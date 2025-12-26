“2025 in poetry” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, December 26, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for December 26, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of December 26, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Stethoscope in a medical drama, for example – PROP

Stethoscope in a medical drama, for example – 5 Across: “What’s ___?” (poem by Andrea Gibson, who died in July, 2025) – REAL

“What’s ___?” (poem by Andrea Gibson, who died in July, 2025) – 6 Across: Like a child with crossed arms and a stuck-out lower lip – POUTY

Like a child with crossed arms and a stuck-out lower lip – 7 Across: “Into the ___” (book by Arthur Sze, who was named U.S. Poet Laureate in September, 2025) – HUSH

“Into the ___” (book by Arthur Sze, who was named U.S. Poet Laureate in September, 2025) – 8 Across: Works such as Rigoberto González’s homage “to the Bread Roll” (October, 2025) – ODES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Opposite of ashamed – PROUD

Opposite of ashamed – 2 Down: One of three “R”s in a sustainability slogan – REUSE

One of three “R”s in a sustainability slogan – 3 Down: Solemn vows – OATHS

Solemn vows – 4 Down: Paper-towel layer – PLY

Paper-towel layer – 6 Down: Bowlful at a Vietnamese market – PHO

This New Yorker Mini felt quietly thoughtful and emotionally textured, leaning into art, poetry, and human expression rather than trivia or gimmicks. I liked how the across clues evoked performance, authenticity, and literary remembrance, giving the puzzle a reflective tone that felt very much in step with the magazine’s voice. There was a gentle emotional arc running through the grid from observation to feeling to creative output, which made the solve feel cohesive despite its brevity. The downs grounded that sensitivity with simple, elemental ideas about values, promises, and everyday objects, keeping the puzzle balanced and accessible. It was concise, elegant, and meaning-forward, leaving a stronger impression than most minis manage. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

