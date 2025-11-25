“A moderately challenging puzzle.” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 25, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: “The Fifth ___” (book of N.K. Jemisin’s “Broken Earth” series) – Starts with S

7 Across: Songs made from multiple songs – Starts with M

14 Across: Margarita purveyor – Starts with C

15 Across: Encroach – Starts with I

16 Across: Trips up? – Starts with A

17 Across: River from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario – Starts with N

18 Across: Birds in the crow family – Starts with C

19 Across: Major brokerage firm, familiarly – Starts with S

20 Across: Marine mammal whose markings resemble its namesake instrument – Starts with H

22 Across: Legislative body whose name comes from the Latin for “old man” – Starts with S

23 Across: Place for an iris – Starts with E

24 Across: Signals – Starts with C

26 Across: Prepped, as a pineapple – Starts with C

27 Across: The ___ (Boston skyscraper named after an insurance company, informally) – Starts with P

29 Across: Made bubbly – Starts with A

31 Across: Only band apart from the Beatles to achieve ten or more Billboard No. 1 hits – Starts with T

33 Across: Event whose world record is 23.56 metres – Starts with S

34 Across: One talking during a road trip, briefly – Starts with G

35 Across: Baseball player Victorino nicknamed the Flyin’ Hawaiian – Starts with S

36 Across: ___-sci major – Starts with P

38 Across: Sandwich sometimes made with heirlooms – Starts with B

41 Across: Powerful – Starts with P

43 Across: Natural dust trapper – Starts with N

46 Across: “Us” star Nyong’o – Starts with L

47 Across: On the loose – Starts with A

48 Across: Not straight – Starts with A

50 Across: Toy with a lip – Starts with F

51 Across: Made every effort – Starts with S

52 Across: Little ___ (term some people use for the Sundays during Lent) – Starts with E

53 Across: What the Scoville scale measures – Starts with H

54 Across: Really isn’t looking forward to – Starts with D

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Strut down a runway – Starts with S

2 Down: Concert bonus – Starts with P

3 Down: Bought hook, line, and sinker – Starts with L

4 Down: Belts out – Starts with A

5 Down: Like a March 20th Pisces or a March 21st Aries – Starts with S

6 Down: Capital of the Bahamas – Starts with N

7 Down: Least possible, for short – Starts with M

8 Down: Not quite right – Starts with O

9 Down: Destination for an aspiring astronaut – Starts with S

10 Down: Tops of some ranges – Starts with C

11 Down: By surprise – Starts with S

12 Down: Like “Paddington,” but not “Eddington” or “Paddleton” – Starts with A

13 Down: Wet floor? – Starts with L

14 Down: Browser’s storage – Starts with C

21 Down: Quickly noticed and used to one’s advantage – Starts with G

45 Down: Word before luego or mañana – Starts with H

49 Down: 49ers’ six-pointers, for short – Starts with T

25 Down: Spanish for “to be” – Starts with E

27 Down: Follow advice to “act your wage,” perhaps – Starts with A

28 Down: Like a good memory – Starts with R

30 Down: Person in charge of student transcripts – Starts with R

31 Down: “Period!” – Starts with E

32 Down: Texter’s “Still awake?” – Starts with U

33 Down: Contact by yelling – Starts with H

35 Down: Result of a cannonball – Starts with S

37 Down: Lazed around – Starts with L

38 Down: Like stingrays’ tails and many woodpeckers’ tongues – Starts with B

39 Down: Feline hybrids – Starts with L

40 Down: Arboretum plantings – Starts with E

42 Down: Bits of folklore – Starts with T

44 Down: Stage-and-screen star Renée ___ Goldsberry – Starts with E

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 25, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: “The Fifth ___” (book of N.K. Jemisin’s “Broken Earth” series) — SEASON

7 Across: Songs made from multiple songs — MASHUPS

14 Across: Margarita purveyor — CANTINA

15 Across: Encroach — IMPINGE

16 Across: Trips up? — ASCENTS

17 Across: River from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario — NIAGARA

18 Across: Birds in the crow family — CHOUGHS

19 Across: Major brokerage firm, familiarly — SCHWAB

20 Across: Marine mammal whose markings resemble its namesake instrument — HARPSEAL

22 Across: Legislative body whose name comes from the Latin for “old man” — SENATE

23 Across: Place for an iris — EYE

24 Across: Signals — CUES

26 Across: Prepped, as a pineapple — CORED

27 Across: The ___ (Boston skyscraper named after an insurance company, informally) — PRU

29 Across: Made bubbly — AERATED

31 Across: Only band apart from the Beatles to achieve ten or more Billboard No. 1 hits — THESUPREMES

33 Across: Event whose world record is 23.56 metres — SHOTPUT

34 Across: One talking during a road trip, briefly — GPS

35 Across: Baseball player Victorino nicknamed the Flyin’ Hawaiian — SHANE

36 Across: ___-sci major — POLI

38 Across: Sandwich sometimes made with heirlooms — BLT

41 Across: Powerful — POTENT

43 Across: Natural dust trapper — NOSEHAIR

46 Across: “Us” star Nyong’o — LUPITA

47 Across: On the loose — ATLARGE

48 Across: Not straight — ATATILT

50 Across: Toy with a lip — FRISBEE

51 Across: Made every effort — STRIVED

52 Across: Little ___ (term some people use for the Sundays during Lent) — EASTERS

53 Across: What the Scoville scale measures — HOTNESS

54 Across: Really isn’t looking forward to — DREADS

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Strut down a runway — SASHAY

2 Down: Concert bonus — ENCORE

3 Down: Bought hook, line, and sinker — ATEUP

4 Down: Belts out — SINGS

5 Down: Like a March 20th Pisces or a March 21st Aries — ONTHECUPS

6 Down: Capital of the Bahamas — NASSAU

7 Down: Least possible, for short — MIN

8 Down: Not quite right — AMISS

9 Down: Destination for an aspiring astronaut — SPACECAMP

10 Down: Tops of some ranges — HIGHNOTES

11 Down: By surprise — UNAWARES

12 Down: Like “Paddington,” but not “Eddington” or “Paddleton” — PGRATED

13 Down: Wet floor? — SEABED

14 Down: Browser’s storage — CACHE

21 Down: Quickly noticed and used to one’s advantage — LEAPTON

25 Down: Spanish for “to be” — SER

27 Down: Follow advice to “act your wage,” perhaps — PHONEITIN

28 Down: Like a good memory — RETENTIVE

30 Down: Person in charge of student transcripts — REGISTRAR

31 Down: “Period!” — THATPART

32 Down: Texter’s “Still awake?” — UUP

33 Down: Contact by yelling — SHOUTTO

35 Down: Result of a cannonball — SPLASH

37 Down: Lazed around — LOAFED

38 Down: Like stingrays’ tails and many woodpeckers’ tongues — BARBED

39 Down: Feline hybrids — LIGERS

40 Down: Arboretum plantings — TREES

42 Down: Bits of folklore — TALES

44 Down: Stage-and-screen star Renée ___ Goldsberry — ELISE

45 Down: Word before luego or manana — HASTA

45 Down: 49ers’ six-pointers, for short — TDS

Today’s full-sized crossword was a formidable intellectual undertaking, rich with references spanning modern fantasy literature, specific natural science terms, and key figures in contemporary media. The construction was particularly impressive, especially the clever misdirections that turned simple phrases into rewarding solves, like the one concerning a geological feature or a common brokerage acronym. The puzzle maintained a consistently high level of sophistication and density throughout, demanding a broad base of knowledge to master. We rate the difficulty a demanding 5 out of 5.

