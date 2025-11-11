The New Yorker Crossword Clues and Answer: November 11, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 11, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 11, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.
Across Clues ➡️
- 1 Across: One behind the wheel of a truck? – Starts with “S“
- 12 Across: Kiddie vehicle? – Starts with “C“
- 14 Across: “Why on earth are you doing that?” – Starts with “W“
- 16 Across: Preakness participants – Starts with “H“
- 17 Across: Over-the-counter cold remedy – Starts with “C“
- 18 Across: Former Apple Store offerings – Starts with “I“
- 19 Across: Food _ (postprandial state) – Starts with “C“
- 22 Across: Charter – Starts with “H“
- 23 Across: Bluefin or yellowfin – Starts with “T“
- 24 Across: Eric of “Troy” – Starts with “B“
- 25 Across: They make up a set – Starts with “G“
- 26 Across: Target of some filters – Starts with “S“
- 27 Across: Setting for a triathlon’s first leg, usually – Starts with “O“
- 29 Across: Sang one’s own praises – Starts with “B“
- 30 Across: Texan folklore figure who used a rattlesnake as a lasso – Starts with “P“
- 33 Across: Rapper’s asset – Starts with “F“
- 37 Across: Medical-bill portion – Starts with “C“
- 38 Across: Scallion’s kin – Starts with “L“
- 39 Across: Minimal effort – Starts with “E“
- 40 Across: Comparable (to) – Starts with “A“
- 41 Across: Role for Kevin Costner opposite Robert De Niro’s Capone – Starts with “N“
- 42 Across: Therefore – Starts with “H“
- 43 Across: Smoothly, on scores – Starts with “L“
- 45 Across: Like the goings on in a farce – Starts with “M“
- 46 Across: “The Ballad of the Sad Café” author – Starts with “C“
- 50 Across: Businesses that draw upon their clientele – Starts with “T“
- 51 Across: Sells to most everyone – Starts with “M“
Down Clues ⬇️
- 1 Down: Name replaced by “bologna” in a Weird Al parody of a 1979 hit – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: German site of a Second World War conference – Starts with “P“
- 3 Down: Successfully eludes – Starts with “L“
- 4 Down: Doesn’t sit idly by – Starts with “A“
- 5 Down: Librarian’s reproof – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: Groundbreaking invention? – Starts with “H“
- 7 Down: Lump – Starts with “G“
- 8 Down: New York city that “starts with you,” per its slogan – Starts with “U“
- 9 Down: Ship that traversed the Clashing Rocks – Starts with “A“
- 10 Down: Accessory worn with a slicker and galoshes – Starts with “S“
- 11 Down: Served a sentence – Starts with “D“
- 12 Down: Dice – Starts with “C“
- 13 Down: Closer by – Starts with “N“
- 14 Down: Small amounts – Starts with “W“
- 15 Down: “Bullets,” in Texas hold ’em – Starts with “A“
- 19 Down: Adept – Starts with “C“
- 20 Down: Garments often secured with snaps – Starts with “O“
- 21 Down: Cloaks – Starts with “M“
- 24 Down: Bad reception? – Starts with “B“
- 25 Down: Traipse (about) – Starts with “G“
- 28 Down: Lawrence famous for “champagne music” – Starts with “W“
- 29 Down: “A Suitable _” (Vikram Seth novel that ends with a wedding) – Starts with “B“
- 30 Down: Prod suspiciously with a fork, say – Starts with “P“
- 31 Down: Witty saying – Starts with “E“
- 32 Down: Relative of rummy – Starts with “C“
- 33 Down: Yard where livestock eat – Starts with “F“
- 34 Down: Light cavalrymen of old – Starts with “L“
- 35 Down: Annual Dolby Theatre event, with “the” – Starts with “O“
- 36 Down: Shows sorrow – Starts with “W“
- 37 Down: H.S. class with integrals – Starts with “C“
- 41 Down: Taboos – Starts with “N“
- 42 Down: “BAP*S” star Berry – Starts with “H“
- 44 Down: Crowd on a playground – Starts with “T“
- 45 Down: Gloom – Starts with “M“
- 47 Down: Mira Nair, to Zohran Mamdani – Starts with “M“
- 48 Down: Book reviewer, for short? – Starts with “C“
- 49 Down: Elevator compartment – Starts with “C“
Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 11, 2025.
