The Only 3 AI Flashcard Tools You Need to Learn

Flashcards have always been my go-to tool for learning. They gamify the process and make memorizing new information a breeze. While manually creating flashcards can take time, now we have many AI tools that can make this process easier. However, here’s the problem – there seem to be hundreds of AI tools claiming to do it for you, and it’s hard to know which ones are worth it. Many tools either fall short of quality or carry a hefty price tag.

So, we decided to do the homework for you. We tested tens of AI flashcard generators, both free and paid, and found three that genuinely stand out. We loved the quality of the questions they generated and also the overall user experience. So let’s dive into the best tools to make studying easier and more effective.

1. Revisely: The All-in-One Flashcard Generator

This is a straightforward tool that offers both free and paid plans. You can start creating flashcards from scratch using text prompts, or upload your own data in the form of text, documents, images, or even videos, and convert them into flashcards effortlessly. A standout feature of Revisely is its AI-powered editing. You can provide prompts like “Keep it short and scannable” or “Provide a simple example to understand,” and Revisely will refine all or specific flashcards accordingly.

Once your flashcards are ready, you can review and memorize them directly on the site. Alternatively, you can download them to Anki, a popular flashcard app, that allows you to study anywhere, anytime.

While you can generate unlimited flashcards for free, the free version does have some limitations. Premium features like uploading documents or videos, processing over 25,000 characters of text, and exporting to Anki are available for $6.99/month or $2.99/month if billed annually.

Open Revisely (Web)

2. MemRizz: More Than Just Flashcards

If you’re looking for more than just flashcards, MemRizz is a fantastic choice. It’s not just a flashcard creator but a full study companion where you can generate quizzes, mind maps, summaries, and structured study units.

MemRizz lets you upload notes in the form of documents, audio, or video files. A standout feature is its ability to create flashcards from specific pages or chapters of a document—something most other tools don’t offer. We also loved how easy it is to review flashcards on MemRizz. You can use keyboard shortcuts to quickly check answers or skip to the next question, making the learning process smoother. Like Revisely, MemRizz also allows you to export flashcards to Anki.

However, the free version only allows two flashcard decks per month. For more, you’ll need to upgrade to MemRizz Lite for $5/month or MemRizz Pro for $9.90/month.

Open MemRizz (Web)

3. RemNotes: Notebook and Flashcards Combined

If you prefer to use a notes app that also has flashcard features, RemNotes is your best bet. It offers a robust notes app where you can create notes, arrange them into folders, and access all the typical features of a note-taking tool. Once you’ve created your notes, you can easily convert them into flashcards and start memorizing them. RemNotes stands out with two unique features.

First, instead of just reading the questions and answering them in your mind, you must type in the answer. The platform uses AI to check whether your answer is correct. It also keeps track of the questions you answered incorrectly, so you can focus on improving those areas.

Second, the app provides useful stats, such as how much time you’ve spent studying, how many flashcards you’ve solved today, and more. It also offers daily goals and achievements to gamify your learning process further.

While the free version allows you to create unlimited notes and manual flashcards, the AI features and file uploads require a Pro subscription that costs $12.99/month.

Open RemNotes (Web) | (Android / iPhone)

Which One Should You Choose?

Choosing the right AI flashcard tool depends on your needs:

For simplicity and unlimited flashcards: Go with Revisely.

Go with Revisely. For a full study suite with more features: MemRizz is your best bet.

MemRizz is your best bet. For combining note-taking with flashcards: RemNotes has got you covered.

So, why not give them a try and see which one fits your learning style best?