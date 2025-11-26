“Predatory bird native to the Arctic: eight letters” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 26, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: Duolingo and Spotify, for two – Starts with “A“
- 5 Across: Bedside cleaning method – Starts with “S“
- 15 Across: Not just theoretical – Starts with “R“
- 16 Across: “Join me at my place” – Starts with “C“
- 17 Across: “Out of , one” (“E pluribus unum” translation) – Starts with “M“
- 18 Across: Group of three stars named for a clothing accessory – Starts with “O“
- 19 Across: Big mo. for Spirit Halloween stores – Starts with “O“
- 20 Across: Worry – Starts with “F“
- 21 Across: Add an English voice track to a Japanese film, say – Starts with “D“
- 22 Across: Saves from imminent danger – Starts with “R“
- 24 Across: Mushrooms with honeycomb-shaped tops – Starts with “R“
- 27 Across: Department-store chain with a Sephora partnership – Starts with “M“
- 28 Across: Excluded as an option – Starts with “K“
- 30 Across: “In the Colony” (Kafka short story) – Starts with “R“
- 31 Across: Wrappers for gyros – Starts with “P“
- 32 Across: Place for a massage – Starts with “S“
- 33 Across: Something that’s definitely not right? – Starts with “L“
- 34 Across: Shoe bottoms – Starts with “S“
- 35 Across: Channel whose analysts include Troy Aikman and John McEnroe – Starts with “E“
- 36 Across: Nail-polish brand – Starts with “O“
- 37 Across: Starts a pot – Starts with “A“
- 38 Across: Canvases for murals – Starts with “W“
- 39 Across: Imminently dangerous – Starts with “P“
- 41 Across: Mariah with the recurring No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Starts with “C“
- 42 Across: Extends a subscription – Starts with “R“
- 43 Across: On the market – Starts with “F“
- 45 Across: Prince’s “When Doves ” – Starts with “C“
- 46 Across: Six years, for a U.S. senator – Starts with “T“
- 47 Across: ___ de los Muertos – Starts with “D“
- 48 Across: Bowlful that might be “loaded” with bacon, cheese, and chives – Starts with “P“
- 52 Across: Hundredth of a dollar – Starts with “C“
- 53 Across: Things censored using strings of typographical symbols – Starts with “C“
- 54 Across: Neighborhood – Starts with “A“
- 55 Across: Used a crowbar on – Starts with “P“
- 56 Across: Low-key “Hey, you!” – Starts with “P“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Strong suit? – Starts with “A“
- 2 Down: Member of a diplomatic U.N. mission, perhaps – Starts with “P“
- 3 Down: PolitiFact Truth-O-Meter rating for a ridiculous and inaccurate statement – Starts with “P“
- 4 Down: Cunning – Starts with “S“
- 5 Down: Crosses home plate, say – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Tiny skin openings – Starts with “P“
- 7 Down: Fail to mention – Starts with “O“
- 8 Down: Keanu Reeves’s character in “The Matrix” – Starts with “N”
- 9 Down: Waterborne settings for some Venetian selfies – Starts with “G“
- 10 Down: Guarantees – Starts with “E“
- 11 Down: ___ for apples (played a Halloween party game) – Starts with “B“
- 12 Down: “___ Maria” – Starts with “A“
- 13 Down: No. on a business card – Starts with “T“
- 14 Down: Course of treatment that might include estrogen patches: Abbr. – Starts with “H“
- 20 Down: Mattress size smaller than queen – Starts with “F“
- 23 Down: Zoom-meeting sidebar with text – Starts with “C“
- 24 Down: Clicks the microphone icon during a Zoom meeting – Starts with “M“
- 25 Down: Products priced below cost in order to attract customers – Starts with “L“
- 26 Down: Vital routes for transporting goods – Starts with “S“
- 28 Down: Irritates, with “up” – Starts with “R“
- 29 Down: Basks in the sun – Starts with “T“
- 30 Down: Sound akin to “ker-plunk” – Starts with “P“
- 31 Down: Acronym for F.D.R. and L.B.J. – Starts with “P“
- 34 Down: Predatory bird native to the Arctic – Starts with “S“
- 35 Down: Mickey and Minnie Mouse have round ones – Starts with “E“
- 37 Down: Gave a heads-up – Starts with “A“
- 38 Down: Toasty – Starts with “W“
- 40 Down: As a precaution – Starts with “I“
- 41 Down: Discovery that sets off a murder mystery, perhaps – Starts with “C“
- 43 Down: Long-standing disputes – Starts with “F“
- 44 Down: Annoy – Starts with “E“
- 46 Down: Bull, in Spanish – Starts with “T“
- 48 Down: Angel dust, by another name – Starts with “P“
- 49 Down: “Days of ___ Lives” – Starts with “O“
