artist – Starts with “B”
- 42 Down: Story with a moral – Starts with “F”
- 43 Down: Get clean in a tub – Starts with “B”
- 44 Down: First-string unit – Starts with “A”
- 45 Down: Disinfectants’ targets – Starts with “G”
- 48 Down: Looked at suspiciously – Starts with “E”
- 50 Down: Pageant hosts, briefly – Starts with “M”
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 19, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Horatio who wrote rags-to-riches novels — ALGER
- 6 Across: Hearty barbecue entrée — RIBS
- 10 Across: Skateboarder’s protective gear — PADS
- 14 Across: Domestic feline with a deep-brown coat and golden eyes — BURMESECAT
- 16 Across: Otherworldly glow — AURA
- 17 Across: Field concerned with marine ecosystems — OCEANOLOGY
- 18 Across: “American ___” (long-running singing competition) — IDOL
- 19 Across: Star of “Unfaithful” and “Under the Tuscan Sun” — DIANELANE
- 20 Across: Outbid at the last second, on eBay — SNIPE
- 21 Across: Erode — EATAWAY
- 22 Across: Devices that might keep thighs warm — LAPTOPS
- 24 Across: Roofing gunk — TAR
- 25 Across: Talk aggressively to little effect — BLUSTER
- 26 Across: Infomercial pitch — SPIEL
- 29 Across: ___ Lawrence (religious figure in “Romeo and Juliet”) — FRIAR
- 31 Across: Celebratory poem — ODE
- 32 Across: ___ sanitizer — HAND
- 33 Across: White-collar workers, disdainfully — SUITS
- 34 Across: Clever line — QUIP
- 35 Across: Avoid participating, with “out” — OPT
- 36 Across: Watch episode after episode of — BINGE
- 37 Across: Badly overcooks — BURNS
- 38 Across: Devastated by conflict — WARTORN
- 40 Across: Arthur who played Dorothy on “The Golden Girls” — BEA
- 41 Across: “Michael Clayton” star George — CLOONEY
- 42 Across: Horse’s meal container — FEEDBAG
- 46 Across: ___ of power (corruption) — ABUSE
- 47 Across: Vital sign affected by agitation and exertion — HEARTRATE
- 49 Across: Vessels with periscopes — SUBS
- 50 Across: Parent’s vague postponement when asked to play — MAYBELATER
- 51 Across: Fashion magazine founded in Paris — ELLE
- 52 Across: English spa town where the Gold Cup race is held — CHELTENHAM
- 53 Across: Wintertime toy — SLED
- 54 Across: One-named singer of “Smooth Operator” — SADE
- 55 Across: They attach grapes to vines — STEMS
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: “Humble” place to live — ABODE
- 2 Down: Saint ___ (island nation near Barbados) — LUCIA
- 3 Down: Like the Wall of China or the Pyramid of Giza — GREAT
- 4 Down: Flowed forth (from) — EMANATED
- 5 Down: What a passport requires to avoid expiration — RENEWAL
- 6 Down: Race in which a baton is passed — RELAY
- 7 Down: Pic to click — ICON
- 8 Down: Brand-name snack item that resembles a tiny pizza — BAGELBITE
- 9 Down: Muddy enclosure — STY
- 10 Down: Blobs on a palette — PAINTS
- 11 Down: Headphone-guided trip through a museum — AUDIOTOUR
- 12 Down: Came by for a visit — DROPPEDIN
- 13 Down: They typically work on commission — SALESREPS
- 15 Down: Sustainable-energy choice — SOLAR
- 20 Down: Cowboy-boot attachment — SPUR
- 23 Down: “It’s a shame” — ALAS
- 26 Down: Displays the best qualities of — SHOWCASES
- 27 Down: Decree from the Vatican — PAPALBULL
- 28 Down: Likely to get a scolding, say — INTROUBLE
- 29 Down: Humorous, as opposed to peculiar — FUNNYHAHA
- 30 Down: Big ___ (eighteen-wheeler) — RIG
- 33 Down: “Your Majesty” — SIRE
- 34 Down: Four-___ movie — QUADRANT
- 36 Down: Shape of a dog’s I.D. tag — BONE
- 37 Down: Ladybugs and June bugs, e.g. — BEETLES
- 39 Down: Mixed, as a salad — TOSSED
- 40 Down: Stereotypical hat for an artist — BERET
- 42 Down: Story with a moral — FABLE
- 43 Down: Get clean in a tub — BATHE
- 44 Down: First-string unit — ATEAM
- 45 Down: Disinfectants’ targets — GERMS
- 48 Down: Looked at suspiciously — EYED
- 50 Down: Pageant hosts, briefly — MCS
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
A fun and approachable New Yorker Crossword today! The clues strike a nice balance between everyday language and playful trivia, making the whole grid feel smooth and engaging. A few longer entries add personality without slowing things down, and the pop-culture touches keep it lively. Overall, it’s a straightforward and enjoyable midweek solve with just the right amount of cleverness. We rate the difficulty a satisfying 4 out of 5.
