“Rice-noodle soup sometimes…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, January 2, 2026, New Yorker Mini Crossword.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Sound of a dawning realization – OHH
- 4 Across: Cookie with its own name stamped on it – OREO
- 5 Across: Closing section of a song – OUTRO
- 6 Across: Cuatro times dos – OCHO
- 7 Across: Rice-noodle soup sometimes served with hoisin sauce – PHO
Down Answers: ⬇️
This New Yorker Mini felt clean, elegant, and very on-brand for the puzzle’s understated style. The fill leaned on familiar, friendly vocabulary, which made the grid flow smoothly and kept the solve light and satisfying. A couple of expressive entries added personality without slowing things down, and the overall balance between pop culture and everyday language worked well. It wasn’t trying to surprise so much as to charm—and it succeeded at that. We rate the difficulty an easy 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword
The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.
- The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
- Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.