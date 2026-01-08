“Zealous passion…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 8, 2026 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, January 8, 2026, New Yorker Mini Crossword.
- 1 Across: Aquatic cousin of a weasel – OTTER
- 6 Across: Candy containing pressurized carbon dioxide – POPROCKS
- 10 Across: “I’m telling you, this exists” – ITSATHING
- 12 Across: “Shabbat ___” (Friday or Saturday greeting) – SHALOM
- 13 Across: “Yay ___” (E-40 song that’s a pun on his home region) – AREA
- 16 Across: ___ call (NASA cancellation) – NOGO
- 17 Across: Like a pointedly hurtful remark – BARBED
- 19 Across: Artistic tablescape? – STILLLIFE
- 23 Across: Skull-faced enemy of He-Man – SKELETOR
- 24 Across: Zealous passion – ARDOR
- 1 Down: Letters on a nail-polish bottle – OPI
- 2 Down: Tater ___ – TOT
- 3 Down: Festoons with two-ply, e.g. – TPS
- 4 Down: Impermanent, in a way – ERASABLE
- 5 Down: I.R.A. option – ROTH
- 7 Down: “The Big Sleep” author Raymond – CHANDLER
- 8 Down: Metric prefix below mega- – KILO
- 9 Down: Lock lips, in Leicester – SNOG
- 11 Down: Crop with lab-engineered DNA – GMO
- 13 Down: Muscles targeted by crunches – ABS
- 14 Down: “Doggone it!” – RATS
- 15 Down: Longtime Miami Heat coach Spoelstra – ERIK
- 18 Down: She, in Spanish – ELLA
- 20 Down: “___ be my pleasure” – ITD
- 21 Down: ___ Fighters (“My Hero” band) – FOO
- 22 Down: Screw up – ERR
This mini crossword had a playful, pop-culture-forward tone, blending science, music, religion, art, and classic fantasy into a compact but lively grid. The Across clues ranged from quirky scientific treats and conversational phrases to cultural greetings, art-history wordplay, and iconic fictional villains, giving the puzzle plenty of personality despite its small size. The Down clues supported this variety with brand recognition, literature, sports, and language touches, all clued cleanly and fairly. Overall, it was a brisk, entertaining solve that rewarded recognition and clever reading rather than heavy deduction. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword
The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.
- The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
- Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.