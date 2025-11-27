"Deliberately tangle to create..." The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 27, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Oversaturation with mindless content, in Gen Alpha slang – BRAINROT

Oversaturation with mindless content, in Gen Alpha slang – 9 Across: Like lost-and-found items that haven’t been reunited with their owners – UNCLAIMED

Like lost-and-found items that haven’t been reunited with their owners – 11 Across: Group with revenue targets – SALESTEAM

Group with revenue targets – 12 Across: So___you could cut it with a knife – TENSE

So___you could cut it with a knife – 13 Across: Sent out of the room – DISMISSED

Sent out of the room – 17 Across: Like cacio e pepe and the Colosseum – ROMAN

Like cacio e pepe and the Colosseum – 18 Across: Tour guide? – ITINERARY

Tour guide? – 23 Across: Lines of cliffs such as the ones along the Hudson River – PALISADES

Lines of cliffs such as the ones along the Hudson River – 24 Across: Slow-moving marine mollusk – SEASNAIL

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Volkswagen___(model sometimes called a hippie van) – BUS

Volkswagen___(model sometimes called a hippie van) – 2 Down: Genetic molecule that’s typically single stranded – RNA

Genetic molecule that’s typically single stranded – 3 Down: Knee part prone to athletic injury, briefly – ACL

Knee part prone to athletic injury, briefly – 4 Down: ___de la Cité (island that’s home to Notre-Dame de Paris) – ILE

___de la Cité (island that’s home to Notre-Dame de Paris) – 5 Down: Malicious behavior – NASTINESS

Malicious behavior – 6 Down: Last___(sacraments administered to the dying) – RITES

Last___(sacraments administered to the dying) – 7 Down: Signs of things to come – OMENS

Signs of things to come – 8 Down: Deliberately tangle to create volume – TEASE

Deliberately tangle to create volume – 10 Down: Chatted on Insta, e.g. – DMED

Chatted on Insta, e.g. – 13 Down: What icicles do as they thaw – DRIP

What icicles do as they thaw – 14 Down: Tiny amounts – IOTAS

Tiny amounts – 15 Down: “Say cheese!” – SMILE

“Say cheese!” – 16 Down: Frenzy – MANIA

Frenzy – 19 Down: Played tag or sharks-and-minnows, say – RAN

Played tag or sharks-and-minnows, say – 20 Down: Law governing accessible design: Abbr. – ADA

Law governing accessible design: Abbr. – 21 Down: Letters on some sleeping bags – REI

Letters on some sleeping bags – 22 Down: Letters on some designer bags – YSL

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This Mini Crossword provided a truly dense, challenging Thursday puzzle. The clues spanned a huge range, from current Gen Alpha slang and Roman history to specific science terms and corporate roles. Unlocking the longer phrases and proper nouns required a sharp mix of contemporary knowledge and historical awareness. The puzzle felt sophisticated and definitely delivered a rewarding experience for solvers who enjoy a broad and witty challenge. It was a great intellectual warm-up for the day. We rate the difficulty a strong 4 out of 5.

