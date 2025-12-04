“Boygenius member Bridgers…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 4, 2025 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, December 4, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

1 Across: Acolyte of Jack Kerouac, say – Starts with “ B “

Down Clues: ⬇️

Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for December 4, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of December 4, 2025.

1 Across: Acolyte of Jack Kerouac, say – BEATNIK

12 Across: ___ Herman (alter ego for Paul Reubens) – PEEWEE

17 Across: Boygenius member Bridgers – PHOEBE

24 Across: Things hatched by plotters – SCHEMES

1 Down: Rideshare alternative – BUS

4 Down: Margarita ingredient – TRIPLESEC

7 Down: Native tribe in Oklahoma – KIOWA

13 Down: Stat for a typist – WPM

18 Down: "Little Women" sister who plays the piano – BETH

22 Down: Restaurant booking, casually – RES

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

Today’s Mini Crossword was a demanding Thursday puzzle that successfully spanned pop culture, literature, and science. The clues were cleverly phrased, requiring intellectual flexibility to link figures like the Boygenius member with detailed biological terms and a famous counterculture figure. The long horizontal entries were a particular highlight, delivering satisfaction upon completion. This felt like a sophisticated and densely packed puzzle. We rate the difficulty a challenging 4 out of 5.

