“Ferris wheels and roller coasters..” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025 (Friday)

by Abeer Chawake
The New Yorker's Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 21, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today's New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Reminders of old injuries – Starts with "S
  • 6 Across: ___ skirt (garment named for its floral shape) – Starts with "T
  • 7 Across: Wear down over time – Starts with "E
  • 8 Across: Worryingly pale – Starts with "A
  • 9 Across: Minimal amount – Starts with "L

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Beg, borrow, or ___ – Starts with "S
  • 2 Down: Bit of a bad spell? – Starts with "C
  • 3 Down: Greeting on Oahu – Starts with "A
  • 4 Down: Ferris wheels and roller coasters, e.g. – Starts with "R
  • 5 Down: Used, as funds – Starts with "S

Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!

Today's New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 21, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Reminders of old injuries – SCARS
  • 6 Across: ___ skirt (garment named for its floral shape) – TULIP
  • 7 Across: Wear down over time – ERODE
  • 8 Across: Worryingly pale – ASHEN
  • 9 Across: Minimal amount – LEAST

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Beg, borrow, or ___ – STEAL
  • 2 Down: Bit of a bad spell? – CURSE
  • 3 Down: Greeting on Oahu – ALOHA
  • 4 Down: Ferris wheels and roller coasters, e.g. – RIDES
  • 5 Down: Used, as funds – SPENT

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today's crossword had a chill vibe but still kept things engaging. Nothing felt super out of pocket, but the grid had just enough clever clueing to keep you locked in. The theme-free layout made it feel more like a clean little workout for your brain, and the fill landed pretty fresh overall. It's the kind of puzzle you finish and think yeah, that was a smooth run, zero chaos, just steady solving energy. We rate it 3 out of 5

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.

  • The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker's digital platform.
  • The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
  • The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
  • Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.

