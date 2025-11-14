“Train that runs between” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 14, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Star Trek” character with a bowl cut — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6 Across: Flavor often paired with poppy seed — Starts with the letter “L”
- 7 Across: Train that runs between D.C. and Boston — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8 Across: Like a shape-shifting school bus or a time-travelling tree house, in children’s titles — Starts with the letter “M”
- 9 Across: Bag of pretzels on a flight, e.g. — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Shuts with a bang — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2 Down: Nut in a sticky-bun recipe — Starts with the letter “P”
- 3 Down: Watch brand whose name is a Greek letter — Starts with the letter “O”
- 4 Down: Infant’s ailment — Starts with the letter “C”
- 5 Down: Intuitive ability — Starts with the letter “K”
Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Star Trek” character with a bowl cut — SPOCK
- 6 Across: Flavor often paired with poppy seed — LEMON
- 7 Across: Train that runs between D.C. and Boston — ACELA
- 8 Across: Like a shape-shifting school bus or a time-travelling tree house, in children’s titles — MAGIC
- 9 Across: Bag of pretzels on a flight, e.g. — SNACK
Down Answers: ⬇️
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
This Friday’s Mini Crossword felt very light and quick, perfect for a fast solve. The clues were straightforward, relying on familiar pop culture icons and simple, everyday words. It’s a nice, breezy mental break that shouldn’t take you long to complete. We’d give this puzzle an easy 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword
The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.
- The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
- Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.