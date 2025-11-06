The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 6, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025
Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Improvises to avoid dead air — Starts with the letter “V”
- 6 Across: Points massaged by someone with a headache, perhaps — Starts with the letter “T”
- 8 Across: Ancient Greek tragedian who wrote the Oresteia — Starts with the letter “A”
- 10 Across: “Live and live” — Starts with the letter “L”
- 11 Across: Style featuring natural curls — Starts with the letter “F”
- 12 Across: Going____(fighting) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 14 Across: Starch similar to tapioca — Starts with the letter “S”
- 15 Across: Tapioca-pearl drink — Starts with the letter “B”
- 16 Across: Single bed — Starts with the letter “T”
- 17 Across: “Being Mortal” author Gawande — Starts with the letter “A”
- 18 Across: Kind of event that might require a road closure — Starts with the letter “R”
- 19 Across: Like the more colorful members of most bird species — Starts with the letter “M”
- 20 Across: Savings options, briefly — Starts with the letter “I”
- 21 Across: Pub offerings — Starts with the letter “A”
- 22 Across: Hit with snowballs, e.g. — Starts with the letter “P”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Antechamber — Starts with the letter “V”
- 2 Down: Cinemark competitor — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Dashboard abbr. — Starts with the letter “M”
- 4 Down: Toilet-paper specification — Starts with the letter “P”
- 5 Down: Mindful of one’s own strengths and weaknesses — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6 Down: Avoid making hard choices? — Starts with the letter “T”
- 7 Down: Extremely precise, so to speak — Starts with the letter “S”
- 8 Down: U.S. state whose name contains four of the same vowel — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9 Down: Earliest possible — Starts with the letter “S”
- 13 Down: Stories — Starts with the letter “T”
- 14 Down: Get ready to skinny-dip — Starts with the letter “S”
Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!
Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025
Here are all the answers for today New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 6, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Improvises to avoid dead air — VAMPS
- 6 Across: Points massaged by someone with a headache, perhaps — TEMPLES
- 8 Across: Ancient Greek tragedian who wrote the Oresteia — AESCHYLUS
- 10 Across: “Live and live” — LET
- 11 Across: Style featuring natural curls — FRO
- 12 Across: Going____(fighting) — ATIT
- 14 Across: Starch similar to tapioca — SAGO
- 15 Across: Tapioca-pearl drink — BOBA
- 16 Across: Single bed — TWIN
- 17 Across: “Being Mortal” author Gawande — ATUL
- 18 Across: Kind of event that might require a road closure — RACE
- 19 Across: Like the more colorful members of most bird species — MALE
- 20 Across: Savings options, briefly — IRAS
- 21 Across: Pub offerings — ALES
- 22 Across: Hit with snowballs, e.g. — PELT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Antechamber — VESTIBULE
- 2 Down: Cinemark competitor — AMC
- 3 Down: Dashboard abbr. — MPH
- 4 Down: Toilet-paper specification — PLY
- 5 Down: Mindful of one’s own strengths and weaknesses — SELFAWARE
- 6 Down: Avoid making hard choices? — TEETOTAL
- 7 Down: Extremely precise, so to speak — SURGICAL
- 8 Down: U.S. state whose name contains four of the same vowel — ALABAMA
- 9 Down: Earliest possible — SOONEST
- 13 Down: Stories — TALES
- 14 Down: Get ready to skinny-dip — STRIP
What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?
This Mini Crossword provided a great Thursday challenge. The clues were wide-ranging, testing our knowledge from ancient Greek writers to modern slang and popular drinks. The longer words, in particular, required clever thinking, especially those that played with common phrases and concepts. Overall, it was a dense puzzle that managed to pack a lot of vocabulary and wit into the grid. I’d rate the challenge a strong 4 out of 5.
How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword
The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.
- The Schedule: New puzzles are released every Thursday and Friday on The New Yorker’s digital platform.
- The Goal: Like all crosswords, the objective is to fill the small grid with words that correctly intersect and satisfy all the Across and Down clues.
- The Style: Expect elegant, often cultural, historical, or literary clues that differentiate it from other fast-solve puzzles. Think references to classic poetry, opera, or European geography.
- Speed is Key: While often slightly trickier than the NYT Mini, the format encourages a quick, satisfying burst of problem-solving.