The Paper Chase novelist – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: The Paper Chase novelist, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: The Paper Chase novelist.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 33 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersLLD, LAW, CBS, THE
4 LettersONEL, HARE
5 LettersONELS, EBOOK, HARES, HOUND, SCENT, LAMED, PAPER, CHASE
6 LettersOSBORN, SYMONS, HOUNDS, PURSUE
7 LettersBOTTOMS, CASELAW
8 LettersHOUSEMAN, SOCRATIC, PREPARED, NATIONAL
9 LettersLAWSCHOOL, TIMESHARE, SCRAPHEAP
10 LettersKINGSFIELD, PAPERCHASE
11 LettersOXFORDCLOTH
12 LettersJOHNHOUSEMAN, TREASUREHUNT, NOTNOMINATED, JOHNWILLIAMS, GRAHAMBECKEL, JAMESBRIDGES
13 LettersHAREANDHOUNDS, SCAVENGERHUNT, JAMESNAUGHTON, LINDSAYWAGNER, JAMESSTEPHENS
14 LettersTIMOTHYBOTTOMS, EDWARDHERRMANN
15 LettersJOHNJAYOSBORNJR, SUPPORTINGACTOR
16 LettersHARVARDLAWSCHOOL
18 LettersCRAIGRICHARDNELSON
33 LettersDONALDOMITCHELLLARRYJOSTBESTSOUND

