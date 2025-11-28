““Materialists” actor Pascal…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 28, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Stat for a skin-care product containing zinc oxide or octisalate – Starts with “ S “

Stat for a skin-care product containing zinc oxide or octisalate – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Place to pump water – Starts with “ W

Place to pump water – Starts with “ 6 Across: Optimal – Starts with “ I “

Optimal – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Raised strips on the neck of a guitar – Starts with “ F “

Raised strips on the neck of a guitar – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Carried around – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Kind of bird, or a synonym for 3-Down – Starts with “ S “

Kind of bird, or a synonym for 3-Down – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: “Materialists” actor Pascal – Starts with “ P “

“Materialists” actor Pascal – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Group of ships, or a synonym for 1-Down – Starts with “ F “

Group of ships, or a synonym for 1-Down – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Like someone running with a backpack on, perhaps – Starts with “ L “

Like someone running with a backpack on, perhaps – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Drug in Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind” – Starts with “L“

Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 28, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Stat for a skin-care product containing zinc oxide or octisalate – SPF

Stat for a skin-care product containing zinc oxide or octisalate – 4 Across: Place to pump water – WELL

Place to pump water – 6 Across: Optimal – IDEAL

Optimal – 8 Across: Raised strips on the neck of a guitar – FRETS

Raised strips on the neck of a guitar – 9 Across: Carried around – TOTED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Kind of bird, or a synonym for 3-Down – SWIFT

Kind of bird, or a synonym for 3-Down – 2 Down: “Materialists” actor Pascal – PEDRO

“Materialists” actor Pascal – 3 Down: Group of ships, or a synonym for 1-Down – FLEET

Group of ships, or a synonym for 1-Down – 5 Down: Like someone running with a backpack on, perhaps – LATE

Like someone running with a backpack on, perhaps – 7 Down: Drug in Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind” – LSD

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This Friday Mini Crossword was a breezy and satisfying solve, perfect for wrapping up the week. The puzzle was cleverly constructed around a homophone pair (the bird and the group of ships) and featured accessible clues related to pop culture, music, and everyday items. The grid offered a nice balance of simple vocabulary and smart cultural references. It was quick, fun, and exactly the kind of palate cleanser you look for in a mini. We’d rate the difficulty an easy 3 out of 5.

