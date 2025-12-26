Home » Puzzles » “2025 in poetry” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025 (Friday)

“2025 in poetry” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025 (Friday)

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, December 26, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025 (Friday)

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of December 26, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Stethoscope in a medical drama, for example – PROP
  • 5 Across: “What’s ___?” (poem by Andrea Gibson, who died in July, 2025) – REAL
  • 6 Across: Like a child with crossed arms and a stuck-out lower lip – POUTY
  • 7 Across: “Into the ___” (book by Arthur Sze, who was named U.S. Poet Laureate in September, 2025) – HUSH
  • 8 Across: Works such as Rigoberto González’s homage “to the Bread Roll” (October, 2025) – ODES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Opposite of ashamed – PROUD
  • 2 Down: One of three “R”s in a sustainability slogan – REUSE
  • 3 Down: Solemn vows – OATHS
  • 4 Down: Paper-towel layer – PLY
  • 6 Down: Bowlful at a Vietnamese market – PHO

Click to reveal the answer image of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword
"Today’s theme: 2025 in…" The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025 (Friday)

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This New Yorker Mini felt quietly thoughtful and emotionally textured, leaning into art, poetry, and human expression rather than trivia or gimmicks. I liked how the across clues evoked performance, authenticity, and literary remembrance, giving the puzzle a reflective tone that felt very much in step with the magazine’s voice. There was a gentle emotional arc running through the grid from observation to feeling to creative output, which made the solve feel cohesive despite its brevity. The downs grounded that sensitivity with simple, elemental ideas about values, promises, and everyday objects, keeping the puzzle balanced and accessible. It was concise, elegant, and meaning-forward, leaving a stronger impression than most minis manage. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.

  • The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
  • The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
  • The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
  • Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.

I'm a final-year Computer Science student with specializing in Artificial Intelligence, with a passion for building intelligent systems that solve real-world problems. Currently, I'm expanding my skill set as a Content Writing Intern at TechWiser, where I'm learning to communicate complex technical concepts to broader audiences—bridging the gap between technology and storytelling. My technical journey spans machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, where I've developed projects ranging from cardiac signal classification systems to real-time sentiment analysis engines. I thrive at the intersection of innovation and practical application—whether it's architecting neural networks that achieve 91% accuracy in detecting cardiac anomalies, developing computer vision solutions for agricultural diagnostics, or building real-time visual effects applications that process 30 frames per second. This unique combination of hands-on AI development and content creation allows me to not only build sophisticated technical solutions but also effectively communicate their value and impact. My approach combines strong technical fundamentals in Python, TensorFlow, and deep learning with a focus on optimization, measurable results, and clear communication. Beyond coding and writing, I'm deeply involved in building technical communities. As Head of the Management Department at Bennett University's Drone Soc Club, I lead a team organizing workshops and competitions while exploring the exciting world of drone engineering—including building a custom freestyle acro flyer that reaches 144 km/h. When I'm not debugging code, crafting content, or fine-tuning neural networks, you'll find me officiating at pickleball tournaments, where I've had the privilege of working at national and international competitions. I'm actively seeking opportunities to apply my AI, machine learning, and communication expertise in challenging roles where I can contribute to innovative projects and continue growing as a well-rounded technologist.

You may also like

Royal Australian Air Force – Crossword Clue Answers

Split – Crossword Clue Answers

Type of Boat – Crossword Clue Answers

Spiral Shaped Pasta – Crossword Clue Answers

Orinoco Flow Singer – Crossword Clue Answers

Group of Nine – Crossword Clue Answers

See Eye to Eye – Crossword Clue Answers

Travel Cost – Crossword Clue Answers

NYT Pips #131 Answer Today – December 27, 2025

Octordle #1433 Hints And Answers Today: December 27, 2025