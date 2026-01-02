“Rice-noodle soup sometimes…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 2, 2026 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, January 2, 2026, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for January 2, 2026

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of January 2, 2026.

1 Across: Sound of a dawning realization – OHH

4 Across: Cookie with its own name stamped on it – OREO

5 Across: Closing section of a song – OUTRO

6 Across: Cuatro times dos – OCHO

7 Across: Rice-noodle soup sometimes served with hoisin sauce – PHO

1 Down: Certain physical therapist, for short – ORTHO

2 Down: Savior – HERO

3 Down: "Aw, boo-___" – HOO

4 Down: "Sheesh, that's got to hurt!" – OUCH

5 Down: Alley-___ (showy basketball play) – OOP

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This New Yorker Mini felt clean, elegant, and very on-brand for the puzzle’s understated style. The fill leaned on familiar, friendly vocabulary, which made the grid flow smoothly and kept the solve light and satisfying. A couple of expressive entries added personality without slowing things down, and the overall balance between pop culture and everyday language worked well. It wasn’t trying to surprise so much as to charm—and it succeeded at that. We rate the difficulty an easy 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.