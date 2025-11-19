“Horse’s meal container: seven letters” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 19, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Horatio who wrote rags-to-riches novels – Starts with “A”

6 Across: Hearty barbecue entrée – Starts with “R”

10 Across: Skateboarder’s protective gear – Starts with “P”

14 Across: Domestic feline with a deep-brown coat and golden eyes – Starts with “B”

16 Across: Otherworldly glow – Starts with “A”

17 Across: Field concerned with marine ecosystems – Starts with “O”

18 Across: “American ___” (long-running singing competition) – Starts with “I”

19 Across: Star of “Unfaithful” and “Under the Tuscan Sun” – Starts with “D”

20 Across: Outbid at the last second, on eBay – Starts with “S”

21 Across: Erode – Starts with “E”

22 Across: Devices that might keep thighs warm – Starts with “L”

24 Across: Roofing gunk – Starts with “T”

25 Across: Talk aggressively to little effect – Starts with “B”

26 Across: Infomercial pitch – Starts with “S”

29 Across: ___ Lawrence (“Romeo and Juliet”) – Starts with “F”

31 Across: Celebratory poem – Starts with “O”

32 Across: ___ sanitizer – Starts with “H”

33 Across: White-collar workers, disdainfully – Starts with “S”

34 Across: Clever line – Starts with “Q”

35 Across: Avoid participating, with “out” – Starts with “O”

36 Across: Watch episode after episode of – Starts with “B”

37 Across: Badly overcooks – Starts with “B”

38 Across: Devastated by conflict – Starts with “W”

40 Across: Arthur who played Dorothy on “The Golden Girls” – Starts with “B”

41 Across: “Michael Clayton” star George – Starts with “C”

42 Across: Horse’s meal container – Starts with “F”

46 Across: ___ of power (corruption) – Starts with “A”

47 Across: Vital sign affected by agitation and exertion – Starts with “H”

49 Across: Vessels with periscopes – Starts with “S”

50 Across: Parent’s vague postponement when asked to play – Starts with “M”

51 Across: Fashion magazine founded in Paris – Starts with “E”

52 Across: English spa town with the Gold Cup race – Starts with “C”

53 Across: Wintertime toy – Starts with “S”

54 Across: One-named singer of “Smooth Operator” – Starts with “S”

55 Across: They attach grapes to vines – Starts with “S”

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: “Humble” place to live – Starts with “A”

2 Down: Saint ___ (island nation near Barbados) – Starts with “L”

3 Down: Like the Wall of China or the Pyramid of Giza – Starts with “G”

4 Down: Flowed forth (from) – Starts with “E”

5 Down: What a passport requires to avoid expiration – Starts with “R”

6 Down: Race in which a baton is passed – Starts with “R”

7 Down: Pic to click – Starts with “I”

8 Down: Snack item resembling a tiny pizza – Starts with “B”

9 Down: Muddy enclosure – Starts with “S”

10 Down: Blobs on a palette – Starts with “P”

11 Down: Headphone-guided trip through a museum – Starts with “A”

12 Down: Came by for a visit – Starts with “D”

13 Down: They typically work on commission – Starts with “S”

15 Down: Sustainable-energy choice – Starts with “S”

20 Down: Cowboy-boot attachment – Starts with “S”

23 Down: “It’s a shame” – Starts with “A”

26 Down: Displays the best qualities of – Starts with “S”

27 Down: Decree from the Vatican – Starts with “P”

28 Down: Likely to get a scolding, say – Starts with “I”

29 Down: Humorous, as opposed to peculiar – Starts with “F”

30 Down: Big ___ (eighteen-wheeler) – Starts with “R”

33 Down: “Your Majesty” – Starts with “S”

34 Down: Four-___ movie – Starts with “Q”

36 Down: Shape of a dog’s I.D. tag – Starts with “B”

37 Down: Ladybugs and June bugs, e.g. – Starts with “B”

39 Down: Mixed, as a salad – Starts with “T”

40 Down: Stereotypical hat for an artist – Starts with “B”

42 Down: Story with a moral – Starts with “F”

43 Down: Get clean in a tub – Starts with “B”

44 Down: First-string unit – Starts with “A”

45 Down: Disinfectants’ targets – Starts with “G”

48 Down: Looked at suspiciously – Starts with “E”

50 Down: Pageant hosts, briefly – Starts with “M”

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 19, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Horatio who wrote rags-to-riches novels — ALGER

