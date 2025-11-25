“A moderately challenging puzzle.” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 25, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: “The Fifth ___” (book of N.K. Jemisin’s “Broken Earth” series) – Starts with S
- 7 Across: Songs made from multiple songs – Starts with M
- 14 Across: Margarita purveyor – Starts with C
- 15 Across: Encroach – Starts with I
- 16 Across: Trips up? – Starts with A
- 17 Across: River from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario – Starts with N
- 18 Across: Birds in the crow family – Starts with C
- 19 Across: Major brokerage firm, familiarly – Starts with S
- 20 Across: Marine mammal whose markings resemble its namesake instrument – Starts with H
- 22 Across: Legislative body whose name comes from the Latin for “old man” – Starts with S
- 23 Across: Place for an iris – Starts with E
- 24 Across: Signals – Starts with C
- 26 Across: Prepped, as a pineapple – Starts with C
- 27 Across: The ___ (Boston skyscraper named after an insurance company, informally) – Starts with P
- 29 Across: Made bubbly – Starts with A
- 31 Across: Only band apart from the Beatles to achieve ten or more Billboard No. 1 hits – Starts with T
- 33 Across: Event whose world record is 23.56 metres – Starts with S
- 34 Across: One talking during a road trip, briefly – Starts with G
- 35 Across: Baseball player Victorino nicknamed the Flyin’ Hawaiian – Starts with S
- 36 Across: ___-sci major – Starts with P
- 38 Across: Sandwich sometimes made with heirlooms – Starts with B
- 41 Across: Powerful – Starts with P
- 43 Across: Natural dust trapper – Starts with N
- 46 Across: “Us” star Nyong’o – Starts with L
- 47 Across: On the loose – Starts with A
- 48 Across: Not straight – Starts with A
- 50 Across: Toy with a lip – Starts with F
- 51 Across: Made every effort – Starts with S
- 52 Across: Little ___ (term some people use for the Sundays during Lent) – Starts with E
- 53 Across: What the Scoville scale measures – Starts with H
- 54 Across: Really isn’t looking forward to – Starts with D
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Strut down a runway – Starts with S
- 2 Down: Concert bonus – Starts with P
- 3 Down: Bought hook, line, and sinker – Starts with L
- 4 Down: Belts out – Starts with A
- 5 Down: Like a March 20th Pisces or a March 21st Aries – Starts with S
- 6 Down: Capital of the Bahamas – Starts with N
- 7 Down: Least possible, for short – Starts with M
- 8 Down: Not quite right – Starts with O
- 9 Down: Destination for an aspiring astronaut – Starts with S
- 10 Down: Tops of some ranges – Starts with C
- 11 Down: By surprise – Starts with S
- 12 Down: Like “Paddington,” but not “Eddington” or “Paddleton” – Starts with A
- 13 Down: Wet floor? – Starts with L
- 14 Down: Browser’s storage – Starts with C
- 21 Down: Quickly noticed and used to one’s advantage – Starts with G
- 45 Down: Word before luego or mañana – Starts with H
- 49 Down: 49ers’ six-pointers, for short – Starts with T
- 25 Down: Spanish for “to be” – Starts with E
- 27 Down: Follow advice to “act your wage,” perhaps – Starts with A
- 28 Down: Like a good memory – Starts with R
- 30 Down: Person in charge of student transcripts – Starts with R
- 31 Down: “Period!” – Starts with E
- 32 Down: Texter’s “Still awake?” – Starts with U
- 33 Down: Contact by yelling – Starts with H
- 35 Down: Result of a cannonball – Starts with S
- 37 Down: Lazed around – Starts with L
- 38 Down: Like stingrays’ tails and many woodpeckers’ tongues – Starts with B
- 39 Down: Feline hybrids – Starts with L
- 40 Down: Arboretum plantings – Starts with E
- 42 Down: Bits of folklore – Starts with T
- 44 Down: Stage-and-screen star Renée ___ Goldsberry – Starts with E
- 45 Down: Word before luego or manana — Starts with H
- 45 Down: 49ers’ six-pointers, for short — Starts with T