Across Answers ➡️
- 1 Across: One behind the wheel of a truck? — SPLASHGUARD
- 12 Across: Kiddie vehicle? — CHOOCHOOTRAIN
- 14 Across: “Why on earth are you doing that?” — WHATSTHEBIGIDEA
- 16 Across: Preakness participants — HORSES
- 17 Across: Over-the-counter cold remedy — CONTAC
- 18 Across: Former Apple Store offerings — IPODS
- 19 Across: Food ___ (postprandial state) — COMA
- 22 Across: Charter — HIRE
- 23 Across: Bluefin or yellowfin — TUNA
- 24 Across: Eric of “Troy” — BANA
- 25 Across: They make up a set — GAMES
- 26 Across: Target of some filters — SPAM
- 27 Across: Setting for a triathlon’s first leg, usually — OPENWATER
- 29 Across: Sang one’s own praises — BOASTED
- 30 Across: Texan folklore figure who used a rattlesnake as a lasso — PECOSBILL
- 33 Across: Rapper’s asset — FLOW
- 37 Across: Medical-bill portion — COPAY
- 38 Across: Scallion’s kin — LEEK
- 39 Across: Minimal effort — EASE
- 40 Across: Comparable (to) — AKIN
- 41 Across: Role for Kevin Costner opposite Robert De Niro’s Capone — NESS
- 42 Across: Therefore — HENCE
- 43 Across: Smoothly, on scores — LEGATO
- 45 Across: Like the goings on in a farce — MADCAP
- 46 Across: “The Ballad of the Sad Café” author — CARSONMCCULLERS
- 50 Across: Businesses that draw upon their clientele — TATTOOPARLORS
- 51 Across: Sells to most everyone — MASSMARKETS
Down Answers 🔽
- 1 Down: Name replaced by “bologna” in a Weird Al parody of a 1979 hit — SHARONA
- 2 Down: German site of a Second World War conference — POTSDAM
- 3 Down: Successfully eludes — LOSES
- 4 Down: Doesn’t sit idly by — ACTS
- 5 Down: Librarian’s reproof — SHH
- 6 Down: Groundbreaking invention? — HOE
- 7 Down: Lump — GOB
- 8 Down: New York city that “starts with you,” per its slogan — UTICA
- 9 Down: Ship that traversed the Clashing Rocks — ARGO
- 10 Down: Accessory worn with a slicker and galoshes — SOUTHEASTER
- 11 Down: Served a sentence — DIDTIME
- 12 Down: Dice — CHOPUP
- 13 Down: Closer by — NEARER
- 14 Down: Small amounts — WHITS
- 15 Down: “Bullets,” in Texas hold ’em — ACES
- 19 Down: Adept — CAPABLE
- 20 Down: Garments often secured with snaps — ONESIES
- 21 Down: Cloaks — MANTLES
- 24 Down: Bad reception? — BOOS
- 25 Down: Traipse (about) — GAD
- 28 Down: Lawrence famous for “champagne music” — WELK
- 29 Down: “A Suitable _” (Vikram Seth novel that ends with a wedding) — BOY
- 30 Down: Prod suspiciously with a fork, say — POKEAT
- 31 Down: Witty saying — EPIGRAM
- 32 Down: Relative of rummy — CANASTA
- 33 Down: Yard where livestock eat — FEEDLOT
- 34 Down: Light cavalrymen of old — LANCERS
- 35 Down: Annual Dolby Theatre event, with “the” — OSCARS
- 36 Down: Shows sorrow — WEEPS
- 37 Down: H.S. class with integrals — CALC
- 41 Down: Taboos — NONOS
- 42 Down: “BAP*S” star Berry — HALLE
- 44 Down: Crowd on a playground — TOTS
- 45 Down: Gloom — MURK
- 47 Down: Mira Nair, to Zohran Mamdani — MOM
- 48 Down: Book reviewer, for short? — CPA
- 49 Down: Elevator compartment — CAR
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
A smart and lively New Yorker Crossword today! The puzzle delivered a clever mix of playful clueing and cultural references, ranging from classic literature to everyday expressions. The longer answers added a touch of personality, while the shorter fill kept the grid flowing smoothly. Each section felt connected and purposeful, making the solve both engaging and rewarding. I’d rate the overall experience a satisfying 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The New Yorker Crossword
The New Yorker’s full-sized crossword is a rewarding daily ritual for those who love clever, sophisticated puzzling.
- The Schedule: A new, full-sized puzzle is released daily at 4:30 pm on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, indie films, opera, or modern art.
- Patience and Wit: Unlike a mini, the full-sized puzzle is a marathon, not a sprint. It rewards contemplation, a willingness to erase, and the “aha!” moment that comes from cracking a clever pun or obscure reference.