The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025 (Thursday)

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, November 6, 2025, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025

Ready to put your New Yorker-level knowledge to the test?

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Improvises to avoid dead air — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 6 Across: Points massaged by someone with a headache, perhaps — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 8 Across: Ancient Greek tragedian who wrote the Oresteia — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 10 Across: “Live and live” — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 11 Across: Style featuring natural curls — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 12 Across: Going____(fighting) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 14 Across: Starch similar to tapioca — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 15 Across: Tapioca-pearl drink — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 16 Across: Single bed — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 17 Across: “Being Mortal” author Gawande — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 18 Across: Kind of event that might require a road closure — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 19 Across: Like the more colorful members of most bird species — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 20 Across: Savings options, briefly — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 21 Across: Pub offerings — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 22 Across: Hit with snowballs, e.g. — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Antechamber — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 2 Down: Cinemark competitor — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Dashboard abbr. — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 4 Down: Toilet-paper specification — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 5 Down: Mindful of one’s own strengths and weaknesses — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Down: Avoid making hard choices? — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Down: Extremely precise, so to speak — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Down: U.S. state whose name contains four of the same vowel — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Down: Earliest possible — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 13 Down: Stories — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 14 Down: Get ready to skinny-dip — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all the guesses correctly? Let’s check how you did with the answers below!

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025

Here are all the answers for today New Yorker Mini Crossword of November 6, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Improvises to avoid dead air — VAMPS

6 Across: Points massaged by someone with a headache, perhaps — TEMPLES

8 Across: Ancient Greek tragedian who wrote the Oresteia — AESCHYLUS

10 Across: “Live and live” — LET

11 Across: Style featuring natural curls — FRO

12 Across: Going____(fighting) — ATIT

14 Across: Starch similar to tapioca — SAGO

15 Across: Tapioca-pearl drink — BOBA

16 Across: Single bed — TWIN

17 Across: “Being Mortal” author Gawande — ATUL

18 Across: Kind of event that might require a road closure — RACE

19 Across: Like the more colorful members of most bird species — MALE

20 Across: Savings options, briefly — IRAS

21 Across: Pub offerings — ALES

22 Across: Hit with snowballs, e.g. — PELT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Antechamber — VESTIBULE

2 Down: Cinemark competitor — AMC

3 Down: Dashboard abbr. — MPH

4 Down: Toilet-paper specification — PLY

5 Down: Mindful of one’s own strengths and weaknesses — SELFAWARE

6 Down: Avoid making hard choices? — TEETOTAL

7 Down: Extremely precise, so to speak — SURGICAL

8 Down: U.S. state whose name contains four of the same vowel — ALABAMA

9 Down: Earliest possible — SOONEST

13 Down: Stories — TALES

14 Down: Get ready to skinny-dip — STRIP



What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This Mini Crossword provided a great Thursday challenge. The clues were wide-ranging, testing our knowledge from ancient Greek writers to modern slang and popular drinks. The longer words, in particular, required clever thinking, especially those that played with common phrases and concepts. Overall, it was a dense puzzle that managed to pack a lot of vocabulary and wit into the grid. I’d rate the challenge a strong 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The New Yorker Mini Crossword

The New Yorker Mini is designed to be a quick, clever break that fits perfectly into your daily reading routine.