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 25, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: “The Fifth ___” (book of N.K. Jemisin’s “Broken Earth” series) — SEASON
- 7 Across: Songs made from multiple songs — MASHUPS
- 14 Across: Margarita purveyor — CANTINA
- 15 Across: Encroach — IMPINGE
- 16 Across: Trips up? — ASCENTS
- 17 Across: River from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario — NIAGARA
- 18 Across: Birds in the crow family — CHOUGHS
- 19 Across: Major brokerage firm, familiarly — SCHWAB
- 20 Across: Marine mammal whose markings resemble its namesake instrument — HARPSEAL
- 22 Across: Legislative body whose name comes from the Latin for “old man” — SENATE
- 23 Across: Place for an iris — EYE
- 24 Across: Signals — CUES
- 26 Across: Prepped, as a pineapple — CORED
- 27 Across: The ___ (Boston skyscraper named after an insurance company, informally) — PRU
- 29 Across: Made bubbly — AERATED
- 31 Across: Only band apart from the Beatles to achieve ten or more Billboard No. 1 hits — THESUPREMES
- 33 Across: Event whose world record is 23.56 metres — SHOTPUT
- 34 Across: One talking during a road trip, briefly — GPS
- 35 Across: Baseball player Victorino nicknamed the Flyin’ Hawaiian — SHANE
- 36 Across: ___-sci major — POLI
- 38 Across: Sandwich sometimes made with heirlooms — BLT
- 41 Across: Powerful — POTENT
- 43 Across: Natural dust trapper — NOSEHAIR
- 46 Across: “Us” star Nyong’o — LUPITA
- 47 Across: On the loose — ATLARGE
- 48 Across: Not straight — ATATILT
- 50 Across: Toy with a lip — FRISBEE
- 51 Across: Made every effort — STRIVED
- 52 Across: Little ___ (term some people use for the Sundays during Lent) — EASTERS
- 53 Across: What the Scoville scale measures — HOTNESS
- 54 Across: Really isn’t looking forward to — DREADS
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Strut down a runway — SASHAY
- 2 Down: Concert bonus — ENCORE
- 3 Down: Bought hook, line, and sinker — ATEUP
- 4 Down: Belts out — SINGS
- 5 Down: Like a March 20th Pisces or a March 21st Aries — ONTHECUPS
- 6 Down: Capital of the Bahamas — NASSAU
- 7 Down: Least possible, for short — MIN
- 8 Down: Not quite right — AMISS
- 9 Down: Destination for an aspiring astronaut — SPACECAMP
- 10 Down: Tops of some ranges — HIGHNOTES
- 11 Down: By surprise — UNAWARES
- 12 Down: Like “Paddington,” but not “Eddington” or “Paddleton” — PGRATED
- 13 Down: Wet floor? — SEABED
- 14 Down: Browser’s storage — CACHE
- 21 Down: Quickly noticed and used to one’s advantage — LEAPTON
- 25 Down: Spanish for “to be” — SER
- 27 Down: Follow advice to “act your wage,” perhaps — PHONEITIN
- 28 Down: Like a good memory — RETENTIVE
- 30 Down: Person in charge of student transcripts — REGISTRAR
- 31 Down: “Period!” — THATPART
- 32 Down: Texter’s “Still awake?” — UUP
- 33 Down: Contact by yelling — SHOUTTO
- 35 Down: Result of a cannonball — SPLASH
- 37 Down: Lazed around — LOAFED
- 38 Down: Like stingrays’ tails and many woodpeckers’ tongues — BARBED
- 39 Down: Feline hybrids — LIGERS
- 40 Down: Arboretum plantings — TREES
- 42 Down: Bits of folklore — TALES
- 44 Down: Stage-and-screen star Renée ___ Goldsberry — ELISE
- 45 Down: Word before luego or manana — HASTA
- 45 Down: 49ers’ six-pointers, for short — TDS
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
Today’s full-sized crossword was a formidable intellectual undertaking, rich with references spanning modern fantasy literature, specific natural science terms, and key figures in contemporary media. The construction was particularly impressive, especially the clever misdirections that turned simple phrases into rewarding solves, like the one concerning a geological feature or a common brokerage acronym. The puzzle maintained a consistently high level of sophistication and density throughout, demanding a broad base of knowledge to master. We rate the difficulty a demanding 5 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.