“Predatory bird native to the Arctic: eight letters” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 26, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: Duolingo and Spotify, for two – Starts with “ A “

Duolingo and Spotify, for two – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Bedside cleaning method – Starts with “ S “

Bedside cleaning method – Starts with “ “ 15 Across: Not just theoretical – Starts with “ R “

Not just theoretical – Starts with “ “ 16 Across: “Join me at my place” – Starts with “ C “

“Join me at my place” – Starts with “ “ 17 Across: “Out of , one” (“E pluribus unum” translation) – Starts with “ M “

“Out of , one” (“E pluribus unum” translation) – Starts with “ “ 18 Across: Group of three stars named for a clothing accessory – Starts with “ O “

Group of three stars named for a clothing accessory – Starts with “ “ 19 Across: Big mo. for Spirit Halloween stores – Starts with “ O “

Big mo. for Spirit Halloween stores – Starts with “ “ 20 Across: Worry – Starts with “ F “

Worry – Starts with “ “ 21 Across: Add an English voice track to a Japanese film, say – Starts with “ D “

Add an English voice track to a Japanese film, say – Starts with “ “ 22 Across: Saves from imminent danger – Starts with “ R “

Saves from imminent danger – Starts with “ “ 24 Across: Mushrooms with honeycomb-shaped tops – Starts with “ R “

Mushrooms with honeycomb-shaped tops – Starts with “ “ 27 Across: Department-store chain with a Sephora partnership – Starts with “ M “

Department-store chain with a Sephora partnership – Starts with “ “ 28 Across: Excluded as an option – Starts with “ K “

Excluded as an option – Starts with “ “ 30 Across: “In the Colony” (Kafka short story) – Starts with “ R “

“In the Colony” (Kafka short story) – Starts with “ “ 31 Across: Wrappers for gyros – Starts with “ P “

Wrappers for gyros – Starts with “ “ 32 Across: Place for a massage – Starts with “ S “

Place for a massage – Starts with “ “ 33 Across: Something that’s definitely not right? – Starts with “ L “

Something that’s definitely not right? – Starts with “ “ 34 Across: Shoe bottoms – Starts with “ S “

Shoe bottoms – Starts with “ “ 35 Across: Channel whose analysts include Troy Aikman and John McEnroe – Starts with “ E “

Channel whose analysts include Troy Aikman and John McEnroe – Starts with “ “ 36 Across: Nail-polish brand – Starts with “ O “

Nail-polish brand – Starts with “ “ 37 Across: Starts a pot – Starts with “ A “

Starts a pot – Starts with “ “ 38 Across: Canvases for murals – Starts with “ W “

Canvases for murals – Starts with “ “ 39 Across: Imminently dangerous – Starts with “ P “

Imminently dangerous – Starts with “ “ 41 Across: Mariah with the recurring No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Starts with “ C “

Mariah with the recurring No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Starts with “ “ 42 Across: Extends a subscription – Starts with “ R “

Extends a subscription – Starts with “ “ 43 Across: On the market – Starts with “ F “

On the market – Starts with “ “ 45 Across: Prince’s “When Doves ” – Starts with “ C “

Prince’s “When Doves ” – Starts with “ “ 46 Across: Six years, for a U.S. senator – Starts with “ T “

Six years, for a U.S. senator – Starts with “ “ 47 Across: ___ de los Muertos – Starts with “ D “

___ de los Muertos – Starts with “ “ 48 Across: Bowlful that might be “loaded” with bacon, cheese, and chives – Starts with “ P “

Bowlful that might be “loaded” with bacon, cheese, and chives – Starts with “ “ 52 Across: Hundredth of a dollar – Starts with “ C “

Hundredth of a dollar – Starts with “ “ 53 Across: Things censored using strings of typographical symbols – Starts with “ C “

Things censored using strings of typographical symbols – Starts with “ “ 54 Across: Neighborhood – Starts with “ A “

Neighborhood – Starts with “ “ 55 Across: Used a crowbar on – Starts with “ P “

Used a crowbar on – Starts with “ “ 56 Across: Low-key “Hey, you!” – Starts with “P“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Strong suit? – Starts with “ A “

Strong suit? – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Member of a diplomatic U.N. mission, perhaps – Starts with “ P “

Member of a diplomatic U.N. mission, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: PolitiFact Truth-O-Meter rating for a ridiculous and inaccurate statement – Starts with “ P “

PolitiFact Truth-O-Meter rating for a ridiculous and inaccurate statement – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Cunning – Starts with “ S “

Cunning – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Crosses home plate, say – Starts with “ S “

Crosses home plate, say – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Tiny skin openings – Starts with “ P “

Tiny skin openings – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Fail to mention – Starts with “ O “

Fail to mention – Starts with “ “ 8 Down: Keanu Reeves’s character in “The Matrix” – Starts with “ N”

Keanu Reeves’s character in “The Matrix” – Starts with “ 9 Down: Waterborne settings for some Venetian selfies – Starts with “ G “

Waterborne settings for some Venetian selfies – Starts with “ “ 10 Down: Guarantees – Starts with “ E “