6 Across: Hearty barbecue entrée — RIBS

10 Across: Skateboarder’s protective gear — PADS

14 Across: Domestic feline with a deep-brown coat and golden eyes — BURMESECAT

16 Across: Otherworldly glow — AURA

17 Across: Field concerned with marine ecosystems — OCEANOLOGY

18 Across: “American ___” (long-running singing competition) — IDOL

19 Across: Star of “Unfaithful” and “Under the Tuscan Sun” — DIANELANE

20 Across: Outbid at the last second, on eBay — SNIPE

21 Across: Erode — EATAWAY

22 Across: Devices that might keep thighs warm — LAPTOPS

24 Across: Roofing gunk — TAR

25 Across: Talk aggressively to little effect — BLUSTER

26 Across: Infomercial pitch — SPIEL

29 Across: ___ Lawrence (religious figure in “Romeo and Juliet”) — FRIAR

31 Across: Celebratory poem — ODE

32 Across: ___ sanitizer — HAND

33 Across: White-collar workers, disdainfully — SUITS

34 Across: Clever line — QUIP

35 Across: Avoid participating, with “out” — OPT

36 Across: Watch episode after episode of — BINGE

37 Across: Badly overcooks — BURNS

38 Across: Devastated by conflict — WARTORN

40 Across: Arthur who played Dorothy on “The Golden Girls” — BEA

41 Across: “Michael Clayton” star George — CLOONEY

42 Across: Horse’s meal container — FEEDBAG

46 Across: ___ of power (corruption) — ABUSE

47 Across: Vital sign affected by agitation and exertion — HEARTRATE

49 Across: Vessels with periscopes — SUBS

50 Across: Parent’s vague postponement when asked to play — MAYBELATER

51 Across: Fashion magazine founded in Paris — ELLE

52 Across: English spa town where the Gold Cup race is held — CHELTENHAM

53 Across: Wintertime toy — SLED

54 Across: One-named singer of “Smooth Operator” — SADE

55 Across: They attach grapes to vines — STEMS

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: “Humble” place to live — ABODE

2 Down: Saint ___ (island nation near Barbados) — LUCIA

3 Down: Like the Wall of China or the Pyramid of Giza — GREAT

4 Down: Flowed forth (from) — EMANATED

5 Down: What a passport requires to avoid expiration — RENEWAL

6 Down: Race in which a baton is passed — RELAY

7 Down: Pic to click — ICON

8 Down: Brand-name snack item that resembles a tiny pizza — BAGELBITE

9 Down: Muddy enclosure — STY

10 Down: Blobs on a palette — PAINTS

11 Down: Headphone-guided trip through a museum — AUDIOTOUR

12 Down: Came by for a visit — DROPPEDIN

13 Down: They typically work on commission — SALESREPS

15 Down: Sustainable-energy choice — SOLAR

20 Down: Cowboy-boot attachment — SPUR

23 Down: “It’s a shame” — ALAS

26 Down: Displays the best qualities of — SHOWCASES

27 Down: Decree from the Vatican — PAPALBULL

28 Down: Likely to get a scolding, say — INTROUBLE

29 Down: Humorous, as opposed to peculiar — FUNNYHAHA

30 Down: Big ___ (eighteen-wheeler) — RIG

33 Down: “Your Majesty” — SIRE

34 Down: Four-___ movie — QUADRANT

36 Down: Shape of a dog’s I.D. tag — BONE

37 Down: Ladybugs and June bugs, e.g. — BEETLES

39 Down: Mixed, as a salad — TOSSED

40 Down: Stereotypical hat for an artist — BERET

42 Down: Story with a moral — FABLE

43 Down: Get clean in a tub — BATHE

44 Down: First-string unit — ATEAM

45 Down: Disinfectants’ targets — GERMS

48 Down: Looked at suspiciously — EYED

50 Down: Pageant hosts, briefly — MCS

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

A fun and approachable New Yorker Crossword today! The clues strike a nice balance between everyday language and playful trivia, making the whole grid feel smooth and engaging. A few longer entries add personality without slowing things down, and the pop-culture touches keep it lively. Overall, it’s a straightforward and enjoyable midweek solve with just the right amount of cleverness. We rate the difficulty a satisfying 4 out of 5.

