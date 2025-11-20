“Brazilian footballer who won” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 20, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Includes on an e-mail chain — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: “What__I just say?” — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Across: Iranian ruler until 1979 — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: “Sula” author Morrison — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Second to__ — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 10 Across: Piece of furniture that loose change might get lost in — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 11 Across: Like slick winter roads — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 12 Across: Taj___ — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 13 Across: Sole impression? — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 15 Across: Chimney passages — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 16 Across: Executive who oversees software infrastructure: Abbr. — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 17 Across: Highway division — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 18 Across: Thick (imperviousness to criticism) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 19 Across: ___mess (whipped-cream-based English dessert) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 20 Across: Brazilian footballer who won his first of three FIFA World Cups in 1958 — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 21 Across: Pattern-recognition game with diamond, oval, and squiggle cards — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 22 Across: Assent at sea — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Contents of some fountains — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: “Ugh, please stop doing that” — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 3 Down: Word before -wolf or -Hulk — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Thingamajig — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 5 Down: Deeply immature — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 6 Down: Sound heard when picking up a landline to make a call — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Down: Cold or allergy symptoms — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Down: Russian ruler until 1917 — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 12 Down: Elected officials in the U.K. — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 14 Down: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, or Raphael, age-wise — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 18 Down: Place for a scrub — Starts with the letter “S”

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Here are all the answers for today New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 20, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Includes on an e-mail chain — CCS

4 Across: “What__I just say?” — DID

7 Across: Iranian ruler until 1979 — SHAH

8 Across: “Sula” author Morrison — TONI

9 Across: Second to__ — NONE

10 Across: Piece of furniture that loose change might get lost in — SOFA

11 Across: Like slick winter roads — ICY

12 Across: Taj___ — MAHAL

13 Across: Sole impression? — FOOTPRINT

15 Across: Chimney passages — FLUES

16 Across: Executive who oversees software infrastructure: Abbr. — CTO

17 Across: Highway division — LANE

18 Across: Thick (imperviousness to criticism) — SKIN

19 Across: ___mess (whipped-cream-based English dessert) — ETON

20 Across: Brazilian footballer who won his first of three FIFA World Cups in 1958 — PELE

21 Across: Pattern-recognition game with diamond, oval, and squiggle cards — SET

22 Across: Assent at sea — AYE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Contents of some fountains — CHOCOLATE

2 Down: “Ugh, please stop doing that” — CANYOUNOT

3 Down: Word before -wolf or -Hulk — SHE

4 Down: Thingamajig — DOOHICKEY

5 Down: Deeply immature — INFANTILE

6 Down: Sound heard when picking up a landline to make a call — DIALTONE

7 Down: Cold or allergy symptoms — SNIFFLES

8 Down: Russian ruler until 1917 — TSAR

12 Down: Elected officials in the U.K. — MPS

14 Down: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, or Raphael, age-wise — TEEN

18 Down: Place for a scrub — SPA



Today’s crossword was a dense Thursday edition that tested solvers’ knowledge from Brazilian football history to literary icons and architectural wonders. The grid was well-filled, featuring clever phrases like the one about the “sole impression” and a fun reference to the classic pattern-recognition game. It was a solid intellectual warm-up, offering a satisfying challenge without being overly obscure. This puzzle requires a good blend of history, culture, and wordplay. We rate the difficulty a 4 out of 5.