Guarantees – Starts with “ “ 11 Down: ___ for apples (played a Halloween party game) – Starts with “ B “

___ for apples (played a Halloween party game) – Starts with “ “ 12 Down: “___ Maria” – Starts with “ A “

“___ Maria” – Starts with “ “ 13 Down: No. on a business card – Starts with “ T “

No. on a business card – Starts with “ “ 14 Down: Course of treatment that might include estrogen patches: Abbr. – Starts with “ H “

Course of treatment that might include estrogen patches: Abbr. – Starts with “ “ 20 Down: Mattress size smaller than queen – Starts with “ F “

Mattress size smaller than queen – Starts with “ “ 23 Down: Zoom-meeting sidebar with text – Starts with “ C “

Zoom-meeting sidebar with text – Starts with “ “ 24 Down: Clicks the microphone icon during a Zoom meeting – Starts with “ M “

Clicks the microphone icon during a Zoom meeting – Starts with “ “ 25 Down: Products priced below cost in order to attract customers – Starts with “ L “

Products priced below cost in order to attract customers – Starts with “ “ 26 Down: Vital routes for transporting goods – Starts with “ S “

Vital routes for transporting goods – Starts with “ “ 28 Down: Irritates, with “up” – Starts with “ R “

Irritates, with “up” – Starts with “ “ 29 Down: Basks in the sun – Starts with “ T “

Basks in the sun – Starts with “ “ 30 Down: Sound akin to “ker-plunk” – Starts with “ P “

Sound akin to “ker-plunk” – Starts with “ “ 31 Down: Acronym for F.D.R. and L.B.J. – Starts with “ P “

Acronym for F.D.R. and L.B.J. – Starts with “ “ 34 Down: Predatory bird native to the Arctic – Starts with “ S “

Predatory bird native to the Arctic – Starts with “ “ 35 Down: Mickey and Minnie Mouse have round ones – Starts with “ E “

Mickey and Minnie Mouse have round ones – Starts with “ “ 37 Down: Gave a heads-up – Starts with “ A “

Gave a heads-up – Starts with “ “ 38 Down: Toasty – Starts with “ W “

Toasty – Starts with “ “ 40 Down: As a precaution – Starts with “ I “

As a precaution – Starts with “ “ 41 Down: Discovery that sets off a murder mystery, perhaps – Starts with “ C “

Discovery that sets off a murder mystery, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 43 Down: Long-standing disputes – Starts with “ F “

Long-standing disputes – Starts with “ “ 44 Down: Annoy – Starts with “ E “

Annoy – Starts with “ “ 46 Down: Bull, in Spanish – Starts with “ T “

Bull, in Spanish – Starts with “ “ 48 Down: Angel dust, by another name – Starts with “ P “

Angel dust, by another name – Starts with “ “ 49 Down: “Days of ___ Lives” – Starts with “ O “

“Days of ___ Lives” – Starts with “ “ 50 Down: Upper-arm muscle, for short – Starts with “ T “

Upper-arm muscle, for short – Starts with “ “ 51 Down: “Hamilton” star Phillipa – Starts with “ S “

“Hamilton” star Phillipa – Starts with “ “ 52 Down: Graduation-day headwear – Starts with “C“

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 26, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: Duolingo and Spotify, for two — APPS

Duolingo and Spotify, for two — 5 Across: Bedside cleaning method — SPONGEBATH

Bedside cleaning method — 15 Across: Not just theoretical — REAL

Not just theoretical — 16 Across: “Join me at my place” — COMEOVER

“Join me at my place” — 17 Across: “Out of , one” (“E pluribus unum” translation) — MANY

“Out of , one” (“E pluribus unum” translation) — 18 Across: Group of three stars named for a clothing accessory — ORIONSBELT

Group of three stars named for a clothing accessory — 19 Across: Big mo. for Spirit Halloween stores — OCT

Big mo. for Spirit Halloween stores — 20 Across: Worry — FRET

Worry — 21 Across: Add an English voice track to a Japanese film, say — DUB

Add an English voice track to a Japanese film, say — 22 Across: Saves from imminent danger — RESCUES

Saves from imminent danger — 24 Across: Mushrooms with honeycomb-shaped tops — MORELS

Mushrooms with honeycomb-shaped tops — 27 Across: Department-store chain with a Sephora partnership — KOHLS

Department-store chain with a Sephora partnership — 28 Across: Excluded as an option — RULEDOUT

Excluded as an option — 30 Across: “In the Colony” (Kafka short story) — PENAL

“In the Colony” (Kafka short story) — 31 Across: Wrappers for gyros — PITAS

Wrappers for gyros — 32 Across: Place for a massage — SPA

Place for a massage — 33 Across: Something that’s definitely not right? — LEFT

Something that’s definitely not right? — 34 Across: Shoe bottoms — SOLES

Shoe bottoms — 35 Across: Channel whose analysts include Troy Aikman and John McEnroe — ESPN

Channel whose analysts include Troy Aikman and John McEnroe — 36 Across: Nail-polish brand — OPI

