The Night Agent Season 2 Release Date, Time, and Plot

The Night Agent Season 1 was released on Netflix in 2023, and within a few days of its debut, it made a name for itself and became one of the television shows with the most viewership on the platform. That’s the reason the creators didn’t take much time to renew it for another season. Interestingly, before the second season’s release, the series was renewed for a third season. So, when will The Night Agent Season 2 be released on Netflix? Here’s the answer.

When Does The Night Agent Season 2 Be Released on Netflix?

The fate of the nation relies on one man. The Night Agent returns January 23. pic.twitter.com/sxJpnG1BME — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2024

The Night Agent Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 23, 2024, at 12:00 AM PT. Since not all the viewers reside in this time zone, below we have provided a time schedule that will help you track the episode in your region.

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PT

12:00 AM PT Central Time: 2:00 AM CST

2:00 AM CST Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EST

3:00 AM EST Greenwich Mean Time: 8:00 AM GMT

8:00 AM GMT Indian Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Australian Time: 6:00 PM AEST

How Many Episodes Will Be There in The Night Agent Season 2?

Like the first season, The Night Agent Season 2 will involve 10 episodes that will arrive on Netflix altogether. So, you do not have to wait for the episodes weekly, as you can grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch the entire series this weekend.

What Will Be The Night Agent Season 2 About?

Image Credit: YouTube/Netflix

Peter Sutherland succeeded in protecting the president and finding the mole in the White House. He is officially a night agent now, and the second season will see him getting involved in some of the biggest cases involving huge threats. Moreover, we will also get to see how things between him and Rose turn out. The debut season saw Peter and Rose struggling to discover whom to trust, and the new season will again see them trying to figure out the same.

The second season will explore the streets of New York City with some of the filming locations of Washington D.C., and Thailand.

The Night Agent Season 2 Cast

Some significant characters who appeared in the first season will reprise their roles in The Night Agent Season 2. As expected, Gabriel Basso will return to reprise his role as Peter Sutherland. He did an incredible job in the first season, and we expect to see the same in Season 2. Luciane Buchanan is also returning in the second season as Rose Larkin. She looks amazing in the trailer, and we can’t wait to see her incredible performance in the new season. On the other hand, we will also get to witness some new entries. Here’s a list that will help you find out who plays who in the anticipated season:

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Hong Chau as Diane Farr,

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

Andre Anthony as Colin

Toby Levins as Briggs

Christopher Shyer as Redfield

Kari Matchett as Michelle Travers

Ben Cotton as Wick

Who do you want to see next on the show?