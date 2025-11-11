The New Yorker Crossword Clues and Answer: November 11, 2025

The New Yorker Crossword Puzzle brings a perfect mix of clever wordplay and cultural charm. It’s designed for solvers who enjoy both sharp thinking and a touch of wit in their daily challenge. Each clue feels thoughtful and balanced, with just the right amount of trickiness to keep things engaging. Here are some of the featured clues and solutions for today, November 11, 2025, New Yorker Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Clues for November 11, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test? Here is a sample of today’s clues.

Across Clues ➡️

1 Across: One behind the wheel of a truck? – Starts with “ S “

“ 12 Across: Kiddie vehicle? – Starts with “ C “

“ 14 Across: “Why on earth are you doing that?” – Starts with “ W “

“ 16 Across: Preakness participants – Starts with “ H “

“ 17 Across: Over-the-counter cold remedy – Starts with “ C “

“ 18 Across: Former Apple Store offerings – Starts with “ I “

“ 19 Across: Food _ (postprandial state) – Starts with “ C “

“ 22 Across: Charter – Starts with “ H “

“ 23 Across: Bluefin or yellowfin – Starts with “ T “

“ 24 Across: Eric of “Troy” – Starts with “ B “

“ 25 Across: They make up a set – Starts with “ G “

“ 26 Across: Target of some filters – Starts with “ S “

“ 27 Across: Setting for a triathlon’s first leg, usually – Starts with “ O “

“ 29 Across: Sang one’s own praises – Starts with “ B “

“ 30 Across: Texan folklore figure who used a rattlesnake as a lasso – Starts with “ P “

“ 33 Across: Rapper’s asset – Starts with “ F “

“ 37 Across: Medical-bill portion – Starts with “ C “

“ 38 Across: Scallion’s kin – Starts with “ L “

“ 39 Across: Minimal effort – Starts with “ E “

“ 40 Across: Comparable (to) – Starts with “ A “

“ 41 Across: Role for Kevin Costner opposite Robert De Niro’s Capone – Starts with “ N “

“ 42 Across: Therefore – Starts with “ H “

“ 43 Across: Smoothly, on scores – Starts with “ L “

“ 45 Across: Like the goings on in a farce – Starts with “ M “

“ 46 Across: “The Ballad of the Sad Café” author – Starts with “ C “

“ 50 Across: Businesses that draw upon their clientele – Starts with “ T “

“ 51 Across: Sells to most everyone – Starts with “M“

Down Clues ⬇️

1 Down: Name replaced by “bologna” in a Weird Al parody of a 1979 hit – Starts with “ S “

“ 2 Down: German site of a Second World War conference – Starts with “ P “

“ 3 Down: Successfully eludes – Starts with “ L “

“ 4 Down: Doesn’t sit idly by – Starts with “ A “

“ 5 Down: Librarian’s reproof – Starts with “ S “

“ 6 Down: Groundbreaking invention? – Starts with “ H “

“ 7 Down: Lump – Starts with “ G “

“ 8 Down: New York city that “starts with you,” per its slogan – Starts with “ U “

“ 9 Down: Ship that traversed the Clashing Rocks – Starts with “ A “

“ 10 Down: Accessory worn with a slicker and galoshes – Starts with “ S “

“ 11 Down: Served a sentence – Starts with “ D “

“ 12 Down: Dice – Starts with “ C “

“ 13 Down: Closer by – Starts with “ N “

“ 14 Down: Small amounts – Starts with “ W “

“ 15 Down: “Bullets,” in Texas hold ’em – Starts with “ A “

“ 19 Down: Adept – Starts with “ C “

“ 20 Down: Garments often secured with snaps – Starts with “ O “

“ 21 Down: Cloaks – Starts with “ M “

“ 24 Down: Bad reception? – Starts with “ B “

“ 25 Down: Traipse (about) – Starts with “ G “

“ 28 Down: Lawrence famous for “champagne music” – Starts with “ W “

“ 29 Down: “A Suitable _” (Vikram Seth novel that ends with a wedding) – Starts with “ B “

“ 30 Down: Prod suspiciously with a fork, say – Starts with “ P “

“ 31 Down: Witty saying – Starts with “ E “

“ 32 Down: Relative of rummy – Starts with “ C “

“ 33 Down: Yard where livestock eat – Starts with “ F “

“ 34 Down: Light cavalrymen of old – Starts with “ L “

“ 35 Down: Annual Dolby Theatre event, with “the” – Starts with “ O “

“ 36 Down: Shows sorrow – Starts with “ W “

“ 37 Down: H.S. class with integrals – Starts with “ C “

“ 41 Down: Taboos – Starts with “ N “

“ 42 Down: “BAP*S” star Berry – Starts with “ H “

“ 44 Down: Crowd on a playground – Starts with “ T “

“ 45 Down: Gloom – Starts with “ M “

“ 47 Down: Mira Nair, to Zohran Mamdani – Starts with “ M “

“ 48 Down: Book reviewer, for short? – Starts with “ C “

“ 49 Down: Elevator compartment – Starts with “C“

Today’s New Yorker Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s New Yorker Crossword of November 11, 2025.

