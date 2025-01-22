The Night Agent Season 2 Release Date, Time, and Plot

The Night Agent Season 1 was released on Netflix in 2023, and within a few days of its debut, it made a name for itself and became one of the television shows with the most viewership on the platform. That’s the reason the creators didn’t take much time to renew it for another season. Interestingly, before the second season’s release, the series was renewed for a third season. So, when will The Night Agent Season 2 be released on Netflix? Here’s the answer.
When Does The Night Agent Season 2 Be Released on Netflix?
The Night Agent Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 23, 2024, at 12:00 AM PT. Since not all the viewers reside in this time zone, below we have provided a time schedule that will help you track the episode in your region.
- Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PT
- Central Time: 2:00 AM CST
- Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EST
- Greenwich Mean Time: 8:00 AM GMT
- Indian Time: 1:30 PM IST
- Australian Time: 6:00 PM AEST
How Many Episodes Will Be There in The Night Agent Season 2?
Like the first season, The Night Agent Season 2 will involve 10 episodes that will arrive on Netflix altogether. So, you do not have to wait for the episodes weekly, as you can grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch the entire series this weekend.
What Will Be The Night Agent Season 2 About?
Peter Sutherland succeeded in protecting the president and finding the mole in the White House. He is officially a night agent now, and the second season will see him getting involved in some of the biggest cases involving huge threats. Moreover, we will also get to see how things between him and Rose turn out. The debut season saw Peter and Rose struggling to discover whom to trust, and the new season will again see them trying to figure out the same.
The second season will explore the streets of New York City with some of the filming locations of Washington D.C., and Thailand.
The Night Agent Season 2 Cast
Some significant characters who appeared in the first season will reprise their roles in The Night Agent Season 2. As expected, Gabriel Basso will return to reprise his role as Peter Sutherland. He did an incredible job in the first season, and we expect to see the same in Season 2. Luciane Buchanan is also returning in the second season as Rose Larkin. She looks amazing in the trailer, and we can’t wait to see her incredible performance in the new season. On the other hand, we will also get to witness some new entries. Here’s a list that will help you find out who plays who in the anticipated season:
- Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland
- Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin
- Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington
- Hong Chau as Diane Farr,
- Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield
- Andre Anthony as Colin
- Toby Levins as Briggs
- Christopher Shyer as Redfield
- Kari Matchett as Michelle Travers
- Ben Cotton as Wick
