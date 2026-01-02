Home » Puzzles » “Rice-noodle soup sometimes…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026 (Friday)

“Rice-noodle soup sometimes…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026 (Friday)

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, January 2, 2026, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

"Rice-noodle soup sometimes…" The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026 (Friday)

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of January 2, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Sound of a dawning realization – OHH
  • 4 Across: Cookie with its own name stamped on it – OREO
  • 5 Across: Closing section of a song – OUTRO
  • 6 Across: Cuatro times dos – OCHO
  • 7 Across: Rice-noodle soup sometimes served with hoisin sauce – PHO

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Certain physical therapist, for short – ORTHO
  • 2 Down: Savior – HERO
  • 3 Down: “Aw, boo-___” – HOO
  • 4 Down: “Sheesh, that’s got to hurt!” – OUCH
  • 5 Down: Alley-___ (showy basketball play) – OOP

Click to reveal the answer image of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword
"Rice-noodle soup sometimes…" The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026 (Friday)

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This New Yorker Mini felt clean, elegant, and very on-brand for the puzzle’s understated style. The fill leaned on familiar, friendly vocabulary, which made the grid flow smoothly and kept the solve light and satisfying. A couple of expressive entries added personality without slowing things down, and the overall balance between pop culture and everyday language worked well. It wasn’t trying to surprise so much as to charm—and it succeeded at that. We rate the difficulty an easy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.

  • The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
  • The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
  • The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
  • Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

House Shower – Crossword Clue Answers

Make a Choice – Crossword Clue Answers

Christmas Cake – Crossword Clue Answers

Blue Hawaii Cast – Crossword Clue Answers

Milky Drink – Crossword Clue Answers

Capotes Are Flapped at Them – Crossword Clue Answers

Yes in French – Crossword Clue Answers

Motorcycle Rally – Crossword Clue Answers

Amino Acid Chain – Crossword Clue Answers

Offer One’s Two Cents – Crossword Clue Answers