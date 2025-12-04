“Boygenius member Bridgers…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: December 4, 2025 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, December 4, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for December 4, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Acolyte of Jack Kerouac, say – Starts with “B“
- 8 Across: Completely sincere – Starts with “U“
- 10 Across: Formula follower – Starts with “S“
- 12 Across: ___ Herman (alter ego for Paul Reubens) – Starts with “P“
- 13 Across: Climbing-gym surface with holds – Starts with “W“
- 16 Across: X-ray units – Starts with “R“
- 17 Across: Boygenius member Bridgers – Starts with “P“
- 19 Across: The “m” of mRNA – Starts with “M“
- 23 Across: Stereotypical rom-com scene – Starts with “M“
- 24 Across: Things hatched by plotters – Starts with “S“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Rideshare alternative – Starts with “B“
- 2 Down: “Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks” musician Brian – Starts with “E“
- 3 Down: Feel under the weather – Starts with “A“
- 4 Down: Margarita ingredient – Starts with “T“
- 5 Down: Lymph___ – Starts with “N“
- 6 Down: Logical conclusion – Starts with “I“
- 7 Down: Native tribe in Oklahoma – Starts with “K“
- 9 Down: Like Vassar College, since 1969 – Starts with “C“
- 11 Down: ___ Moines (city between Cedar Rapids and Omaha) – Starts with “D“
- 13 Down: Stat for a typist – Starts with “W“
- 14 Down: “Um, excuse me” – Starts with “A“
- 15 Down: Emerges unvictorious – Starts with “L“
- 18 Down: “Little Women” sister who plays the piano – Starts with “B“
- 20 Down: Chewy breath freshener – Starts with “G“
- 21 Down: Season between printemps and automne – Starts with “E“
- 22 Down: Restaurant booking, casually – Starts with “R“
Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for December 4, 2025
Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of December 4, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Acolyte of Jack Kerouac, say – BEATNIK
- 8 Across: Completely sincere – UNIRONIC
- 10 Across: Formula follower – SOLIDFOOD
- 12 Across: ___ Herman (alter ego for Paul Reubens) – PEEWEE
- 13 Across: Climbing-gym surface with holds – WALL
- 16 Across: X-ray units – RADS
- 17 Across: Boygenius member Bridgers – PHOEBE
- 19 Across: The “m” of mRNA – MESSENGER
- 23 Across: Stereotypical rom-com scene – MEETCUTE
- 24 Across: Things hatched by plotters – SCHEMES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Rideshare alternative – BUS
- 2 Down: “Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks” musician Brian – ENO
- 3 Down: Feel under the weather – AIL
- 4 Down: Margarita ingredient – TRIPLESEC
- 5 Down: Lymph___ – NODE
- 6 Down: Logical conclusion – INFERENCE
- 7 Down: Native tribe in Oklahoma – KIOWA
- 9 Down: Like Vassar College, since 1969 – COED
- 11 Down: ___ Moines (city between Cedar Rapids and Omaha) – DES
- 13 Down: Stat for a typist – WPM
- 14 Down: “Um, excuse me” – AHEM
- 15 Down: Emerges unvictorious – LOSES
- 18 Down: “Little Women” sister who plays the piano – BETH
- 20 Down: Chewy breath freshener – GUM
- 21 Down: Season between printemps and automne – ETE
- 22 Down: Restaurant booking, casually – RES
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
Today’s Mini Crossword was a demanding Thursday puzzle that successfully spanned pop culture, literature, and science. The clues were cleverly phrased, requiring intellectual flexibility to link figures like the Boygenius member with detailed biological terms and a famous counterculture figure. The long horizontal entries were a particular highlight, delivering satisfaction upon completion. This felt like a sophisticated and densely packed puzzle. We rate the difficulty a challenging 4 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword
The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.
- The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
- Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.