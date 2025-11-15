If you are stuck on the crossword clue: The Paper Chase novelist, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

The Paper Chase novelist – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: The Paper Chase novelist.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 33 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LLD, LAW, CBS, THE 4 Letters ONEL, HARE 5 Letters ONELS, EBOOK, HARES, HOUND, SCENT, LAMED, PAPER, CHASE 6 Letters OSBORN, SYMONS, HOUNDS, PURSUE 7 Letters BOTTOMS, CASELAW 8 Letters HOUSEMAN, SOCRATIC, PREPARED, NATIONAL 9 Letters LAWSCHOOL, TIMESHARE, SCRAPHEAP 10 Letters KINGSFIELD, PAPERCHASE 11 Letters OXFORDCLOTH 12 Letters JOHNHOUSEMAN, TREASUREHUNT, NOTNOMINATED, JOHNWILLIAMS, GRAHAMBECKEL, JAMESBRIDGES 13 Letters HAREANDHOUNDS, SCAVENGERHUNT, JAMESNAUGHTON, LINDSAYWAGNER, JAMESSTEPHENS 14 Letters TIMOTHYBOTTOMS, EDWARDHERRMANN 15 Letters JOHNJAYOSBORNJR, SUPPORTINGACTOR 16 Letters HARVARDLAWSCHOOL 18 Letters CRAIGRICHARDNELSON 33 Letters DONALDOMITCHELLLARRYJOSTBESTSOUND

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.