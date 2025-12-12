Home » Puzzles » “Grain-storage structures…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025 (Friday)

by Vishal Yadav
The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, December 12, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for December 12, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of December 12, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Caught a glimpse of – SAW
  • 4 Across: Pride and prejudice, e.g. – VICES
  • 6 Across: Do some tailoring – ALTER
  • 7 Across: Sense and sensibility, e.g. – NOUNS
  • 8 Across: Catch a glimpse of – SPY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Grain-storage structures – SILOS
  • 2 Down: Misbehave – ACTUP
  • 3 Down: Teeny-___ – WEENY
  • 4 Down: Delivery vehicle – VAN
  • 5 Down: “OMG r u ___?!” (disbelieving text) – SRS

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This New Yorker Mini had a really fun personality today like it was quietly testing whether I was paying attention to the subtleties of language instead of just blazing through the grid. The paired clues at the top instantly set the tone, nudging me to think about familiar ideas from a surprising angle, and I loved how the puzzle balanced that cleverness with short, punchy downs that kept the pace fast. It felt like the constructor was playing a little game with expectations, especially with the literary nods reimagined in a completely different context. Overall, it was a crisp, witty mini that made me smile at how neatly everything snapped together. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.

  • The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
  • The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
  • The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
  • Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.

