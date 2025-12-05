“Toot one’s own horn…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, December 5, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Discreetly adds to an e-mail – Starts with " B "

5 Across: Far from the city – Starts with " R "

7 Across: Got up – Starts with " A "

8 Across: Shiny lip cosmetic – Starts with " G "

9 Across: "The___the limit" – Starts with "S"

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Toot one's own horn – Starts with " B "

2 Down: Coils, waves, or kinks – Starts with " C "

3 Down: One who might cook the books – Starts with " C "

4 Down: Full of attitude – Starts with " S "

6 Down: "Sometimes,___is more" – Starts with "L"

Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of December 5, 2025.

1 Across: Discreetly adds to an e-mail – BCCS

5 Across: Far from the city – RURAL

7 Across: Got up – AROSE

8 Across: Shiny lip cosmetic – GIOSS

9 Across: "The___the limit" – SKYS

1 Down: Toot one's own horn – BRAG

2 Down: Coils, waves, or kinks – CURLS

3 Down: One who might cook the books – CROOK

4 Down: Full of attitude – SASSY

6 Down: "Sometimes,___is more" – LESS

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This Friday’s Mini Crossword was a truly breezy and straightforward solve, providing an easy wind-down for the week. The clues were highly accessible, featuring simple vocabulary and common phrases related to email and cosmetics. The puzzle offered a quick, satisfying burst of wordplay. This is exactly the kind of fast solve we expect from the Friday edition. We rate the difficulty an easy 4 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