- 50 Down: Upper-arm muscle, for short – Starts with “T“
- 51 Down: “Hamilton” star Phillipa – Starts with “S“
- 52 Down: Graduation-day headwear – Starts with “C“
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 26, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: Duolingo and Spotify, for two — APPS
- 5 Across: Bedside cleaning method — SPONGEBATH
- 15 Across: Not just theoretical — REAL
- 16 Across: “Join me at my place” — COMEOVER
- 17 Across: “Out of , one” (“E pluribus unum” translation) — MANY
- 18 Across: Group of three stars named for a clothing accessory — ORIONSBELT
- 19 Across: Big mo. for Spirit Halloween stores — OCT
- 20 Across: Worry — FRET
- 21 Across: Add an English voice track to a Japanese film, say — DUB
- 22 Across: Saves from imminent danger — RESCUES
- 24 Across: Mushrooms with honeycomb-shaped tops — MORELS
- 27 Across: Department-store chain with a Sephora partnership — KOHLS
- 28 Across: Excluded as an option — RULEDOUT
- 30 Across: “In the Colony” (Kafka short story) — PENAL
- 31 Across: Wrappers for gyros — PITAS
- 32 Across: Place for a massage — SPA
- 33 Across: Something that’s definitely not right? — LEFT
- 34 Across: Shoe bottoms — SOLES
- 35 Across: Channel whose analysts include Troy Aikman and John McEnroe — ESPN
- 36 Across: Nail-polish brand — OPI
- 37 Across: Starts a pot — ANTES
- 38 Across: Canvases for murals — WALLS
- 39 Across: Imminently dangerous — PERILOUS
- 41 Across: Mariah with the recurring No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — CAREY
- 42 Across: Extends a subscription — RENEWS
- 43 Across: On the market — FORSALE
- 45 Across: Prince’s “When Doves ” — CRY
- 46 Across: Six years, for a U.S. senator — TERM
- 47 Across: ___ de los Muertos — DIA
- 48 Across: Bowlful that might be “loaded” with bacon, cheese, and chives — POTATOSOUP
- 52 Across: Hundredth of a dollar — CENT
- 53 Across: Things censored using strings of typographical symbols — CURSEDWORDS
- 54 Across: Neighborhood — AREA
- 55 Across: Used a crowbar on — PRIEDLOOSE
- 56 Across: Low-key “Hey, you!” — PSST
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Strong suit? – ARMOR
- 2 Down: Member of a diplomatic U.N. mission, perhaps – PEACEKEEPER
- 3 Down: PolitiFact Truth-O-Meter rating for a ridiculous and inaccurate statement – PANTSONFIRE
- 4 Down: Cunning – SLY
- 5 Down: Crosses home plate, say – SCIRES
- 6 Down: Tiny skin openings – PORES
- 7 Down: Fail to mention – OMIT
- 8 Down: Keanu Reeves’s character in “The Matrix” – NEO
- 9 Down: Waterborne settings for some Venetian selfies – GONDOLAS
- 10 Down: Guarantees – ENSURES
- 11 Down: ___ for apples (played a Halloween party game) – BOBBED
- 12 Down: “___ Maria” – AVE
- 13 Down: No. on a business card – TEL
- 14 Down: Course of treatment that might include estrogen patches: Abbr. – HRT
- 20 Down: Mattress size smaller than queen – FULL
- 23 Down: Zoom-meeting sidebar with text – CHAT
- 24 Down: Clicks the microphone icon during a Zoom meeting – MUTES
- 25 Down: Products priced below cost in order to attract customers – LOSSLEADERS
- 26 Down: Vital routes for transporting goods – SUPPLYLINES
- 28 Down: Irritates, with “up” – RILES
- 29 Down: Basks in the sun – TANS
- 30 Down: Sound akin to “ker-plunk” – PLOP
- 31 Down: Acronym for F.D.R. and L.B.J. – POTUS
- 34 Down: Predatory bird native to the Arctic – SNOWYOWL
- 35 Down: Mickey and Minnie Mouse have round ones – EARS
- 37 Down: Gave a heads-up – ALERTED
- 38 Down: Toasty – WARM
- 40 Down: As a precaution – INCASE
- 41 Down: Discovery that sets off a murder mystery, perhaps – CORPSE
- 43 Down: Long-standing disputes – FEUDS
- 44 Down: Annoy – EATAT
- 46 Down: Bull, in Spanish – TORO
- 48 Down: Angel dust, by another name – PCP
- 49 Down: “Days of ___ Lives” – OUR
- 50 Down: Upper-arm muscle, for short – TRI
- 51 Down: “Hamilton” star Phillipa – SOO
- 52 Down: Graduation-day headwear – CAP
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
Today’s New Yorker crossword brought that trademark mix of polish and bite. The grid felt sleek, with long entries that landed clean and added real personality. Cluing leaned clever without drifting into obscurity, giving you those small dopamine hits when things clicked. The fill stayed smooth too, with just enough fresh touches to keep the vibe modern. Overall, it was a smart, well-crafted puzzle that challenged you in the best way while still feeling fair and satisfying.
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.