“Zealous passion…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 8, 2026 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, January 8, 2026, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of January 8, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Aquatic cousin of a weasel – OTTER

6 Across: Candy containing pressurized carbon dioxide – POPROCKS

10 Across: "I'm telling you, this exists" – ITSATHING

12 Across: "Shabbat ___" (Friday or Saturday greeting) – SHALOM

13 Across: "Yay ___" (E-40 song that's a pun on his home region) – AREA

16 Across: ___ call (NASA cancellation) – NOGO

17 Across: Like a pointedly hurtful remark – BARBED

19 Across: Artistic tablescape? – STILLLIFE

23 Across: Skull-faced enemy of He-Man – SKELETOR

24 Across: Zealous passion – ARDOR

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Letters on a nail-polish bottle – OPI

2 Down: Tater ___ – TOT

3 Down: Festoons with two-ply, e.g. – TPS

4 Down: Impermanent, in a way – ERASABLE

5 Down: I.R.A. option – ROTH

7 Down: "The Big Sleep" author Raymond – CHANDLER

8 Down: Metric prefix below mega- – KILO

9 Down: Lock lips, in Leicester – SNOG

11 Down: Crop with lab-engineered DNA – GMO

13 Down: Muscles targeted by crunches – ABS

14 Down: "Doggone it!" – RATS

15 Down: Longtime Miami Heat coach Spoelstra – ERIK

18 Down: She, in Spanish – ELLA

20 Down: "___ be my pleasure" – ITD

21 Down: ___ Fighters ("My Hero" band) – FOO

22 Down: Screw up – ERR

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This mini crossword had a playful, pop-culture-forward tone, blending science, music, religion, art, and classic fantasy into a compact but lively grid. The Across clues ranged from quirky scientific treats and conversational phrases to cultural greetings, art-history wordplay, and iconic fictional villains, giving the puzzle plenty of personality despite its small size. The Down clues supported this variety with brand recognition, literature, sports, and language touches, all clued cleanly and fairly. Overall, it was a brisk, entertaining solve that rewarded recognition and clever reading rather than heavy deduction. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

