The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers

The New Yorker’s Mini Crossword offers the perfect mid-week brain stretch, a charming, bite-sized puzzle with all the wit and literary flair you expect from the magazine. Published every Thursday and Friday, the Mini is a rapid-fire test of vocabulary, cultural awareness, and a sharp sense of humour. Here are the clues and solutions for today, January 15, 2026, New Yorker Mini Crossword.

Today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers for January 15, 2026

1 Across: "What I to say was . . ." – MEANT

6 Across: Have nothing but contempt for – DEPLORE

8 Across: Air current that provides tailwinds to east-bound flights – JETSTREAM

10 Across: D.C.'s Pennsylvania, e.g. – AVE

11 Across: Period of history – ERA

12 Across: Menageries – ZOOS

14 Across: Jessica of "The Love Guru" – ALBA

15 Across: Element contained in a popular substitute for 17-Across – ZIRCONIUM

17 Across: Gemstone valued for its brilliance – DIAMOND

18 Across: Irish county north of Limerick – CLARE

19 Across: Molecule studied by a genomicist – DNA

1 Down: Like an overnight celebrity's rise to fame – METEORIC

2 Down: Releases with a few tracks, for short – EPS

3 Down: Bottom-row PC key – ALT

4 Down: "But that's neither here nor there" – NOR

5 Down: Where forest canopy gives way to open sky – TREELINE

6 Down: Bereft (of) – DEVOID

7 Down: Half of a consumer-tech pair – EARBUD

8 Down: Monk's music? – JAZZ

9 Down: Term of address that may accompany a tip of one's Stetson – MAAM

13 Down: Nearly boil, as milk – SCALD

14 Down: Best Picture winner at the 2025 Oscars – ANORA

16 Down: Country that borders the United Arab Emirates – OMAN

What did you think of today’s New Yorker Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to crack all the answers?

This mini crossword had a smart, knowledge-rich feel, blending language, science, geography, and pop culture into a compact but engaging grid. The Across clues moved from reflective speech and strong opinions to atmospheric science, Washington, D.C. street names, historical eras, and famous figures from film, before diving into chemistry and gemstones with a nod to brilliance and value. The Down clues added depth through dramatic fame metaphors, tech shorthand, keyboard familiarity, polite forms of address, and recent Oscar history, rewarding solvers who enjoy a mix of current events and classic trivia. Everything was clued cleanly and logically, making the puzzle feel polished and intellectually satisfying without being overwhelming. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 3 out of 5.

