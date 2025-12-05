“Toot one’s own horn…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, December 5, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Discreetly adds to an e-mail – Starts with “B“
- 5 Across: Far from the city – Starts with “R“
- 7 Across: Got up – Starts with “A“
- 8 Across: Shiny lip cosmetic – Starts with “G“
- 9 Across: “The___the limit” – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Toot one’s own horn – Starts with “B“
- 2 Down: Coils, waves, or kinks – Starts with “C“
- 3 Down: One who might cook the books – Starts with “C“
- 4 Down: Full of attitude – Starts with “S“
- 6 Down: “Sometimes,___is more” – Starts with “L“
Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Discreetly adds to an e-mail – BCCS
- 5 Across: Far from the city – RURAL
- 7 Across: Got up – AROSE
- 8 Across: Shiny lip cosmetic – GIOSS
- 9 Across: “The___the limit” – SKYS
Down Answers: ⬇️
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
This Friday’s Mini Crossword was a truly breezy and straightforward solve, providing an easy wind-down for the week. The clues were highly accessible, featuring simple vocabulary and common phrases related to email and cosmetics. The puzzle offered a quick, satisfying burst of wordplay. This is exactly the kind of fast solve we expect from the Friday edition. We rate the difficulty an easy 4 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword
The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.
- The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
- Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.