Across Answers ➡️ 1 Across: One behind the wheel of a truck? — SPLASHGUARD

12 Across: Kiddie vehicle? — CHOOCHOOTRAIN

14 Across: “Why on earth are you doing that?” — WHATSTHEBIGIDEA

16 Across: Preakness participants — HORSES

17 Across: Over-the-counter cold remedy — CONTAC

18 Across: Former Apple Store offerings — IPODS

19 Across: Food ___ (postprandial state) — COMA

22 Across: Charter — HIRE

23 Across: Bluefin or yellowfin — TUNA

24 Across: Eric of “Troy” — BANA

25 Across: They make up a set — GAMES

26 Across: Target of some filters — SPAM

27 Across: Setting for a triathlon’s first leg, usually — OPENWATER

29 Across: Sang one’s own praises — BOASTED

30 Across: Texan folklore figure who used a rattlesnake as a lasso — PECOSBILL

33 Across: Rapper’s asset — FLOW

37 Across: Medical-bill portion — COPAY

38 Across: Scallion’s kin — LEEK

39 Across: Minimal effort — EASE

40 Across: Comparable (to) — AKIN

41 Across: Role for Kevin Costner opposite Robert De Niro’s Capone — NESS

42 Across: Therefore — HENCE

43 Across: Smoothly, on scores — LEGATO

45 Across: Like the goings on in a farce — MADCAP

46 Across: “The Ballad of the Sad Café” author — CARSONMCCULLERS

50 Across: Businesses that draw upon their clientele — TATTOOPARLORS

51 Across: Sells to most everyone — MASSMARKETS

Down Answers 🔽 1 Down: Name replaced by “bologna” in a Weird Al parody of a 1979 hit — SHARONA

2 Down: German site of a Second World War conference — POTSDAM

3 Down: Successfully eludes — LOSES

4 Down: Doesn’t sit idly by — ACTS

5 Down: Librarian’s reproof — SHH

6 Down: Groundbreaking invention? — HOE

7 Down: Lump — GOB

8 Down: New York city that “starts with you,” per its slogan — UTICA

9 Down: Ship that traversed the Clashing Rocks — ARGO

10 Down: Accessory worn with a slicker and galoshes — SOUTHEASTER

11 Down: Served a sentence — DIDTIME

12 Down: Dice — CHOPUP

13 Down: Closer by — NEARER

14 Down: Small amounts — WHITS

15 Down: “Bullets,” in Texas hold ’em — ACES

19 Down: Adept — CAPABLE

20 Down: Garments often secured with snaps — ONESIES

21 Down: Cloaks — MANTLES

24 Down: Bad reception? — BOOS

25 Down: Traipse (about) — GAD

28 Down: Lawrence famous for “champagne music” — WELK

29 Down: “A Suitable _” (Vikram Seth novel that ends with a wedding) — BOY

30 Down: Prod suspiciously with a fork, say — POKEAT

31 Down: Witty saying — EPIGRAM

32 Down: Relative of rummy — CANASTA

33 Down: Yard where livestock eat — FEEDLOT

34 Down: Light cavalrymen of old — LANCERS

35 Down: Annual Dolby Theatre event, with “the” — OSCARS

36 Down: Shows sorrow — WEEPS

37 Down: H.S. class with integrals — CALC

41 Down: Taboos — NONOS

42 Down: “BAP*S” star Berry — HALLE

44 Down: Crowd on a playground — TOTS

45 Down: Gloom — MURK

47 Down: Mira Nair, to Zohran Mamdani — MOM

48 Down: Book reviewer, for short? — CPA

49 Down: Elevator compartment — CAR

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

A smart and lively New Yorker Crossword today! The puzzle delivered a clever mix of playful clueing and cultural references, ranging from classic literature to everyday expressions. The longer answers added a touch of personality, while the shorter fill kept the grid flowing smoothly. Each section felt connected and purposeful, making the solve both engaging and rewarding. I’d rate the overall experience a satisfying 4 out of 5.

