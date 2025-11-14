“Train that runs between” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 14, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “Star Trek” character with a bowl cut — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Flavor often paired with poppy seed — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 7 Across: Train that runs between D.C. and Boston — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Like a shape-shifting school bus or a time-travelling tree house, in children’s titles — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 9 Across: Bag of pretzels on a flight, e.g. — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Shuts with a bang — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Nut in a sticky-bun recipe — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Watch brand whose name is a Greek letter — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Infant’s ailment — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 5 Down: Intuitive ability — Starts with the letter “K”

Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Here are all the answers for today New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 14, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Star Trek” character with a bowl cut — SPOCK

6 Across: Flavor often paired with poppy seed — LEMON

7 Across: Train that runs between D.C. and Boston — ACELA

8 Across: Like a shape-shifting school bus or a time-travelling tree house, in children’s titles — MAGIC

9 Across: Bag of pretzels on a flight, e.g. — SNACK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Shuts with a bang — SLAMS

2 Down: Nut in a sticky-bun recipe — PECAN

3 Down: Watch brand whose name is a Greek letter — OMEGA

4 Down: Infant’s ailment — COLIC

5 Down: Intuitive ability — KNACK



What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This Friday’s Mini Crossword felt very light and quick, perfect for a fast solve. The clues were straightforward, relying on familiar pop culture icons and simple, everyday words. It’s a nice, breezy mental break that shouldn’t take you long to complete. We’d give this puzzle an easy 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.