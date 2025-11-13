The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 13, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 13, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Baked good served with clotted cream and jam — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Autobiographical Marguerite Duras novel about a romance in colonial Saigon — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Jon Hamm character whom the Times called an “icon of luminous yet condescending masculinity” — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 11 Across: Stroke affectionately — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 12 Across: Maria’s confidante in “West Side Story” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 13 Across: Pie___mode — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 14 Across: Little taste — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 15 Across: Person from Jeddah or Riyadh — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 18 Across: One more than bi- — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 19 Across: Alternative to poached or fried — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 21 Across: Ones who have broken free — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 22 Across: Gather — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: One often tied up in the morning? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Mythical beings who might have both pony tails and ponytails — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 3 Down: Antique — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Ephron who wrote the essay collection “I Feel Bad About My Neck” — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 5 Down: Broadway’s “Dear Hansen” — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 6 Down: Q.B.’s scoring throw — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Down: Pieces of prose in the form of letters — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Down: Many recipients of Social Security benefits — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 10 Down: Sections of white water — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 16 Down: Immigration-policy initials — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 17 Down: Mosque leader — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 20 Down: ___-free (label on some water bottles) — Starts with the letter “B”

Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025

Here are all the answers for today New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 13, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Baked good served with clotted cream and jam — SCONE

6 Across: Autobiographical Marguerite Duras novel about a romance in colonial Saigon — THELOVER

9 Across: Jon Hamm character whom the Times called an “icon of luminous yet condescending masculinity” — DONDRAPER

11 Across: Stroke affectionately — PET

12 Across: Maria’s confidante in “West Side Story” — ANITA

13 Across: Pie___mode — ALA

14 Across: Little taste — SIP

15 Across: Person from Jeddah or Riyadh — SAUDI

18 Across: One more than bi- — TRI

19 Across: Alternative to poached or fried — SCRAMBLED

21 Across: Ones who have broken free — ESCAPEES

22 Across: Gather — AMASS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: One often tied up in the morning? — SHOELACE

2 Down: Mythical beings who might have both pony tails and ponytails — CENTAURS

3 Down: Antique — OLD

4 Down: Ephron who wrote the essay collection “I Feel Bad About My Neck” — NORA

5 Down: Broadway’s “Dear Hansen” — EVAN

6 Down: Q.B.’s scoring throw — TDPASS

7 Down: Pieces of prose in the form of letters — EPISTLES

8 Down: Many recipients of Social Security benefits — RETIREES

10 Down: Sections of white water — RAPIDS

16 Down: Immigration-policy initials — DACA

17 Down: Mosque leader — IMAM

20 Down: ___-free (label on some water bottles) — BPA



What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This Mini Crossword provided a complex and culturally rich solve today. It featured clever clues referencing a famous literary novel, a specific TV antihero, and a well-known essayist. To complete the grid, solvers needed a strong grasp of both classic culture and media references. The puzzle balanced these intellectual challenges with more straightforward vocabulary, resulting in a dense and rewarding experience. This felt like a true Thursday challenge. I’d rate the challenge a strong 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.