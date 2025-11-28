““Materialists” actor Pascal…” The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025 (Friday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 28, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Stat for a skin-care product containing zinc oxide or octisalate – Starts with “S“
- 4 Across: Place to pump water – Starts with “W
- 6 Across: Optimal – Starts with “I“
- 8 Across: Raised strips on the neck of a guitar – Starts with “F“
- 9 Across: Carried around – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Kind of bird, or a synonym for 3-Down – Starts with “S“
- 2 Down: “Materialists” actor Pascal – Starts with “P“
- 3 Down: Group of ships, or a synonym for 1-Down – Starts with “F“
- 5 Down: Like someone running with a backpack on, perhaps – Starts with “L“
- 7 Down: Drug in Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind” – Starts with “L“
Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025
Here are all the answers for today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 28, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Stat for a skin-care product containing zinc oxide or octisalate – SPF
- 4 Across: Place to pump water – WELL
- 6 Across: Optimal – IDEAL
- 8 Across: Raised strips on the neck of a guitar – FRETS
- 9 Across: Carried around – TOTED
Down Answers: ⬇️
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
This Friday Mini Crossword was a breezy and satisfying solve, perfect for wrapping up the week. The puzzle was cleverly constructed around a homophone pair (the bird and the group of ships) and featured accessible clues related to pop culture, music, and everyday items. The grid offered a nice balance of simple vocabulary and smart cultural references. It was quick, fun, and exactly the kind of palate cleanser you look for in a mini. We’d rate the difficulty an easy 3 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword
The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.
- The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
- Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.