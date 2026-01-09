Home » Puzzles » “Pixar movie whose…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: January 9, 2026 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, January 9, 2026, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for January 9, 2026

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of January 9, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Substance in some dispensary products: Abbr. – CBD
  • 4 Across: Pixar movie whose title robot’s name is an acronym – WALLE
  • 6 Across: Socially distant – ALOOF
  • 7 Across: Team sport with five-point tries – RUGBY
  • 8 Across: Set of symptoms leading up to one’s period, briefly – PMS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Drain blockages – CLOGS
  • 2 Down: Amorphous shape – BLOB
  • 3 Down: Disobey – DEFY
  • 4 Down: Distort – WARP
  • 5 Down: School-reunion attendee – ALUM

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This mini crossword had a distinctly modern, culture-forward vibe, touching on wellness products, animated films, emotional distance, and popular sports, all within a compact grid. The Across clues moved smoothly from contemporary dispensary terminology to a beloved Pixar robot, then into social behavior and athletic competition, finishing with a brief medical reference that felt both current and relatable. The Down clues kept things grounded with everyday obstacles, abstract shapes, acts of rebellion, visual distortion, and a nod to school nostalgia, creating a nice balance between the present and the familiar. Everything fit together cleanly, making the puzzle feel quick, relevant, and easy to enjoy. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.

  • The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
  • The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
  • The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
  • Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.