Nail-polish brand — 37 Across: Starts a pot — ANTES

Starts a pot — 38 Across: Canvases for murals — WALLS

Canvases for murals — 39 Across: Imminently dangerous — PERILOUS

Imminently dangerous — 41 Across: Mariah with the recurring No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — CAREY

Mariah with the recurring No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — 42 Across: Extends a subscription — RENEWS

Extends a subscription — 43 Across: On the market — FORSALE

On the market — 45 Across: Prince’s “When Doves ” — CRY

Prince’s “When Doves ” — 46 Across: Six years, for a U.S. senator — TERM

Six years, for a U.S. senator — 47 Across: ___ de los Muertos — DIA

___ de los Muertos — 48 Across: Bowlful that might be “loaded” with bacon, cheese, and chives — POTATOSOUP

Bowlful that might be “loaded” with bacon, cheese, and chives — 52 Across: Hundredth of a dollar — CENT

Hundredth of a dollar — 53 Across: Things censored using strings of typographical symbols — CURSEDWORDS

Things censored using strings of typographical symbols — 54 Across: Neighborhood — AREA

Neighborhood — 55 Across: Used a crowbar on — PRIEDLOOSE

Used a crowbar on — 56 Across: Low-key “Hey, you!” — PSST

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Strong suit? – ARMOR

Strong suit? – 2 Down: Member of a diplomatic U.N. mission, perhaps – PEACEKEEPER

Member of a diplomatic U.N. mission, perhaps – 3 Down: PolitiFact Truth-O-Meter rating for a ridiculous and inaccurate statement – PANTSONFIRE

PolitiFact Truth-O-Meter rating for a ridiculous and inaccurate statement – 4 Down: Cunning – SLY

Cunning – 5 Down: Crosses home plate, say – SCIRES

Crosses home plate, say – 6 Down: Tiny skin openings – PORES

Tiny skin openings – 7 Down: Fail to mention – OMIT

Fail to mention – 8 Down: Keanu Reeves’s character in “The Matrix” – NEO

Keanu Reeves’s character in “The Matrix” – 9 Down: Waterborne settings for some Venetian selfies – GONDOLAS

Waterborne settings for some Venetian selfies – 10 Down: Guarantees – ENSURES

Guarantees – 11 Down: ___ for apples (played a Halloween party game) – BOBBED

___ for apples (played a Halloween party game) – 12 Down: “___ Maria” – AVE

“___ Maria” – 13 Down: No. on a business card – TEL

No. on a business card – 14 Down: Course of treatment that might include estrogen patches: Abbr. – HRT

Course of treatment that might include estrogen patches: Abbr. – 20 Down: Mattress size smaller than queen – FULL

Mattress size smaller than queen – 23 Down: Zoom-meeting sidebar with text – CHAT

Zoom-meeting sidebar with text – 24 Down: Clicks the microphone icon during a Zoom meeting – MUTES

Clicks the microphone icon during a Zoom meeting – 25 Down: Products priced below cost in order to attract customers – LOSSLEADERS

Products priced below cost in order to attract customers – 26 Down: Vital routes for transporting goods – SUPPLYLINES

Vital routes for transporting goods – 28 Down: Irritates, with “up” – RILES

Irritates, with “up” – 29 Down: Basks in the sun – TANS

Basks in the sun – 30 Down: Sound akin to “ker-plunk” – PLOP

Sound akin to “ker-plunk” – 31 Down: Acronym for F.D.R. and L.B.J. – POTUS

Acronym for F.D.R. and L.B.J. – 34 Down: Predatory bird native to the Arctic – SNOWYOWL

Predatory bird native to the Arctic – 35 Down: Mickey and Minnie Mouse have round ones – EARS

Mickey and Minnie Mouse have round ones – 37 Down: Gave a heads-up – ALERTED

Gave a heads-up – 38 Down: Toasty – WARM

Toasty – 40 Down: As a precaution – INCASE

As a precaution – 41 Down: Discovery that sets off a murder mystery, perhaps – CORPSE

Discovery that sets off a murder mystery, perhaps – 43 Down: Long-standing disputes – FEUDS

Long-standing disputes – 44 Down: Annoy – EATAT

Annoy – 46 Down: Bull, in Spanish – TORO

Bull, in Spanish – 48 Down: Angel dust, by another name – PCP

Angel dust, by another name – 49 Down: “Days of ___ Lives” – OUR

“Days of ___ Lives” – 50 Down: Upper-arm muscle, for short – TRI

Upper-arm muscle, for short – 51 Down: “Hamilton” star Phillipa – SOO

“Hamilton” star Phillipa – 52 Down: Graduation-day headwear – CAP

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s New Yorker crossword brought that trademark mix of polish and bite. The grid felt sleek, with long entries that landed clean and added real personality. Cluing leaned clever without drifting into obscurity, giving you those small dopamine hits when things clicked. The fill stayed smooth too, with just enough fresh touches to keep the vibe modern. Overall, it was a smart, well-crafted puzzle that challenged you in the best way while still feeling fair and satisfying.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The New Yorker Crossword

The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.